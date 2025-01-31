Q2 2025 Viavi Solutions Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Vibhuti Nayar; Head of Investor Relations; Viavi Solutions Inc

Ilan Daskal; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Viavi Solutions Inc

Oleg Khaykin; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Viavi Solutions Inc

Ruben Roy; Analyst; Stifel Nicolaus and Company, Incorporated

Andrew Spinola; Analyst; UBS

Ryan Koontz; Senior Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Meta Marshall; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Timothy Savageaux; Analyst; Northland Capital Markets

Mehdi Hosseini; Analyst; Susquehanna Financial Group LLP

Presentation

Operator

Well, good day, everyone and welcome to the VIAVI Solutions fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings call. Just a reminder. This call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. Vibhuti Nayar, IR. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Vibhuti Nayar

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to VIAVI Solutions fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings call. My name is Vibhuti Nayar, Head of Investor Relations for VIAVI Solutions. With me on today's call is Oleg Khaykin, our President and CEO; and Ilan Daskal, our CFO.
Please note this call will include forward-looking statements about the company's financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and estimations.
We encourage you to review our most recent annual report and SEC filings, particularly the risk factors described in those filings. The forward-looking statements including guidance that we provide during this call are valid only as of today. VIAVI undertakes no obligation to update these states.
Please also note that unless we state otherwise all results discussed on this call except revenue are non-GAAP. We reconcile these non-GAAP results to our preliminary GAAP financials and discuss their usefulness and limitations in today's earnings release the release as well as our supplemental earnings slides, which includes historical financial tables are available on via's website at www.investor.viavisolutions.com.
Finally, we are recording today's call and we will make the recording available on our website by 4:30 PM Pacific Time this evening. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Ilan. Ilan?

Ilan Daskal

Thank you, Vibhuti. Good afternoon, everyone. Now, I would like to review the results of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net revenue for the quarter was $270.8 million which is above the high end of our guidance range of $255 million to $265 million. Revenue was up 13.7% sequentially and on a year over year basis was up 6.4%.
Operating margin for the second fiscal quarter was 14.9%, significantly above the high end of our guidance range of 11.4% to 13.4%. Operating margin increased 490 basis points from the prior quarter and on a year over year basis was up 170 basis points. EPS at $0.13 was also above the high end of our guidance range of $0.9 to $0.11 and was up $0.07 sequentially on a year over year basis. EPS was up $0.02.
Moving on to our Q2 results by business segment NSE revenue for the second fiscal quarter came in at $199.9 million, which was above the high end of our guidance range of $184 million to $192 million. This was mainly driven by strong order pays from service providers and names for field instruments. In addition to the recovery across many of our product segments on a year over year basis, NSE revenue was up 11.3%.
10-year revenue for the quarter was $179 million, which is up 15.1% year over year. As a result of strong demand by service providers and NEMs for both lab and field instruments, NSE revenue was $20.9 million and declined 13.3% from the same period last year, driven mainly by enterprise customers. Conservative spend gross margin for the quarter was 64.8%, which is 140 basis points higher on a year-over-year basis.
NE gross margin was 64.5%, which is an increase of 200 basis points from the same period last year as a result of higher volume and product mix. SE gross margin was 67.5%, which is a decrease of 140 basis points from the same period last year due to lower revenue. NSEs operating margin for the quarter was 8.7%, which is a 510 basis point increase on a year-over-year basis, and came in significantly above our guidance range of 3.8% to 5.8% driven by higher gross margin fall through.
OSP revenue for the second fiscal quarter came in at $70.9 million, which is slightly below the low end of our guidance range of $71 million to $73 million on a year-over-year basis. Revenue was down 5.3% primarily due to weaker demand for 3D sensing products.
OSP growth margin was 50.6%, down 150 basis points from the same period last year and was primarily driven by lower volume and product mix. OSPs operating margin was 32.4%, which is a decrease of 400 basis points on a year-over-year basis. As a result of lower gross margin fall through moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow, total cash and short-term investments at the end of Q2 was $512.8 million compared to $497.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $44.7 million versus $20.4 million in the same period last, year. CapEx for the quarter was $8.2 million versus $5.8 million in the same period last year.
During the quarter, we did not purchase any shares of our stock as we prioritized our capital allocation towards M&A with the acquisition of Inertial fully diluted share count for the quarter was 224.8 million shares, up from 223.5 million shares in the prior year and versus 224 million shares in our guidance for the second fiscal quarter.
Moving on to our third fiscal quarter guidance for NSE, we are expecting a stronger seasonality trend across most SEs for OSP. We expect software demand for 3D sensing products. We anticipate demand for anti-counterfeiting products to start stabilizing as the end customers continue to work down their inventories.
For the third fiscal quarter of 2025, we expect revenue in the range of $276 million and $288 million. Operating margin is expected to be about 14% plus or minus 100 basis points and EPS to be between $0.10 and $0.13. We expect NSE revenue to be approximately $207 million plus or minus $5 million with an operating margin of 7% plus or minus 100 basis points.
Our revenue guidance for NSE includes a high-single digit million from Inertial Labs, which is in line with our previous communication of $50 million annual revenue run rate. OSP revenue is expected to be approximately $75 million plus or minus $1 million with an operating margin of 33% plus or minus 100 basis points.
Our tax expenses for the third quarter are expected to be around $9 million plus or minus $500,000. As a result of jurisdictional mix, we expect other income and expenses to reflect a higher net expense of approximately $4.2 million as a result of lower interest on cash on hand, used for the Inertial-led transaction.
Lastly, the share count is expected to be around 226.1 million shares. With that, I will turn the call over to Oleg. Oleg?

