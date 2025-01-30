Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q2 2025 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
32 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Stan Kovler; Vice President-Strategy & Investor Relations; Extreme Networks Inc.

Ed Meyercord; President, Chief Executive Officer; Extreme Networks Inc.

Kevin Rhodes; Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Extreme Networks Inc.

Ryan Koontz; Analyst; Needham & Company

Christian Schwab; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Timothy Horan; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Dave Kang; Analyst; B. Riley FBR

David Vogt; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Eric Martinuzzi; Analyst; Lake Street Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Extreme Networks second-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.
I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Stan Kovler. Please go ahead.

Stan Kovler

Thank you, Olivia. Good morning and welcome to Extreme Networks second-quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. I'm Stan Kovler, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With me today are Extreme Networks President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and EVP and CFO, Kevin Rhodes. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release which includes our GAAP and Non-GAAP reconciliations is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at Extremenetworks.com, along with our earnings presentation.
Today's call and our discussion may include certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations about Extreme's future business, financial, and operational results; growth expectations; and strategies. All financial disclosures made on this call will be on a Non-GAAP basis, unless stated otherwise. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. These risks are described in our Risk Factors in the 10-K report for the period ended June 30, 2024, and the 10-Q report for the period ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today and we have no plans or duty to update them except as required by law. A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP results can be found in the press release and financial presentation.
Following our prepared remarks, we will take questions.
And now I will turn the call over to Extreme's President and CEO, Ed Meyercord.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories