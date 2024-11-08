Q3 2024 Amprius Technologies Inc Earnings Call

Kang Sun; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Amprius Technologies Inc

Kang Sun

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us this afternoon on today's call. I will give you an overview of our third quarter accomplishments while also highlighting some of the upcoming milestones we are looking forward to achieving in the near future.

After that, our CFO Sandra Wallach will discuss our financial results for the period.

Then I will share some closing remarks before opening the call for questions.

Before I give a recap of the quarter. I would like to briefly introduce Amprius to those who may be new to our company, Pius is a pioneer and a leader in the silicon and of battery space and we develop manufacture and market high energy density and high-power density silicon anode batteries with applications across all segments of electrical mobility including the aviation and the EV industrial.

Today Amprius commence performance leadership with the combination of battery energy density, power density charging time, operating temperature range and safety cross our battery portfolio.

We offer unmatched performance among these commercially available batteries.

Amprius has been delivering commercial batteries to the market with up to 450 watt per kilo and 1,150 watt per liter and power capability.

The extremely fast charge rate of 0% to 80% of the charge in approximately six minutes.

The ability to operate in a wider temperature range of minus 30 °C, up to 55 °C and the safety design features that enable us to pass the United States military's benchmark, new penetration test.

Each of these performance parameters is critically important to real world electrical mobility applications.

Not only do our battery enable certain aircraft and vehicles to maximize the performance, but they enable our customers to achieve their economic targets as well.

In addition to what is commercially available today, we have also achieved a third-party validation of our latest 500 watt per kilo, 1,300 watt per liter battery platform.

This battery will be ready for shipment by end of this year.

It is our belief that there are no other commercial batteries on the market that can perform at this level. Today, Amprius is the silicon and battery technology pioneer with over a decade of development experience and a long track record of commercial shipments and the customer achievements.

While Amprius high-energy high-powered batteries are for all electrical mobility applications company is presently serving two large and high growth segments.

Aviation and the light electric, light electrical vehicles both benefits from Amprius, battery performance and present Amprius with enormous battery opportunity, business opportunities.

Our aviation c customers include the manufacturing OEMs in high altitude satellites to electrical aircraft and various drones from commercial to industrial to military important business insights projects that the global drone market will surge from the $18 billion in 2023 to $213 billion by 2032.

So, we believe we are just at the beginning of a significant expansion of one of our addressable markets, airspace testing, international forecasts, the electrical aircraft and the EV to battery market could be 50 building by 2030.

The light electrical vehicle market is quite impressive as well.

Providence research reports estimate the market will have a compound annual growth rate of 9.74% from 2023 to reach $206 billion by 2032.

If there is one constraint in all of this is the critical role of the battery innovation at, we offer solutions to this constraint and our third quarter results reflect our attraction in both the aviation and the light electrical vehicle industries. As customers see the value of our technology in the third quarter, more than double the revenue from the second quarter and engaged with 53 new customers.

We have expanded our market participation to the light electrical vehicle segment.

Find the $20 million of customer contracts and the two IOOS with fortune 500 industrial leaders delivered a high energy density 360 watt per kilo EV battery cells to industrial consortium USABC and develop the gigawatt hour scale contract manufacturing capacities.

All these accomplishments and the progress position Amprius for salary growth in coming quarters and years.

The introduction of Amprius cycle battery in January has given us a large advantage in battery space by expanding our offerings. Amprius offers a very versatile platform that enables the designs of the battery performing silicon and batteries for a variety of customer applications.

Today, we offer customer 14 different SKUs that are available in a variety of battery format and the form factors. These sales which range from 350 per kilo to 450 per kilo ensure that we are covering a significant portion of our customers' Commercial applications.

Amprius Batteries are recognized as the best in class for energy power cycle life, charging time, performance and the safety for electrical mobility. Our technology leadership and the battery performance are validated by increasing customer purchasing volume.

Now, I would like to briefly provide an update on our partnership with the United States Advanced Battery Consortium or USABC since it is a remarkable technical breakthrough in the important market segment for Amprius after being awarded a $3 million, Cause a sharing contract from the USABC in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy. Approximately a year and a half ago, this quarter, we successfully delivered the EV sales to them USABC select Amprius to address some of the most challenging issues experienced by EV users such as range and the need for faster charging time.

Amprius only addressed this issue but many of the initial goals set by USABC, Amprius EV Cell achieved the 360 watt-hour per kilo of energy density, 1,200 watt per kilo power density, a charge to 90% of their energy in 15 minutes and expect cycle life of 1,000.

We believe our continued success paved the way for future engagements with electrical vehicle manufacturers.

Amprius batteries have become a great attraction in the electrical mobility market.

In many cases, Amprius battery are the only known commercial available battery that meet a certain of our customers' requirements in technical performance and application economics.

In Q3, we shipped to 94 customers of these 53 were new customers covering several parts of the electrical mobility sector. Our year-to-date customer count now stands at over 175. Many of these customers are also long-time partners with a repeat volume purchase orders including Auto Airbus, AeroVironment, Teledyne FLIR, (inaudible), and BAE systems, the combination of new customers and the volume shipments to returning customers allowed us to generate a $7.9 million in revenue for the third quarter.

Our performance in third quarter represents more than double the amount of the revenue we generate just last quarter, almost triple what we generated in Q3 last year. And that compares to the $9.1 million we generated in all of 2023.

The primary driver behind our growth this quarter has been our cycle product since its launch in January, we have expanded our contract manufacturing capabilities, enabling us quickly scale production and deliver large volume shipment or we have a strong demand.

The three customer engagements were announced in Q3 are the results of the cycle platform introduction and the contract manufacturing strategy.

The high performance of our battery and the immediate availability of manufacturing capacities enable us to quickly move customers through the commercial meditation process, secure volume purchase commitments and deliver large quantities of sales to customers.

Look at some of these new agreements in more detail. In September, we announced that we received two contracts totaling over $20 million to supply 40 Ah per hour high-performance cells for light electrical vehicle applications.

We are already shaping for context. Our 40 per hour high-performance cycle battery are produced at a contract manufacturing facility as soon as the battery and the production lines are qualified by the customer enabling us to rapidly scale and meet the customer demand. We expect to recognize this revenue by mid 2025.

In the last few months, we have also signed two separate agreements with fortune 500 leaders.

While we are in the early stage of this project, both engagements have the potential to greatly expand and become high volume orders from tier one customers where we now have the capacity to meet the demand.

First of these contracts is a nonbinding letter of intent with the global 500 technology OEM to develop a high energy cycle symmetrical cell for the light electrical vehicle market.

This LOI is expected to translate into a commercial supply agreement that will cover next five years and that could provide Amprius with battery production order exceeding two gigawatt hours. Over the proposed contract duration, we will begin shipping the first group of cycle cylindrical cells designed for this application later this year.

The Second Fortune 500 agreement is a development contract for small format custom energy cyex pouch cell.

Some high energy battery provided a critical solution to the customer's application.

The project is expected to reduce the battery weight and size to approximately 50% compared to their current battery without compromising performance as a smaller lighter battery enables better, better product design, enhance the overall customer experience and offer a significant competitive advantage in the market.

The application is a project to require over $1 million sales per year if the project objectives are met.

On that note, in order to support the current as well as future customer commitments, we took additional steps forward this quarter to increase our manufacturing capabilities.

In June, we announced the initial rollout of our contract manufacturing strategy that secure over 500 mega hours of additional capacity through several partners to further diversify and expand our manufacturing capacities. We recently launched two lines designed for the requirements of batteries with one of our existing partners, these production lines will be supporting the $20 million light electrical vehicle battery orders that I just mentioned, they are already operational and shaping cells.

We are creating additional capacity, having lines engineered specifically for our product enable us to provide a more stringent designs for our cell chemistry, which is a key consideration for many of our highly technical customer applications.

As of today, we now have access to up to 800 megawatt megawatt hours of pouch cell and over one gigawatt hour of paunch cell production annually.

As for our manufacturing facility, we are planning in Brighton, Colorado.

We have now a complete production line specifications and selection, finished the construction design drawings and specifications for the facility.

We remain on track from the regulatory standpoint having recently submitted our site plan and advance all other regulatory plans applications for the facility.

Since we have Giwa hour scale contract manufacturing capacity available today, we may not need the Colorado production capacity to support the market demand for some time.

We also continue to make progress ramping up our facility in Fremont, California.

We remain on pace to scale our fremont production rate in 2025 with up to two mega scale.

Looking ahead, we are increasing increasingly optimistic about the road ahead of us as well as our ability to meet the challenges with technical leadership, great battery performance, a growing book of customers and the capacity to now support a large volume of shipments. We believe that we are set up for sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.

We are working hard to execute our goals and we expect to carry our momentum through the end of the 2024 and into 2025.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO Sandra Wallach to review our financial results for the quarter.

Sandra Wallach

Thank you, Kang. I would now like to spend a few minutes covering some key financial updates as a reminder, our detailed financials can be found in our shareholder letter.

We finished the third quarter with $7.9 million in total revenue. As we have previously discussed, our total revenue is a combination of our main revenue streams, product revenue and development services and grant revenue. This quarter $6.1 million came from our product revenue representing a $2.7 million or 81% increase sequentially and a $3.9 million or 176% increase year over year.

Our development services and grant revenue totaled $1.8 million this quarter, which was up from none in Q2 and up 1.2 million year over year. As we've discussed in the past development services and grant revenue is nonrecurring in nature leading to greater fluctuations depending on the comparison period.

The combined increases in revenue this quarter were driven by the addition of new customers and grant programs. As Kang mentioned, we shipped to 94 customers in the third quarter of these customers only four accounted for greater than 10% of revenue, an increase from three in the second quarter and consistent with the four customers counted in the third quarter of last year.

Going forward, we will continue adding to our customer mix to diversify our revenue streams and provide more reliable product output as we get to a position of scale, moving to our profitability metrics, gross margin was negative 65% for the quarter compared to negative 195% in Q2 of 2024 and negative 152% in the prior year period.

As a reminder, we see significant gross margin variation as our product and services revenue mix fluctuates gross margin. This quarter was also impacted by design preconstruction costs related to the Colorado facility which will not recur longer term. We're confident that our GAAP gross margin will begin to normalize as we approach our capacity expansion goals.

Now on to our operating expense management, our operating expenses for the third quarter were $6.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million or 4%, compared with Q2 2024, and an increase of $1.3 million or 26% from the prior year period.

The sequential decrease was driven by lower share-based compensation and outside services.

The year over year increase is primarily attributable to increased investment in sales allocation of R&D from COGS as development services agreements run off and largely flat G&A.

Our GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $10.9 million or a net loss of $0.1 per share with $110.4 million weighted average number of shares outstanding, in Q2 2024, net loss was negative $0.13 per share with $97 million weighted average number of shares outstanding, Q3 2023, net loss was a negative $0.10 per share, with $86.4 million weighted average number of shares outstanding. As of September 30, 2024, there were 92 full-time employees up from 88 at the end of the second quarter. With those employees primarily based in our Fremont, California location.

Our share-based compensation for the third quarter was $1.7 million compared to $1.9 million in Q2 and $1.1 million in the prior year period.

The sequential decline was due to changes to the board of directors.

As of September 30, 2024, we had $111.3 million shares outstanding which was up 3.4 million from the prior quarter.

That increase includes $3.1 million shares issued as part of the warrant exchange that reduced the total number of outstanding private warrants from $15.9 million to $0.3 million.

Now turning to the balance sheet, we exited the third quarter with $35 million in net cash and no debt.

Key drivers for the $11.4 million of cash we used in the quarter were $9.5 million used in operating cash flow. We continue to remain lean with a $2.5million to $3 million run rate per month excluding transaction related cost. Note that our Q3 24 operating cash included $2.4 million of nonrecurring expenses used for the design of the Colorado facility. These expense expenses are projected to tail off with the completion of the construction drawings which are substantially complete. $1.3 million used to continue the build out of our expanded two-megawatt production line in Fremont and $0.5 million related to the payment of stock issuance costs associated with the warrant repricing offer considering our business achievements and ongoing projects. We believe we are efficiently using capital to drive reus forward before I turn the call back over to Kang. I would like to take a moment to discuss our CapEx outlook for the remainder of the year.

We expect to spend another $1 million on supporting equipment to complete the two-megawatt line in Fremont in addition to our normal operating capital requirements now that the designs are effectively complete for Colorado, we will continue to monitor the larger industry dynamics, driving our ability to proceed further. Timing and availability of funding along with the monitoring of the overall sector for changes in demand, supply, battery cost structure, government incentives, trade tariffs and other considerations will influence our decision on next steps and timing.

One last housekeeping item I'd like to discuss is a change to our cap table after the end of the quarter. On October 23, we announced that Amprius Inc, our former controlling shareholder, had voluntarily liquidated and dissolved. As a result, the shares that Amprius Inc held were distributed pro rata for dissolution plan approved by their board of directors. This distribution removes a controlling shareholder consideration and dispenses the shares more broadly into the hands of the original investors in Amprius Inc.

AmpriusInc also contributed to us $5.5 million common shares of Amprius Technologies and will reimburse related expenses in exchange for our assumption of the outstanding stock options of Amprius Inc, an aggregate of $7 million options with a weighted average exercise price of $2.10 per share.

There was no operating impact to Amprius Technologies as a result of this distribution or option assumption and we extinguished the contributed shares. The option assumption was approved by a committee of the Reus Technologies Board of directors comprised of solely independent and disinterested directors that concludes my financial discussion, and I will now pass the call back to Kang.

Kang Sun

Thanks, Sandra. As we look ahead, our strategy at Amprius remains unchanged. Our top priority are innovating next-generation batteries growing our customer base and scaling our manufacturing capability. Today, Amprius has the best performing battery for the electrical mobility market, strong revenue growth and impressive customer pipeline and a gigawatt-hour scale manufacturing capacity available to us.

Our technical leadership and unmatched battery performance in the industry has been validated by industrial leaders and the repeated customer orders. Our concrete manufacturing strategy has also shown great results.

We are already able to support our customer with over $10 million pouch battery cells and $125 million cylindrical cells annually.

We also recently celebrate the launch of a dedicated ampoule lines at one of our manufacturing partners with the capacity for 800 megawatt hour of pouch sales.

At the same time, we are exploring additional manufacturing partner in Asia and Europe, expanding our Fremont production capacity for CEMEX production, and have finalized our design for the factory in Colorado.

We believe that the opportunity in front of Ampere is tremendous. Our team are more confident than ever in delivering what we have planned and promised. We look forward to closing out the year strong and heading into 2025 with increasing momentum. Over the next few months, we will also be attending several industrial and financial conferences, and we hope to see you there.

Thank you for your continued support of Amprius Technology. We look forward to continuing to deliver on what we have planned the promise in the upcoming quarters.

With that I returned back to the operator for Q&A.

Colin Rusch

Thanks so much guys, you know, and appreciate all the detail on the the contract manufacturing capacity that you have.

Would love to dig into the customer list a little bit more. Can you talk about how many customers are in late stage negotiations that have the potential to be 10 megawatt hours or more? And how should we think about the cadence of incremental customer announcements?

Like the one you just made.

Kang Sun

Calling for the customer have a significant volume. We already conclude two customer combine the revenue $20 million. We can deliver that within the year. Actually, we expect next may we can recognize the revenue in addition to that we have a conversation with another three customers when you, those are high volume potential customers.

Colin Rusch

Great, that's super helpful. And then, you know, just given the, you know, the change in strategy, you know, a way towards a CapEx light model. Can you talk a little bit about the path to operational cash flow break even. It seems like you guys, you know, given the differentiated product and the capacity availability, you know, potentially have a pretty straight line towards reaching that operational break even.

Sandra Wallach

Absolutely. So as we've mentioned before, the product that we sell under the trademark of SCICOR is profitable day one without having to put any of our investor money to work in the capital and infrastructure. We have still limitations. In how much of the SINAX we can deliver given the up to two megawatts that we're completing in Freemont. We expect the near-term revenue growth to all come from SICOR.

So that gives us a clearer view. Now that Kang has removed the capacity constraint to really grow into that operational profitability profile as we move forward.

Colin Rusch

And then, you know, just from an organizational capacity perspective on the OpEx side, can you talk a little bit about what investments you need to make to really support a drive towards, you know, breaking revenue levels?

Sandra Wallach

So this last quarter, we made an investment of two additional sales people. That's really been our big focus along with business development and adding some key R&D resources into the Fremont team so we can drive the cycles of learning faster. So that's really where we're looking at it. 92 employees we're talking about, you know, a handful of really critical hires that we're, we're focused on right now.

Colin Rusch

Super helpful. Thanks so much, you guys. That's fun.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Jed Dorsheimer from William Blair. Please go ahead, Jed.

Jed Dorsheimer

You have Mark Shooter on for Jed.

Just to put a finer point on Colin's question. Are you saying that you'll be recognizing all of the $20 million by May or that you'll start to recognize some revenue by May.

Kang Sun

Mark, at this time. Our plan is to recognize the revenue May.

Jed Dorsheimer

Okay. So, by May of next year, you'll have $20 million in revenue.

Kang Sun

Yeah, the $20 million is from these customers. We already started shipping the product this quarter.

Jed Dorsheimer

Got it. Thank you for the clarification to and to, to dive into that a bit more with the customer strategy,

congrats on 175 customers and that, that is quite a lot. I'm I'm wondering if your strategy is to continue to service many customers with more smaller volumes and bespoke cell designs maybe to capture higher margin? Or are you looking to secure more chunkier large customers with higher volume? How, how are you thinking about that?

Kang Sun

Yeah, we like to focus on large customer with a substantial volume. So that way is easier for us, not just the product development, also the manufacturing and the service.

So those are our top of the funnel. We have 175 of them. But eventually, we hope there are size, large volume customers will have, will place an order.

Jed Dorsheimer

Okay. And lastly, I mean, at a steady state, say in, in a couple of years out, when the facilities are ramped and you have a large orders, do you have a gross margin target in mind? Considering the cost for the toller.

Sandra Wallach

We haven't given any guidance about our target model. But again, because the majority of the volume will be coming from Iorp, which is made on traditional graphite manufacturing lines, we've seen the reason why we can't get to parity with graphite.

Jed Dorsheimer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Chip Moore from Roth. Please go ahead Chip.

Chip Moore

Thanks for taking the question. Congrats on all the progress this quarter. I wanted to follow up on the the $20 million contracts that, that, that sounds like you're going to recognize by the middle of next year. Is there potential for those to grow? Or, or should we think about, you know, a new set of purchase orders? Or, or what's the opportunity with those customers?

Kang Sun

Given this time, the orders they place their needs until middle of next year. That's why by middle of next year, those that will be made and so that the revenue will be recognized. But those are a very important customer. They are the leaders in this particular segment. So we anticipate that they will grow to they will have additional order coming sometime next year because this only satisfy half of the year of their demand.

So we are working with those customers very closely. First task is to get those product made and have a reg revenue regular by May.

Chip Moore

Understood, that's, that's helpful, Kang. And maybe for my follow up on the on the LOI in the light electric vehicle space you know, large potential, right, two gigawatt hours. I think you talked about a potential supply agreement over five years. What what are the milestones to reach that in terms of, you know, samples and evaluation? I imagine that takes some time. But, but how should we think about that?

Kang Sun

Yeah, I think the key this is a breakthrough technology. This is a require a substantial change of the cell chemistry and the cell design. Now we have done most of those. This is not from the from scratch, the I already have the foundation for both. So we need to perfect the cell design. We are planning to give them the first batch of the sample. Okay. Whatever they ask for, there's no one in the industry has made it also no one in the industry today believe this can be done. Okay. But Amprius is already demonstrating the labs. So they were planning to come to factory to check the factory out December 5. Okay. Because I will not be available. So we delayed this factory inspection probably to early next year. We convinced them they should test the sample first before they come to the factory.

So this is a very reputable customer is the industrial leader. Definitely is the industrial leader is number if not, number one, number two, this particular market segment. So, we are very proud of having this opportunity to serve them.

Chip Moore

Excellent, appreciate it. I I'll take the rest of mine offline. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Jeff Grant from Alliance Global. Please go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Graham

Good afternoon. I had a question on the on the customer account metrics you guys provided. I think this was a new record both for new customers as well as total, which I guess also kind of means it looks like existing customer account was also at a record.

So I'm curious to drive into the the main drivers of that in particular wondering, you know, it, this SICOR expansion and the capacity that you guys have secured. Would you say that's the main catalyst to the increased receptivity if you will from customers that, that they feel more conviction in your ability to deliver in, in volume? Or what other factors might you see at play to drive this acceleration?

Kang Sun

Just the first driver is our battery performance. There's no doubt about, okay, they couldn't get a battery with the same performance anywhere in the industry today. I think that's the key driver, that's the key attraction attraction for us in the marketplace. So before you know, we have a capacity limitation, our qualification process has been long and lengthy. So for some customers, we have we had to give up because we don't have enough capacity to serve them.

So the cycle introduction plus our contract manufacturing strategy works very well for us. And not only we have a sufficient capacity to serve the customer. Also the customer quite familiar with our manufacturing process.

When we have a customer. November 18, we have another large customer come to China and to look at our factory. That's why I will make a trip to Asia next week. So the driver is technology leadership and available. Manufacturing capacity or manufacturing capability, capacity and capability are two different things. Capability means our manufacturing line can deliver, quality, can deliver the format and the form factor you want also can deliver on time.

Jeff Graham

Great. That's really helpful details. For my follow up, I was curious the that $20 million plus level order that you guys had a couple of months ago now. Given that that was for SICOR, you know, it really hasn't even been in the market, I think for a full year yet. It would seem to suggest, I guess a pretty quick qualifying period for the customer. I'm curious if, if in your sense that's unique for that, that particular need or how you're generally seeing a customer qualification timelines changing if at all with SICOR and with you know, some of your recent points you know, proof points if you will and de risking this for customers. Thanks.

Kang Sun

Yeah, we accumulate sufficient data point for customers to review. Now, this is Amprius's battery. We have a long history. Now, we have our, we have a lot of data available for various batteries for customers to take a look. So what drag the qualification mo most times are not our battery. Okay. What would be the certification process. Now for, depends on the application and this particular application, the certification process is much simpler than other applications.

For example, EV talk, battery qualification is much longer than the drones. The drone is much longer than lighter electrical vehicles. So depends on the application, the qualification cycle could be quite short, quite a quick. The customer can fairly quickly and to, to codify our battery in this case is $20 million contracts. You know, we present our database customer did a very quick test our data at the same time. You know, their qualification process is much shorter than other qualification processes.

Jeff Graham

Got it. That, that's really helpful. I appreciate it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

As a reminder, that's star one if you do have a question or comment and we'll take our next question from Ted Jackson from Northland Securities. Please go ahead, Ted.

Ted Jackson

Thank you very much. Good evening or good afternoon to you.

I've got a couple of questions that are still left on my list. One is with regards to, the spending on the Colorado facility and its impact on your third quarter gross margin. You said, if I listen to the call correctly that you, it was $2.4 million.

First of all, I want to verify that's what you said. And then secondly, and can, can I assume from your commentary that the spend for kind of the leg work for that facility is kind of ramped down and now we could expect it to essentially be non-existent with the fourth quarter and going forward. That's my first question.

Sandra Wallach

Yeah, Ted. So the $2.4 million was based on cash flow for operating cash. That's what we spent in the third quarter. There's always a difference between the P&L and in cash, but the $2.4 million is related to the P&L, I'm sorry to cash. And yes, we substantially completed all of the design and construction specifications in October. So, we're expecting that to ramp down and drop, you know, to a very low rate until we're ready to spin back up and get started.

Ted Jackson

So, what was the you know that the, the nut that was in your COGS for Colorado in the third quarter just so I can kind of, you know, an apples to apples comparison when I think about your fourth, your fourth quarter, you know, since I won't be in there anymore.

Sandra Wallach

It was a little bit higher than the cash basis. So, it was closer to.$2.9 million.

Ted Jackson

Okay. So then just to make sure I understand right, so, all else being equal, if we had the exact same shipment levels in the fourth quarter that you had in the third quarter, that we would see your margin improved by just under $3 million bucks simply because of that.

Sandra Wallach

Yes, again, our margin fluctuates based on the mix of.

Ted Jackson

(multiple speakers) Yeah, that's why I. That's why I, so.

My next, my next thing is just a bit of clarification and, when you talked about, the Fremont facility and having to, put another million in it in the fourth quarter.

Is that on top of, of a, is that additional CapEx? Are you saying that your fourth quarter CapEx will basically be about $3 million? I mean, $1 million, excuse me.

Sandra Wallach

So it's $1 million to finish off the build out for the balance of the two, up to two-megawatt capacity. Every factory I've ever been with has some nor normal run rate of CapEx for replacement and upgrade. So it'll, but it's not a material number.

Ted Jackson

Okay. Oh, I mean that, that's, that's helpful.

And then when you and then, and then I guess I'm sneaking this in, but it's still on the Fremont and then I'll get out of line and come back in. But, if I, when I listen to the commentary and, and read, you're expecting to exit 2024 with two megawatts of capacity available at Fremont. That, that will be, you know, that's, that's you're there. Is that correct?

Sandra Wallach

So we, we believe that we will be entering 2025 with the up to two megawatts of capacity. So two megawatts is the name plate and we've been ramping through that. But we've always said it will be up to two megawatts.

Ted Jackson

Okay. That's fair. That's fair. I'll step out the line and let someone else jump in. Thanks.

Operator

Kang Sun

Thanks again everyone for joining us today. As a reminder, you can find out more about our company, receive additional updates and learn about upcoming events and the presentations from the investor relations section of our website.

We hope to see you at one of our upcoming events and we'll continue to update you on the exciting progress we are making in transforming the electrical mobility market. Finally, I'd like to thank our employees, partners and shareholders for their continued support. I'll present.

