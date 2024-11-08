Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Amprius Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
32 min read

Participants

Kang Sun; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Amprius Technologies Inc

Sandra Wallach; Chief Financial Officer; Amprius Technologies Inc

Colin Rusch

Jed Dorsheimer

Chip Moore

Jeff Graham

Ted Jackson

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Amprius Technologies third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Joining us for today's presentation are the company's CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach. This time, all participants are in listen-only mode following management's remarks. We will open the call for questions. Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding future product commercialization, new customer adoption and new applications and the timing and ability of Amprius to expand its manufacturing capacity, build its large scale manufacturing facility, scale its business and achieve a sustainable cost structure statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Amprius's results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Amprius's filings with the securities and exchange commission.
Finally, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being webcasted and a recording will be made available for replay on the company's investor relations website at ir.amprius.com.
In addition to the webcast, the company has posted a shareholder letter that accompanies these results which can also be found on the investor relations website. I will now turn the call over to AmpriusTechnology, CEO Dr. Kang Sun for his comments, sir, please proceed.

Kang Sun

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us this afternoon on today's call. I will give you an overview of our third quarter accomplishments while also highlighting some of the upcoming milestones we are looking forward to achieving in the near future.
After that, our CFO Sandra Wallach will discuss our financial results for the period.
Then I will share some closing remarks before opening the call for questions.
Before I give a recap of the quarter. I would like to briefly introduce Amprius to those who may be new to our company, Pius is a pioneer and a leader in the silicon and of battery space and we develop manufacture and market high energy density and high-power density silicon anode batteries with applications across all segments of electrical mobility including the aviation and the EV industrial.
Today Amprius commence performance leadership with the combination of battery energy density, power density charging time, operating temperature range and safety cross our battery portfolio.
We offer unmatched performance among these commercially available batteries.
Amprius has been delivering commercial batteries to the market with up to 450 watt per kilo and 1,150 watt per liter and power capability.
The extremely fast charge rate of 0% to 80% of the charge in approximately six minutes.
The ability to operate in a wider temperature range of minus 30 °C, up to 55 °C and the safety design features that enable us to pass the United States military's benchmark, new penetration test.
Each of these performance parameters is critically important to real world electrical mobility applications.
Not only do our battery enable certain aircraft and vehicles to maximize the performance, but they enable our customers to achieve their economic targets as well.
In addition to what is commercially available today, we have also achieved a third-party validation of our latest 500 watt per kilo, 1,300 watt per liter battery platform.
This battery will be ready for shipment by end of this year.
It is our belief that there are no other commercial batteries on the market that can perform at this level. Today, Amprius is the silicon and battery technology pioneer with over a decade of development experience and a long track record of commercial shipments and the customer achievements.
While Amprius high-energy high-powered batteries are for all electrical mobility applications company is presently serving two large and high growth segments.
Aviation and the light electric, light electrical vehicles both benefits from Amprius, battery performance and present Amprius with enormous battery opportunity, business opportunities.
Our aviation c customers include the manufacturing OEMs in high altitude satellites to electrical aircraft and various drones from commercial to industrial to military important business insights projects that the global drone market will surge from the $18 billion in 2023 to $213 billion by 2032.
So, we believe we are just at the beginning of a significant expansion of one of our addressable markets, airspace testing, international forecasts, the electrical aircraft and the EV to battery market could be 50 building by 2030.
The light electrical vehicle market is quite impressive as well.
Providence research reports estimate the market will have a compound annual growth rate of 9.74% from 2023 to reach $206 billion by 2032.
If there is one constraint in all of this is the critical role of the battery innovation at, we offer solutions to this constraint and our third quarter results reflect our attraction in both the aviation and the light electrical vehicle industries. As customers see the value of our technology in the third quarter, more than double the revenue from the second quarter and engaged with 53 new customers.
We have expanded our market participation to the light electrical vehicle segment.
Find the $20 million of customer contracts and the two IOOS with fortune 500 industrial leaders delivered a high energy density 360 watt per kilo EV battery cells to industrial consortium USABC and develop the gigawatt hour scale contract manufacturing capacities.
All these accomplishments and the progress position Amprius for salary growth in coming quarters and years.
The introduction of Amprius cycle battery in January has given us a large advantage in battery space by expanding our offerings. Amprius offers a very versatile platform that enables the designs of the battery performing silicon and batteries for a variety of customer applications.
Today, we offer customer 14 different SKUs that are available in a variety of battery format and the form factors. These sales which range from 350 per kilo to 450 per kilo ensure that we are covering a significant portion of our customers' Commercial applications.
Amprius Batteries are recognized as the best in class for energy power cycle life, charging time, performance and the safety for electrical mobility. Our technology leadership and the battery performance are validated by increasing customer purchasing volume.
Now, I would like to briefly provide an update on our partnership with the United States Advanced Battery Consortium or USABC since it is a remarkable technical breakthrough in the important market segment for Amprius after being awarded a $3 million, Cause a sharing contract from the USABC in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy. Approximately a year and a half ago, this quarter, we successfully delivered the EV sales to them USABC select Amprius to address some of the most challenging issues experienced by EV users such as range and the need for faster charging time.
Amprius only addressed this issue but many of the initial goals set by USABC, Amprius EV Cell achieved the 360 watt-hour per kilo of energy density, 1,200 watt per kilo power density, a charge to 90% of their energy in 15 minutes and expect cycle life of 1,000.
We believe our continued success paved the way for future engagements with electrical vehicle manufacturers.
Amprius batteries have become a great attraction in the electrical mobility market.
In many cases, Amprius battery are the only known commercial available battery that meet a certain of our customers' requirements in technical performance and application economics.
In Q3, we shipped to 94 customers of these 53 were new customers covering several parts of the electrical mobility sector. Our year-to-date customer count now stands at over 175. Many of these customers are also long-time partners with a repeat volume purchase orders including Auto Airbus, AeroVironment, Teledyne FLIR, (inaudible), and BAE systems, the combination of new customers and the volume shipments to returning customers allowed us to generate a $7.9 million in revenue for the third quarter.
Our performance in third quarter represents more than double the amount of the revenue we generate just last quarter, almost triple what we generated in Q3 last year. And that compares to the $9.1 million we generated in all of 2023.
The primary driver behind our growth this quarter has been our cycle product since its launch in January, we have expanded our contract manufacturing capabilities, enabling us quickly scale production and deliver large volume shipment or we have a strong demand.
The three customer engagements were announced in Q3 are the results of the cycle platform introduction and the contract manufacturing strategy.
The high performance of our battery and the immediate availability of manufacturing capacities enable us to quickly move customers through the commercial meditation process, secure volume purchase commitments and deliver large quantities of sales to customers.
Look at some of these new agreements in more detail. In September, we announced that we received two contracts totaling over $20 million to supply 40 Ah per hour high-performance cells for light electrical vehicle applications.
We are already shaping for context. Our 40 per hour high-performance cycle battery are produced at a contract manufacturing facility as soon as the battery and the production lines are qualified by the customer enabling us to rapidly scale and meet the customer demand. We expect to recognize this revenue by mid 2025.
In the last few months, we have also signed two separate agreements with fortune 500 leaders.
While we are in the early stage of this project, both engagements have the potential to greatly expand and become high volume orders from tier one customers where we now have the capacity to meet the demand.
First of these contracts is a nonbinding letter of intent with the global 500 technology OEM to develop a high energy cycle symmetrical cell for the light electrical vehicle market.
This LOI is expected to translate into a commercial supply agreement that will cover next five years and that could provide Amprius with battery production order exceeding two gigawatt hours. Over the proposed contract duration, we will begin shipping the first group of cycle cylindrical cells designed for this application later this year.
The Second Fortune 500 agreement is a development contract for small format custom energy cyex pouch cell.
Some high energy battery provided a critical solution to the customer's application.
The project is expected to reduce the battery weight and size to approximately 50% compared to their current battery without compromising performance as a smaller lighter battery enables better, better product design, enhance the overall customer experience and offer a significant competitive advantage in the market.
The application is a project to require over $1 million sales per year if the project objectives are met.
On that note, in order to support the current as well as future customer commitments, we took additional steps forward this quarter to increase our manufacturing capabilities.
In June, we announced the initial rollout of our contract manufacturing strategy that secure over 500 mega hours of additional capacity through several partners to further diversify and expand our manufacturing capacities. We recently launched two lines designed for the requirements of batteries with one of our existing partners, these production lines will be supporting the $20 million light electrical vehicle battery orders that I just mentioned, they are already operational and shaping cells.
We are creating additional capacity, having lines engineered specifically for our product enable us to provide a more stringent designs for our cell chemistry, which is a key consideration for many of our highly technical customer applications.
As of today, we now have access to up to 800 megawatt megawatt hours of pouch cell and over one gigawatt hour of paunch cell production annually.
As for our manufacturing facility, we are planning in Brighton, Colorado.
We have now a complete production line specifications and selection, finished the construction design drawings and specifications for the facility.
We remain on track from the regulatory standpoint having recently submitted our site plan and advance all other regulatory plans applications for the facility.
Since we have Giwa hour scale contract manufacturing capacity available today, we may not need the Colorado production capacity to support the market demand for some time.
We also continue to make progress ramping up our facility in Fremont, California.
We remain on pace to scale our fremont production rate in 2025 with up to two mega scale.
Looking ahead, we are increasing increasingly optimistic about the road ahead of us as well as our ability to meet the challenges with technical leadership, great battery performance, a growing book of customers and the capacity to now support a large volume of shipments. We believe that we are set up for sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.
We are working hard to execute our goals and we expect to carry our momentum through the end of the 2024 and into 2025.
With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO Sandra Wallach to review our financial results for the quarter.

and

Recommended Stories