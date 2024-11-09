Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Baxter International Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Clare Trachtman; Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer; Baxter International Inc

Joel Grade; Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; Baxter International Inc

Jose Almeida; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Baxter International Inc

Travis Steed; Analyst; BofA Securities Inc.

Robert Marcus; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pito Chickering; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Vijay Kumar; Analyst; Evercore ISI International Equities

Joanne Wuensch; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Larry Biegelsen; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

David Roman; Analyst; Goldman Sachs & Co

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Baxter International's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter's permission. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.
I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Baxter International. Ms. Trachtman, you may now begin.

Clare Trachtman

Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Jose Almeida, Baxter's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's third quarter 2024 results along with our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter, full year 2024 and 2025 and the status and anticipated timing and impact of our ongoing strategic actions, including the pending Kidney Care sales and cost savings initiatives. Regulatory matters and the macroeconomic environment on our results of operations contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
And of course, our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more detail concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.
In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand Baxter's ongoing business performance. A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures being discussed today to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying investor presentation and also available in our earnings release issued this morning, which are both available on our website.
Please note, following the announcement of Baxter's pending sale of our Kidney Care business to Carlyle, the Kidney Care business met the conditions to be reported as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, the Kidney Care business is now reported in discontinued operations, and the company's prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the discontinued operations presentation. Restated historical results reflecting the Kidney Care segment as a discontinued operation for the prior six quarters can be found on Baxter's website in the Investor Relations section.
Discontinued operations for 2023 also includes Baxter's former BioPharma Solutions or BPS business, which was divested at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Current and prior year periods now reflect the continuing operations of Baxter's Medical Products & Therapies, Healthcare Systems & Technologies and Pharmaceuticals segments.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

