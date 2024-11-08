Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Albemarle Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Meredith Bandy; Vice President - Investor Relations and Sustainability; Albemarle Corp

Kent Masters; Chairman, President & CEO; Albemarle Corp

Neal Sheorey; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Albemarle Corp

Eric Norris; Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; Albemarle Corp

Aleksey Yefremov; Analyst; KeyBanc

John Roberts; Analyst; Mizuho

David Deckelbaum; Analyst; Cowen

Unidentified Participant_1

Ben Isaacson; Analyst; Scotia Capital

Steve Byrne; Analyts; Bank of America

Rock Hoffman Blasko; Analyst; BofA Securities

Vincent Andrews; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Joel Jackson; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Michael Sison; Anlayts; Wells Fargo

Presentation

I will now turn the call over to Meredith Bandy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Meredith Bandy

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Albemarle's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings were released after the market yesterday, and you'll find the press release and earnings presentation posted to our website under the Investors section at albemarle.com.
Joining me on the call today are Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer; and Neal Sheorey, Chief Financial Officer; Netha Johnson, Chief Operations Officer; and Eric Norris, Chief Commercial Officer, are also available for Q&A.
As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call, including our outlook, guidance, expected company performance and strategic initiatives may constitute forward-looking statements.
Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our press release and earnings presentation, which also applies to this call. Please also note that some of our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations can be found in our earnings materials.
And now I'll turn the call over to Kent.

Kent Masters

Thank you, Meredith. During the third quarter, Albemarle continued to demonstrate solid operational execution, delivering volumetric growth in energy storage and specialties, year-over-year EBITDA growth in specialties and Kitchen, strong operating cash conversion of over 100% and leverage metrics well below our covenant limits. We also continued to progress our cost improvement plans, further ramp our new facilities and deliver higher volumes.
As a result, we are maintaining our full year 2024 corporate outlook considerations. In a few moments, Neal will give more detail on our third quarter performance, key results and actions we are taking to preserve our financial flexibility.
My focus today will be on addressing the outcomes that we are now driving as a result of the comprehensive cost and operating structure review we progressed over the past few months. In conjunction with this review, we are implementing a new operating structure, transitioning to a fully integrated functional model designed to deliver significant cost savings and maintain long-term competitiveness.
We are targeting $300 million to $400 million of further cost and productivity improvements by eliminating redundancies, reducing management layers and optimizing manufacturing cost.
These savings are due in part to the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our global workforce by an additional 6% to 7%. In total, we have eliminated nearly 1,000 roles, including all the actions announced this year. We also are now driving a year-over-year reduction in our full year 2025 capital expenditures by at least $800 million or about 50%.
And with a disciplined focus on critical health, safety, environmental and site maintenance and a phased approach to maintaining our world-class resource base. We are confident these actions are the right steps to adapt to market conditions while serving our customers and pursuing long-term value creation. I will have more to say about our cost-out and productivity plans later on the call.
I'll now hand it over to Neal to discuss our financial results during the quarter.

