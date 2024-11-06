Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Addus Homecare Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
45 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Dru Anderson; Investor Relation; FINN Partners

R. Dirk Allison; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Addus Homecare Corp

Brian Poff; Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer; Addus Homecare Corp

Brad Bickham; Chief Operating Officer; Addus Homecare Corp

Brian Tanquilut; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Joanna Gajuk; Analyst; BofA Securities

Tao Qiu; Analyst; Macquarie Research

Scott Fidel; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Jared Haase; Analyst; William Blair & Company LLC

Matthew Gillmor; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Andrew Mok; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Ryan Langston; Analyst; TD Cowen

Unidentified Participant

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Dru Anderson. Please go ahead.

Dru Anderson

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare Corporation third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by going to the company's website and reviewing yesterday's news release.
This conference call may also contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding Addus' expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2024 or beyond. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.
Without limiting the foregoing, discussions of forecasts, estimates, targets, plans, beliefs, expectations and the like are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, among others, set forth in Addus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its third quarter 2024 news release.
Consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dirk Allison. Please go ahead, sir.

and

Recommended Stories