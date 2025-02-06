Q2 2025 Jack Henry & Associates Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Vance Sherard; Vice President, Investor Relations; Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Gregory Adelson; President, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Mimi Carsley; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Rayna Kumar; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Kartik Mehta; Analyst; Northcoast Research

John Davis; Analyst; Raymond James

Cristopher Kennedy; Analyst; William Blair

Peter Heckmann; Analyst; D.A. Davidson

Jason Kupferberg; Analyst; Bank of America

James Faucette; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Dominick Gabriele; Analyst; Compass Point

Andrew Schmidt; Analyst; Citi

Kenneth Suchoski; Analyst; Autonomous Research

David Koning; Analyst; Baird

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Jack Henry's second-quarter 2025 earnings conference call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Vance Sherard, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vance Sherard

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Jack Henry second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Today, I am joined by President and CEO, Greg Adelson; and CFO and Treasurer, Mimi Carsley. Following my opening remarks, Greg will share his insights on the first half of our fiscal year and provide observations on our financial results, operational metrics, and outlook. Mimi will then discuss the financial results in yesterday's press release which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Jack Henry website. Afterwards, we will open the lines for a Q&A session.
Please note that this call includes forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. The company is not obligated to update or revise these statements. For a summary of risk factors and additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, refer to yesterday's press release and the risk factors and forward-looking statements in our 10-K.
During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP revenue and non-GAAP operating income. Reconciliations for these measures are included in yesterday's press release.
Now I will hand the call over to Greg.

Gregory Adelson

Thank you, Vance. Good morning, and I appreciate each of you joining this morning's call. I'm pleased to report overall solid financial performance results in the second quarter of our fiscal year 2025. I'd like to begin by thanking our associates for their hard work and commitment to our success by doing whatever it takes in doing the right thing for our clients. Our focus on a people-first culture, service excellence, technology innovation and a well-defined strategy supported by consistent execution continues to set us apart in the market.
I will share three main takeaways from the quarter, and then we'll provide additional detail about our overall business. First, our financial performance. We exceeded our second-quarter outlook. We had non-GAAP revenue growth of 6.1% in Q2, slightly ahead of the 6% anticipated on the November call. Our non-GAAP operating margin of 21.5% was also slightly better than expected. We continue to expect results in the second half of our fiscal year that are consistent with full-year guidance provided in August.
Second, our sales performance. After record sales attainment in Q1, we continued our positive momentum by setting a sales record in Q2 for the second consecutive year. During the quarter, we had 11 competitive core wins. And of the 11, 3 were financial institutions over $1 billion in assets, including one $7.5 billion asset win. We also closed 13 deals to move existing clients from in-house processing to our private cloud.
Third, and may be as impressive as anything this quarter, was our success with client renewals. We typically don't spend much time talking about renewals on these calls, but I am making an exception this quarter because of the volume and size of our renewals. In Q2, we closed 28 core renewals, bringing our total for the fiscal year to 46. That is up 21% over the first six months of last year.
Among those renewals are multiple banks with over $10 billion in assets including a $17 billion bank that provided the termination notice several years ago but never deconverted to our competitor. They recently determined that the best choice for their go-forward technology strategy is Jack Henry and [resign] for seven years, as well as move from in-house to outsource processing.
We also resigned our third largest bank and won several mergers of equals that brought us two more banks between $10 billion and $20 billion in assets. This success reflects clients' continued confidence in Jack Henry, our service quality, and our ability to deliver innovation that helps our clients grow and meet the evolving needs of their account holders. Our core retention rate, excluding M&A, remains over 99%.
Now for more detail on our overall business, starting with some recognition for the team. We are pleased that, for the seventh consecutive year, our Symitar core platform ranked as the largest platform for credit unions in Callahan's annual ranking. Symitar also remains the most utilized core service platform for credit unions with over $1 billion in assets with nearly 50% of the total market share.
In addition, we are proud to recently receive two prestigious national workplace awards: Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America and Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. These honors reaffirm our steadfast commitment to doing the right thing for both our employees and our clients.
Now turning to specific products on our technology modernization progress. In our Payments segment, we signed 14 new debit processing clients and 2 new credit clients in the quarter. We now have 338 clients on the Zelle platform, 357 clients using RTP, representing about 42% of the live RTP clients, and 339 clients using FedNow, representing approximately 28% of the live FedNow clients.
In our Complementary segment, we signed 17 new Financial Crimes Defender contracts in the quarter. In addition, we signed 30 new contracts for the Financial Crimes Defender Faster Payment Fraud module, a real-time solution designed to help mitigate fraud in Zelle, FedNow and RTP transactions.
As of the end of December, we have installed 104 Financial Crimes Defender customers and have another 80 in various stages of implementation. We also have 54 faster payment modules installed and 162 in various stages of implementation.
Our Banno digital platform continues to see very nice growth through competitive wins. For the quarter, we signed 18 new clients to the Banno retail platform as well as 33 new Banno business deals. At the end of the quarter, we had nearly 1,000 Banno retail clients, including 212 live with Banno Business. We finished the quarter with 13.2 million registered users on the Banno platform. At the end of Q2 last year, we had 11 million registered users, a 20% increase over the past 12 months.
On Monday, we posted a press release and an update on our SMB strategy. We collaborated with Visa to provide Visa Direct through Jack Henry Rapid Transfers, which is the first phase of our partnership with Move. Visa Direct will enable the delivery of funds to eligible cards, bank accounts and digital wallets. For example, individuals and SMBs can make real-time transfers between linked external accounts to cover same-day transaction needs.
In parallel, we are working with Mastercard to facilitate similar transactions using Mastercard Send, part of the Mastercard Move platform. We will begin testing Jack Henry Rapid Transfers with a small number of clients later this month. The Rapid Transfer service will be closely followed by our unique merchant acquiring solution with Move. We are on track to deliver that solution to Banno early adopter clients in May 2025. It will be provided exclusively through financial institutions and will include key features for the merchant.
Instant decisioning, tap-to-pay for both iOS and Android devices, option to receive settlement funds up to eight times per day and continuous account reconciliation to the accounting solution of their choice. Together with Move, we will enable banks and credit unions to offer innovative digital payment solutions, attract and deepen relationships, and grow deposits, which remains a top priority.
I know we have talked a lot on these calls about our technology modernization strategy and the development of our cloud-native API-first Jack Henry platform. It's important to point out that none of the work with modern fintechs like Move or the integration of services such as Visa Direct would be possible without the cloud-native infrastructure we have built over the past several years.
We continue to execute very well on the Jack Henry platform. We are live with domestic wires, international wires, data broker, which serves as our centralized data hub for reporting and analysis, and entitlements, which manages permissions and access rights for users and systems. We are in beta testing with both exception processing and general ledger. We remain on track to deliver the retail and commercial deposit core functionality of the Jack Henry platform in the first half of calendar year 2026.
Some of you may have seen Cornerstone's annual survey of bank and credit union executives published in late January. According to that study, 73% of banks and 79% of credit unions expect to increase their technology spending in 2025. This correlates with information we've seen from other sources, including an American Banker survey fielded last fall in which 83% of the respondents said they plan to increase their technology spending in 2025.
We are in the midst of conducting the annual Jack Henry strategy benchmark study with our clients and we'll share those results on our May earnings call.
In closing, we are laser-focused on second-half performance and remain optimistic about our full fiscal year outlook. The demand environment, our sales pipeline, and the competitive wins we have seen this year provide confidence for the future. Our customer and prospect conversations continue to validate that Jack Henry's key differentiators of culture, service, innovation, strategy, and execution have positioned us well for future success.
With that, I'll turn it over to Mimi for more detail on the financials.

