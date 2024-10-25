Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Annaly Capital Management Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Sean Kensil; Investor Relations; Annaly Capital Management Inc

David Finkelstein; Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Director; Annaly Capital Management Inc

Serena Wolfe; Chief Financial Officer; Annaly Capital Management Inc

Michael Fania; Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Residential Credit; Annaly Capital Management Inc

Ken Adler; Head of Mortgage Servicing Rights; Annaly Capital Management Inc

V.S. Srinivasan; Head of Agency; Annaly Capital Management Inc

Richard Shane; Analyst; JPMorgan

Bose George; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods North America

Doug Harter; Analyst; UBS Equities

Jason Weaver; Analyst; Jones Trading

Eric Hagen; Analyst; BTIG

Harsh Hemnani; Analyst; Green Street

Jason Stewart; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott

Don Fandetti; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Trevor Cranston; Analyst; JMP Securities

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the third-quarter 2024 earnings call for Annaly Capital Management. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Kensil, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Kensil

Good morning, and welcome to the third-quarter 2024 earnings call for Annaly Capital Management. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the risk factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings. Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the disclaimer in our earnings release in addition to our quarterly and annual filings.
Additionally, the content of this conference call may contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise this information. During this call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings release. Content referenced in today's call can be found in our third quarter 2024 investor presentation and third quarter 2024 supplemental information, both found under the presentations section of our website.
Please also note this event is being recorded. Participants on this morning's call include David Finkelstein, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Serena Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer; Mike Fania, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Residential Credit; V.S. Srinivasan, Head of Agency; and Ken Adler, Head of Mortgage Servicing Rights.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to David.

