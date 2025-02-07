Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q2 2025 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Kathy Ta; Vice President, Investor Relations; Lumentum Holdings Inc

Alan Lowe; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Lumentum Holdings Inc

Wajid Ali; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Lumentum Holdings Inc

Samik Chatterjee; Analyst; JPMorgan

Thomas O'Malley; Analyst; Barclays

Simon Leopold; Analyst; Raymond James

George Notter; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Meta Marshall; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Ruben Roy; Analyst; Stifel

David Vogt; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Ryan Koontz; Analyst; Needham & Company Inc

Karl Ackerman; Analyst; BNP Paribas

Ananda Baruah; Analyst; Loop Capital

Presentation

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Lumentum's Holdings second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note, today's event is being recorded for replay purposes. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kathy Ta, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Ta, go ahead.

Kathy Ta

Thank you, and welcome to Lumentum's Fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations.
Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.
Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategies, trends and expectations for our products and technologies, including demand, our customers, our end markets and market opportunities, our expectations and beliefs regarding recent acquisitions, including Cloud Light, macroeconomic trends, and our expected financial and operating performance, including our guidance as well as statements regarding our future revenues, financial model and margin targets.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, particularly the risk factors described in our SEC filings. We encourage you to review our most recent filings with the SEC, particularly the risk factors described in our most recent 10-K and in our 10-Q that will be filed soon. The forward-looking statements provided during this call are based on momentum's reasonable beliefs and expectations as of today. Lumentum undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.
Please also note that unless otherwise stated, all financial results and projections discussed in this call are non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financials are not to be considered as a substitute for or superior to financials prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Lumentum's press release with the fiscal second quarter results and accompanying supplemental slides are available on our website at www.lumentum.com under the Investors section.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Alan.

