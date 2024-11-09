Q3 2024 AMC Networks Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Nicholas Seibert; Vice President - Corporate Development, Investor Relations; AMC Networks Inc

Kristin Dolan; Chief Executive Officer; AMC Networks Inc

Patrick O Connell; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; AMC Networks Inc

Kim Kelleher; Chief Commercial Officer; AMC Networks Inc

Dan McDermott; President - Entertainment & AMC Studios; AMC Networks Inc

Thomas Yeh; Analyst; Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Steven Cahall; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

David Joyce; Analyst; Seaport Global Holdings LLC

Charles Wilber; Analyst; Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Kristin Dolan

Thank you, Nick, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. It's been about 18 months since I became CEO of AMC Networks, and I am proud of the work we've done to orient the company around our popular high-quality content and unique advantages even during a changing and uncertain time in media.
We're pleased with our results in the third quarter. I'd like to note the significant progress we've made against one of our major priorities, generating free cash flow. Year-to-date, free cash flow is already $293 million, and we're well on our way to delivering our stated goal of approximately $0.5 billion in cumulative free cash flow over two years.
We're focused on three key strategic pillars: programming, partnerships, and profitability. During the quarter, we made significant advancements across all three areas. I'll start with partnerships.
As we navigate a complex media environment, our partnerships have never been more important. I'm particularly pleased to report that over the past several months, we've renewed several major affiliate agreements, including an early renewal with our partners at Charter. Our new long-term contract is consistent with Charter's strategy of maximizing customer value by combining linear networks and streaming services into the Spectrum video product and now includes the ad-supported version of AMC+ for all Charter video subscribers at no additional cost to the customer.
In late August, we kicked off an innovative partnership with Netflix to make prior seasons of 15 AMC series available to the company's US subscribers for the next year. This curated selection of shows is branded the AMC Collection, and we've been very pleased by its performance on this massive streaming platform. Almost immediately after the launch, we saw shows like Dark Winds, A Discovery of Witches, and Ann Rice's Mayfair Witches hit the Netflix top 10 chart and stay there for weeks.
Overall, the shows in the AMC collection have garnered significant engagement with Netflix viewers, and we are seeing the benefits of this increased exposure on our own platforms as well. The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is available to stream only on AMC+. And since Season 1 became available on Netflix, we saw acquisition activity related to the show more than double on our platform. And since Season 1 of Ann Rice's interview with the Vampire became available on Netflix, AMC+ acquisitions driven by Season 2 increased nearly 4 times from the pre-Netflix baseline. We expect this dynamic will continue to play out with upcoming new seasons of other series in the partnership like Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds and The Terror.
In January, we'll add two new series from our Walking Dead Universe to the AMC Collection on Netflix for the first time, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and The Walking Dead: Dead City. It's so gratifying to continue to see the Walking Dead Universe content perform so well on Netflix, led by the original series as we prepare for the return of those US rights to AMC Networks in just about two years.
Amazon remains a very significant partner for us on a number of fronts. In addition to offering AMC+ and other targeted streaming services on Prime video channels, Amazon recently launched 15 of our FAST channels on Amazon platforms, formerly known as Freeview. We were very early to recognize the opportunities around FAST and CTV and the importance of these new platforms to reach younger viewers and supplement our linear distribution and ad sales efforts. We now have 18 channels that are live on 12 different platforms with 130 active channel feeds in all. Our presence in FAST, along with the ad-supported version of AMC+ launched last year is helping us navigate the shift from linear and emphasize the importance of cross-platform buying to reach target viewers.
We plan to launch ad-supported versions of our other targeted streaming services, starting with Shudder. Combined with our advanced tools, including addressable programmatic and data insights from our Audience+ platform, which helps advertisers find viewers of our content wherever they are watching, we have the ability to reach the largest ad-supported audiences in our history. We are also achieving a higher degree of relevance in targeting than ever before.
This month, we launched a content sampling pop-up with MGM+ that brings first seasons of nine of our series to MGM+ subscribers and brings first seasons of nine of their series, including MGM+ hit series from to AMC+ for the next two months. Amazon's Prime video channels currently offers an AMC+ MGM+ bundle for just $10.99 a month. So we think this sampling arrangement is a great way to raise awareness of the programming on both services and attract new customers.
We also have a promotion with Verizon in market right now, offering Verizon Wireless customers access to the ad-free version of AMC+ for six months at no cost to the customer, after which it rolls to the regular monthly price.
We continue to focus on making great content and running our business efficiently as the industry reorients itself around changing consumer behavior. We see significant opportunities to participate in the new offerings of our long-time partners like Comcast and Charter Xumo, which Cost is now deploying across its footprint as well. Another good example of this is the recent agreement with Comcast Technology Solutions to manage most of our back-end content distribution, which provides access to the speed and scale of Comcast best-in-class technology while also increasing the predictability of our cost to serve.
As I noted earlier, our strong programming continues to engage audiences, and we are seeing momentum across all of our platforms. AMC+ is setting viewership records with its most watched series in its five-year history early this year with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. AMC+ has also had two of its three most watched returning seasons ever this year with Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Daryl is on track to become number 2's most watched original series this year on both AMC and AMC+ behind only The Ones Who Live.
Acorn TV, the destination for passionate and loyal fans of international crime dramas and mysteries, continues to fire on all cylinders. In the third quarter, we saw a year-over-year improvement in Acorn's already strong retention and also an improvement in sign-ups with the third quarter being our biggest quarter for customer acquisition so far this year. This is particularly impressive given a rate event we implemented in the second quarter and speaks to the loyalty and high engagement of Acorn subscribers. We have a new Acorn series called Irish Flood, starring Alicia Silverstone currently in production in Ireland and more brand expanded shows on the way.
We just wrapped the 28th installment of our FearFest Horror programming event, which is now curated by Shudder, and has delivered fantastic results across all of our platforms. October was the highest rated month of the year on AMC and made the network a top 5 movie destination in cable. FearFest titles also drove an all-time high in film viewership on AMC+, beating last year's record. And even as FearFest wraps, Shudder will keep the party going all this month with its season of screens programming stunt and new movie releases and watch parties every Friday night.
I want to note that Rotten Tomatoes just recently released its list of the best horror films of the year and 5 of the top 10 were films released by Shudder or IFC Films. Critics and Sirius horror fans agree, we own this cost-effective and financially efficient genre, which consistently delivers outsized levels of engagement and fan enthusiasm.
Our fastest-growing targeted service, HIDIVE, caters to devoted anime fanatics and has continued to deliver strong results. In the third quarter, we saw sign-ups and viewerships both hit an all-time high. We're particularly pleased with the performance of I Parry Everything, which recently debuted as HIDIVE's number 1 most watched series ever.
Our strong upcoming slate on AMC and AMC+ includes the second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches and a third season of Dark Winds, both debuting early next year. These are two series that we expect will benefit from our Netflix partnership given the popularity of prior seasons on that platform. We're in production of the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Spain. We just completed production on a new season of our horror Anthology, The Terror called Devil and Silver, which was shot on Staten Island. A third series of our Anne Rice Universe, The Talamasca, is shooting in Manchester, England, and we have a writers' room open for a highly anticipated Silicon Valley project from Jonathan Glasser, an award-winning writer producer whose credits include AMC's Better Call Sall as well as Succession.
Before Patrick provides a more detailed look at our financial results, I want to say that even in a time of turbulence and uncertainty for many in our industry, we continue to find advantages in our size, independence and standing as one of the last pure-play premium programmers. We really can work with anyone to reach and serve viewers on our platforms and those of an expanding array of partners that include the likes of Comcast, Charter, Netflix, Amazon, Roku, YouTube, Samsung, VIZIO, Philo and so many others. We are nimble, opportunistic, and have reoriented our company for today's new environment with viewers and high-quality content that breaks out and drives popular culture at the center of everything we do.
I'm grateful to our people for breaking down the old ways of doing things and adopting a fast-moving and freethinking mindset more typical of a start-up than a legacy media company. This new approach is what this moment in media requires, and I'm pleased to say we're meeting the moment in so many ways.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Patrick.

