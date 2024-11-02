Q3 2024 Avis Budget Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Joseph Ferraro

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Yesterday, we reported our third quarter results which delivered quarterly revenue of nearly $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $503 million. As we discussed on our last call, we need to bifurcate the impacts of nonrecurring fleet gains, high vehicle interest and decisions made to improve our utilization.
Our primary goal has always been to keep fleet inside of demand. We have taken the necessary steps to adjust our fleet size throughout the year, which allowed us to continue to improve utilization with this quarter finishing nearly 2 points above our prior year.
Driving utilization is necessary given the high level of this year's fleet carrying costs. We are also focused on reducing the overall holding costs for the model of the year 2025 buy to drive a more profitable outcome going forward. The fleet buy is continuing to progress with expected holding costs well below what we have achieved in recent years. We'll talk more about this in the Americas segment.
The demand for our business remains robust with global third quarter rental volume in line with third quarter 2023. We have been consistent with electing to focus on higher-margin business, particularly when, as an industry, we are in a higher vehicle cost environment, and we believe it makes more sense to rationalize the fleet than to take a lower priced incremental rental.
Price was down 2% for the quarter overall, with the Americas nearly flat and a 2-point improvement from this year's second quarter. We will continue to execute this strategy as necessary to prioritize higher-margin business.
Before I dive into the results in greater detail, I'd like to thank our employees for continuing to deliver the exceptional service during our summer peak season while driving further operational efficiencies. Through their hard work and efforts, we continue to generate record Net Promoter Scores from our customers.
With that, let's begin as we usually do, with details around our Americas segment. The Americas generated more than $2.6 billion of revenue in the third quarter with $384 million of adjusted EBITDA. Rental days in the Americas were down 2% compared to the third quarter of 2023. As I mentioned earlier, this is where we made the choice to balance both price and demand.
We took the measured approach to volume and focused on higher-margin business. In doing so, we elected to forgo lower-margin business. As I said earlier, in times like this, where fleet costs are outliers to our historic norms, it makes more sense for us to pass on lower priced business, especially from brand-agnostic customers. We believe this demand is discretionary, and we would always be able to attain this volume to meet our target vehicle utilization and scale going forward as fleet costs become more normalized.
Keeping this in mind, we will continue to monitor our industry and make calculated decisions to prioritize price over volume when it makes sense by utilizing our proprietary demand fleet pricing system. Pricing was nearly flat compared to the third quarter of 2023, but up 28% compared to the third quarter of 2019, showing the relative strength of pricing in our industry. Price improved sequentially from the second quarter to the third by 2 points compared to the same period in 2023 as we transitioned in to the summer peak.
As a matter of fact, our US business was closer to flat in the quarter. We kept our fleet inside of the demand, which allows for the most optimal price outcome. This strategy has resulted in ongoing improvements in our vehicle utilization. Our utilization in the Americas was nearly 72%, which is more than 1 point higher than the third quarter of 2023.
We will continue to improve as we implement further operational enhancements and remain laser-focused on our fleet discipline. We anticipate strong vehicle utilization in the fourth quarter that surpasses any fourth quarter in our history. We are on track to start 2025 with substantially fewer cars than we started in 2024.
I want to take a moment to talk about our ongoing model year 2025 fleet buy, which is progressing well. While we're not yet fully complete, we are moving closer to our anticipated model year target. As we said in the past, we believe that new cars will become more affordable, and this has proven to be true. We expect purchase prices will be below what we achieved during the pandemic years as OEM supply constraints and production schedules have normalized.
Our OEM partners are fully aware that we are in the market for vehicles. However, we also need to stay disciplined with regards to return on invested capital, and only commit to fleet deals that meet our acceptable rates of return. We will continue to cycle out of older model year cars and make room for the model year 2025 new vehicles.
Thankfully, there's a wide array of vehicles that meet both this criteria. The OEMs have been strong partners to our company and our collaborative approach and similar goals allow both companies to win when deals are structured appropriately. We appreciate their support and remain committed as ever to the productive partnership we've had over the decades. Overall, I'm happy with our progress on the buy, and we'll share more details on our next call once the buy is fully completed.
So to recap. The Americas had revenue of more than $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $384 million. We continue to maintain our fleet discipline by taking the necessary steps to align with demand, ensuring our fleet drives higher utilizations and allows us to maximize profitability.
Based on our model year 2025 fleet buy, we are well positioned to have lower holding costs as we rotate in the new fleet. We saw a robust volume in the quarter, and we'll continue to prioritize higher margin business as we remain selective regarding lower-margin brand-agnostic customers.
As we shift into the fourth quarter, October normalized towards the back half of the month after the effects of the hurricane. However, the demand in the Americas surrounding the holiday season looks particularly strong for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods based on current reservations. And believe price will transition seasonally as it normally does from the third to the fourth quarter.
Let's shift gears to international. International generated $840 million of revenue and $139 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter. Revenue was up 1% compared to prior year, driven by a 5% increase in rental days. We continue to see robust international inbound and intra-European cross-border travel as we have talked about on our previous calls.
This strategy generates higher-margin business as these customers tend to book more in advance than domestic travelers, keep the cars longer and often take additional ancillary products. This quarter, not only was our domestic travel of 3% in Europe, but our higher-margin inbound and into European cross-border volumes grew by approximately 14% as compared to the same period last year.
This drove a year-over-year increase in our leisure business. As we transition to the fourth quarter, advanced reservations are strong and trending positively, with demand stemming from inter-European cross-border and inbound travelers once again.
International's pricing for the quarter was down 5%, excluding currency impacts compared to last year, and up 25% compared to the third quarter of 2019, again showing the relative strength of pricing in our industry. However, on a year-over-year basis, pricing improved sequentially, with September showing the quarter's best improvement.
We anticipate pricing to be nearly flat in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. As noted on previous calls, our proprietary demand fleet pricing system is now fully operational in our European business. And as expected, we realized both utilization and price benefits as the system focuses on contribution margin.
Vehicle utilization continues to be a priority as we realize higher utilization in each of the first 3 quarters of 2024 compared to the same periods in 2023. This quarter's utilization was 73.7%, up over 3 points compared to the third quarter of 2023. We continue to believe that our fleet is adequately positioned and ready to meet the fall and winter demand. And similar to the Americas, we expect our fleet size at the beginning of 2025 to be under our prior year's level, making room for new model year vehicles.
Europe is a popular destination for cross-border travel. And as I mentioned before, our fourth quarter reservation showed the strength and price improvement. Technology is an integral part of everything we do and enables us to continue to enhance our customer experience, and I would like to discuss our new customer app that was launched in October.
Our new app has a refreshed look and feel with a more dynamic user experience that adapts to our customers' journey, providing them relevant information at every step. The app features a new rental dashboard that will give customers quick and easy access to book reservations, do their trip details and all of the key actions from the home screen.
Customers will also be able to continue reservation from previous searches, track their loyalty points progression, continue to choose their vehicles to better enhance their rental experience, exit the gate with the use of their phone and manage their account We have a number of exciting new features that are planned in our pipeline to be released in the future, which we believe will enhance the customer experience further by integrating our touchless rental and other ancillary product offerings.
The new app updates aim to increase app downloads, boost conversion rates and drive revenue growth through our direct channel reservations. We are confident that these enhancements will make our customers' experience smoother and more enjoyable.
I also want to give an update on our progress improving our operational efficiencies. We continue to enhance our process by leveraging our data analytics and on the ground systems to increase throughput and improve productivity.
These systems and processes allow for better forecasting and scheduling needs by location to optimize labor mix. We continue to face wage inflation and focus on labor initiatives helped to offset these pressures. We expect to continue to realize these savings through the remainder of the year.
As I mentioned on our last call, we have set ambitious goals to target sustainable vehicle utilization performance through better understanding of the disposition of every vehicle within our control. We believe task-based analytics delivered to our operations and maintenance teams will allow the better understanding of our vehicle dispositions, drive more timely repairs and improve vehicle movements, all designed to create more available fleet.
We are currently piloting these digital tools in key cities throughout the country and early results are promising. These and other operational efficiency strategies enabled us to maintain operating SG&A expenses on a per rental day basis, consistent with the third quarter of last year, a great achievement given inflationary pressures.
So to conclude, we generated $503 million of adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter. We continue to maintain fleet discipline, which has allowed us to improve vehicle utilization year-over-year. We expect historically high utilizations in the fourth quarter in the Americas.
Our model year 2025 fleet buy is largely complete. We have seen lower prices closer to pre-pandemic levels, which will position us with sustainably lower holding costs as they enter into our fleet. We will prioritize high-margin business while balancing a certain level of scale. The holiday demand looks strong, and we expect price will transition seasonally in the Americas and flatten out internationally.
Overall, our cost efficiencies help us mitigate inflationary pressures on operating and SG&A expenses on a per rental day basis. The Americas and international teams are well positioned and prepared to close out the year strong.
With that, I'll turn it over to Izzy to discuss our earnings, liquidity and outlook.

