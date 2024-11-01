Q3 2024 APi Group Corp Earnings Call

Adam Fee; Vice President - Investor Relations; APi Group Corp

Ladies and gentlemen and welcome to API Group's third quarter, 2024 financial results conference call.

Adam Fee

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO Kevin Crum, our executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lilley, our board cochair before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company's earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company's future performance, anticipated events or trends or other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in our press release and filings with the with the sec we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, October 31st and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make except as required by law as a reminder, we have posted a presentation detailing our third quarter financial performance on the investor relations page of our website. Our comments today will also include nongaap financial measures and other key operating metrics. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our press release and presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Russ.

Russell Becker

Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our call.

Before we get into our results. I would like to thank our approximately 29,000 leaders for their dedication to AP I the safety health and well being of each of our teammates is our number one value.

While I mention this every quarter, the events of the last few months including the impact of the hurricanes on our teammates in the Southeast has given our organization the opportunity to put that value to practice.

I'm happy with the way our teammates stepped up to help each other and the impact of communities in which we operate back in 2021 we detailed our 13% plus adjusted ebida margin target by year end 2025 as part of our broader 13,60,80 shareholder value creation framework that you can find on slide 5 of our third quarter presentation.

In addition to the 13% target, the 6,080 financial goals are longterm revenues of 60% from inspection service and monitoring and longterm adjusted free cash flow conversion of approximately 80%.

Over the past few years, we have communicated and executed our strategy and its key initiatives intended to achieve these goals with a specific focus on expanding margins to reach 13% or more. In 2025 the team has made excellent progress this year executing on our margin expansion initiatives with expected adjusted EBITDA margins up approximately 150 basis points. This has been accomplished by focusing on the following. First pricing, second, improved inspection service and monitoring revenue mix, third disciplined customer and project selection. Fourth chub value capture, fifth procurement systems and scale sixth, a creative M&A and selective business pruning. And finally, as I always like to say, we always have the opportunity to just be better.

The team's work over the last few years. Executing our 13,60,80 strategy has resulted in API being the strongest it has ever been on slide. Six, we highlight the progress we have made as a business from 2021 to 2024 with 2024 expected to be a year of record net revenues, profitability and free cash flow generation.

The third quarter marks 17 quarters in a row of double digit organic growth in inspection revenues and us life safety.

This performance has been a key contributor to our steady progress towards our long term target of 60% of revenues coming from inspection service and monitoring as we prepare to set new and increased financial goals for the next three years. In 2025 it is gratifying to reflect on our progress since we first became a publicly traded company in late 2019.

In our 1st year. As a public company, we generated 393 million in adjusted EBITA.

This year, we expect to deliver about 900 million and we have $1 billion of annual adjusted EBIDA close in our sights.

As we prepare to enter 2025 we plan to continue to execute, execute our strategy, accelerate organic growth, increase margins and expand our bolt on M&A program.

Before Kevin gets into the third quarter results. I wanted to address our disciplined customer and project selection initiative on slide 7, which has been a significant contributor to the improvements we have made towards our 13,60,80 financial targets.

We have focused on disciplined customers and project selection for some time now and made it a point of emphasis in our planning cycle. In early 2023 we challenged our business leaders to evolve away from large lower margin, higher risk opportunities and focus on allocating our valuable field leaders to the best opportunities to position the business for long term profitable growth.

Our leadership team has done an excellent job executing this strategy and it is positively impacting our financial results allowing us to deliver adjusted EBITDA margins ahead of our expectations.

We've been consistently setting new records as it relates to margins and cash flow generation. As we evolve our business towards higher margin, more recurring service revenues.

It is encouraging to note that our backlog is growing and healthy with work that comes to us with a higher expected margin, lower expected risk and smaller project sizes. This gives us confidence in re accelerating growth in 2025 and beyond in these businesses equally important. During this time, Epi's underlying core service business has grown steadily as we continue to take market share more recently. In the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year, we have faced temporary tiny revenue headwinds due to unexpected timing, delays in certain customer projects. We expect the total impact of these headwinds on our 2024 net revenues to be approximately $150 million. With this impact predominantly driven by the specialty services in HVAC businesses in specialty services. The delays were primarily with certain telecom and utility customers and were driven by the following higher than expected permitting and engineering delays and slower than planned execution of federal rural broadband program.

We believe these headwinds are limited to 2024 and primarily related to certain portions of our specialty services business.

Our court life safety business, which includes our fire protection, electronic security and elevator businesses and excludes the more project. Heavy HVAC business has made excellent progress as highlighted on slide. Eight core life safety represents over 65% of total AP I net revenues and it's consistently demonstrated strong overall organic growth led by high singledigit organic growth in inspection service and monitoring revenues.

The life safety business has a record high backlog of approximately $2 billion up 5% organically versus prior year. And it's the healthiest we've seen it from 2022 to 2024 adjusted gross profit in ebida margins in life safety have improved considerably with adjusted ebitda margins expanding more than 300 basis points.

We expect the flyweel which is underpinned by our inspection first strategy, driving outsized growth in service revenues will continue to allow the businesses to be more selective on project revenues and drive further margin expansion across the branch network in 2025 and beyond starting in 2025 you will see our core life safety businesses more clearly as we have made the decision to realign the HVAC business under our specialty services segment.

This change will put our HVC business into a segment with other operating companies that serve similar customers in similar end markets to create synergies and efficient efficiencies which we highlight on slide 9, we entered 2025 with a lot of momentum, organic growth of our inspection service and monitoring revenue streams in safety services remains strong.

Organic growth in backlog and proposal activity is trending positively providing support for a return to organic growth in project revenues.

The international business is nearly finished working through its subpar inherited contracts and branch consolidation plans on slide 10, the bolt on M&A engine continues to accelerate and support future organic growth with 10 bolt on acquisitions excluding elevated closed at reasonable multiples through October. We expect this momentum to continue in 2025 and beyond and on slide 11, you can see the long term benefits which we have accelerated through M&A of executing the initiatives behind our 13,60,80 shareholder value creation framework.

Our business continues to evolve into a more asset light services focused branch led operating model with an increased mix of recurring higher margin revenues. During this evolution, our our contract loss rate which measures the dollar lost on projects as a percent of total revenue dropped from approximately 1.5% in 2019 to less than 0.4% in 2024. Reflecting more disciplined customer and project selection and strong execution in the field.

I am proud of the team's execution of our strategy. We have built a strong foundation, improve the quality of our business and backlog and expect to return to margin creative organic growth in 2025. We are well positioned to achieve our 13% plus adjusted ebida margin target in 2025 and set new meaningful meaning meaningfully higher targets for the following three years which we will review during our investor day next year. I would now like to hand the call over to Kevin to discuss our financial results and guidance. In more detail, Kevin.

Kevin Krumm

Thanks Ross. Good morning. Everyone reported revenues for the three months ended. September 30 increased by 2.4% to 1.83 billion compared to 1.78 billion in the prior year period driven by strong organic growth and service revenues of 9% in our safety services segment and modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates. And M&A this was partially offset by a 7.7% organic decline in our specialty services segment. On an organic basis. Total company revenues were essentially flat for the quarter adjusted growth margin for the three months ended. September 30 grew to 31% representing a 200 basis point increase compared to the prior year period driven by price increases, outsized growth and higher margin services revenue margin expansion for both project and service revenues as well as CHB value capture savings adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.4% for the three months ended September 30 with adjusted ebitda margin coming in at 13.4% representing an 80 basis point increase compared to the prior year period. This was primarily due to the factors impacting gross margin partially offset by lower fixed cost absorption and especially in vac businesses due to lower than expected revenues adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter was 51¢ per share, representing a 3¢ per share or 6.3% increase compared to the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by growth in adjusted ebita. A partially offset by increases in interest expense and adjusted diluted shares outstanding.

I will now discuss our results in more detail for the safety services segment safety services reported revenues for the three months ended, September 30 increased by 9.7% to 1.34 billion compared to 1.22 billion in the prior year. This quarter growth was led by the US Life Safety businesses which posted double digit organic growth inspection revenues as well as double digit or growth in broader inspection service and monitoring revenues. This was partially offset by a low single digit organic decline in project revenues driven by planned customer attrition in our international business and project delays in our HVAC business on an organic basis. Safety services revenues increased by 3.1% adjusted gross margin for the three months ended September 30 was 35% representing record third quarter adjusted gross margin and a 170 basis point increase compared to the prior year adjusted gross margin driven by price increases, improved business mix of inspection service and monitoring revenue as well as margin expansion in both our project and services revenues adjusted EBITDA increased by 24.3% for the three months ended, September 30 adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.7% representing a record for the third quarter and a 180 basis point increase compared to the prior year period. Primarily due to the factors impacting adjusted gross margin.

I will now discuss our results in more detail for our specialty services segment.

Specialty services reported revenues for the three months ended September 30th declined by 13.4% 7.7% on an organic basis or 7.7% on an organic basis to 493 million compared to 569 million in the prior year period. Driven by the driven by divestitures, a decline in service and project and the decline in projects and services revenues. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by the exited customer relationship mentioned in the first quarter, higher than expected permitting and engineering delays as well as slower than expected execution of federal broadband programs. Our adjusted gross margin for the three months ended, September 30 was 20.1% representing a 40 basis point increase compared to the prior year period driven by the impacts from our disciplined customer and project selection strategy adjusted EBITDA declined by 19.3% for the three months ended September 30th and adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.6% representing a 100 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period. This was primarily due to lower fixed cost absorption on lower than expected near term revenues.

We continue to focus on driving strong free cash flow conversion improvements year over year for the three months ended September 30th adjusted free cash flow came in at 227 million, reflecting an adjusted free cash flow conversion of 93% for the nine months. For the first nine months of the year adjusted free cash flow was 361 million with conversion of 56% representing an improvement of 124 million or slightly over 50%. When compared to the first nine months of 2023 free cash flow generation has been and continues to be a priority across AP I and our performance in the first nine months of the year puts us in a position to increase our full year. 2024 cash flow guidance, we now expect to finish the year at or above 75% adjusted free cash flow conversion, which is up from our prior guide of 70%. As a reminder, the fourth quarter is traditionally our strongest free cash flow conversion due to seasonality.

At the end of the third quarter, our net leverage was approximately 2.4 times below our long term target of 2.5 times even as we accelerated margin accreted full time M&A as we look forward to 2025 we will remain laser focused on cash generation and expect to grow our free cash flow. Providing us a significant opportunity for value enhancing capital deployment.

Our long term capital deployment priorities remain maintaining net leverage at stated long term targets M&A at attractive multiples and share repurchases. Where as a reminder, we have 400 million remaining under our current authorization levels.

I will now discuss our guidance for the full year. 2024.

We expect full year reported net revenues of approximately 7 billion revised from the low end of our prior guide which was 7.15 billion. The 150 million reduction in revenue expectations for the year reflects the impacts of the project. The project delays and our specialty in HVAC businesses discussed earlier in the call. We now expect full year adjusted ED A of 890 million to 900 million representing a narrowing of the prior range on the top and bottom end. This range reflects adjusted ED A growth of approximately 13% to 15% on a fixed currency basis and adjusted even D A margin of 12.8% at the midpoint for 2024. We anticipate interest expense to be approximately 145 million depreciation to be approximately 82 million capital expenditures to be approximately 90 million and our adjusted affected tax rate to be approximately 23%. We expect our adjusted diluted weighted average share count to be approximately 280 million for the fourth quarter and 279 million for the full year.

As we look forward to 2025 we have great confidence in the business and its momentum. We plan to share our outlook in the ear early in the new year and more details about our long term strategy at our Investor day which we expect to host in May in New York.

I'll now turn the call back over to Russ.

Russell Becker

Thank you, Kevin. We believe we can create sustainable shareholder value by focusing on our 13,60,80 longterm value creation targets with a near term laser focus on delivering adjusted ebida margins of 13% or more in 2025.

As we look to 2025 and beyond, we have great confidence in the business, our backlog, our balance sheet and our ability to continue to evolve AP I into an even lower CapEx asset, light business focused on high margin, statutorily mandated services.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to the operator and open the call for Q&A.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one again.

Your first question comes from the line of Julian Mitchell with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Julian Mitchell

Hi, this is Kenyon Pelletier on for Julian. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe to start earlier on the call. You know, you guided to just under 900 million in IBI at the midpoint.

And you know, you mentioned that you have a billion dollars of EBITA in your sights. Could you provide any color on, you know what the timeline might be to get there?

Russell Becker

Well, Kevin, do you want to take that one?

Kevin Krumm

Yeah, sure. So our current guide I can, this is Kevin. Our current guide is 890 million to 900 million, which is down from our prior guide of 885 to 915. Okay. So just to clarify there, the question on the billion dollars, that was, you know, that comment is directed towards the middle term, the near term with no specific date or time at this point. It's just a near term benchmark we have internally and, and as Russ mentioned, we believe we have the momentum in the business to get there in the near term.

Julian Mitchell

Okay, thank you. That's helpful. And then, you know, maybe as a quick follow up, I was wondering if you could just talk a bit about, you know, the M&A environment and, and what your current pipeline looks like at present.

Kevin Krumm

Sure, I'll, I'll take that. I mean, we have, if you recall last year, we shared that we did approximately $100 million of bolt on, you know, M&A and we said that we were going to move into 2024 and accelerate that and we feel like we've done a really good job of that and that really excludes the acquisition of, of elevated. And our pipeline remains really full. We have a number of targets that we're continuing to work on to through the fourth quarter of this year and we expect to have similar capacity and momentum as we go into 2025. So it's been, it's been really good. Our corporate development team has done a really nice job and our pipeline is really robust and the opportunities are plentiful.

Julian Mitchell

Great. Thanks for the.

Color.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Stephanie Moore with Jeffrey. Your line is open.

Stephanie Moore

Hi, good morning. Thank you. I guess just as a follow up, I wanted to touch on the projects side of your business a little bit. You know, I think you called out some of these permitting and delays last quarter and throughout the quarter. And I think noted today, you do think these are limited to 2024. And you know, confidence for your guide, maybe you could just give us a little bit of color on why you feel confident that these should kind of be should return and that and, and rebound here by your end. Thank you.

Kevin Krumm

Yeah, sure, Stephanie. Thank you and good morning. Well, when you look at the, when you look at the, the project delays, essentially everything is moving forward, it's just moving forward in a more herky jerky fashion if you will, I don't know if that's really actually proper grammar, but the, the, the opportunities are continuing to move forward. You know, like we've cited, we've got a large government utility client that has a significant winterization program that, you know, went on pause and the work, you know, basically was going to restart in the third quarter and it has, and we have boots on the ground. It's just that the engineering work associated with, you know, really kicking off the, the installation components of it is, is slower, slower to get moving than, than was originally expected. And we will see potentially see that work pull through in the first half of next year. We have another one of the larger project related opportunities that I think we shared some color on.

It's a, you know, it's a high voltage power distribution transmission coming down from in the northeast and the work has started there as well. But, you know, we had originally anticipated having, you know, probably five crews going right now doing duct bank and vault work. And due to some interference issues with existing electrical distribution and natural gas distribution systems that are in the ground, they've got kind of like right away issues that nobody anticipated. And so they're going through, you know, reengineering to get those issues resolved so that the work can ramp up and move forward. And some of that stuff is just, you can't plan for it. And it's unfortunate and it's difficult, but all of those opportunities are moving forward and we cited, you know, in our remarks, you know, the increase in our backlog, you know, our backlog is up, you know, five, roughly 5% organically and that basically moving into 2025 gives us great confidence that we've got good coverage for you know, for growth to return, you know, to the business. And and so as we work our way through some of these, you know, short term temporary challenges, we have great, great confidence in where the business is moving to as we move into the end of the year and really next year.

Stephanie Moore

Got it. So just, and, and Herky jerky is perfectly fine word for, in my opinion. And I think that sums it up pretty well so effectively what you're saying is really not much, it's not that there was any kind of deterioration since the Q, it was about as you expected. But, you know, a lot of this is outside your control. It's just kind of the timing of these, you know, there's going to be some changes on when things start and the ramp. It's not as, not as if there's anything really that changed since the three Q other, that the ramp is happening, you know, maybe a little bit slower, which is really outside your control. Is that fair?

Kevin Krumm

That's fair. The only place I would say that that we've, we've seen any, you know, significant pullback would be in the telecom space, you know, and, you know, it's, it's pretty, pretty well known that like the federal government's rural broadband program, the way, the way the government is administering that program and delegating and, and basically delegating the distribution of those funds to the states and how the states are allocating those dollars to get that program going. It's well known that that's a challenge right now.

And so you're seeing like the proposal activity remains really strong, but you see delays in the work actually getting started because they're having some of these administrative issues associated with it. So that would probably be the only place that you could, you know, really point to, you know, where there's where there's, you know, maybe some other core underlying issues. But like these, these other opportunities the work is moving forward. It's just moving forward, slower than anticipated due to unforeseen issues.

Stephanie Moore

Got it. And to be great here, I do want to switch over real quick to the safety services side. Could you just talk a little bit about the drivers of the margin expansion that you've seen kind of this year and, and kind of what and drivers that should continue into 2025? Thank you.

Kevin Krumm

Yeah, I'll, I'll start maybe and then Kevin can add maybe more detailed color if he, if he would choose. But number one, this inspection first strategy that we've, you know, incorporated. And we continue to talk about double digit inspection growth in, in, you know, our core, you know, core life safety business and that's like our key and we continue to see really good growth in inspection revenue, which leads to really good service pullthrough, which has really made manifesting itself. And, you know, we didn't really, I don't know that we really called it out, you know, specifically in our remarks, but, you know, we get on average 10% higher gross margins on our inspection service and monitoring while even more on our monitoring than, than we do on our project work. And I think one thing that gets lost in the mix in the shuffle is that when you have a really robust inspection and service business, that allows you to be even more selective on the project portion of your business and you get to be more selective and picky with where you're going to deploy those field leaders and your margins go up, you know, ultimately on your project work. So that would be the first component of it that drives increased margins. And, you know, we've grown the mix of our inspection service and monitoring business to 54% of total revenue. Now, you know, which is, you know, we continue to make progress towards that 60% goal. Then if you look at, you know, our international business, you know, they continue to do a really nice job of number one pruning poor performing contracts and customers as well as optimizing their branches and improving the performance of the, of their branches. And we've made tremendous strides, you know, in eliminating lossmaking branches in our international business. I think when we, when we originally bought Chubb, we had like 47 lossmaking branches and we're down into single digits and and expect that to be you know, really very, very close to no lossmaking branches by the end of the year. I don't know that we'll quite make that. But we're continuing to make significant progress there and all of that stuff is additive to our margins and we're seeing really good, good progress, you know, in, in the international business. So, you know, you can, you see like if you look at our contract loss rate. There's a, you know, as that has declined, there's a direct, you know, relationship with improved gross margins which ultimately lead to improved ebita margins. And like our, our team is really doing a great job of being selective in the work that they're choosing and the programs that they're choosing. So, Kevin, I don't know if you want to add anything.

Stephanie Moore

I don rush, you highlighted the the project execution that we now see in our contract to the check value capture which continues to contribute to the safety services segment. So nothing else on my end.

Thank you guys. Appreciate it.

Kevin Krumm

Thanks, Stephanie.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andy Whitman with be your line is now open.

Andy Whitman

Yeah, great. Thanks for taking my question guys. I guess I just wanted to start out by checking in on the early days of elevated, maybe Russ, you could talk about the level of customer and employee retention that you've seen here so far. If you could talk about any progress you're making on integrating in terms of your ability to cross sell or maybe even how the company's revenue and margins are coming out compared to the way you expected them to come out.

Kevin Krumm

Well, number one, you know, I would tell you that from, you know, say key leader retention in and everything else like we couldn't be, be, be happier. We like, I think I, I can H1stly tell you that Andy, that I appreciate the leadership of that, of that business. More and more as we continue, you know, to get to know them. And, you know, we, we're, you know, also starting to, you know, look at potential bolt on M&A opportunities in that space. And so it's what that's done is it's afforded us to spend more time with some of their key leaders and taking advantage of their expertise as we look at some of these other businesses, businesses. And and like, there's some really, really, there's some really good people, you know, we lost, we lost 111 leader. And that ran a small piece of our business, but that was, you know, I guess that was more anticipated than, than anything. So, we feel really good about, you know, where we're at, with, with that, with the business. And I really like the long term prospects of what we're doing there, cross selling, you know, we're just so to speak, getting started. And like, we've had some joint sales meetings, you know, with them, they have a large hospital client that they brought our National Accounts Group in, in on a meeting. And so we're just really, we're just really scratching the surface as it relates to the cross selling opportunity. You know, we had like, is a great example. We had all of our safety professionals you know, on campus this week for their, their annual kind of collaboration and you know, meeting where they're, they're, they're getting together and we have people from, you know, our international business there as well. And, you know, our elevated team was well represented and, you know, as we continue to bring our leader development capabilities to them, it's been well received in inside their business. So it's been, it's been good, We expect that business to perform just as we, as we shared when we first announced the acquisition going all the way back, I guess, probably June now. And, and so, and we have seen no reason why the business hasn't, you know, it's not uncommon for some of these acquisitions to have a little dip in their, in their results, you know, in the, you know, near term period after the deal closes because the team is so focused on trying to get the deal across the finish line. And I, I think I shared this on the last when we had a call is that, you know, there's, there was no real surprises with the, with the acquisition. It was kind of a typical private equity kind of owned transaction where they start the business, you know, from a CapEx perspective, you know, they didn't, they weren't investing in the rolling fleet and things like that. None of that, you know, unexpected though. You just, you kind of know that going into these these transactions when, when the owner is a private equity firm and we're, and we're you know, making the requisite investments in, in the business. So, like I remain super optimistic about the long term prospects for, for us building a broader platform in the elevator and escalator space.

Andy Whitman

Great. I wanted to follow up my next question here probably with, with Kevin.

And I guess I wanted to try to understand the 10 bolt ons that you've done this year for which you've paid $211 million. I was just wondering Kevin, if you could just give us the aggregate annual revenue from those just so we can get a sense of how those are factoring into your outlook and give us a better sense of how meaningful those have been.

Kevin Krumm

Thanks Andy. So listen, so you're right. We've done about 10 deals that excludes elevated and the purchase price has been at around today at around $200 million. We don't disclose revenue exactly on all these deals. But the I would say just directionally to help you the average annual revenue on transactions today, it's going to be north of $100 million.

Andy Whitman

Got it. Okay. Yes, and then my final question, Kevin is just on the, on the adjustments between GAAP and in your adjusted results. I was just wondering what your outlook is for the, the, the, the convergence of those two numbers, obviously, there's some things that are just definitional like you're always going to exclude the intangible amortization on your adjusted EPS and things like that. But, but for the things like business transformation costs and restructuring, I mean most of Chubb has been integrated now.

But the but in the bigger bucket for your adjustments is in the business transformation is 25 a cleaner year where where those numbers come down or what other things are you investing in? That might cause that to be higher as we move forward?

Kevin Krumm

Yeah. So we, we said pretty consistently that the restructuring expense with respect to. So there's you you highlighted on the two buckets, the two material buckets, you know, there's some non service pension and a few other things in there tangent compensa or consideration for deals we closed really prior to being a public company. But the two big buckets that are in there that are driving the largest. GAAP at this point, Andy are, are the BP T and restructuring. We said structuring is related to the value capture work we're doing in CH Chubb which will largely be done at the end of 2025 and that's still our expectation. The other bucket of business process transformation that bucket is really focused on integration work associated with primarily Chubb and now elevated and other deals we've done. I would expect that bucket to continue as we do larger sort of deals, platform deals and some things like that. But as we, as you look at 2025 absent that I would expect that bucket like the restructuring bucket to subside.

Andy Whitman

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thanks Andy.

Your next question comes from the line of Catherine Thompson with Thompson research. Your line is open.

Catherine Thompson

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions today. Just first on that, you've gained a great pricing over the years and including in the quote I just reported, but given that inflation is abating somewhat. Can you discuss the ability to gain pricing in that moderating inflation environment?

Russell Becker

Well, you know, I I'll start and then Kevin can add some color to it. Catherine. Good morning and thank you for joining the call. But, you know, we we continue to, to take price, I mean, and in, in our business, especially like if you look at our inspection and service business, which is, you know, predominantly labor, you, you are continuing in our business. We're continuing to see, you know, wage rates, you know, increase at reasonable levels. Don't get me wrong. I mean, we're not seeing anything, anything crazy happen there. And so we continue to take price, you know, across really the broader portfolio of our business. So, and we see really actually good stickiness, you know, in that price, I think earlier, earlier in the year, you know, we talked about, we had a business in our specialty services se and that, you know, we struggled to raise our prices and we came to a mutual agreement and, you know, walked away from a, from a client relationship and we've actually already started to do work for that customer. We haven't returned to, you know, the levels that we had say in 2023. But we are, you know, returning to work and doing, you know, executing on different programs for this particular customer at, you know, increase prices. So, we continue to focus on price and, and take price and we want to continue to work for clients that value the services and the skills that our field leaders bring to the table. And that's, that's those are the right customers for us and that's where, where the focus has continued to be. So it's been positive for, for the business. I don't know, Kevin, do you have anything more to add? That's maybe more detailed.

Catherine Thompson

No, I mean, we've talked about where we're going to consistently take price to drive margin and that's on the service side of the business. And when you look at it this year, our teams in North America and internationally and I would say internationally where they had some room to run as they came into. AP I group have continued to take pricing on the service side of the business to drive margin. And I think as we go forward here, it's going to be a lever, we're going to be continue to be able to pull, you know, we've talked about ticket size and, and some things like that that allows us to do that. And then of course, the value we bring on site. And so I think as we go forward here, even in, in, as inflation could subside, we're going to be able to continue to work our pricing mechanics as we have.

Okay, great. That's very helpful.

This was just.

A little bit, this is, you know, it's earning season. So you, you pick up some great nuggets from companies that have already reported including a large exterior building product distributor that mentions that their nonres repair model activity is picking up after COVID delays and it's been better than expected this year. Given AP G services are largely non discretionary. How does AP G fit into that? Nonres R&R activity that was delayed? So, really, what are the opportunities.

Russell Becker

Man? Good question, Katherine, I mean, you know, I feel like our business related activities, you know, kind of in a world post COVID have essentially returned to normal.

So I'm not quite sure, you know what, what this other firm, you know, is, is necessarily, you know, citing and you know, our, our, our business, you know, continues to see, you know, really, really ample, you know, opportunities and the, you know, growth and inspections you know, I mean, again, double digits, you know, for in this quarter again. And, and that just continued, that's that all that has just continued since COVID. And really, you know, we had a dip when COVID first hit, which when nobody knew what was going on and, and then it bounced back and we've just continued to see, you know, double digit inspection growth, you know, and so, you know, I guess I'm at a little bit of a loss as it relates to, you know, what, what this other company is saying? I don't know, Kevin, can you help me out?

Kevin Krumm

Well, what I would point to just on general momentum, we added it to the presentation. You can look at our backlog. It's up, our proposal activity remains robust. We track that our proposal activity is up as Russ hit on inspections, we continue to see double digit growth there and in our service portfolio which would be sort of not statutorily required, but work we're doing on the security side, our service portfolio work is up as well. So we continue to see and what we look at, we continue to see good momentum across those areas.

Catherine Thompson

But it, it seems like from our perspective, it's, it's only a, it can only be a positive thing for, for AP AP I thanks very much for taking my questions today. Good luck.

Operator

Thanks, Catherine.

Your next question. Comes from the line of Andy Kaplowitz with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Andy Kaplowitz

Good morning guys.

Hey.

Right.

Okay. How are you? So you're still recording 3% organic growth and safety. And if inspection services are growing double digit, it means your project business is declining. So I know a lot of the issues, the issue is hr services and you're going to comp that weakness now and you're moving to specialty anyway. But how should we think about your project's business going forward in safety? Can you get, can you get back to, let's say, mid single digit growth in the current market or is there not enough good work out there for that?

Russell Becker

There's, there's plenty of good work out there there, there's, there's plenty of good work out there. Andy, I mean, you know, I mean, you know, if, if you look at, if you look at our number one, we, we're focused on project selection and customer selection, you know, in that business as well, you know, we had a large hospital project in our Asian business that, that kind of pushed from the commencing in the first half of the year to the second half of the year. And and you know, that work is now now moving forward, we actually you know, recently booked another large, you know, hospital project that literally when you're standing in our, in our office in hong kong, you can look out the window and look down on the, on the project site. And we've just recently put, put that, you know, project into, I don't even think it shows up in our backlog figures as of yet, you know. So, you know, we have a business that's, you know, based in the south, in the south that, you know, does a lot of, warehouse and distribution work and that business has been slightly impacted by the high interest rate environment. And as interest rates continue to come down, we expect to see that business take off and, and really have a positive impact. It's a highly profitable business, but the revenue is down some. And then you cited, you know, some of the general pruning from a, from a project selection perspective that we had in the HVAC business. But I think I cited in my remarks that the backlog in our, in our North American safety business or in our safety business is at $2 billion and it's the highest it's ever been. So, you know, we have really good visibility into, you know, what, you know, this next year is going to look like and we're really optimistic and it's positive.

Andy Kaplowitz

No, that's helpful. And then Russ, I know obviously you don't want to give out those new three year targets on margin, but you're already delivering over 13% you know, over the last couple of quarters. I know it's a seasonal business. So, but but still, like, if inspection services are much higher project margins, you know, as you look forward, you know, what stops you from delivering sort of mid to high 10s or at least, how do you think about, you know, what, what you could be telling us next year?

Russell Becker

Well, come to our Investor Day in May and, and we'll, we'll share, we'll share our targets with you. But I mean, directionally, you're correct. I mean, we're not saying that we're done when we, when we get to 13% and just like just like anything, you know, when you, when you set a goal and you set a target, you know, the first thing you need to do is deliver, you know, on that target. And we haven't done that yet and we expect we will do that in 2025. You know, we will be within a stone's throw if you look at the, the guidance that we provided as we finish out this year. So we've made, you know, really, I think fantastic progress, you know, in expanding our margins and there's, we're not going to stop. So when we get to 13% we're not going to stop. And there is, there is continues to be upside for us and we're, we're going to share that share that next May. You know, and we're, and we're doing a lot of work right now on kind of, you know, we're calling it 2025 and beyond. And what does that look like? You know, not just, you know, margin expansion, but, you know, where, where can we go from a, from a revenue perspective? And you know, what are, where are the growth opportunities in the business? And we feel just really, really good about the long term prospects and the viability where, where we're taking the business.

Andy Kaplowitz

Got it just one more quick. One for me, like backlog. I know you don't love to talk about backlog Russ, but is it still growing sequentially? And you know, if you think about sort of core markets, you know, whether it's been data centers or semiconductor lng whatever it is like generally, are those markets still giving you more opportunities? Have there been any delays in some of those bigger markets? How do you think about that?

Russell Becker

Yeah, I mean, so yes, our backlog continues to grow and it continues and it, when I, when we talk about it growing, it's healthier. And I think that's a really important component for folks that are joining the call today to, to take away is that yes, it's growing and it's, and it's much more healthy than it was say 12 months ago or 24 months ago. And so we're, it's very positive our core end markets. I mean, you don't even need to talk about data centers. I mean, the data center market is so hot and there's so many opportunities, you know, in the space, you know, we still, we still see good opportunities in the semiconductor space, you know, health care, you know, continues remain positive. You know, the infrastructure, space, critical infrastructure remains, you know, she continues to have a lot of opportunities in that sector as well. Probably the only place. And I, I think when Stephanie from Jeffries was asking a question and I cited the only place that we've seen any, you know, sort of kind of pullback from some of, you know, is in the telecom space. And a lot of that has to do with the administrative issues that the federal government has and that, you know, administering the funds with the rural broadband program beads, I think is what the acronym is. And, and that's really the only place where we've seen, you know, any sort of true difficulty if you will, but our backlog is super strong.

Andy Kaplowitz

Helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Chan with UBS. Your line is open.

Josh Chan

Hi, good morning. Ross Kevin. Thanks for taking my questions. When you talk about accelerating organic growth in 2025 is the primary driver there that the absence of the project delays that you're seeing today. And I guess, could you talk about kind of the composition between service and project and whether both can kind of grow in 25? Thank you.

Russell Becker

Well, Kevin, why don't you, why don't you, you want to grab this one. Yeah.

Kevin Krumm

Yeah. So as we think about 2025 going into 2025 you know, obviously with, with strong backlog and the activity that I referenced earlier in the call, we feel like it's going to, we believe it's going to be more of a, what I can say is a normal year, Josh. And so as we look at the project side of the business, we'd expect that to perform in that low to mid single digits and service, which is held up this year at that mid to high single digits. That would be our expectation as we go through 2025 as well. Now there'll be a ramp up period in the first half of the year. But in general, we see 2025 setting up as that normal year with projects low to mid and, and service, mid to high.

Josh Chan

Okay.

Yeah, or organic basis. Okay. Yeah. Thank you. And then on your on your three year targets, obviously, you guys have done a great job expanding margins and likely to reach your existing target kind of going forward. Will, will there be a kind of an organic growth component to to the next round of targets as well? Just just curious how you're thinking about what metrics are important? Thank you.

Kevin Krumm

Well, for sure. I mean, you know, like there is for sure, is an element of organic growth in, you know, like this long term planning. That I talked about 2025 and beyond, the organic growth is a component of that. I guess, I guess Josh, I guess we haven't really thought our way through exactly how I think it's good feedback for us and something for us to, to think about as we start to establish some of these targets and goals and what we, you know, share with folks like yourself as, as we go forward. But, you know, there's no question that organic growth is part of the algorithm as we think about, you know, what does the business look like in you know, 2025 and beyond or, you know, like through 2028. You know, we think about it from an organic growth. We think about it from a bolt on M&A perspective. We think about it from transform, you know, transformational M&A and what does the business look like? And you know, how much of that is service and is there another leg under the stool and all of those things come into play as we think about you know, 2025 and beyond. So, yes, organic growth is a component of that. We understand the importance of organic growth and the health of our business. And we'll have to think about how we establish and publish, you know, from, from a, you know, a target perspective. So I don't know, Kevin, you got any thoughts on that.

Josh Chan

Nothing to add.

Great. Yeah, thank you both for the call and the time. I appreciate that.

Russell Becker

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Tanwanteng with CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Hi, good morning guys. I was just wondering if you could give us a little more color on the M&A pipeline and, and kind of the timing and size of opportunities there. Do you expect you know, some of these to, to close earlier in, in 25 or maybe late in 24 and you know, may maybe that has an effect on, on the the accretion for the year or is it more spread out or is it more back half weighted? Just help me understand what you're looking at in your pipeline today.

Kevin Krumm

Well, the reality of it is is when you think about bolt on M&A John, we want that to happen consistently throughout the year and you know, not in the reality of it is is that, you know, we don't have like I'm, I'm talking specifically bolt on M&A now, you know, most of these sellers sell their business one time and that's it. And so sometimes in the don't have usually a lot of resources and so sometimes transactions move relatively quickly, sometimes they move relatively slowly and you know, some of it's based on, you know, do they have the resources? Can they pull the information together that we need, et cetera? And so you don't have a, you know, 100% control about, you know, the timing of some of these transactions, but the goal is to have them, you know, happen, you know, consistently, you know, throughout the year. So that, you know, you're balancing your workload, you know, we're not killing our team and our people are, you know, you know, getting their work done and we just, it's kind of like you just like clicking away and clicking away and clicking away and clicking away and you continue to do, you know, some, you know, transactions. So, you know, we expect to, you know, get, have some deal activity, get completed up here yet in the, in the fourth quarter and continue and we'll just continue right, pushing right through into next year now, the next elevated, you know, when that comes along, you know, we're always kind of digging in and looking at, you know, the next opportunity and doing a little bit of work and, and there's some, there's always something going on and, it doesn't mean though that we're going to, to move forward. You know, we are very disciplined in how we, how we, you know, value these businesses and whether the business is the right fit for us. And so, you know, it's, you know, whether, you know, we have one happen, you know, yet this year, I would say probably, probably doubtful. I suspect anything is possible but it's probably doubtful and most likely there will be, you know, it would be something, if something were to happen, it would happen in 2025.

Jonathan Tanwanteng

Got it. And to follow on an earlier question, are you expecting to provide something like an inorganic growth target or aspiration or, or perhaps, you know, a target for capital deployment towards M&A at your investor.

Kevin Krumm

Day? Again, I don't know that we've worked our way through exactly what, you know, we're going to, you know, publish and target, but, you know, bolt on M&A and is, you know, part of our playbook and, you know, we've always been a, you know, an acquisitive company and it's, you know, really a big part of our DNA and, you know, and who we are. And so it will be part of the playbook. You know, there's always going to be an element of hesitation about saying we're going to do X amount of M&A a year because if it's not the right, if it's not the right opportunities for us, then we need to be disciplined and we need to, to not do it. And I don't want to get into a situation where we're, we're doing deals just to do deals that would, that would not, that would not be good for our shareholders for the, for the long term. So, you know, so it'll be part of our playbook, it'll be part of our planning. It'll be part of how we're thinking about what the business looks like, you know, long term and in the future.

But I would, I would be reticent to say we're going to do X amount of M&A each year. Just I don't know if that would make much sense.

Operator

That concludes our Q&A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Russ for the closing remarks.

Russell Becker

Thank you in closing. I would like to thank all of our team members for their continued support and dedication to our business. I'm truly grateful for what each one of you do on a daily basis. I would also like to thank our long term shareholders as well as those that have recently joined us for their support. We appreciate your ownership of AP I and we look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the remainder of the year. Thank you, everybody. Appreciate your time this morning.

