Q3 2024 Asure Software Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Patrick Mckillop; Vice President of Investor Relations; Asure Software Inc

Eyal Goldstein; President & Chief Revenue Officer; Coles Group Ltd

Joshua Reilly; Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Unidentified Participant

Eric Martinuzzi; Analyst; Lake Street Capital Markets

Jeff Van Rhee; Analyst; Craig-Hallum

Brad Reback; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Greg Gibas; Analyst; Northland Securities, Inc.

Charles Nabhan; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Vincent Colicchio; Analyst; Barrington Research

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Asure's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us for today's call are Chairman and CEO, Pat Goepel; Chief Financial Officer, John Pence; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Patrick McKillop. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick McKillop for introductory remarks. Please go ahead.

Patrick Mckillop

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Asure's third quarter 2024 earnings results call.
Following the close of the markets, we released our financial results for the quarter. The earnings release is available on the SEC's website and our Investor Relations website at investor.asuresoftware.com, where you can also find the investor presentation.
During the call today, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful to investors and exclude the impact of certain items. A description and timing of those items, along with the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, to the most comparable GAAP measures, can be found in our earnings release.
Today's call will also contain forward-looking statements that refer to future events and as such, involve some risks. We use words such as expects, believes and may to indicate forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for additional information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.
I will hand the call over to Pat in a moment, but I just wanted to take a moment to remind folks of our upcoming Investor Relations activities. On November 19, we will be attending the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York, followed by the Roth Technology Conference on November 20, also taking place in New York.
On November 21, we will attend the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville and have an executive team member attend the Needham SaaS Virtual Conference that day. During the month of December, we will attend two virtual conferences, the TD Cowen Human Capital Management Summit on December 9, and on December 12, the Northland Capital Markets Conference. Investor outreach is very important to Asure, and I would like to thank all of those that assist us in our efforts to connect with investors.
Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded, and it will be made available for replay via a link available on the Investor Relations section of our website.
With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO. Pat?

