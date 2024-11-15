Q3 2024 Alvotech SA Earnings Call

Benedikt Stefansson; VP Investor Relations and Global Communications; Alvotech SA

Benedikt Stefansson

Thank you and good morning or afternoon to everyone joining us on this call today.

Yesterday evening, the company issued a press release that can be found on our website www.alvotech .com.

The release reports, financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and provides a business update. Additionally, presentation slides that cover our call today have been posted on our investor website. You'll find all materials posted for the first nine months, 2024 earnest call under news and events in the events and presentations section on investors.alvotech.com, our presentation materials and some of our statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements.

These statements do not ensure future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are outlined in company filings with the securities and exchange commission.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements that are made with me on today's call are Róbert Wessman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alvotech, Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer, Joel Morales, Chief Financial Officer, and Ming Li, Chief Strategy Officer.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Róbert Wessman. Robert?

Róbert Wessman

Thank you, Benedikt and greetings to everyone joining us on the call today, we are very pleased with the result on the quarter on the first nine months of 2024 and the as well as the continued progress we are seeing in the business overall.

Both are revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased nearly nine times when we compared to the same period in 2023 revenues from the products for the first nine months rose to $128 million which was driven by an increase in product revenues in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter in 2024.

As importantly, the company realized the material set of underlying product cross margins which more than doubled in the third quarter when compared to the second quarter. As we have discussed in the past, we expect a material increase in product gross margin in the second half of the year compared to the first half of the year. The drivers of improved margin are increased utilization of the manufacturing site and realization of the scale of activities for on market products and Ex US revenues for our biosimilars to stellar.

We do expect continued margin expansion due to better utilization and the shift in the product mix that will start to include Stelara biosimilar for us as well as expected contribution from new product such as AVT06 or proposed by similar to IIA AVT05. I buy a similar candidate to symphony and AVT03 or buy a similar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva milestone revenue here to date reach over $210 million while the majority of the revenue came in in the second quarter of this year. The third quarter saw expected revenues from existing partnerships and a few new partnership deals.

We are thrilled with our ongoing progress and our path to become a leading global by a similar company.

While our historical results are indeed positive. I'm even more excited about the execution of our pipeline and strong business fundamentals we are focusing on today.

We believe these efforts are paving the way for sustained growth in the future. And with that, I would like to discuss some recent highlights in our business in September. The company concluded on inspection by the US FDA of our manufacturing site in Reykjavik, Iceland.

This was an extensive general GEP inspection. This is taking place less than a year after the most recent inspection that paved the way for approvals from both the SI and C.

It's common practice by FDA to inspect sites after making their initial commercial entrance into the US market.

We of course welcome the opportunity to test the company and its system which have been heavily invested in over the past few years.

We received two observations during this inspection and while we take all observation very seriously, we view the overall results as a validation of our past and ongoing efforts to continuously improve compliance of our manufacturing site. We do expect Intersys preapproval inspections for future filings and we also expect future FDA General GMP inspections to take place on a two-year cadence going forward.

I would like to thank the hard-working team of our tech for their commitment to quality and compliance and the excellent results achieved during this latest inspection of our facility.

I would also like to extend our gratitude to the commercial partners who routinely inspect our manufacturing facility.

This dynamic provides us with the new opportunities to enhance our quality systems and overall compliance and provides us comfort as we will continue to remain in good standing across the global markets.

In addition to the recent inspection, we have continued to establish the base for future growth by advancing our pipeline and expanding our partnerships AVT16, our biosimilar candidate to TV is now in patient trials and we are the second company to reach the status in this growing market.

Furthermore, we have received email acceptance on our application for both AVT03 and AVT05, AVT03 is our proposed by a similar to both Prolia and Xgeva. And AVT05 is our by a similar candidate to symphony.

Finally, in the US, we received approval for an additional FSTA of sell out by a similar to stellar.

And more importantly, we will be launching in the US market in 2025 with all indications which was expected but also good to have completed. Now, overall, we are pleased with the continued execution by the company that we have seen in 2024.

On the next slide, you can see the timelines of the events that demonstrate this execution and we have steadily been updating throughout the year.

As important as current financial results are it is equally important that we continue to execute on our business development progress and our research and development to secure that we have future opportunities.

This allows the company to establish a steady cadence of revenue generating possibilities in the future to maintain growth.

Additionally, it is an important goal of the company to continue to diversify both products and markets as we strive to create a sustainable growth engine in the biosimilar space.

With that, I would like to turn over the call to Anil Okay, our Chief Commercial Officer to give additional updates for the market on the pipeline over to you Anil.

Anil Okay

Thank you, Robert. I will start with a commercial update in the US. We continue to ramp up our supply to our US partners which include both private label as well as travel.

As we noted, we have approximately 1.3 million units in committed purchase orders for 2024 that we intend to supply this year.

Just over 40% of that has now been fulfilled through the third quarter.

So we do expect a meaningful step up in biosimilar Humira revenue for the US in the fourth quarter.

With the order cycle we have, we are also seeing first quarter shaping up nicely as well.

On the formulary side, we do expect expanded commercial coverage in the US and additional exclusionary actions by payers in the US market which we believe will contribute to a growth year for the product in 2025. Moving to biosim with Stelara, we recently announced that we have received approval on all indications for clarity, ensuring a full label launch in February of next year.

We have submitted the necessary supplements to also gain interchangeability for the US market and the BAFA date for that is set for February 19th of next year.

If approved, we expect the approval to be provisional with final approval for interchangeability to happen in April as exclusivity for the first interchangeable product expires on the commercial front. We expect formulary coverage in 2025 and remain in conversations for potential private labeled businesses.

We look forward to our year end call to provide further updates as well as an outlook for both opportunities in the media.

Moving to the next slide, I would like to briefly discuss our commercialization efforts outside the US.

Two are very similar to Humira has now been launched in 26 markets globally including Canada and various European markets.

Although these launches occurred 4 to 5 years after loss of exclusivity, these initial launches were crucial for establishing our manufacturing systems and processes. Setting the stage for our global expansion.

AVT04 are biosimilar to Stelara has now been introduced in 23 markets. Unlike AVT02, these were first in market launches, positioning us strongly for future growth.

The European Union remains a key focus for US and we are seeing strong demand for us. Provo, our Stelara biosimilar.

Our partner is a well established brand in the region and they are seeing success across both tender and retail channels. To put the opportunity in perspective. We anticipate that up to third of our product revenues will come from markets outside the US. In 2024 which highlights the diversification. We are seeing with our global strategy.

We expect this contribution to continue growing into 2025 driven by the maturation of existing launches and new launches from the three submissions we made this year.

I would like to thank all of our partners across the globe for their strong efforts in driving biosim adoption which we collectively believe are important to enhancing the sustainability of health care systems around the world. Next, I would like to move to our near term pipeline which could yield launches as early as the end of 2025.

And we can start with a where we have announced recently that our application has been accepted for review in Europe.

We will also announce filing acceptance in the US when that happens.

Please note that some announcements may not come until next year even if the filing and the Beva clock begins in 2024. As there is a lag between filing and acceptance with a laya. I would like to bring up a few relevant points. Firstly, we have developed both the prefilled syringe and the vile presentations for AVT06 are biosimilar to the original form of a lay based on our understanding of us requirements. We are one of four companies to develop the prefire as requisite studies would require patients rather than healthy volunteers because of the method of administration for this product, we have strong partnerships on this product across the globe and we expect to launch in Europe in 2025 as a day one launch.

And while the timing in the US is not 100% clear, the US market for a layer biosimilars is interesting as we know today, MGEN has defeated a preliminary injunction and has subsequently launched a version of an A layer biosimilar in the US. Others have either been permanently or preliminarily enjoined to enter the market based on existing formulation patents.

While I won't get into details, we do have a different position against the patents versus the joint group.

And while I cannot commit to a date, we will certainly seek to launch as early as possible in the US market.

Also, as we have noted in the past, we are developing the high dose version of A which is a product that Regeneron is keen to switch patients to.

We have developed a formulation and are currently in the scale up phase.

Additionally, we are working through the regulatory process and are seeking the most expedited path to market in all applicable markets. Again, there is additional IP on the formulation and we have developed our product. With that in mind, we look forward to providing updates for biosimilar candidates to high and love those as the development programs progress moving on to the next two products in our near term pipeline. I can provide brief updates on our candidates to buy a similar Simponi and Simponi Aria as well as Prolia and Xgeva in symphony. We just announced that our marketing application has been accepted for review by email and we also expect submissions to occur in the US still within this year.

In Europe, we are the first and currently only submission for a biosimilar to Simponi and we expect the same in the US and potentially other markets were refiled.

We view AVT05 as the potential end of 2025 launch opportunity and are excited at the potential to launch the product in what will clearly be a limited competition market in terms of other biosimilar players.

As a reminder, only one other company has completed a clinical trial utilizing it proposed by a similar to symphony.

Further in the US, the product is substantially split between two forms. The branded product is offered as an auto injector at Simponi and the vial for infusion as Simponi Aria

We will be submitting our proposed biosimilar in separate filings this year.

Moving on to our very similar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva we have also recently announced marketing application acceptance by email and expect to file the product prior to your end in the US.

The product is both a pharmacy and a medical benefit product in the US. And we have executed major contracts this year to ensure we have excellent commercial backing in both the US and in Europe together with our commercial partners. We look forward to a number of exciting launches in 2025 and 2026 from our near term pipeline.

Moving to the next slide, I will close my portion of our prepared remarks with a snapshot of our overall portfolio.

As we have said in the past, we believe in a broad portfolio approach which can concurrently increase the future opportunities while enhancing opportunities for existing on market products.

And while our committed portfolio remains outlined on this list, we maintain an active cell line development group that is dedicated to our R&D platform. To put that into perspective. We have developed 15 additional cell lines outside of this list and are constantly working on a broad base of opportunities which provides us flexibility in our development as we choose to move programs forward, we are very proud of the achievements of our development team and our pipeline is one of the largest and most expensive in the industry.

This underscores our long term commitment to biosim.

I would like to now turn the call over to Joel Morales, Our Chief Financial Officer. Thank you.

Joel Morales

Thank you, Anil. I'll now provide financial highlights for the period ending September 30, 2024, with respect to our operating performance overall. During the third quarter, we continued to build upon the positive momentum we established during Q2 product revenues are growing as our partners launch our products into us and rest of world markets.

The company has delivered our second consecutive positive operating profit and adjusted EBITDA quarter and we continue to be focused on operational execution to maximize the potential of our launches. As we conclude the final quarter of the year, total revenues for the nine months ended were 339 million versus 38 million during the same period in the prior year, representing an almost nine times increase, product revenues were 128 million. An increase of 98 million or 330% versus the prior year.

And milestone revenues were 211 million versus 8 million for the same period. In 23 this top line performance was driven by another consecutive quarter of increasing product revenues and continued milestone revenue recognition where total revenues for the third quarter were 103 million versus 18 million in the prior year.

Product revenues in the third quarter were 62 million. The highest recorded quarter by Altek, an increase of 16% from Q2.

This quarter over quarter increase is driven by higher shipments of ACT02 for the US market as we continue to ship product in line with the orders we've received and we expect these shipments to continue stepping up into the fourth quarter.

Additionally, in Q3, we also continue to expand upon our launches of four are biosimilar to Stelara to ex US markets as our commercial partner expands their presence into European markets and we also continue to supply into the Japanese market product margin. In Q3 specifically reached 37% compared to 17% in Q2 driven by a combination of increased shipments of AVT02 into the US and new product launches of AVT04 into Europe all while we continue to scale our operations during Q3, we also recognized 41 million in milestones driven by submissions of our AVT06 and AVT03 programs for marketing approval in Europe and the launch of AVT04 into European markets.

Additionally, new licensing deals for our available programs were secured driving further revenue recognition.

We continue to make significant advancements in our pipeline and where possible pursue opportunities to accelerate the progress of our development programs.

The signing of new licensing agreements and accelerated development progress can lead to higher than anticipated milestone revenues.

Reported operating profit was 56 million for the first nine months compared to negative 278 million for the same period. In 2023 the increase of 344 million was primarily attributable to our top line growth coupled with relatively flat cost of product revenues due to increasing manufacturing production, reduced production related charges and lower costs associated with FDA inspection readiness.

Additionally, operating expenses decreased versus prior year, primarily due to lower R&D driven by a one time charge of 18.5 million associated with the termination of a co development agreement, lower overall R&D expenses and lower G&A driven by continuing efforts of the company to optimize our operations as we drive scale for the first nine months of 2024 we reported adjusted EBITDA of 87 million versus negative 226 million during the same period in the prior year.

This is largely driven by the gross margin contribution in the period and lower OpEx particularly lower G&A costs on an adjusted basis.

In Q3 2024 we reported adjusted EBITDA of 23 million versus negative 79 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Please see the table provided in the appendix for a reconciliation of our reported to adjusted results in terms of cash and liquidity. We closed the period ending September 30 with 118 million of cash on hand and a 28billion in borrowings.

With our recent refinancing behind us, our major product launch is underway and continued advancement of our pipeline. The company believes it has sufficient cash on hand to achieve free cash flow positive. We closed the period ending September 30th with 301.7 million shares outstanding including unvested earnout shares in the appendix to our management presentation. You will find a summary of shares outstanding.

I will close today's presentation with a few brief comments regarding our financial guidance we are currently on track to lend within the ranges provided, our revenue guidance is 400million to 500 million and is driven by a combination of our new product launches and significant development and performance based milestones.

Overall, we expect milestone revenue contributions to be slightly higher than we guided in 2024 driven by new licensing deals and earlier achievement of development progress been planned. We're excited to demonstrate the continued advancement of our pipeline which we believe will propel sustainable long term growth of the company as it relates to product revenues. As you heard from anil earlier, we have orders from our US partners of 1.3 million units for a AVT02 in 2024 and are increasing our shipments to deliver a substantial portion in the fourth quarter.

We're making preparations to fulfill all shipments in the quarter. However, there remains a possibility that some quantities could phase into Q125 due to timing.

Additionally, we are monitoring our mix of shipments to various geographies and customers which could have an impact on both revenues and product margins.

As we've previously mentioned, we are also working on the potential for pre launch revenues of AVT04 before year end contracting remains underway in the US. And timing and order size are still to be determined in preparation for our upcoming launch. We continue to build commercial inventory.

Final outcome of these discussions should become clear in the coming weeks. This is all to say we are managing through a potential range of outcomes that can play out for us in the remaining final weeks of 2024.

Finally, in October, the company exercised its option to pick interest in the first quarterly term of our new loan facility by deferring cash interest payments. We created greater flexibility during the time we are simultaneously increasing the capacity and scale of our manufacturing facility and building commercial inventory for new launches.

This is an attractive feature for us only available in the 1st year of our financing agreement as a result of this election, we are now forecasting cash interest payments in 2024 between $45million and $50 million.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A.

We will now take our first question, please stand by and the first question comes from the line of Thela Prasad from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Hi, good morning, everyone and congratulations on the quarter. So I have a few but I'll restrict it to. Firstly on the 48 threes, they were a bit of a surprise for me. Because as per my understanding when we visited the facility. I thought the facility was good for the next two years following the Jan 24 inspection and the next major inspection will be Jan 26 at least. So it looks like there's been an earlier inspection. Can you comment on that? And since you categorize this as a successful inspection, I would imagine the 48 threes were fairly benign. So, could you also elaborate on that? That's 12 would want to understand the guidance a bit more of, I understand the uncertainties by partnership. But considering that we are nine months done $39 million revenue is delivered till now. I'm surprised that the guidance wasn't tightened further. There's still $100 million spread with a $400million to $500 million guidance. If you could help me understand that too. Thanks.

Róbert Wessman

Yeah. Thank you for the question, Robert Wessman here. So basically FDA will most likely come with the cadence of every 2nd year to inspect the facility.

We of course, went through a, a preapproval inspection on two products which are a AVT02 and AVT04.

But we always knew that they would come again for a regular commercial GMP inspection if you will. So as we saw it, the FDA was combining few inspections out of Scandinavia and the most likely came to Iceland to combine that the outcome of the second inspection actually came with a very short notice. Was a very successful one we believe. And I would say those two observation we got are easily addressable. But of course, by saying that, I mean, we take every inspection and the observation seriously if you will, I mean, if you look at the overall the two observation one was pointing at the past action. I believe back to 222 with how we, we are handling the reporting, on our auto injector. And we just committed to change that reporting going forward that was related to a different market than even yours. And the other one was related to an assay, which is a commonly used and we are using with the same outcome and success as everyone else. But the overall FDA is starting to divert the industry as whole away from that method. And we already had the starting to use a different method which for us market, we have already submitted a variation because we need a variation to include the a different type of method. But overall, it was in my mind, a, a great success and just underlined on a very short notice, the company was very much ready for FDA and we will continue to be inspection ready at any given time. And the, just to highlight that also, we are submitting three products into us and it's highly likely that we will have a inspection again prior approval inspection if you will already next year because of the three submission. But the cadence of general TMP inspection is every two year and this is what that was the second one I thought.

Joel Morales

Hi, This is Joel. Thanks for your question. I think with respect to guidance as 2024 progresses, we are seeing quite a rapid ramp in our revenues and you can see that in 2nd and 3rd quarter results. And as we mentioned, we expect to see that continue to increase in the fourth quarter. But there still remains as you highlight a wide variety of outcomes that could impact the product mix and profitability. And this includes, you know, some expected shipments that may move into very early in 25 which would have no negative commercial bearing, but it does somewhat restrict our ability to refine our guidance any further for the calendar year.

Thanks Joe. If I could just maybe pursue that a bit more, considering that you have product revenues of around $62 million in Q3 and that is huge portion of Humira is going to be posted in Q4. I would have thought that just product revenues from Humira alone would take you through the beyond the $400 million mark.

Joel Morales

Yeah, I mean, in the fourth quarter we are, as we mentioned, planning to continue shipments in the fourth quarter, it is a high volume of shipments. And again, it's a question of how much of that could potentially cross over into 25. That's both for the launch of or I should say products related to Humira but also new product launches as well.

Róbert Wessman

But. Yeah, it's kind of inconvenient that the December month is the end of the calendar year if you will. So, it's a matter of how much we ship in December versus January and the business is there. And the just to underline that what the question is related to, as we have said, our fourth quarter will be by far the strongest shipment of products in the entire year to those 24 and we are getting well to it. We are seeing that is shaping up very nicely. But again, there might be some spill over to us 25 which we don't want to really commit to 100%. Now, whether it ends all in December or whether it spills over to next year.

Niall Alexander

Hi, it's Niall Alexander from Deutsche Bank. Thanks for taking my questions. So just to please for now, the FDA inspection, I guess just to push a little bit more on that, will that have or could it have any impact on the launch of Stelara by similar at the beginning of next year and on top of the guidance as well? Sorry. So you've, it was early on in the year, you've communicated our 600million to 800 million and revenue guidance with the news of the change in supply shipment. The news on the FDA inspection is there, should we assume that that guidance is, is reasonable to, to have for the time being and sorry if I can just squeeze in one more on the idea, biosim, I guess in your view, what do you think Alvotech or sorry in your view, what do you think Amgen is doing right to get over the line? And what do you think alvotech needs to do to get them, get their idea bis similar in the US potentially over the line? Thank you.

Róbert Wessman

Yes, Robert here. Thanks for the question. So if you look at our first successful after the inspection at the beginning of the year, it was a pre approval inspection for two products and we went through that in a stellar way with 1,483. When you have a general GMP inspection is a little bit different inspection, but usually brought on the whole systems and being first time commercial and first time commercial inspection, if you will, it reaches out in a little bit different areas clearly and surely this is not going to hold off any, any loes having 243. The first one had 143 this one had 243.

The 243 are easily addressable as I mentioned, surely will not hold the of any launches and having those 243 I believe is a great success. To be Honest, being easily addressable on, on the, on the guidance. We have not given out the guidance, new guidance for 225 we will do that once the commercial negotiation has completed for a AVT04.

So I meanwhile, we have not given out the new guidance. I think it's very fair to assume that the old guidance is still basically valid 600million to 800 million as you mentioned. So, we should generally assume that is still in place until we come in with something else.

And, we can talk about the opportunity which we saw in ancient, but just one sentence on that for me is that we think this could create the amazing opportunity for us. We are of course evaluating the opportunity. We know how our product is differently developed from the one which are injected. So, it was exciting news when I came out, but Anne, you went out to that. Sure.

Anil Okay

Thank you, Robert. So, first of all, I would like to you that we will be launching in Europe in day one, which will be still next year in 2025.

And then when it comes to the US, as you can appreciate at this time, I won't comment further on our IP strategy for us. The first step will be gaining filing acceptance which should happen soon. And from there, I would assume there will be more public information that becomes available. But as Robert mentioned, we are very excited of this opportunity. It's an interesting opportunity here and the we have a clear strategy to hopefully be in the market as soon as possible.

Thanks for taking question and congratulations on your progress. I'm wondering if you can comment at all in terms of your expectation of where gross profit margin might be over the next 12 to 18 months considering product, you know, product sales ramp and efficiencies that you've achieved. Thanks.

Joel Morales

Hi, thanks for your question. You saw in my opening remarks, our product margins in particular went from 17% to 37% in the third quarter. We do expect our product margins to continue to expand as we exit the year at this point in time. We're not providing any guidance for 2025.

Great, fair enough and then just as a quick follow up, can you provide any breakout on us product sales for the third quarter in nine months? Thanks.

Joel Morales

We currently do not provide any breakout of our US product sales by product. But you know what we can say is that our ex US contribution is significant and can reach, you know, up to a third, we're expecting of our total revenues by the end of the year.

Róbert Wessman

Yeah, Carl, I think as we mature and diversify, you're going to see more granular reporting, but obviously, you know, these are early launches and you know, there's one product currently launched in the US.

Exactly. No worries. Thank you.

