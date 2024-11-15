Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Alvotech SA Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
28 min read

Participants

Benedikt Stefansson; VP Investor Relations and Global Communications; Alvotech SA

Róbert Wessman; Founder, Chairman and CEO; Alvotech SA

Anil Okay; Chief Commercial Officer; Alvotech SA

Joel Morales; Chief Financial Officer; Alvotech SA

Niall Alexander; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alvotech third quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. At this time. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question during the session. You will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised to withdraw your question. Please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Benedikt Stefansson. Please go ahead.

Benedikt Stefansson

Thank you and good morning or afternoon to everyone joining us on this call today.
Yesterday evening, the company issued a press release that can be found on our website www.alvotech .com.
The release reports, financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and provides a business update. Additionally, presentation slides that cover our call today have been posted on our investor website. You'll find all materials posted for the first nine months, 2024 earnest call under news and events in the events and presentations section on investors.alvotech.com, our presentation materials and some of our statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements.
These statements do not ensure future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are outlined in company filings with the securities and exchange commission.
These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements that are made with me on today's call are Róbert Wessman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alvotech, Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer, Joel Morales, Chief Financial Officer, and Ming Li, Chief Strategy Officer.
With that, I would like to turn the call over to Róbert Wessman. Robert?

Róbert Wessman

Thank you, Benedikt and greetings to everyone joining us on the call today, we are very pleased with the result on the quarter on the first nine months of 2024 and the as well as the continued progress we are seeing in the business overall.
Both are revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased nearly nine times when we compared to the same period in 2023 revenues from the products for the first nine months rose to $128 million which was driven by an increase in product revenues in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter in 2024.
As importantly, the company realized the material set of underlying product cross margins which more than doubled in the third quarter when compared to the second quarter. As we have discussed in the past, we expect a material increase in product gross margin in the second half of the year compared to the first half of the year. The drivers of improved margin are increased utilization of the manufacturing site and realization of the scale of activities for on market products and Ex US revenues for our biosimilars to stellar.
We do expect continued margin expansion due to better utilization and the shift in the product mix that will start to include Stelara biosimilar for us as well as expected contribution from new product such as AVT06 or proposed by similar to IIA AVT05. I buy a similar candidate to symphony and AVT03 or buy a similar candidate to Prolia and Xgeva milestone revenue here to date reach over $210 million while the majority of the revenue came in in the second quarter of this year. The third quarter saw expected revenues from existing partnerships and a few new partnership deals.
We are thrilled with our ongoing progress and our path to become a leading global by a similar company.
While our historical results are indeed positive. I'm even more excited about the execution of our pipeline and strong business fundamentals we are focusing on today.
We believe these efforts are paving the way for sustained growth in the future. And with that, I would like to discuss some recent highlights in our business in September. The company concluded on inspection by the US FDA of our manufacturing site in Reykjavik, Iceland.
This was an extensive general GEP inspection. This is taking place less than a year after the most recent inspection that paved the way for approvals from both the SI and C.
It's common practice by FDA to inspect sites after making their initial commercial entrance into the US market.
We of course welcome the opportunity to test the company and its system which have been heavily invested in over the past few years.
We received two observations during this inspection and while we take all observation very seriously, we view the overall results as a validation of our past and ongoing efforts to continuously improve compliance of our manufacturing site. We do expect Intersys preapproval inspections for future filings and we also expect future FDA General GMP inspections to take place on a two-year cadence going forward.
I would like to thank the hard-working team of our tech for their commitment to quality and compliance and the excellent results achieved during this latest inspection of our facility.
I would also like to extend our gratitude to the commercial partners who routinely inspect our manufacturing facility.
This dynamic provides us with the new opportunities to enhance our quality systems and overall compliance and provides us comfort as we will continue to remain in good standing across the global markets.
In addition to the recent inspection, we have continued to establish the base for future growth by advancing our pipeline and expanding our partnerships AVT16, our biosimilar candidate to TV is now in patient trials and we are the second company to reach the status in this growing market.
Furthermore, we have received email acceptance on our application for both AVT03 and AVT05, AVT03 is our proposed by a similar to both Prolia and Xgeva. And AVT05 is our by a similar candidate to symphony.
Finally, in the US, we received approval for an additional FSTA of sell out by a similar to stellar.
And more importantly, we will be launching in the US market in 2025 with all indications which was expected but also good to have completed. Now, overall, we are pleased with the continued execution by the company that we have seen in 2024.
On the next slide, you can see the timelines of the events that demonstrate this execution and we have steadily been updating throughout the year.
As important as current financial results are it is equally important that we continue to execute on our business development progress and our research and development to secure that we have future opportunities.
This allows the company to establish a steady cadence of revenue generating possibilities in the future to maintain growth.
Additionally, it is an important goal of the company to continue to diversify both products and markets as we strive to create a sustainable growth engine in the biosimilar space.
With that, I would like to turn over the call to Anil Okay, our Chief Commercial Officer to give additional updates for the market on the pipeline over to you Anil.

and

Recommended Stories