Q2 2025 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Ari Danes; Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Financial Communications & Treasury; Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Jamaal Lesane; Chief Operating Officer; Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

Victoria Mink; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer; Madison Square Garden Sports Corp

David Karnovsky; Analyst; JPMorgan

Brandon Ross; Analyst; LightShed Partners

Benjamin Swinburne; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

David Joyce; Analyst; Seaport Research Partners

Presentation

I would now like to turn the call over to Ari Danes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ari Danes

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to MSG Sports' fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings conference call. Our President and COO, David Hopkinson, will begin this morning's call with an update on the company's strategy and operations. This will be followed by a review of our financial results with Victoria Mink, our EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, it is available in the Investors section of our corporate website.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Jamaal.

Jamaal Lesane

Thank you, Ari, and good morning, everyone. The Knicks and Rangers 2024, 2025 seasons are in full swing. For the fiscal 2025 Q2, MSG Sports generated revenues of approximately $358 million and adjusted operating income of approximately $20 million. These results reflect strong overall demand, while adjusted operating income also reflects our continued investment in our teams. The robust demand from fans and corporate partners alike has driven positive momentum in all key revenue areas, ticketing, suites, sponsorship and food, beverage and merchandise.

In fact, per-game revenues across every key category were up as compared to the fiscal '24 second quarter. So with our iconic sports franchises and the strong top line trends we are seeing, we remain confident in the outlook for our business.

Let's discuss our operations in more detail. Since we last spoke with you in August, the Knicks off season, which had already included a number of significant roster moves, culminated with the trade for now 5-time NBA All-Star, Karl-Anthony Towns. More than halfway through the season, we are pleased with the team's performance so far and we're excited to see both Towns and Jalen Brunson recently selected as starters for the 2025 MBA All-Star game.

On the hockey side, the Rangers signed an eight-year contract extension with the team's star goalie Igor Shesterkin in December. And next week, a number of our players will participate in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which is being held in place of an all-star game this year.

As the seasons continue to unfold, we look forward to watching the coming months of competition. Throughout this year, our fans have continued to show their support for the Knicks and Rangers. This season, our average combined season ticket renewal rate was approximately 97%. In addition, we have been opportunistically pricing our other ticketing offerings, including new season ticket packages as well as individual and group tickets. We have also continued to provide our fans with more options and have seen increased demand for our flexible ticket plans as a result.

Putting it all together, we saw year-over-year increases in both average ticket yield and average paid attendance on a per-game basis in the fiscal second quarter, which helped drive growth in ticketing revenue. Fan enthusiasm has also extended to in-arena spending with food, beverage and merchandise per cap spending was up as compared to the fiscal '24 second quarter.

Contributing to this growth our continued efforts to introduce innovative merchandise offerings. The Knicks are once again partnering with unique brands, including Kith and New York or Nowhere. And given the ongoing success of these two collaborations, we expanded those partnerships to the Rangers for the first time this season. It is clear that these initiatives are resonating.

In fact, when the Knicks debuted their new Kith collection and the Rangers launched with New York or Nowhere this season in arena, single-game merchandise sales were amongst their highest in each team's history. We also continue to introduce exciting event offerings to foster fan engagement. For example, we recently held our first Knicks homecoming weekend, celebrating the team's alumni and rich history. The celebration included a free daytime event sponsored by Chase with alumni and hundreds of fans and culminated at night with the official homecoming game presented by DoorDash, which honored a number of team alumni.

Turning to media rights. As a reminder, the MBA has entered into new National Media deals, which are scheduled to begin next year. While these deals will include a step-up in average annual value compared to the current agreements as well as increased escalators, it will also result in a reduction in the number of exclusive live telecast made available to RSNs, which impacts a valuable part of our ecosystem.

As you may also know, in August, our local media rights partner, MSG Networks announced that it is pursuing a refinancing of its credit facilities through a workout, which is ongoing. As part of that process, MSG Networks has approached us to renegotiate our local media rights agreements including a potential reduction in our rights fees.

In addition, on January 1, Altice USA dropped MSG Networks from its optimum offering demonstrating the challenging environment that the RSN industry continues to face. We are actively assessing the best path forward for our business, and we'll continue to keep you updated.

With respect to marketing partnerships, fiscal 2025 has been highlighted by a number of new deals and renewals so far. In October, the company announced a significant multiyear agreement with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism which included naming Experience Abu Dhabi as the official patch partner of the Knicks. Their logo now appears on all Knicks game jerseys as well as warm-up jackets and shooting shirts.

In addition, over the last several months, we signed new multiyear sponsorships with Lenovo and the subsidiary Motorola, and reached multiyear renewals with Verizon and Benjamin Moore. In terms of premium hospitality, we continue to see strong new sales and renewal activity for suites at the Garden. That includes the event level club space, which was introduced last year and was expanded ahead of the 2024, '25 season.

In addition, we are seeing the benefit of incremental revenue this year from a number of event and Lexus level suites that were recently renovated. Our business continues to demonstrate strong underlying fundamentals. And while the ecosystem for RSNs continues to evolve, as we look ahead, we remain confident in the value of owning marquee sports franchises and our ability to drive long-term shareholder value.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Victoria.

