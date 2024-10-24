Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Brandywine Realty Trust Earnings Call

Participants

Jerry Sweeney; Chief Executive Officer; Brandywine Realty Trust

Thomas Wirth; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Brandywine Realty Trust

George Johnstone; Executive Vice President - Operations; Brandywine Realty Trust

Steve Sakwa; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Anthony Paolone; Analyst; JPMorgan

Michael Griffin; Analyst; Citi

Michael Lewis; Analyst; Truist Securities

Dylan Burzonski; Analyst; Green Street

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to Brandywine Realty Trust, third quarter, 2024 earnings call at this time. All participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session instructions will be given at that time. Please be advised. Today's conference is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jerry Sweeney

Michelle. Thank you very much and good morning everyone and thank you all for participating in our third quarter. 24 earnings call on today's call with me. As usual are George Johnson, our executive Vice President of Operations, Dan Palazzo, our senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Tom Worth, our executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Prior to beginning certain information discussed on the call today, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law.
Although we believe estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions. We cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. For further information on factors that could impact our anticipated results. Please reference our press release as well as our most recent annual include reports that we file with the SEC.
Well, first and foremost, we hope that you and yours are well. And with summer now behind us, we are looking forward to an ever improving end of 2024. During our prepared comments today, we'll briefly review third quarter results in our 24 business plan. Tom will then briefly review our financial results for the for the quarter and frame out the key assumptions driving our fourth quarter, 24 guidance. After that, Dan George Tom and I are available for any questions.
Well, similar to last quarter, I want to start off by addressing the key themes that guide our business plan. Our focus remains on three key areas, liquidity development, lease up and portfolio stability. First on liquidity look, we're really in excellent shape with no unsecured by mature for over three years. We anticipate maintaining minimal balances in our line of credit over the next several years to ensure that ample liquidity continues.
And our forecast liquidity does include proceeds from our asset sale program during the quarter. As you noted in our sip, we did sell, we did sell a class B portfolio located in the Pennsylvania suburbs for a little more than $65 million. We have several other transactions in progress and as such, we did raise our 24 sales target to a midpoint of $150 million. I'll review some detail on that in a few moments. The majority of our operating joint ventures which we spoke about earlier in the year have been restructured. We have no operating joint venture debt maturities for quite some time as well. And this combined activity has reduced our operating JB debt attribution by $159 million since the beginning of the year. And I'll touch on that in a few moments as well.
Second on development lease up which remains a top priority for the organization. The pipeline on each project continues to build tour volume and issued proposals increased during the quarter at sel yards. We remain in advanced stage of negotiation with over 200,000 square feet of of prospects with continued advancement in the ever building strong pipeline.
The residential component continues to perform on pro forma in terms of absorption and rent.
The office component at our uptown A TX pipeline numbers now stand at over 600,000 square feet with tenant sizes ranging between six and 200,000 square feet.
The scoop of yards residential project which we call a Vera has met our year end target of being over 80% leased. Well, I obviously hope to make more progress in the ensuing two months. At uptown residential, we opened in September and we'll be delivering finished units through December and we're already about 15% leased, as I noted in the past that these projects remain top of market. They're attractive to a broad range of our customer targets. And we remain confident of hitting our pro forma returns. We certainly recognize both the earnings drag and balance sheet impact of carrying this non revenue producing capital and continue our aggressive marketing efforts on each project to the upside upon stabilization. These projects will generate about a 15.5% increase to our existing income stream. So they do remain a key growth driver for the company.
We do anticipate in time. We'll touch on that with interest capitalization periods expiring on two of these office projects, the interest treatment on residential deliveries and the expensing of our preferred returns. In those in those development, joint ventures, there will be increased expenses attributed to this pipeline before stabilization.
And the final of the final third leg of the tripod is portfolio stability which again remains a top priority. The strong operating metrics we posted again this quarter reflect the underlying stability of that core portfolio. Austin continues to face near term challenges but intermediate term growth prospects or dynamics of that market remains strong activity levels have picked up and our product is quality and will be a strong participant in that market's eventual recovery. Philadelphia which has one of the lowest vacancy rates among large cities in the country continues to perform very well for us in our wholly owned portfolio, leasing level and occupancy levels are about 94%. And that reinforces the strength of our product in Philadelphia.
Looking ahead, we have only a 5% annual rollover through 2026. Again, one of the lowest in the office sector. Our 24 revenue plan has finished ahead of schedule. We have increased our spec revenue range to $26.3 million and also raised our annual retention range. Our 24 spec revenue target is up 1.8 million or 7.4% over our original 24 business plan. Our mark to market capital ratios and same store numbers all performed at strong levels as they have done for the last several quarters.
With that said the momentum we think we have built has led to overall to our operating results to perform in line with or above our 24 original business plan. Just a few quarterly highlights. We did post second quarter ffo 23¢ per share. As I mentioned, our original spec revenue target of $26.3 million is up from 25 to 26 million last quarter and is 100% executed.
Our combined leasing activity for the quarter totaled 558,000 square feet. During the quarter, we executed 298,000 square feet of leases including 125,000 square feet of new leases within our wholly owned portfolio.
Total leasing activity, wholly owned leasing and new leasing all exceeded second quarter levels. So good signs of continued recovery in our various markets based on our efforts, as I touched on a moment ago, during the first nine months of the year, we have eliminated $159 million of debt attribution from our joint ventures. So that significantly significantly exceeded our targeted $100 million target for 2024 consolidated debt is 94% fixed at 6.2% rate.
Our quarterly rate mark to market was 14.9% on a GAAP basis and 8.9% on a cash basis.
Our, our new leasing mark to market was a strong 18% and 2.9% on a GAAP in cash basis respectively.
We ended the quarter right in line with our 2024 business plan expectations.
So the business plan remains in very for existing portfolio, remains in very solid shape for roll over through 25 has been further reduced to about 4.6%. And the 26 average through five, about 5.2%. More importantly, we do not have any tenant lease expiration, greater than 1% of revenue through 2026. So we're in very good shape from that standpoint. And along those lines to give you a little bit more color on the market, we do continue to see encouraging signs on the leasing front, certainly evidenced by the stats I just mentioned, but also by these metrics, the increase in physical tours has been very positive. Third quarter, physical tours exceeded second quarter tours by 7% which also exceeded our trailing four quarter average by 22%.
Also, tour activity remains above pre pandemic levels by 36% on a wholly owned basis. During the third quarter, 62% of all leases all new leases were results of this flight to quality for 2024 flight to quality deals represented 60% of our new leasing activity.
Executor renewal and expansion activity has enabled us to again raise our retention target by 300 basis points. So up from our original 51 to 53% range to now 62 to 63%. Total leasing pipeline through the company remains strong. The operating portfolio leasing pipeline stands at 2 million square feet and that includes about the 218,000 square feet in advanced stage of negotiations. Development project pipeline again remains strong and 32% of our operating portfolio new Deal pipeline. Our prospects looking to move up the quality curve in terms of looking at some of our leverage metrics. Our third quarter net debt to ebida ratio decreased to 7.5 times which benefit as Tom will touch on from our third quarter operating results and sales activity partially offset by increased investment in our development projects, our core Ebida metric, which we, we monitor very closely ended the quarter at 6.6 times within our targeted range.
Based on our operating results for the first three quarters of the year. We we are adjusting and narrowing. Our 24 FFO guidance to 89 to 92¢ per share. The change in our FFO guidance is based on a change in our guidance for 2024 land sales which we did anticipate to be about 3¢ a share for 24. Based upon a couple of deals not coming to fruition. We now anticipate no further land gains in 2024. In looking at our, our, our liquidity and sales activity. Our initial business plan projected 80 to $100 million of sales activity occurring in Q4 with minimal dilution during the quarter. We did sell a non core class B portfolio in the Pennsylvania suburbs for about six, a little more than $65 million to facilitate that sale. We did take back a about $15.5 million of seller financing at an initial rate of 8.25% with subsequent rate increases over its term.
In addition to that sale, we have a number of other sales that we believe will close during the fourth quarter. Therefore, as we note in our supplemental package, we have increased our sales target to a midpoint of $150 million. None of the additional contemplated sales will require any seller financing. In addition, if these transactions close, as currently contractually anticipated, we expect $150 million to occur at a blended 8% cap rate properties in the sale pool or in the Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania and Austin suburbs in looking at our developments. As I note, our development pipeline remains strong, we are very focused on getting some of the leases in negotiation across the finish line. Tour velocity continues to pick up particularly at the uptown A X and 3,025 JFK. The looking at our developments, we have about a billion dollars under active development of that are wholly owned development in Radnor, which is about $80 million in cost is 100% at least fully funded and the tenant is the process of taking occupancy during the fourth quarter. Looking ahead given the mixed use nature of our master plan communities, we we are expected for development pipeline. Product mix is about 27% life science, 42% residential, 22% office and 9% support retail, entertainment, hospitality. Of course, any further development starts or condition are conditioned purely upon us leasing up the existing pipeline as well as overall marketing market and capital market conditions.
Specifically looking at some of the projects 3,025 our residential office residential tower is fully delivered on the commercial component. We're currently 23% leased with an active pipeline of well over 200,000 square feet including leases and negotiation. We continue to see steady traffic and leasing activity for a beer or a residential component.
We currently have 278 leases executed for about 80% of the project which is up from 237 leases or 73% lease on our last call just about three months ago. We're also seeing very good renewal rates for some of our existing tenants where we're in excess of a 60% renewal rate and an average increase in the high double digits we have already met on a vera our year end lease target of being between 80 85%. But we're certainly continuing to push for more leasing activity in the ensuing months for uptown block, a residential which we call Solaris House. We did have some last minute permitting delays. So we did not open up units for occupancy until late September. That being said we currently have 5,052 leases executed. We're 15.3% for the other project which is up from about 6% on the last call. We're still projecting even with the delayed opening, that the residential component will be between 20 25% leased by the end of this year. 3,151 market. Our life science project is scheduled for delivery in this coming this quarter. We have a leasing pipeline there including some leases under negotiation which we are working to get across the finish line uptown A TX has a leasing pipeline that remains approximately more than double the space we have available that does include a mix of prospects ranging from a low of 6,000 square feet to a high of about 200,000 square feet. We did recently complete a floor of spec suites and are in the process of leasing those suites up. Our next phase of the labs expansion on the eighth floor here at C center is nearly complete and we're in the final stages of negotiations with several tenants for these graduate lab opportunities. So with that, let me turn the the floor over to Tom to review our financial results.

