Q3 2024 Avidxchange Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Michael Praeger; Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Officer; Avidxchange Holdings Inc

Joel Wilhite; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Avidxchange Holdings Inc

Dave Koning; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Will Nance; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Ramsey El-Assal; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Sanjay Sakhrani; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Andrew Bauch; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Bryan Keane; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Craig Maurer; Analyst; Financial Technology Partners LP

James Friedman; Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group

Darrin Peller; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Dominick Gabriele; Analyst; Compass Point Research & Trading

James Faucette; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Tien-Tsin Huang; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Rufus Hone; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Alexander Markgraff; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Timothy Chiodo; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the AvidXchange Holdings Inc third quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining us on the call today is Mike Praeger, AvidXchange Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Joel Wilhite, AvidXchange's Chief Financial Officer; and Subhaash Kumar, AvidXchange's Head of Investor Relations.
Before we begin today's call, management has asked me to relay the forward-looking statements disclaimer that is included at the end of today's press release. This disclaimer emphasizes the major uncertainties and risks inherent in the forward-looking statements that the company will make this afternoon. Please keep these uncertainties and risks in mind as the company discuss future strategic initiatives, potential market opportunities, operational outlook and financial guidance during today's call.
Also, please note that the company undertakes no duty to update or revise forward-looking statements. Today's call will also include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. As that term is defined in Regulation G, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Accordingly, at the end of today's press release, the company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike Praeger.

Michael Praeger

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Joel Wilhite and I are excited to discuss AvidXchange's third quarter 2024 results. Our third quarter results were all around solid across all the key metrics, including revenue growth, margin expansion, positive GAAP net income, free cash flow and a solid balance sheet. In addition, we made good on our commitment to return cash to shareholders as part of our $100 million share repurchase program.
Joel will talk more about the quarterly financial results in a moment, but one of the highlights of the quarter was the underlying trend data we are seeing. In particular, we saw our transactions retained in our network or our transaction retention, as we call it, a key same-store metric inflecting positively from a pattern of acceleration in the past two years over compared to sequential time periods. In addition, we saw our top-of-funnel activity strongly support our new customer buyer logo additions. I will further expand on these observations later during my prepared remarks.
When talking about the large greenfield market opportunity that we believe is ahead of us, it is understandable to sometimes lose perspective given the noise and impact of the current macroeconomic dynamics. Judging the future trajectory of the business opportunity over the next five-plus years within the accounts payable and payments automation space, based on a fixed point in time, we believe, undervalues the large and strategic value of both our market opportunity and competitive moat we are building, particularly on the B2B payments automation front for middle market companies.
This B2B payments opportunity appears to have reached a pivotal point. In fact, it appears so mission-critical that Mastercard, which is a strategic investor and partner of AvidXchange, has rearchitected its organizational structure across three vectors, with B2B payments being one of the three directly reporting to their CEO, Michael Maddock.
With the younger generation of CFO, treasurers and controllers focused on productivity and profitability, especially more so given the cost of capital has reverted to more normalized levels, Mastercard believes these future generations of finance leaders are looking for tools from manatees on to unlock the opportunity for buyer and supplier customers.
As such, Mastercard remains bullish and committed to advancing card adoption across the B2B landscape, to paraphrase Michael Maddock, who recently opined on B2B invoice payments at a recent investor conference. As the leading middle-market focused B2B accounts payable automation and payments player in the market, we believe AvidXchange is sitting at the epicenter to capitalize on these trends referred to by Mastercard.
We do not believe that there is another pure-play publicly traded B2B accounts payable automation and payments company in the industry focused on the middle market segment that has the domain expertise as well as the technology, integration, data, operational and licensed stack honed over more than two decades, nor is there a pure play across the middle market that has a scale of revenues, the breadth of industry verticals, as well as the breadth and library of accounting system integration as AvidXchange does today.
This is due to AvidXchange's early mover status in the accounts payable and payments automation space, and the realization early on that the success imperative in the space of building a true two-sided payment network, driving industry monetization penetration, would estate a differentiated value proposition uniquely curated for our 8,000 buyer/customers and over 1.2 million supplier/customers that we have today. Our AvidPay network creates a virtuous cycle of not only buyer customers attracting supplier customers and vice versa, but also accounts payable automation customers adopting payment solutions and vice versa.
Our talented team is delivering rapid material and quantifiable value in both current cost efficiency, productivity and future scalability of our customers' back-office AP payment initiatives, which advances our future growth and fuels our profit potential. I believe the best way to make the narrative around the benefits of accounts payable and payment automation tangible is to continue showcasing customer success stories shared by middle market finance leaders seeking our solution to drive productivity for their organizations.
One such is Orthodontic Partners, which is part of the emerging dental subvertical within our fast-growing health care facilities vertical market. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Orthodontic Partners provides accounting and administrative services to over 30 orthodontic practices across 15 states on its NetSuite accounting platform allowing their back-office staff to focus on their core competencies. Our solution set was a perfect fit for their growing set of challenges in processing invoices manually, which numbered in the hundreds on a weekly basis.
This created significant downstream challenges for Orthodontic Partners leading to delays, loss checks and challenges in routing approvals to promote and traveling approvers. Due to AvidXchange's deeply embedded accounts payable integration partnership with NetSuite, Orthodontic Partners was able to streamline their invoice and payment processing without leaving the native NetSuite application and user experience. This resulted in increased productivity for Orthodontic Partners across its procure-to-pay cycle, making thousands of invoices easily available and speeding up the invoice approval workflow across their 30 offices.
Matt Standards, an accounts payable specialist with the Orthodontic Partners put it best when he said, with AvidXchange, we get more critical tasks accomplished which gives us more time to focus on other strategic business initiatives that normally we would have the bandwidth for.
Turning now to some of the performance highlights and metrics from the third quarter of 2024 that underscore our value proposition and demonstrate our continued strong execution. Revenue for the quarter was just under $113 million or over 14% year-over-year growth. The growth in the quarter was led by a combination of quarterly rebound in transaction volume, aided by transaction retention and transaction yield growth strategies.
Non-GAAP gross margins, meanwhile, continued their upward trajectory coming in at 74.5% or up 450 basis points to close to the top end of our 72% to 75% non-GAAP gross margin target ahead of our 2025 expectations that we set over a year ago during our last Investor Day. Our continued focus on automation, AI, sourcing and standardization, which are still somewhat in the early stages, continue to bear significant fruit. Along with solid operating expense discipline, which led to 100% plus year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA profitability, adjusted EBITDA margins for the quarter reached roughly 21%.
Our important transaction yield metric, which is total revenues over total transactions, was up more than 8% to reach $5.59 per transaction. It is worth reminding investors that transaction yield is a metric that we have consistently messaged since our IPO as a primary metric we focus on across our leadership team as it demonstrates the power and effectiveness of our AvidXchange Business Flywheel.
With that overview, I'm excited to cover key topics in two parts that we will shed light into the various initiatives that we believe will fuel our future growth. Number one, the first part being our top-of-funnel activity and other sales key metrics, which provides insights into the sales setup for 2025 and beyond. And second, I will discuss strategic partnerships, which will further drive gears two and three of our AvidXchange Business Flywheel.
Let's start with our top of funnel and other underlying indicators driving our go-to-market motion. The picture for the comparable nine-month period of 2024 versus 2023 by vertical was encouraging as we saw the HOA, or Homeowners Association Management, market construction, health care, et cetera, show moderate improvements, while real estate, education and media continue to exhibit strong growth momentum. Recall earlier in the year, we highlighted that the strategic changes we have been making in our go-to-market motions, those changes encompass greater discipline around allocation of investment dollars as well as changes in our mix of marketing channels and personnel.
For instance, we mentioned that we would be more targeted in the selection of trade shows and industry user conferences that we attend, which would result in potentially fewer, but much more highly qualified leads. The same framework was applied to lead and demand generation channels, including reallocating resources to partnerships to drive higher-quality and more actionable needs versus broadly spreading our resources across digital marketing channels.
The result of this go-to-market adoption has been what we believe is a favorable trade-off between the quantity and quality of comparable top-of-funnel leads, which showed up in improved close rates, shorter sales cycles and buyer customer growth count encouragingly pacing ahead of 2023 levels.
Now shifting to the second part of the key topics I would like to talk about, about the four years of the AvidXchange Business Flywheel. We recently signed some additional notable strategic partnerships which we believe will advance years two and three of our Business Flywheel, both of which drive transaction volumes onto our platform to be monetized.
As you know, we have a verticalization go-to-market strategy, given the structure of the middle market, which we believe that over 50% of middle market companies highly align themselves to vertical industries that have either unique accounting or business process that require them to use vertical-specific ERP accounting systems to run their business and financial operations.
One of the emerging verticals in which we operate is health care facilities, which is around 5% of our buyer customer base today and is attractive in high-growth segment of the market. This vertical is comprised of many sub-verticals or sub domains, including long-term and elderly care centers, dental centers, veterinary centers and so on. In addition to the elderly care centers, we have been growing our portfolio of dental centers using our accounts payable and payment automation offerings.
That effort has just received a major boost with the addition of a formalized referral partnership with one of the leading global distributors of health care products and technology solutions, which also happens to house a dental support organization practice, or DSO, as its called in the industry. This large and rapidly growing player selected AvidXchange due to our marquee client list of DSO providers, proven track record in the DSO market space and the strength of our purpose-built value proposition.
A dental support organization provides back office support function to dental offices, ranging from staffing, procurement and spend management to functions around the office of the CFO. The DSO market is large and fragmented, with some estimates putting the number of DSOs at over 3,000 and approximately 135,000 individual dental offices just in the US market alone. Through our accounts payable and payment automation solutions, we are positioned to capitalize on this growing DSO market, in which DSO entities currently manage around 30% of the 135,000 dental offices under the DSO structure today.
Given our proven track record in the DSO space, which is propelling the referenceable base of DSO clients in our portfolio, we are well positioned to capitalize on this market. As this national DSO provider ramps sales headcount around its DSO practice, AvidXchange will be its preferred referral partner on invoice and payment solutions. Not only do we believe our value proposition has a strong product and market fit for the DSO industry, we believe that DSOs create a fertile ground for us to pursue other equally attractive opportunities around care adjacencies, such as ambulatory surgical centers, veterinary vendor care centers, radiology centers, et cetera.
Also under gears two and three of our Business Flywheel, we recently forced some strong strategic significant bank seller relationships. For context, we have executed a channel-led white label reseller bank partnerships with super regional and money center banks, such as KeyBank, Fifth Third and Bank of America. Leveraging this credibility and standing up these three major bank partnerships over the last decade, we've embarked on a sales strategy to broaden and deepen our bank partnership portfolio and recently signed three premier diversified regional and independently community banks, including Cadence Bank and Orange Bank & Trust, two of which we can announce publicly.
These banks with the footprint largely across the Northeast and Southeast quarters of the US, both have combined total of roughly 50,000 commercial customers across these markets. With the reseller partnerships slated to go live over the next three quarters, we are excited to empower these banks with our suite of accounts payable and payment automation capabilities for their middle market customer base. Success with these new partnerships could be self-replicating by helping us penetrate the thousands of these other regional and community banks in the coming years.
In closing, we are proud of our strong third quarter operating and financial results, which is leading us to upwardly revise our 2024 business outlook. These results were strong across the board. The discipline we have demonstrated in executing the levers that are within our control are second to none. And having seen an inflection in our transaction retention trends, we are encouraged granted that it's one quarter's worth of data, and retention trends are still sub-100% versus the 14% to 15% normalized range we've seen in the past.
Our portfolio of new product innovation and enhancements, such as Payment Accelerator 2.0, our new pay platform and spend management offerings are sequenced for scaling. There are sizable strategic partnerships that we've announced over the last 18 months, including AppFolio, Buildium and M3. You couple that with the innovation pipeline that we have in leveraging AI across our vast library of integrations to accelerate the creation of ERP integrations as well as deploying AI across the operational value chain, we believe we are well positioned to deliver a heavy payload of greater value to our customers and improve growth outcomes for our business.
Of course, we are mindful of the macro crosscurrents and the potential for headwinds that test us. But we also strongly believe that our vision of a long runway of growth opportunity in the accounts payable automation and payments industry, which we consider to be in its infancy of adoption. We remain focused on closing 2024 on a strong note and believe we are set up for a strong trajectory in 2025.
I want to provide a special thanks to all of our AvidXchange team members for their hard work, dedication and relentless focus in executing our operational and strategic priorities that drive value for our customers. creates opportunities for their professional growth and builds long-term value for all of our shareholders.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to my partner, Joel Wilhite.

