Q3 2024 Blue Foundry Bancorp Earnings Call

James Nesci; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Blue Foundry Bancorp

Kelly Pecoraro; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Blue Foundry Bancorp

Justin Crowley; Analyst; Piper Sandler Companies

Christopher O'Connell; Analyst; KBW Capital Partners I L P

Comments made during today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations, subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Blue Foundry encourages all participants to refer to the full disclaimer contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on bluefoundrybank.com.
During the call, management will refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to today's earnings release for reconciliations of these GAAP non-GAAP measures.
I will now turn the call over to President and CEO, Jim Nesci.

James Nesci

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. I am joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Pecoraro, who will discuss the company's third quarter financial results in detail after I provide an update on our operations. Earlier this morning, we reported a quarterly net loss of $4 million a quarterly pre-provision net loss of $3.8 million. Deposits increased by $7.5 million and loans grew $3.6 million.
We were able to deliver tangible book value per share growth, while capital and credit quality remains strong.
Additionally, we have a positive outlook for both the fourth quarter and for the next year. We have a healthy commercial loan pipeline and believe we will deliver sustained loan growth in the coming quarters. Further, based on how we position the balance sheet we expect the Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis point rate time and any subsequent rate cuts to have a positive impact on our net interest income. With our industry-leading consumer-friendly products, we continue to focus on developing new relationships and deepening our current relationships within the communities we serve. Specifically, we are dedicated to attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses in our market.
So far this year, this strategy has resulted in an 11% increase in commercial deposits and our branch network has delivered a 7% increase in consumer deposits. These successes have allowed us to reduce our reliance on wholesale deposits by 4% and improved our loan-to-deposit ratio. Given our strategy to become a more commercially oriented institution, we have been selective in originating real estate loans while building our commercial pipeline. Our pipeline of commercial credits at attractive yields continues to expand, and this should drive an expansion in our interest income and loan yield. We remain disciplined in underwriting strong credits across all of our loan product offerings.
During the quarter, we repurchased 522,000 shares at a weighted average price of $10.52.
Repurchasing shares at these levels continue to improve shareholder value. Tangible book value per share increased by $0.05 to $14.74. Our bank and holding remain well capitalized with capital levels that are among the strongest in the banking industry. Tangible equity to tangible common assets was 16.5% as of September 30. Blue Foundry continues to operate with robust liquidity and a low concentration risk to any single depositor.
At the end of the third quarter, we had $334 million in untapped borrowing capacity, and are unencumbered available for sale securities and unrestricted cash provided another $300 million of liquidity. This liquidity is 4x larger than our uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to customers, which represents only 12% of our deposit balances.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Kelly, and then we'd be delighted to answer your questions. Kelly?

