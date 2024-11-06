Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Apollo Global Management Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
47 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Noah Gunn; Global Head of Investor Relations; Apollo Global Management Inc

Marc Rowan; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Apollo Global Management Inc

Martin Kelly; Chief Financial Officer; Apollo Global Management Inc

James Zelter; Co-President of AAM, Director; Apollo Global Management Inc

Alex Blostein; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Craig Siegenthaler; Analyst; Bank of America

William Katz; Analyst; TD Cowen

Steven Chubak; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Brown; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Patrick Davitt; Analyst; Autonomous Research LLP

Brennan Hawken; Analyst; UBS

Brian Bedell; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Ken Worthington; Analyst; JPMorgan

Benjamin Budish; Analyst; Barclays

Daniel Fannon; Analyst; Jefferies

Michael Cyprys; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Apollo Global Management's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
This conference call is being recorded. This call may contain or this call may include forward-looking statements and projections, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to Apollo's most recent SEC filings for risk factors related to these statements.
Apollo will be discussing certain non-GAAP measures on this call, which management believes are relevant in assessing the financial performance of the business. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to GAAP figures in Apollo's earnings presentation, which is available on the company's website. Also note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Apollo fund.
I will now turn the call over to Noah Gunn, Global Head of Investor Relations.

Noah Gunn

Thanks, operator, and welcome again, everyone, to our call. Earlier this morning, we published our earnings release and financial supplement on the Investor Relations portion of our website.
We reported strong third-quarter financial results that included record fee-related earnings of $531 million or $0.87 per share, near-record spread-related earnings of $856 million or $1.40 per share and adjusted net income of $1.1 billion or $1.85 per share, which reached the second highest level on record.
Additionally, I'd like to take a moment to thank you all for participating in our Investor Day last month. We were thrilled to have fantastic attendance, with over 3,000 people participating live in addition to another 54,000 who have accessed the replay since then.
Given our proximity to this comprehensive event, today's call will be a shorter update. I'm joined this morning by Marc Rowan, CEO; Jim Zelter, Co-President; and Martin Kelly, CFO. Marc and Martin will cover prepared remarks, and Jim will be available for Q&A.
And with that, I'll hand the call over to Marc.

and

Recommended Stories