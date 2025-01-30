Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q2 2025 Lam Research Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
49 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Ram Ganesh; Vice President, Investor Relations; Lam Research Corp

Timothy Archer; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Lam Research Corp

Douglas Bettinger; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Lam Research Corp

Timothy Arcuri; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Sreekrishnan Sankarnarayanan; Analyst; TD Cowen

Christopher Muse; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Harlan Sur; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Toshiya Hari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Srinivas Pajjuri; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Vivek Arya; Analyst; BofA Securities

Atif Malik; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Stacy Rasgon; Analyst; Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Joseph Moore; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Vijay Rakesh; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA

Joseph Quatrochi; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities

Thomas O'Malley; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Brian Chin; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lam Research December 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ram Ganesh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ram Ganesh

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Lam Research quarterly earnings conference call. With me today are Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Doug Bettinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
During today's call, we will share our overview on the business environment, and we'll review our financial results for the December 2024 quarter and our outlook for the March 2025 quarter. The press release detailing our financial results was distributed a little after 01:00 PM Pacific Time. The release can also be found on the investor relations section of the company's website along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call.
Today's presentation and Q&A include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties reflected in the risk factors disclosed in our SEC public filings. Please see accompanying slides in the presentation for additional information.
Today's discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in the accompanying slides in the presentation.
This call is scheduled to last until 03:00 PM Pacific Time. A replay of this call will be made available later this afternoon our website. And with that, I'll hand the call over to Tim.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories