Q3 2024 Boise Cascade Co Earnings Call

Participants

Chris Forrey; Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations; Boise Cascade Co

Nate Jorgensen; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Boise Cascade Co

Kelly Hibbs; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer; Boise Cascade Co

Jeff Strom; Executive Vice President - Building Materials Distribution; Boise Cascade Co

Troy Little; Executive Vice President - Wood Products; Boise Cascade Co

Michael Roxland; Analyst; Truist Securities

Susan Maklari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Stevenson; Analyst; Loop Capital Markets, LLC

Ketan Mamtora; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Kurt Yinger; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Grace, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Boise Cascade's third quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce you to Chris Forrey, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Boise Cascade. Mr. Forrey, you may begin your conference.

Chris Forrey

Thank you, Grace, and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to Boise Cascade third quarter 2024 earnings call and business update. Joining me on today's call are Nate Jorgensen, our CEO; Kelly Hibbs, our CFO and Treasurer; Troy Little, Head of our Wood Products Operations; and Jeff Strom, Head of our Building Materials Distribution Operations.
Turning to slide 2, this call will contain forward-looking statements. Please review the warning statements in our press release on the presentation slides and in our filings with the SEC regarding the risks associated with these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the appendix includes reconciliations from our GAAP net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and segment income to segment EBITDA .
I will now turn the call over to Nate.

Nate Jorgensen

Thanks, Chris. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our earnings call today. I'm on slide. number 3, total US housing starts and single family housing starts decreased 3% and 1% respectively, compared to the prior year quarter.
Our consolidated third quarter sales of $1.7 billion were down 7% from third quarter. 2023. Our net income was $91 million or $2.33 per share compared to net income of $143.1 million or $3.58 per share in the year ago quarter.
Both of our businesses performed well and delivered good financial results in the demand environment that continues to be constrained by home affordability challenges and economic uncertainties. I want to thank our associates across the company who deliver continue to deliver superior value to our customer and vendor partners no matter the demand environment.
In addition, we continue to deploy capital through our organic growth projects and additional returns of capital to our shareholders. Kelly will now walk through our segment financial results, give some insight on fourth quarter and then provide an update on our capital allocation in more detail. After which I'll provide an outlook before we take your questions. Kelly?

