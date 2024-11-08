Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q2 2025 Doximity Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Perry Gold; Vice President, Investor Relations; Doximity Inc

Jeff Tangney; Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer; Doximity Inc

Anna Bryson; Chief Financial Officer; Doximity Inc

Nate Gross; Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer; Doximity Inc

Glen Santangelo; Analyst; Jefferies Group LLC

Johnathan McCary; Analyst; Raymond James Financial Inc

Stephanie Davis; Analyst; Barclays Capital Inc

Jared Haase; Analyst; William Blair & Co LLC

Elizabeth Anderson; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Allen Lutz; Analyst; Bank of America

Dan Clark; Analyst; Leerink Partners LLC

Scott Schoenhaus; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Scott Berg; Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Jailendra Singh; Analyst; Truist Financial Corporation

Eric Percher; Analyst; Nephron Research LLC

Presentation

Operator

Well, good day, everyone, and welcome to the Doximity fiscal 2Q '25 earnings call. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Perry Gold. Please go ahead, sir.

Perry Gold

Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome to Doximity fiscal 2025 second-quarter earnings call.
With me on the call today are Jeff Tangney, Co-Founder and CEO of Doximity; Dr. Nate Gross, Co-Founder and CSO; and Anna Bryson, CFO. A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued earlier today, as well as in our related Form 8-K, along with a copy of our prepared remarks all available on our website at investors.doximity.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website.
As part of our comments today, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views, expectations and assumptions, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.
Please refer to the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs in our other reports and filings with the SEC that may be filed from time to time, including our upcoming filing on Form 10-Q. Our forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date November 7, 2024. Of note, it is Doximity's policy to neither reiterate nor adjust the financial guidance provided on today's call, unless it's also done through a public disclosure such as a press release or through the filing of a Form 8-K.
Today, we will discuss certain non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. A historical reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release. Finally, during the call, we may offer incremental metrics to provide greater insights into the dynamics of our business. These details may be onetime in nature, and we may or may not provide updates on those metrics in the future.
I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO and Co-Founder, Jeff Tangney. Jeff?

