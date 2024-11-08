Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Avinger Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
17 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Matt Kreps; Investor Relations; Avinger Inc

Jeffrey Soinski; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Avinger Inc

Nabeel Subainati; Chief Financial Officer; Avinger Inc

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Avinger third quarter, 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions).
I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Avinger. The floor is yours.

Matt Kreps

Thank you, Kelly. And thank you everyone for participating in today's call. I would like to welcome you to Avinger third quarter. 2024 conference call. Joining us today are Avinger CEO Jeff Soinski, and Principal Financial Officer Nabeel Subainati.
Earlier today we released the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the release is posted on the Avinger website under Investor Relations. Before we begin. I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws which are made pursuant to the safe harbour for the vision of the private securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed to be forward-looking statements, all forward-looking statements including without limitation our future financial expectations expected timing for commercial launch of products status of our clinical sites, the expected benefits of our products Filings with the FDA and regulatory filings in China and the anticipated timing of Zylox full manufacturing scale of our devices are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions.
These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially different from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements accordingly. You should not place undue reliance on these statements for a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Please see our Form 10-K files with the Securities and Exchange commission.
Avenger disclose any intention or obligation except as required by law to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Today's presentation will also include reference to non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is available within the earnings release, which can be found on Avenger's website. And with that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Jeff.

and

Recommended Stories