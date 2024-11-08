Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Archer Aviation Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Eric Lentell; General Counsel; Archer Aviation Inc.

Adam Goldstein; Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Director; Archer Aviation Inc

Billy Nolen; Chief Safety Officer; Archer Aviation Inc

Tom Muniz; Chief Operating Officer; Archer Aviation Inc

Priya Gupta; Acting CFO and Acting Principal Financial Officer.; Archer Aviation Inc

Edison Yu; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Savi Syth; Analyst; Raymond James

Mahima Kakani

Josh Sullivan; Analyst; Benchmark Co.

David Zazula; Analyst; Barclays

Presentation

Adam Goldstein

Thanks Eric. Since founding Archer, our mission has been constant to pursue the most efficient path to making urban air mobility an everyday reality.
Over the past six years, we have worked to establish the foundation to allow Archer to seamlessly transition from concept to commercialization.
Now, regulators and industry leaders are moving increasingly in lockstep as we enter the commercialization phase of [evtol at Arhi,] we're honored and energized to be at the forefront of that shift.
This momentum was unmistakable last month when the FAA administrator, Mike Whitaker signed the final powered lift SAR the Special Federal Aviation regulation alongside Archer's Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and his predecessor, Captain Billy Nolen.
In a few moments, you'll hear directly from Billy on the positive outcome of the [bar] for the entire industry and our collective path forward.
The SAR is the key operational piece of the regulatory puzzle here in the US giving us and the rest of the industry a clear path and structured framework for the safe phased rollout [of]
I'm grateful to administrator Whitaker and his team at the FAA for championing America's leadership in advanced aviation technologies and for their continued partnership with Archer and our peers. Today, I'll [lay] out our expectations for how we envision our entry into service in both the US and internationally over the next 18 months, the team and I also will share updates on the momentum we are experiencing across engineering and certification advancements in scaling manufacturing, the deepening of our Stala partnership and why we believe our capital position gives us a unique advantage as we round the corner towards entry into service.
Our commercialization strategy is focused on markets where we can deploy hundreds of aircraft over time backed by strong top down government support and the regulatory commitment required to make this vision a reality.
Right now, we're seeing this potential in the US and in key countries across the Middle East and Asia.
Once we identify a market, our priority is to secure top tier strategic partners. Those who not only bring substantial passenger demand and potential for financing but also have the influence and relationships to support our path to commercial service.
I'll walk through our priority launch markets today and show how this playbook is driving our strategy in these priority markets. We're set to begin deployment as soon as next year.
Our goal is to gain real world operational insights from the outset with a three-step plan that puts midnight into action, step one execute, piloted demonstration flights in market step two, fly piloted market survey trips with midnight carrying passengers on our first air taxi routes step three following certification launch in market commercial operations. We believe this precertification early deployment approach will help us build the operational expertise. We need to develop each market and help ensure we're able to safely scale alongside the communities we serve as demand grows.
In the US, we are focused on our initial launch markets, New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay area and Miami. We believe our airline partners will help us drive demand for the initial routes planned in these markets. Like airport transfers, help us integrate into these busy hubs and are key to helping secure aircraft financing as with United's planned purchase of up to $1.5 billion of midnight aircraft.
As we work to complete the final phases of a certification. Our engineering and operations teams are concentrating on advancing us to flight testing for credit with both archer and a pilot's flying midnight at our Salinas California facility, Simultaneously, we plan to conduct public in market piloted demonstration flights and market survey trips with our partners introducing midnight to the cities we plan to serve.
We are seeing true commitment from our airline partners to this electric air taxi vision investing both capital and leadership resources through teams embedded with us as we lay the groundwork for future scaled air taxi services across America.
These early steps are essential for building safe, efficient operations for our future customers. Internationally., We've been drawing on the expertise of partners and customers with decades of aviation and regulatory experience across key markets.
We're seeing strong interest from governments and partners eager to be among the first to demonstrate and commercialize electric air taxis. And we've grown our indicative order book to over $6 billion which includes planned pre delivery payments.
Our certification and flight operations teams are working closely with regulators in our priority international launch markets to formulate and advance the strategy where we demonstrate piloted midnight flights in market as soon as possible, then transition to commercial operations once both archer and the jurisdictions are confident in the safety of our aircraft in operations.
This approach opens the door for early international deployments, potentially even ahead of what we have planned for the US.
The UAE continues to lead the way in this regard. We have established a consortium led by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to launch commercial air taxi services in the UAE as early as Q4 2025.
Together, we have made significant progress in establishing the regulatory pathway with the GCAA as well as the infrastructure and flight operation plans necessary to enable our market entry.
We are continuing to work closely with our key partners in the region on this initiative such as Etihad and Falcon Aviation.
This is all under the vision of the Abu Dhabi leadership. We're all working to rapidly advance what was contemplated by the framework agreement signed last year with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
Audio continues to demonstrate their commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to accelerate our commercialization in the country, including support for early operations, critical infrastructure and crucially a regulatory pathway to launch commercially as early as the end of 2025. To bring this vision to life our teams are coordinating with dozens of stakeholders across the Emirates on numerous work streams. We've used our in-house data platform along with local insights to map out air taxi network and design routes tailored to expected demand.
We plan to launch in the nation's capital Abu Dhabi which covers roughly 85% of the UAE with plans to expand our operations to connect with Dubai and other Emirates as we scale, Abu Dhabi has five commercial airports and approximately 50 certified helipads at major destinations such as Emirates Palace, allowing us to enter the market by working directly with these entities to electrify and upgrade existing operational infrastructure instead of building new vertiports from scratch. We're partnering with Falcon Aviation founded by the UAE Royal family in Etihad to recruit and train our first pilots, establish maintenance protocols and schedule our initial regional piloted flight exhibitions which we anticipate launching in 2025.
I'm also very excited about today's announcement of our latest planned international market entry in September. We signed an agreement with Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation's newly formed JV Sole to bring to market in Japan with plans to order up to $500 million of our midnight aircraft. We've already received the initial pre delivery payment against the agreement underscoring the JBs commitment to this venture.
We'll be working closely with [sole] in the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau to demonstrate midnight in market as we prepare for commercial flights in some of the country's most congested cities including Tokyo where the journey by car from Narita Airport to the city center can take two hours or more.
In addition to Japan, we also continue to advance our partnerships in India and Korea, and we will share more progress there in the coming quarters.
As we move towards commercialization in each priority market, we'll work closely with our key public and private partners to collaboratively teach and learn EBITDA operations. By deploying aircraft in these early operations. We can gather essential insights and operational experience to scale responsibly. This measured approach allows us to refine our processes while fostering strong foundational relationships with the communities we plan to serve.
We see this as more than just building an air mobility network. It's about creating a shared journey towards a cleaner, quieter and more connected future to support our commercialization plans. I'm proud to share that we are set to open our manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia. In the coming weeks, our team has delivered this facility on time and on budget at a cost of approximately $65 million. At scale, this facility will be capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year setting a powerful foundation for us to scale our production alongside our operations now that we have substantially completed construction, we're on track to begin loading in the manufacturing line equipment by year end with our first line set to become operational early next year, from there we plan to ramp up to a production rate of two aircraft per month by year's end.
[Theis] continues to be a deeply committed partner on this journey to help us achieve scaled manufacturing. As I discussed last quarter, we have an agreement in principle with [Stonis] for them to contribute up to an additional approximately $400 million of Capital to help scale the manufacturing of our midnight aircraft. At this facility. Earlier this week, we announced that we are now seeking shareholder approval of that deal and aim to finalize it by the end of the year.
The goal of the structure with Stellantis is to secure future capital for manufacturing growth without taking any unnecessary dilution of a large capital infusion today, we'll continue to manufacture our power train and a select number of test aircraft at our California low-rate production facilities, ensuring continuity for our R&D and test needs. We're confident this strategy will support a reliable and scalable production flow as we prepare for commercial operations.
Our engineering and certification teams made significant strides this quarter, advancing FAA type certification and preparing for our first pilot of flights with our midnight aircraft with the SAR in place. Our teams are fully engaged in the final phases of our certification program. Collaborating closely with the FAA on a day to day basis to ensure compliance across all aspects of the program.
With the type design mature and our high volume manufacturing facility in Georgia coming online, we are ready to enter a period of tangible operations and scalable growth billy and Tom will outline the road ahead as we work to execute our path to certification and launch of commercial operations.
The Department of Defense continues to actively engage the industry with increasing momentum. Our contracts with the dod which we understand to be the largest in the industry have grown to a maximum value of $148 million. Just last quarter, we recently delivered our first midnight aircraft to the United States Air Force under those contracts. A milestone that paved the way for exploring expanded defense applications ranging from contested logistics missions to critical medical rescue operations.
Over the next 6 to 9 months, we anticipate meaningfully growing this area of our business as we showcase the strategic benefits of tal and government partners including other branches as well as our allies overseas to spearhead these efforts. We are pleased to announce a recent new hire to the Archer team. The addition of Joe Pantalone as our head of advanced programs, a seasoned leader with nearly 30 years at Lockheed Martin. Joe brings invaluable expertise as a protege of Ken Rosen. One of the greatest aircraft engineering leaders of all time. Ken has over 50 years of experience in aviation, served as VP of engineering at Sikorsky where he was responsible for building the original Black Hawk in the 70s and subsequent variants.
Finally turning to our capital position, as I mentioned, we're fortunate to have strong backing of Stellantis whose commitment to Archer has continued to expand their investment now stands at nearly [$300 million] to date with an agreement in principle, to commit up to nearly $400 million of additional capital to support our manufacturing lab.
This deep support allows us to execute our vision with greater speed and efficiency than would otherwise be possible combined with our cash reserves which total over $500 million at the quarter end, [Arta] remains in a formidable liquidity position to aggressively pursue our entry into commercial service as we close out this quarter, I couldn't be prouder of the significant [strides] our team has made in laying the foundation for our future. We have flown hundreds of test flights with midnight year-to-date demonstrating our commitment to rigorous testing and validation. Our pilot at midnight aircraft is nearing readiness for flight. Our high volume manufacturing facility in Georgia is set to open and we are seeing increasingly clear regulatory pathways both domestically and internationally. Additionally, our growing network of strategic partners is helping pave the way for our vision and with that, I will turn it over to Billy Nolen.

