Q2 2025 STERIS plc Earnings Call

Mike Tokich

Thank you, Julie, and good morning, everyone. It's once again my pleasure to be with you this morning to review the highlights of our second quarter performance from continuing operations. As you saw in the press release, we have continued the momentum from the start of the fiscal year. Total as-reported revenue grew 7% in the second quarter. Constant currency organic revenue also grew 7% in the quarter, driven by volume as well as 240 basis points of price.
Gross margin for the quarter decreased 50 basis points compared with the prior year to 43.7%. Positive price and favorable material costs were offset by labor inflation and productivity. Reflecting the decline in gross margin, EBIT margin decreased 30 basis points to 22.2% of revenue compared with last year. The adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 22.7%. Net income from continuing operations in the quarter was $212.2 million.
And adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.14, a 15% increase over last year. Capital expenditures for the first half of fiscal 2025 totaled $210 million, and depreciation and amortization totaled $228 million. Capital expenditures were higher year over year, mainly due to timing.
We continued to pay down debt during the quarter, ending with $2.2 billion in total debt. Total debt to EBITDA at quarter end was approximately 1.5 times gross leverage. Free cash flow for the first half of fiscal 2025 was $344.5 million, right at the halfway mark of our full year guidance of approximately $700 million.
With that, I will turn the call over to Dan for his remarks.

and

