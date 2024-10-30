Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q2 2025 Eagle Materials Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Micheal Haack; President and Chief Executive Officer; Eagle Materials Inc

D. Craig Kesler; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance and Administration; Eagle Materials Inc

Trey Grooms; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Brent Thielman; Analyst; D.A. Davidson

Asher Sohnen; Analyst; Citigroup

Jerry Revich; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Adam Thalhimer; Analyst; Thompson Davis

Unidentified Participant

Tyler Brown; Analyst; Raymond James

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Eagle Materials' second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings conference call.
This call is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Haack.
Hi, Mr. Haack.
Please go ahead.

Micheal Haack

Thank you, Jamie.
Good morning.
Welcome to Eagle Materials' conference call for our second quarter of fiscal year 2025.
This is Michael Haack.
Joining me today are Craig Kesler, our Chief Financial Officer, and Alex Haddock, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Strategy and Corporate Development.
There will be a slide presentation made in connection with this call.
To access it, please go to Eagle Materials' dot com and click on the link to the webcast.
While you're accessing the slides, please note that the first slide covers our cautionary disclosure regarding forward-looking statements made during this call.
These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from those discussed during the call.
For further information, please refer to this disclosure, which is also income traded at the end of our press release.
Let me start my comments by highlighting a very important meeting conducted a few weeks ago at Eagle Materials that being our annual health, safety and environment conference or what we term HSE each year.
I have the pleasure of spending two days with approximately 90 leaders in our organizations across the U.S. to discuss health, safety and environmental items facing Eagle Materials, we get to share best practices across the organization, discuss how we strengthen our safety culture and how we make a difference in our operation and for all employees.
We always prefer to look at leading indicators to eliminate items before they happen, but is also a time to reflect on the progress we have made in our lagging indicators.
Progress has highlighted in our sustained below industry average TRIR rate for safety.
Our enhanced sustainability report released last year, showing our continued progress and reduce CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious product and highlights investments in projects that not all a financial return but environmentally return benefits to Eagle.
Some of the projects highlighted in this conference include we started commissioning our joint venture, Texas Lehigh Slag Grinding facility in Houston that will provide the local market with over 500,000 tons of low-carbon intensity slag.
We have commissioned in the district additional alternative fuels theater and expand landed another facilities feeder to reduce our use of coal and coke.
At these facilities, we reduced the water usage at Republic paperboard facility BioPak approximately 40% through engineering redesign of an on-site water facility.
Our blended cement production surpassed 90% of our sales.
These items would not happen if we did not have the best people in the industry.
I want to thank all Eagle employees who contributed to the success of another great HSE conference and to their continued leadership on safety, efficiency and sustainability.
Now let me move on to the financial results for the quarter.
In our in our fiscal second quarter of 2025, we again achieved record revenue, reaching $624 million, an increase in cash flow from operations by 35%.
Craig will go through the financial results in his comments, but I wanted to specifically address a few items in my comments.
Our heavy side of the business was down 5% on a volumetric basis.
While our Concrete and Aggregates locations had a larger volume impact during this quarter across our network, but most dramatically in two locations, Denver and Kansas City.
Denver was enacted from reduced demand across the board, but more dramatically impacted by our aggregate supplied oilfield services customers.
This demand has not recovered. So the team has been diligently working on cost control measures and securing new customers in Kansas City.
Our concrete union operation has been in a work stoppage situation as we were negotiating the current contract. This has been resolved but impacted our volumes sold during the quarter.
Our drivers in this operation on there are no longer union. So this operation will be right-sized and focused on the non-union market in the future.
A few items I want to mention for the upcoming quarter are we currently are in process of replacing our clinker cooler at Texas Lehigh.
As I mentioned in several previous earnings calls, we have some maintenance to do at this facility and it was planned for this timeframe. We are currently wrapping up in the 40 plus day outage to do this extensive work will have further work at this facility in a few months.
As we address our mills, all the work is going as planned.
We also have a planned outage at our Tulsa cement facility to address an issue we had with our kiln. This work is going well and will be completed ahead of schedule. Both projects will add additional maintenance costs to our upcoming quarter.
We have been working with our customers to minimize the impact of sales volumes during these outages. It also should be noted that both projects are one-off in nature and will make the plants more reliable after completions.
Turning now to what we see ahead for our businesses and the demand outlook more broadly, I'll start with the infrastructure where we've been talking for a couple of years about the demand visibility afforded by us by both the trillion dollar federal infrastructure bill, IIJA and the health of State and local budgets for a variety of reasons from weather-related days to labor constraints, the level of IIJA . spending has been slower to materialize than previously anticipated.
Nearly 75% of IIJA . funding remains to be spent.
However, we believe it will continue to be spent beyond the bills expiration date in 2026.
Turning to nonresidential construction, demand has varied depending on the subsector. While certain sub tech sectors such as warehousing have been softer. We remain optimistic that announced large scale, manufacturing and industrial projects will continue to be strong as they are still benefiting from federal government bills.
Lastly, residential construction has held up relatively well in a tepid housing starts environment, and several factors suggested should rebound buying builder demand and lower rates as the US Federal Reserve moves toward more accommodative monetary policy are just a couple of factors that support a favorable residential construction landscape.
Against this end (technical difficulty) our specific businesses in our Heavy Materials business, project delays and weather continued to affect both cement and concrete and aggregate volumes in calendar 2020 for our Heavy Materials, volumes have not played out in the way we anticipated when we began the year.
In fact, Industry Association for cast originally projected cement volumes in calendar 2024 to be up by 1% to 2% in the now and are now forecasting a year over year decline across the industry.
While that view is consistent with what we're seeing within our own footprint, we believe the demand tailwinds will bounce back given the high level of IIJA . funds yet to be spent in the anticipated rebound in nonresidential and residential construction.
Our strong position in the U.S. heartland markets supports our outlook to an even greater extent as these markets currently have higher demand than the national average and are generally insulated from imports.
Considering these favorable conditions, we announced a price increase for early January 2025 across most of our markets and look forward to speaking more about them in the next quarter's call.
Turning to our Light Materials segment, residential construction and more specifically single family building activity is, as you know, the most important driver of wallboard demand.
As you can see from our sales volumes, the wallboard business has kept its consistent demand pace despite one of the most more restrictive rate environments we've seen in quite some time.
In some ways, current demand levels have played out as expected, since decades of underbuilding have created the need for new housing construction to keep pace with household formations.
Also homeowners with low mortgage rates are tending to stay in their homes longer, which in turn created better than expected new home construction resulting in better than expected wallboard demand.
What has not been a surprise to us is the overall steadiness of our margins, given significant cost pressures and constrained capacity brought about by the synthetic gypsum shortage for the rest of the industry. When demand turns higher, these pressures will become increasingly difficult for others to manage, and we feel Eagle is well positioned to capture future opportunities for our wallboard businesses.
With these supply demand dynamics, we have announced a wallboard price increase for early November, but most likely, this increase will be delayed to the first part of 2025.
All in all, we're excited about what's ahead, especially given our history of executing win and where it matters. At Eagle we're always looking for ways to improve our businesses and ensure they are sustainable for multiple generations of employees and investors. This can be demonstrated by several factors that makes us different.
We have long been a low cost producer in our industry because of the long track record of strategic decisions that has created structural advantages that are hard to replicate.
We are relentless in our operational focus to consistently improve our assets and footprint. Our businesses have high barriers to entry are process our necessities for the growth in renewables America.
Our healthy balance sheet gives us the flexibility to invest in growing our core businesses and finding inorganic growth opportunities.
Our acquisitions for and internal investments are designed to strengthen our current network, extend our healthy reserves position and to continuously for refresh chart infrastructure to keep it like new.
For example, this quarter, we acquired a small bolt-on aggregates business to help extend the customer each of our base real-time materials aggregate business in Louisville, Kentucky.
Our cash flow generation also means we can execute on these opportunities while still returning excess cash to flow to shareholders.
We have a long-term horizon when we think about where best to invest our capital, our businesses have been in some communities for nearly 100 years. Our investments are designed to help us maintain the viability of our assets for another 50 years or more.
This can be best seen with our recently announced upgrade to our Mountain Cement plant.
I'm pleased to say that we broke ground on this project with several foundations being put in place before the winter hits us.
Our pipeline of M&A opportunities remains robust, and our commitment to continuously upgrading our current asset base remains resolute.
As such, I'm confident we can sustain industry-leading margins and invest our cash flows to create value for our shareholders.
With that, I'll turn it over to Craig for some more details on our financial performance last quarter.

