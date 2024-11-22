Q2 2025 NetApp Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

George Kurian

Thanks, Kris. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am extremely pleased with our Q2 performance. Revenue growth was driven by a 19% year-over-year increase in all-flash storage and strong performance in first-party and marketplace cloud storage services. We achieved record Q2 operating margin and EPS ahead of our expectations. Our uniquely differentiated solutions in flash, block, cloud storage and AI address markets, which are bolstered by both secular and company-specific tailwinds.
We experienced solid growth across all these strategic focus areas, affirming the strength of our value proposition for both existing and new to NetApp customers. This positive momentum not only underscores our strong execution, but also demonstrates our customers confidence and commitments to our intelligent data infrastructure platform. We are delivering innovation at the fastest pace in our history, setting the stage for our continued success and growth.
In Q2, we held our Insight customer conference showcasing how we uniquely address the genuine and pricing challenges that customers face in navigating the complexities of hybrid multi-cloud IT. I personally witnessed the enthusiasm among the many new to NetApp and returning attendees as they recognize how NetApp empowers them to overcome these hurdles by building intelligent data infrastructures.
Organizations are proactively investing in data-driven strategies to drive competitive advantage. These businesses recognize the value of adopting a cohesive data strategy, leveraging data as a valuable enterprise-wide asset to fuel at problem solving to accomplish this, they require a cutting-edge data architecture founded on NetApp's intelligent data infrastructure platform.
With NetApp's expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, customers are confidently paving their way to become data-driven leaders. We again delivered robust year-over-year performance in our hybrid cloud segment. Revenue grew 6% and product revenue grew 9% and driven by notable strength in all-flash storage. Broad-based success across the portfolio propelled our all-flash annualized revenue run rate to an all-time high of $3.8 billion, up 19% year-over-year, the fourth consecutive quarter of high teens to low 20% annual growth. We continue to gain share in the all-flash market, far outpacing the growth rates of both the industry and all of our competition.
Our leadership was further underscored with the recognition of NetApp as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for primary storage platform for the 12th consecutive year. In the quarter, we delivered more innovation with new high-end products in our ASA block optimized all-flash and FaaS hybrid flash array families. Building on the Q1 introduction of the updated AFF A-Series family of high-performance all-flash arrays.
We have already seen new ASA deals close across multiple regions and industries, reaching new customers and expanding our wallet share with new workloads. The pipeline is growing as our message of simple powerful and affordable resonates with partners and customers.
With these new systems and continued advancements to our software platform, Customers no longer need to make trade-offs between operational simplicity, advanced capabilities and affordability in their storage. Keystone, our Storage-as-a-Service offering again delivered another strong quarter with revenue growing approximately 55% from Q2 a year ago. We added Cloud Insights into Keystone single subscription model, enabling customers to gain an integrated view across their infrastructure from virtual machines to network to storage on-premises and in the cloud.
Only NetApp can deliver through hybrid cloud experience with flexibility and control in an agile ago model. Organizations are actively evaluating how to use their corporate data with AI. These discussions dominated insights, where we unveiled our expansive vision for AI in the era of data and intelligence. Just as we bridge the gap between on-premises and the leading public clouds, empowering customers to utilize their data with any application, anywhere, we are well positioned to bridge the divide between AI systems and enterprise data.
We help customers bring AI to their data regardless of location or method through an approach that is intelligent, dynamic and secure. By eliminating data silos, we give customers a unified and structured view of their data assets. This empowers them to effortlessly explore, understand, unify and prepare their data for AI applications.
Customers can leverage their existing AI ecosystem tools directly on their data while also benefiting from NetApp's AI features such as integrated data versioning, model traceability and highly efficient retrieval for model training and infancy. Our comprehensive solution includes policy-based classification governance and security measures that accompany data throughout the AI life cycle. This includes automated AI data change detection and updates to keep data up-to-date and precise in every context. While we believe the large opportunity of enterprise AI is still ahead of us, we are already seeing accelerating momentum today.
Our AI business performed ahead of our expectations in Q2 with well over 100 AI and data lake modernization wins. These wins span geographies and industries with notable early momentum in public sector, manufacturing, financial services, health care and life sciences industries. We continue to advance our strong position with the development of GenAI cloud and on-premises solutions in partnership with industry leaders, GenAI is a truly hybrid workload and only NetApp has the breadth of products and services to reduce the complexity, resources and risks across increasingly complex hybrid multi-cloud environments.
In Q2, we announced several updates within our AI partner ecosystem, deepening our partnership with Domino's Data Labs, harnessing NVIDIA accelerated computing and AI software platforms and releasing the NetApp AI part with Lenovo solution in its general availability version. To make AI-ready infrastructure readily available to public sector and other highly regulated industries, we expanded our partnership with Google Cloud to provide the foundational data storage for the Google distributed cloud.
By enhancing Google distributed cloud environments with ONTAP unified file and block storage and storage grade object storage solutions, customers can achieve better control over their data to efficiently scale their workload and leverage AI while helping to maintain security and regulatory compliance. This collaboration has resulted in a number of early wins further accelerating our success in global public sector and other regulated industries.
Now turning to public cloud. Our highly differentiated first-party and marketplace cloud storage services, with the leading hyperscalers, remain our focus and top priority. These services continue to grow rapidly, increasing roughly 43% year-over-year. In total, Public cloud segment revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $168 million.
We continue to innovate rapidly in cloud storage services, broadening workload support, capabilities, price and performance points further solidifying our strong leadership position. In Q2, we updated cloud volumes ONTAP to include our advanced autonomous ransomware protection and write once, read many capabilities, strengthening our customers ability to defend against ransomware attacks.
Additionally, we enhanced Google Cloud NetApp volumes, which is now generally available in all 40 Google Cloud regions with petabyte scale volumes and auto tiering, further expanding the number of workloads we serve. We remain focused on disciplined execution to meet the evolving needs of our growing customer base. We have broadened our all-flash storage portfolio substantially with updated high-performance flash, capacity flash and block optimized products.
We have significantly increased our range of capabilities in public cloud storage with vastly more cloud data centers, more price and capacity points, new features and expanded workload support. We have integrated more intelligent services to make our storage the most secure with simplicity built in with scale. And finally, we continue to make it easy for customers to consume our products and services how they want, wherever they want.
NetApp is at the forefront of innovation, empowering customers to build intelligent data infrastructures. Broad-based customer preference for our solutions and visionary approach for a data-driven future has enabled us to outgrow the market and take share from competitors.
Our solid track record of disciplined operational management continues to yield strong earnings growth. Our focus and momentum fuel my confidence in our ongoing ability to deliver outstanding results for customers and shareholders. In closing, I want to thank the NetApp team for their decision to our customers success. I'll now turn the call over to Mike.

