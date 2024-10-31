Q2 2025 Monro Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Felix Veksler; Senior Director, Investor Relations; Monro Inc

Michael Broderick; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Monro Inc

Brian D'Ambrosia; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary; Monro Inc

Thomas Wendler; Analyst; Stephens

David Lantz; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Bret Jordan; Analyst; Jefferies Group

Brian Nagel; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co

Presentation

Felix Veksler

Michael Broderick

Thank you, Felix for an update with you on our second quarter. Accomplishments after that, I'll outline several objectives that we plan to achieve in the third quarter.
Before I begin, I'd like to recognize and thank all of our teammates for their commitment to Monroe and our customers.
Turning to slide 3, starting with their accomplishments in the second quarter.
We drove a sequential improvement in our year over year comp store sales percentage change from the first quarter as well as a significant acceleration in our comp trends. As the second quarter progressed, our initiatives are taking hold.
We like the progress, but we are just getting started. Importantly, our entire dollar and unit sales improved sequentially from the first quarter and our tire category exited the quarter with year over year growth to leverage the strength of our manufacturer funded promotions which allowed us to meet the needs of our value-oriented consumer.
And although our higher margin service categories as shown on July '4, our comfort drive digital courtesy inspection allowed us to drive sequential improvement from the first quarter in our service category sales as well as year over year growth in both battery units and sales dollars in the quarter.
Additionally, we improved our attachment rate for alignment which resulted in year over year growth in both alignment units and sales dollars in the month of September.
Consistent with general industry trade down by a value oriented consumer that traded down more of their tire purchases to our tier three offerings. And while this tire makes pressured material margins in the quarter, we continue to drive labour optimization and efficiencies through productivity improvements including scheduling training and our attachment selling initiatives.
Now on to our objectives for the momentum from the second quarter has continued into fiscal October. With our preliminary comp store sales down only 1% supported by improving trends in tires and all service categories including bras, excluding the impact of hurricanes, Helene and Milton. Our preliminary comp store sales would have been approximately flat compared to the prior year.
We expect to leverage this momentum to achieve our third quarter objectives which include improving store traffic trends driven by a keen focus on oil change services as well as continued growth. Entire units accelerating the performance of our key service categories utilizing the benefits from comper drive and optimizing labour and efficiencies through continued improvements in productivity and maintaining prudent cost control.
In summary, our initiatives are driving an improvement in our top line results. Our comp store sales trends improved sequentially from the first quarter and accelerated as the second quarter progressed. This was led by our entire category which exited the quarter with year over year unit growth in September.
While we have more work to do to improve the performance of our higher margin service categories, we drove a sequential improvement in service category sales from the first quarter year over year growth in batteries in the quarter and year over year growth in alignment in the month of September. This service is evidence that our initiatives are working and although our gross margin took a step back in the quarter, we are confident that we remain on a path to restore our gross margins back to pre-COVID levels with double digit operating margins over the longer term as we return to top line growth, our sales momentum in October as well as to achieve our third quarter objectives.
And with that, I'll now turn it over to Brian who will provide an overview of Monro's second quarter performance, strong financial position and additional colour regarding fiscal 2025 Brian.

and

