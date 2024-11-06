Q3 2024 AGCO Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Greg Peterson; Vice President - Investor Relations; AGCO Corp

Damon Audia; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; AGCO Corp

Eric Hansotia; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; AGCO Corp

Jamie Cook; Analyst; Truist Securities

Kristen Owen; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Stephen Volkmann; Analyst; Jefferies Group LLC

Joel Jackson; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Mircea Dobre; Senior Research Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co Inc

Tami Zakaria; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Presentation

Greg Peterson

Thanks and good morning. Welcome to those of you joining us for AGCO's third-quarter 2024 earnings call.
We will refer to a slide presentation this morning that's posted on our website at www.agcocorp.com. The non-GAAP measures used in the slide presentation are reconciled to GAAP measures in the appendix of that presentation. We will make forward-looking statements this morning, including statements about our strategic plans and initiatives as well as their financial impacts. We'll discuss demand, product development and capital expenditure plans and timing of those plans and our expectations concerning the costs and benefits of those plans and timing of those benefits. We'll also cover future revenue, crop production and farm income, production levels, price levels, margins, earnings, operating income, cash flow, engineering expense, tax rates, and other financial metrics. All of these are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in the agricultural industry, supply chain disruption, inflation, weather, commodity prices, changes in product demand, the possible failure to develop new and improved products on time, including premium technology and smart farming solutions within budget and with the expected performance and price benefits, difficulties in integrating the PTx Trimble business in a manner that produces the expected financial results, reactions by customers and competitors to the transaction, including the rate at which PTx Trimble's largest OEM customer reduces purchases of PTx Trimble equipment and the rate of replacement by the joint venture of those sales, introduction of new or improved products by our competitors and reduction in pricing by them, the war in the Ukraine, difficulties in integrating acquired businesses and in completing expansion and modernization plans on time and in a manner that produces the expected financial results and adverse changes in the financial and foreign exchange markets.
Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these statements. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in AGCO's financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. AGCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
We will make a replay of this call available on our corporate website.
On the call with me this morning is Eric Hansotia, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
With that, Eric, please go ahead.
Thanks, Greg, and good morning.
I wanted to touch on a few highlights from AGCO's performance against the backdrop of the cyclical downturn we're seeing in the industry before I get into the results for the quarter. 2024 has brought a significant contraction in the ag industry compared to the highly profitable years farmers saw from 2021 to 2023. The significant contraction is not uncharacteristic of prior downturns. What is different this time is how we are addressing it. We are focused on reducing inventory and cutting production faster than in prior downturns. We have been much more aggressive in reducing costs to better align our operations with the weak market environment. Despite these challenges, we remain focused on being the most farmer focused company in the industry.
Our three high margin growth levers, which include the Fendt, full-line globalization, precision ag and parts are central to this commitment. Although this quarter was challenging in some ways, we are confident that the steps we're taking along with these growth engines will help us deliver higher profit margins than before, and will increase the durability and resilience of AGCO's earnings through the cycle. The thoughtful and efficient growth of our North America Fendt distribution network through our farmer core model is progressing. We saw dealer consolidation in Ohio, Missouri and Wisconsin in the quarter. These new locations conserve farmers on the farm where they want to do business with the mobile fleet approach to sales and service.
In addition, through the farmer core approach, AGCO dealers have also expanded their presence in Louisiana and Georgia. We are now on track to improve Fendt market coverage to over 80% this year. The momentum for Fendt continues as dealers and farmers recognize the value of the Fendt full line of products. This is evident in the third quarter when major AGCO dealers across five US states in the Midwest adapted our Fendt full line strategy. They removed competitive harvesting product lines and selected the IDEAL combine as their preferred product offering to help farmers maximize performance during their harvest.
This is yet just another example of the opportunities ahead for us as more and more farmers see the value of our industry-leading and award-winning Fendt products. Fendt's improved distribution and technology rich full product line has been translating into improved market share, particularly in Europe this year. Also the rebuilding of the PTx Trimble dealer network remains a top priority for us. Over the past several months, hundreds of dealers have signed distribution contracts directly with PTx Trimble to continue serving their customers with the innovative products they are seeking.
Although sales and margins for PTx Trimble have been lower than we expected this year given the rapid decline in our industry, we are energized to continue integrating, innovating and growing the PTx portfolio of products and services. Leveraging the strength of the PTx Trimble portfolio along with the farmer first mindset and award-winning products from precision planting and our equipment brands, we are poised to reach new heights.
I want to reiterate that AGCO's unique retrofit strategy allows us to offer an industry leading suite of advanced technology solutions for farmers around the world looking to save on inputs or increase yields regardless of their brand of equipment. This is especially impactful in a year when farm income is down, and we can help farmers with new technology at a lower price than a brand-new piece of equipment.
Finally, I want to take a moment to extend my sincere thanks to the grain and protein team for their hard work during the past year with the completion of the divestiture on November 1. We couldn't have done it without them. I wish them well and look forward to their continued success. This portfolio change supports are strategic transformation and allows AGCO to focus on core agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. The PTx Trimble joint venture addition and the grain and protein divestiture are major strategic shifts that will provide margin tailwinds for AGCO over the long term.
Let's transition now to AGCO's third quarter performance on slide 3 which shows our sales is down approximately 25% and an adjusted operating margin of 5.5%. Lower sales and reduced operating leverage related to significant production cuts and a difficult pricing environment were the primary factors in our lower margins this quarter. In this environment, AGCO continues to focus on controlling the things we can manage. The restructuring announced in June is progressing well and we are continuing to explore new ways to leverage technology and global centers of excellence to optimize our operating model.
Since the announcement, we have begun to see some of these savings materialize this quarter and we are confident in achieving the full $100 million to $125 million of run rate cost savings midway through 2025. The biggest challenge for AGCO this past quarter was destocking the dealer inventory channel. Despite the significant production cut in quarter three 2024 which was the largest year over year AGCO cut has ever taken in over a decade, the market conditions have made the outlook more challenging. I want to touch on these details later, but I wanted to provide some context for now on how we're aggressively trying to right size dealer inventories.
Slide 4 details industry unit retail sales by region for the first nine months of 2024. Global industry retail sales of farm equipment continued to be weak in all of AGCO's key markets. North American industry retail tractor sales decreased 11% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. Sales declines were relatively consistent across the horsepower categories with higher horsepower categories declining more in recent months. In Western Europe industry, retail tractor sales decreased 6% during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023. South American industry retail tractor sales decreased 9% during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.
Demand in Brazil was negatively impacted by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul which -- where a challenging first harvest in the Cerrado region continues to affect farmers' buying behavior. Following three strong years of retail demand in South America, it's expected to remain soft in 2024 as a result of lower commodity prices and weaker farm income. The combine industry was down significantly in all regions through the first nine months of 2024 ranging between 19% and 35% down year over year depending on the region. Despite the current downcycle of the agricultural industry, AGCO is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth in our sector. Farmers are being asked to produce more crops with fewer acres as the world's population grows and food security becomes increasingly more important.
We have also taken decisive steps to focus our product portfolio on precision AG technology with the PTx Trimble joint venture and precision planting complemented by an industry leading machinery that is the best in AGCO's history. While commodity prices are down compared to the recent past, the cost of farm inputs have also come down though not to the same degree. With AGCO's tech stack, farmers can further reduce their expenses with precise application of fertilizer, seeds and by leveraging data analytics with our tools. AGCO's mix fleet retrofit solutions typically offer a one year to two-year payback and are available at a significantly lower cost compared to buying a new machine.
AGCO's 2024 factory production hours are shown on slide 5. Our production decreased in the third quarter by approximately 35% which was 19% more than we anticipated in our third quarter guidance. Significant reductions were made in all regions with the biggest reductions occurring in South America and North America. Reducing dealer and company inventory remains a key priority for us as the market continues to soften. While we have brought dealer inventory down by 6% on a unit basis, sequentially from quarter two to quarter three with our significant production cuts. Further weakening end market retail demand has resulted in an increase in months of supply on a forward-looking basis.
In response, we are cutting production even further. Our new 2024 production guidance now reflects a 25% year over year reduction in production hours. Even with this more aggressive reduced production schedule, our current outlook for 2025 North America and South America will likely result in production less than retail demand in the first part of 2025. Diving into the regional breakdown. In Europe, tractors have approximately three months of orders which is down from last quarter. Dealer inventories rose roughly half a month and are now closer to five months of supply above our target level of four months. Massey Ferguson and Valtra dealer inventories are a bit higher and Fendt, a bit lower than the average in part due to strong share gains on Fendt.
In South America, we have order coverage through December 2024 where we continue to limit our orders to one quarter in advance due to inflationary pressures. Despite our aggressive production cuts and the reduction in the number of units at the dealers, our 12-month sales outlook results in around 5 months of dealer inventory across all products as the industry conditions continue to remain weak. Our goal is to have around three months of dealer inventory which will likely require further reduced production in 2024 and '25 based on the current environment.
In North America, we currently have approximately four months of order coverage. Smaller rural lifestyle equipment has the lowest order coverage while bigger equipment is higher. Like the challenge in South America, our dealer inventory increased by one month compared to last quarter as industry conditions have continued to weaken and is now approximately nine months of supply. Our North American targets for dealer inventory range from four to six months depending on the product. We will continue to focus on underproducing retail demand coupled with retail market share execution to bring dealer inventories in line with our targeted range.
The current environment resulted in lower production levels in the fourth quarter and in 2025.
Moving to slide 6 where you'll see our three high margin growth levers aimed at improved -- improving our mid cycle operating margins to 12% and outgrowing the industry by 4% to 5% annually. To reiterate these three growth levers are: number one, globalization and full-line product roll out of our Fendt brand. Number two, focusing on accelerating our Global Parts business and increasing the market share of genuine AGCO parts. And number three, growing our precision ag business. We continue to execute on each of these initiatives and I want to highlight a few of the most recent new product introductions supporting our growth plans.
Slide 7 spotlights the products we have brought to North America market at the Farm Progress Show in late August. On the technology front, we brought -- we officially launched the OutRun retrofit autonomy kit available through PTx Trimble. OutRun is the first commercially available autonomous retrofit grains cart solution in the market and the latest offering that demonstrates our commitment to retrofit first and mixed fleets. The autonomous grain cart allows a single combine driver to operate two pieces of machinery simultaneously. The combine driver can stage the autonomous tractor on the field, call the tractor so it can pull alongside the combine and receive the grain on the go and finally, send the tractor to an unload zone, all without requiring a driver in the tractor cab.
The OutRun hardware is available initially on two tractor brands with more to follow. This kit will be the backbone of AGCO's system to allow fully autonomous solutions across the crop cycle by 2030. This is just the first step of many. As we showed at our technology days earlier this year, we are already working on the next phase where the combine can operate two grain carts simultaneously. As more phases of the crop cycle are automated, the same OutRun hardware can be used which allows for a simple unlock from a farmer standpoint. This product will also bring AGCO a recurring revenue stream where farmers will be billed for every active task hour where the tractor is running in autonomous mode. Farmers can purchase hours a few different ways: pay as you go, hourly bundle or unlimited.
We are very excited about this launch and helping farmers drive increased efficiency during one of their most critical points in the season. On the machinery side, North America is getting several new products in the coming year starting with the new Massey Ferguson 9S tractor which completes Massey Ferguson's tractor lineup. This new product delivers an industry leading cost of ownership experience for our farmers through field proven technology, better dependability and better fluid efficiency. The MF 9S enables our dealers to deliver a solution for farmers that optimizes yield, reduces operator training and enhances field efficiency. We also launched the Fendt 600 which brings an uncompromising product that perfectly blends power and versatility. It's a great option for those looking for a machine that can handle a wide range of jobs from the row crop farming to loader work, to transport and anything in between.
And finally, the new Gleaner T Series combine has been refreshed, offering a lightweight performance, superior control and premium grain quality for the best value in farmers' fields. This straightforward and dependable product complements our premium spent, IDEAL combine, in North America and allows our dealers to offer several options to their customers. As I mentioned earlier, AGCO's product lineup is the best it's ever been. The innovation and performance of these new offerings is a testament to our continued investment in R&D over the years and our farmer first focus.
I'll now hand it over to Damon to walk you through some of the financials from the quarter.

