Q3 2024 Airbnb Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Angela Yang; IR Director; Airbnb Inc

Brian Chesky; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Head of Community; Airbnb Inc

Elinor Mertz; Chief Financial Officer; Airbnb Inc

Richard Clarke; Analyst; Bernstein

Mark Mahaney; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Brian Nowak; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Justin Patterson; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Justin Post; Analyst; Bank of America Securities

Lee Horowitz; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

James Lee; Analyst; Mizuho Securities

Kevin Kopelman; Analyst; TD Cowen

Charles Patrick Scholes; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

John Colantuoni; Analyst; Jefferies

Jed Kelly; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co.

Stephen Ju; Analyst; UBS

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Airbnb's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2024. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Airbnb's website following this call. I will now hand it over to Angela Yang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Angela Yang

Good afternoon, and welcome to Airbnb's third quarter of 2024 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. On the call today, we have Airbnb's Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ellie Mertz.
Earlier today, we issued a shareholder letter with our financial results and commentary for our third quarter of 2024. These items were also posted on the Investor Relations section of ABB's website. During the call, we'll make brief opening remarks and then spend the remainder of time on Q&A.
Before I turn it over to Brian, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are described under our forward-looking statements in our shareholder letter and in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We urge you to consider these factors and remind you that we undertake no obligation to update the information contained on this call to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should be aware that these statements should be considered estimates only and are not a guarantee of future performance.
Also, during this call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We've provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the shareholder letter posted to our Investor Relations website. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results.
With that, I'll pass the call to Brian.

