Q3 2024 APi Group Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Adam Fee; Vice President - Investor Relations; APi Group Corp

Russell Becker; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; APi Group Corp

Kevin Krumm; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; APi Group Corp

Julian Mitchell; Anlayst; Barclays

Stephanie Moore; Analyst; Jefferies

Andy Whitman; Analyst; Behare company

Catherine Thompson; Analyst; Thompson research

Andy Kaplowitz; Analyst; Citigroup

Josh Chan; Analyst; UBS

Jonathan Tanwanteng; Analyst; CJS Securities

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, Ladies and gentlemen and welcome to API Group's third quarter, 2024 financial results conference call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode until the question and answer session. Please note this call is being recorded. I will be standing by. Should you need any assistance? I will now turn the call over to Adam Fee Vice President of Investor Relations at API Group. Please go ahead.

Adam Fee

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO Kevin Crum, our executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lilley, our board cochair before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company's earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company's future performance, anticipated events or trends or other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in our press release and filings with the with the sec we detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. Our statements are as of today, October 31st and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make except as required by law as a reminder, we have posted a presentation detailing our third quarter financial performance on the investor relations page of our website. Our comments today will also include nongaap financial measures and other key operating metrics. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our press release and presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Russ.

Russell Becker

Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our call.
Before we get into our results. I would like to thank our approximately 29,000 leaders for their dedication to AP I the safety health and well being of each of our teammates is our number one value.
While I mention this every quarter, the events of the last few months including the impact of the hurricanes on our teammates in the Southeast has given our organization the opportunity to put that value to practice.
I'm happy with the way our teammates stepped up to help each other and the impact of communities in which we operate back in 2021 we detailed our 13% plus adjusted ebida margin target by year end 2025 as part of our broader 13,60,80 shareholder value creation framework that you can find on slide 5 of our third quarter presentation.
In addition to the 13% target, the 6,080 financial goals are longterm revenues of 60% from inspection service and monitoring and longterm adjusted free cash flow conversion of approximately 80%.
Over the past few years, we have communicated and executed our strategy and its key initiatives intended to achieve these goals with a specific focus on expanding margins to reach 13% or more. In 2025 the team has made excellent progress this year executing on our margin expansion initiatives with expected adjusted EBITDA margins up approximately 150 basis points. This has been accomplished by focusing on the following. First pricing, second, improved inspection service and monitoring revenue mix, third disciplined customer and project selection. Fourth chub value capture, fifth procurement systems and scale sixth, a creative M&A and selective business pruning. And finally, as I always like to say, we always have the opportunity to just be better.
The team's work over the last few years. Executing our 13,60,80 strategy has resulted in API being the strongest it has ever been on slide. Six, we highlight the progress we have made as a business from 2021 to 2024 with 2024 expected to be a year of record net revenues, profitability and free cash flow generation.
The third quarter marks 17 quarters in a row of double digit organic growth in inspection revenues and us life safety.
This performance has been a key contributor to our steady progress towards our long term target of 60% of revenues coming from inspection service and monitoring as we prepare to set new and increased financial goals for the next three years. In 2025 it is gratifying to reflect on our progress since we first became a publicly traded company in late 2019.
In our 1st year. As a public company, we generated 393 million in adjusted EBITA.
This year, we expect to deliver about 900 million and we have $1 billion of annual adjusted EBIDA close in our sights.
As we prepare to enter 2025 we plan to continue to execute, execute our strategy, accelerate organic growth, increase margins and expand our bolt on M&A program.
Before Kevin gets into the third quarter results. I wanted to address our disciplined customer and project selection initiative on slide 7, which has been a significant contributor to the improvements we have made towards our 13,60,80 financial targets.
We have focused on disciplined customers and project selection for some time now and made it a point of emphasis in our planning cycle. In early 2023 we challenged our business leaders to evolve away from large lower margin, higher risk opportunities and focus on allocating our valuable field leaders to the best opportunities to position the business for long term profitable growth.
Our leadership team has done an excellent job executing this strategy and it is positively impacting our financial results allowing us to deliver adjusted EBITDA margins ahead of our expectations.
We've been consistently setting new records as it relates to margins and cash flow generation. As we evolve our business towards higher margin, more recurring service revenues.
It is encouraging to note that our backlog is growing and healthy with work that comes to us with a higher expected margin, lower expected risk and smaller project sizes. This gives us confidence in re accelerating growth in 2025 and beyond in these businesses equally important. During this time, Epi's underlying core service business has grown steadily as we continue to take market share more recently. In the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year, we have faced temporary tiny revenue headwinds due to unexpected timing, delays in certain customer projects. We expect the total impact of these headwinds on our 2024 net revenues to be approximately $150 million. With this impact predominantly driven by the specialty services in HVAC businesses in specialty services. The delays were primarily with certain telecom and utility customers and were driven by the following higher than expected permitting and engineering delays and slower than planned execution of federal rural broadband program.
We believe these headwinds are limited to 2024 and primarily related to certain portions of our specialty services business.
Our court life safety business, which includes our fire protection, electronic security and elevator businesses and excludes the more project. Heavy HVAC business has made excellent progress as highlighted on slide. Eight core life safety represents over 65% of total AP I net revenues and it's consistently demonstrated strong overall organic growth led by high singledigit organic growth in inspection service and monitoring revenues.
The life safety business has a record high backlog of approximately $2 billion up 5% organically versus prior year. And it's the healthiest we've seen it from 2022 to 2024 adjusted gross profit in ebida margins in life safety have improved considerably with adjusted ebitda margins expanding more than 300 basis points.
We expect the flyweel which is underpinned by our inspection first strategy, driving outsized growth in service revenues will continue to allow the businesses to be more selective on project revenues and drive further margin expansion across the branch network in 2025 and beyond starting in 2025 you will see our core life safety businesses more clearly as we have made the decision to realign the HVAC business under our specialty services segment.
This change will put our HVC business into a segment with other operating companies that serve similar customers in similar end markets to create synergies and efficient efficiencies which we highlight on slide 9, we entered 2025 with a lot of momentum, organic growth of our inspection service and monitoring revenue streams in safety services remains strong.
Organic growth in backlog and proposal activity is trending positively providing support for a return to organic growth in project revenues.
The international business is nearly finished working through its subpar inherited contracts and branch consolidation plans on slide 10, the bolt on M&A engine continues to accelerate and support future organic growth with 10 bolt on acquisitions excluding elevated closed at reasonable multiples through October. We expect this momentum to continue in 2025 and beyond and on slide 11, you can see the long term benefits which we have accelerated through M&A of executing the initiatives behind our 13,60,80 shareholder value creation framework.
Our business continues to evolve into a more asset light services focused branch led operating model with an increased mix of recurring higher margin revenues. During this evolution, our our contract loss rate which measures the dollar lost on projects as a percent of total revenue dropped from approximately 1.5% in 2019 to less than 0.4% in 2024. Reflecting more disciplined customer and project selection and strong execution in the field.
I am proud of the team's execution of our strategy. We have built a strong foundation, improve the quality of our business and backlog and expect to return to margin creative organic growth in 2025. We are well positioned to achieve our 13% plus adjusted ebida margin target in 2025 and set new meaningful meaning meaningfully higher targets for the following three years which we will review during our investor day next year. I would now like to hand the call over to Kevin to discuss our financial results and guidance. In more detail, Kevin.

and

