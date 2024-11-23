Q3 2024 Buckle Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Thomas Heacock; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Director; Buckle Inc

Adam Akerson; Vice President - Finance, Corporate Controller; Buckle Inc

Dennis Nelson; President, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Buckle Inc

Mauricio Serna; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Nancy Frohna; Analyst; 1492 Capital Management, LLC

Thomas Heacock

Good morning, and thanks for joining us this morning. Our November 22, 2024, press release reported that net income for the 13-week third quarter, which ended November 2, 2024, was $44.2 million or $0.88 per share on a diluted basis compared to net income of $51.8 million or $1.04 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 13-week third quarter that ended October 28, 2023.

Year-to-date, net income for the 39-week period ended November 2, 2024, was $118.3 million or $2.35 per share on a diluted basis, which compares to net income of $140.3 million or $2.81 per share on a diluted basis for the prior year 39-week period ended October 28, 2023.

Net sales for the 13-week third quarter decreased 3.2% to $293.6 million compared to net sales of $303.5 million for the prior year 13-week third quarter. Comparable store sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter decreased 0.7% in comparison to the same 13-week period a year ago, and our online sales increased 1.1% to $46.6 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter, which compares to $46.1 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter. Compared to the same 13 weeks a year ago, our online sales increased 1.7%.

Year-to-date net sales decreased 4.6% to $838.5 million compared to net sales of $878.7 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period. Comparable store sales for the year-to-date period decreased 5.4% in comparison to the same 39-week period in the prior year, and our online sales decreased 9.2% to $128 million for the year-to-date period, which compares to $141 million for the prior year 39-week fiscal period. Compared to the same 39 weeks a year ago, our online sales decreased 8.9%.

For the quarter, UPTs decreased approximately 1%, the average unit retail increased approximately 1.5% and the average transaction value increased about 0.5%. Year-to-date, UPTs decreased approximately 2.5%, the average unit retail increased approximately 3.5% and the average transaction value increased approximately 1%.

Gross margin for the quarter was 47.7%, down 80 basis points from 48.5% in the third quarter of 2023, with the current quarter decline being the result of a 100 basis point decrease in -- or increase in occupancy costs, along with a 35 basis point increase in distribution and buying costs, which were partially offset by a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins.

Year-to-date gross margin was 46.9%, also down 80 basis points from 47.7% in the prior year. The year-to-date decline was the result of a 110 basis point increase in occupancy costs, along with a 25 basis point increase in distribution and buying costs, which were partially offset by a 55 basis point improvement in merchandise margins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter were 29.1% of net sales compared to 27.4% for the third quarter last year. And for the year-to-date, SG&A was 29.6% of net sales compared to 27.8% for the same period last year. The third quarter increase was due to a 90 basis point increase in store labor-related expenses, a 35 basis point increase related to digital commerce investments, a 30 basis point increase in G&A salaries and a 50 basis point increase in other SG&A expense categories. And these increases were partially offset by a 35 basis point decrease in incentive compensation accruals.

Our operating margin for the quarter was 18.6% compared to 21.1% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. And for the year-to-date period, our operating margin was 17.3% compared to 19.9% for the same period last year.

Income tax expense as a percentage of pretax net income for both the current and prior year fiscal quarter was 24.5%, bringing third quarter net income to $44.2 million for fiscal 2024 compared to $51.8 million for fiscal 2023. Income tax expense as a percentage of pretax net income for both the current and prior year year-to-date periods was also 24.5%, bringing year-to-date net income to $118.3 million for fiscal 2024 compared to $140.3 million for fiscal 2023.

Our press release also included a balance sheet as of November 2, 2024, which included the following: inventory of $149.4 million which was down 1.9% from the same time a year ago and $352.7 million of total cash and investments. We ended the quarter with $143 million in fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation. Our capital expenditures for the quarter were $10.2 million and depreciation expense was $5.5 million.

For the year-to-date period, capital expenditures were $32.5 million and depreciation expense was $16.6 million. Year-to-date capital spending is broken down as follows: $31.7 million for new store construction, store remodels and technology upgrades and $0.8 million for capital spending at the corporate headquarters and distribution center.

During the quarter, we opened five new stores and completed one full remodel, which brings our year-to-date counts to seven new stores, 13 full remodels and six store closures. For the remainder of the year, we plan on opening one additional new store and completing seven additional full remodel projects, six of which will be relocations into new outdoor shopping centers. Buckle ended the quarter with 445 retail stores in 42 states, which compares to 443 stores in 42 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

And now I'll turn it over to Adam Akerson as President of Finance.

