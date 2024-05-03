Q2 2024 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Christopher Belfiore; Director - Investor Relations; Varex Imaging Corp

Sunny Sanyal; Chief Executive Officer; Varex Imaging Corp

Shubham Maheshwari; Chief Financial Officer; Varex Imaging Corp

Suraj Kalia; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Young Li; Analyst; Jefferies

Jim Sidoti; Analyst; Sidoti & Company

Larry Solow; Analyst; CJS Securities

Presentation

Operator

Christopher Belfiore

Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.

Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed at various website at vareximaging.com. The webcast and supplemental slide presentation will be archived on Varex's website.

To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made year over year from the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 to the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Finally, all references to the year are to the fiscal year and not the calendar year, unless otherwise stated.

I will now turn the call over to Sunny.

Sunny Sanyal

Thank you, Chris. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our second-quarter earnings call. Sales for the second quarter was in line with our expectations, resulting in revenue of $206 million. Non-gaap gross margin of 33% was within the guided range and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.16 in the quarter. Revenue in the second quarter was down 10% year over year. Revenue in the medical segment decreased 15% year over year, while the industrial segment revenue increased 6%. Non-gaap gross margin in the second quarter was 33%, which was flat compared to the same quarter last year and non-GAAP EPS was $0.16 compared to $0.26 last year. We ended the second quarter with $190 million worth of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on the balance sheet, up $68 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Now let me give you some insights into the sales detail by modality in the quarter compared to a five quarter average, which we will refer to as the sales trend. Sales in our Medical segment was down in the quarter due to cautious purchasing behavior by our customers.

In addition to the continued softness in China, global sales of CT tubes improved in the quarter and is now in line with the sales trend from fluoroscopy and mammography were both in line with their respective sales trends. Oncology, radiographic and dental modalities were all below their respective sales trends. Global sales of our industrial products were solid in the quarter and in line with our sales trend. Our cargo inspection products and industrial tubes continued to see strong sales while we experienced some softness in other industrial end markets. Primarily in semiconductor electronics and battery inspection.

Now I'd like to take a moment to give you an update on our photon counting technology. As we highlighted in the past quarters, Photon Counting detector technologies are a significant focus across the entire imaging industry. Both medical and industrial OEMs continue to explore the use of photon counting in imaging applications across various modalities from food inspection to full body medical CT engagement with our OEM customers has accelerated over the past year, and we believe Veritex continues to be well positioned to benefit from these trends given our innovative technology and breadth of our product portfolio.

Our industrial segment, where technology adoption tends to be faster, continues to be the main driver of our photon counting detector sales the technology is being adopted in high-growth niche verticals where there is a need for high speed and high sensitivity imaging. Our photon counting detectors continue to be integrated into new customer systems, and we expect industrial applications to remain solid source from sales of Ericsson photon counting products in the future.

In addition, last year, we provided an overview of two collaborative photon counting projects in our industrial business, Parsytec and greener. These projects are sponsored under the Horizon Europe program, the European Union's key funding program for research and innovation. Both projects are focused on the speed of imaging and material discrimination, which are distinctive strengths of Photon Counting the Parsytec project aimed at addressing the potential abuse of postal and express service Express career services by criminals in Paris is making solid progress. The material discrimination capability of our photon counting technology, coupled with the ICE software, is being used to test the detection of illicit substance substances within clusters of parcel. The greener project, which is aimed at preventing battery, caused fires in the electronics waste management chain is also progressing well, a prototype incorporating our photon counting technology is expected to be deployed to an end-user facility in Europe for gathering data and field testing once testing of the recycling facilities complete in late fiscal 2024, we expect to work with our customer on commercialization of the final system in our Medical segment. Our photon counting technology is being used in full-body scans and panoramic dental imaging. As we noted on our first quarter earnings call, we're working with a major OEM to integrate our photon counting technology in their next generation of CT scanners. This process is moving along as planned. We also now have other prospects in the pipeline who are in various stages in assessing our technology for it CT applications.

We expect new and existing applications of our photon counting technology to contribute strong sales growth over the next five years. Specifically, we expect additional applications in medical, including CT, to add over 100 million of revenue over this timeframe, coupled with tax traction in our industrial markets, we expect our photon counting portfolio to contribute more than 100 million of revenue annually by fiscal 2029. We continue to be encouraged by the acceptance of Photon Counting technologies for our medical and industrial applications.

With that, let me hand over the call to Sam.

Shubham Maheshwari

Thanks, Sunny, and hello, everyone. Our revenues in the second quarter were 206 million at the midpoint of our guidance, while non-GAAP gross margin was 33% within our guided range, non-GAAP EPS was $0.16 below the midpoint of our guided range. Second quarter revenues decreased 10% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Medical revenues were $149 million and industrial revenues were 57 million. Medical revenues were 72% and Industrial revenues were 28% of total revenues for the quarter.

Looking at revenues by region. Americas increased 1% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2023, while EMEA increased 2% and A-Pac decreased 27%. The decline in A-Pac was primarily the result of lower sales in China due to the government's anti-corruption campaign there and investigation into its health care system. China accounted for 12% of overall revenues in the second quarter compared to 17% in the second quarter of prior fiscal year. Further, sales to China in the second quarter declined sequentially from the first quarter. Given this trend, we no longer expect a pickup in China sales before the start of our next fiscal year. We remain optimistic about the prospects of long-term health care related growth in China. Let me now cover cover our results on a GAAP basis, second quarter gross margin was 32%, flat year-over-year. Operating expenses were $58 million, up $1 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 23 and operating income was 8 million, down 8 million from Q2 of 23. Gaap net earnings were $1 million and EPS was $0.03 per share based on a fully diluted 41 million shares.

Moving on to the non-GAAP results for the quarter, gross margin was 33%, flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 23. Gross margin benefited by approximately one percentage point due to a reclassification of fixed expense related to our joint venture depicts from cost of goods sold to SG&A expense. This change is expected to remain in place for foreseeable future, and we are assessing ways to reduce this expense. This benefit to gross margin was offset by approximately one percentage point of higher warranty expense in the quarter. We expect the higher warranty expense to taper off and return to historical levels by the end of our fiscal year. R&d spending was $23 million, flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 23. R&d was 11% of revenue in the second quarter. We made the fourth milestone payment of $1 million to MicroMaxx. Generally, our target for R&D spending is 8% to 10% of revenue on an annual basis. R&d spending is expected to remain around current levels. However, R&D as a percentage of sales may fluctuate due to overall sales levels as G&A expense was approximately $32 million, up $3 million compared to the second quarter of fiscal 23, SG&A was 16% of revenues. The increase in SG&A in the quarter was primarily the result of the aforementioned reclassification of fixed expense related to our joint venture depicts operating expenses were 54 million or 26% of revenues above all of our expectations. For the quarter, operating income was $13 million, down 10 million compared to the same quarter last year. Operating margin was 6% of revenue compared to 10% in the second quarter of fiscal 23. Tax expense was 2 million or 19% of pretax income compared to 4 million or 28% in the second quarter of the prior year. We continue to expect a tax rate of 21% to 23%. For full fiscal year 24, net earnings were $7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, down $0.1 year-over-year. Average diluted shares for the quarter were EUR41 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Accounts receivables increased by 12 million from the first quarter of fiscal 20 for primarily the result of higher sales in the quarter. Days sales outstanding remained flat at 67 days. Inventory decreased 4 million sequentially in the second quarter, and days of inventory decreased by 13 days to 185 days. Accounts payable decreased by 5 million and days payable decreased five days to 45 days.

Now moving to debt and cash flow information. Net cash flow from operations was 3 million. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of 190 million, up 68 million compared to the second quarter of the prior year and down $5 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 24. Please note that 190 million includes $142 million of cash and cash equivalents and $47 million of marketable securities, which is now broken out as a separate line item on our balance sheet. Gross debt outstanding at the end of the quarter was 447 million and debt net of $190 million of cash and marketable securities was 257 million.

Regarding capital structure, we implemented a 155 million revolver on March 26th. Separately, we recently secured an additional CAD20 million financing as a delayed draw term loan. Both of these actions would put us in a comfortable liquidity position as we approach refinancing of our convertible bonds.

Now moving on to the outlook for the third quarter and the remainder of fiscal 24, as discussed by Sunny, due to cautious purchasing behavior by our customers broadly, in addition to continued softness in China, we are reducing our expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year. Based on our current visibility, we expect revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 24 to be flat with that of the third quarter while demand is soft in the near term, we continue to be optimistic in the long term and continue to invest in promising technologies such as photon counting with the above context, guidance for the third quarter as revenues are expected between 202 hundred and $20 million and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected between $0.05 and $0.25. Our expectations are based on non-GAAP gross margin in a range of 33% to 34%, non-GAAP operating expenses in a range of 52 to $53 million tax rate of about 22% for the third quarter and non-GAAP diluted share count of about 41 million shares and Redact. We'll now open the call for your questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Suraj Kalia, Oppenheimer. Please proceed.

Suraj Kalia

I mean, Sam, this is Seamus on for Suraj. Are you doing fine doing fine just to get started? China kind of any more color you can give there what's you know, what are you seeing on the ground? You know, obviously it's kind of pushed out from your initial initial expectations of second half of the year of the calendar year kind of getting started. You know, kind of can you talk a little bit more about the delay and pushing out through the remainder of your fiscal year and when we may start seeing some pickup?

Shubham Maheshwari

Yes.

So we as you might recall, a couple of quarters ago, we started talking about softness in China and based on early signals that we were getting from our customers and are and this was driven by the the audit process that the Chinese government had launched on the hospitals. There and it was anticipated that it would take about 12 months to complete that process. So the signals that we were getting from our customers broadly on the ground was that by by early late spring, early summer. This thing should start to free up and buying would begin again.

And so that was there. That's what led us to give you the indications that we would expect to start to see recovery in the second half of the year. I think that was somewhat consistent with what others were seeing as well. What we are on. We are not seeing that early indicators at this time. That would lead us to believe that the recovery will it will happen in with any significant volume in the second half in our second half. As you know, we're we're always we're 90 to 100, 20 days ahead of the value chain of our customers. And so with that in mind, we are giving a cautious view of the second half and as far as China is concerned, Now that said, we continue to keep our ears to the ground there and work with our customers for what we expect is likely to happen is there are multiple factors playing at play here. One was the one was the audit, but secondly, there may be some impact of the stimulus package that's been that's in the wings. It's not clear what that is, and it's not clear what the impact is, but there's some general confusion, all of this leads us to believe that the the recovery in China will be more of a gradual, steady recovery as opposed to any significant. A burst of pent-up recovery were not anticipating that. But again, it's very fluid there and we're staying close to it.

Suraj Kalia

Got it. Appreciate that. And then kind of what was can you describe the environment? You're kind of seeing outside of China. And I think on Americas growth was I think 1%, Amir was two or 3% somewhere there.

No kind of what kind of environment are you seeing outside there?

Sunny Sanyal

It can have. So. Yes, sorry, let me add one more point.

Regarding China. We have seen no shift or no change and the Chinese government's intent or their their policy for their intentions to expand health care delivery, continue to expand health care delivery services throughout China.

And to the contrary, it seems like the intention of the stimulus is also to continue to support that.

Now what we're seeing outside of China ex China is that there's continues to be a general softness in demand. And this is what we characterized as some cautious buying behavior by our customers of our customers. They they produce, they predict they forecast their needs and then they place orders with us with within our fleet, the prescribed lead times. And then as they get closer to there when they need the product, that's when they give us delivery dates. And what we've seen is general cautiousness around volumes of shipments that they would like from us. So they're asking us across-the-board. Several many customers have asked us to deferred delay slowdown shipments as they adjust their stocking levels and inventory levels to match their more recent forecasts of when they expect to deploy these products into new systems or shipment. So that's that's a broad based view that we're getting of the overall medical segment. It's up hard for us to tease apart where some of that softness is coming from because, as you know, our customers are global customers. We we ship products to them and then they send those products all over the world. So it's hard to pinpoint any specific sources of stuff.

Suraj Kalia

Yes. Got it. Thank you. And just one last one from me from our side and in our photon counting, we appreciate the color and quantification, Menno, I think you noted somewhere in that slide deck, it's about 150 million in revenues by about 2029. So I guess kind of can you describe how you're expecting the growth? Is this going to be kind of a slow burn? Is it going to be going to be some inflection point and where in the year, you know, everything is going to kind of start to accelerate? Any any color there?

Sunny Sanyal

Thank you. Yes, our photon counting detectors. First of all, it's a new platform. And anytime a new technology is introduced in the healthcare environment, the time to adoption is fairly long. So that's why this are our R&D cycles are long and our customers' R&D cycles are long and in their regulatory cycle. So with that said, that's the backdrop on the medical side, our photon counting sales are coming from industrial and medical as both on the industrial side, which is currently our largest chunk of Photon Counting sales. The uptake there is steady and it's growing and it's accelerating. So in this trajectory from where we are today in 20 ish million of sales going up to the 150 million-ish that we talked about in the slides, we expect to see steady accelerating uptake on the industrial side and driven by new applications that are coming out. And adoption in industrial tends to be much faster than medical because they just they have a product. We just put it out there, they trade out on the medical side. We have customers currently that have designed our photon counting detectors and in certain applications. And there are variety of applications that these and this technology, these detectors are going into. A few of them are out. And we mentioned that during the earnings call. And then there are more that are in the pipeline. These these tend to in the early stages of these applications. So design-in process, we see low volumes, largely prototypes that we ship, then there's our customers take a couple of years to bring the product to market, and then we see initial pilots. And then a year after that, we see run rate higher volumes. So that's that I'd say the general modality was the modalities behave that way. Now CT. detectors we expect will have a different trajectory, and that's because they are much larger, higher priced BIGGER detectors. So there it will be we will be in design phase and implementation phase for at least two to three years after which we expect the acceleration to be fairly rapid as our customers take their new CT systems to market, and it will be driven by the pace of adoption really of CT. systems more so than the new CT system that our customers bring to market versus just photon counting technology. At that point, our photon counting technologies are being driven towards mainstream markets. So we're confident that once our customers bring these products to market, it won't be a very narrow niche public application. It will be if we are targeting at the mainstream C market so at the towards the outer end of our trajectory that we showed you in the walk, it's going to be driven by CT. in there between now and 2028, it's going to be 2026, 27, 28. It's going to be driven by industrial and a few other medical modalities. I hope that gives you color you were looking for. It's harder for us to go get more specific because sites so challenges in predicting that far out on products that we're that are in design phase with the customers.

Suraj Kalia

Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

Operator

Young Li, Jefferies.

Young Li

Hello. Yes, great, Heather. Thanks for taking my question. And I guess to start maybe to follow on China a little bit. I mean, it sounds like most if not all of the impact is due to the anti-corruption campaign. I'm wondering if there's any local competitive dynamics at play and at play there as well?

Sunny Sanyal

No, that's I we don't see that as the reason for any of this slowdown slowdown is some substantial slowdown and it's up most. As you know, most of our business in China is driven by x-ray tubes and within x-ray tubes. The majority of our volume comes from the CT. systems where we are so highly engineered product that's designed in. So what we are experiencing is a result of our customers not needing the products because their sales have have have dropped pretty significantly Okay, great.

Young Li

Very helpful. I guess to a separate question on that related to photon counting that generates a lot more images and data. And I'm curious, is there a software play or a I. play for there? And how is your software business doing recently?

Sunny Sanyal

Yes, absolutely. So photon counting, depending on the application, what you just described would be certainly true for CT. four CT. is first of all, high-resolution detectors and imaging at high frame rates produces a lot of data. Yes, there is. So the good news is in there that with the high-resolution images, the amount of information that's now available in in these images is is gives opens up a lot of opportunities for for AI plays and for material discrimination and more precise pinpointing of artifacts and reasons to it and to be able to distinguish between one type of artifacts versus another are our software group is very capable with CT reconstruction SE and applying image processing and and some techniques too, to look into and extract more and more information out of the data that's received. So we certainly expect that our software group will continue to benefit from from photon counting. We are we have quite a bit of technology that we offer currently with our detectors for image processing and and those are actually a key part of our photon counting detector offerings. And as we take our products to market for CT., they are certainly playing a role in the image processing and image construction.

Young Li

All right. Got it. Thank you very much.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Jim Sidoti, Sidoti & Company.

Jim Sidoti

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions. On the situation in China now and then a couple of losses. Do you do you think there's some there'll be some pent-up demand because of the slowdown in buying now are some procedures still getting done. Tubes is still wearing out. So So when these restrictions get lifted? Do you think they'll be an increase in demand?

Sunny Sanyal

Yes.

So Jim procedure volumes are continuing. People need care. They will get care. So what we are seeing is sales of replacement tubes and and that that's for us, that's a recurring revenue stream that pent-up demand is results when we get increased procedure volumes so that I don't know whether we can predict that at this point. However, what we believe will drive the return to growth is the continued push to expand health care services in China that they have not come off of that. That is every everything that we hear from our customers is that the Chinese government is continuing to press forward. What is unclear at this stage is what effect the stimulus package that is sort of in the sidelines will have on on how that pent-up demand will play out. There is very little.

We don't have we're not getting much transparency around what hospitals will have to do in order to be able to take advantage of the stimulus, our program that's being rolled out once there's more clarity on that, we'll be able to assess how the trajectory of the demand. But the thing that we have noticed through over time is when there is any kind of a slowdown or stoppage for economic reasons or other reasons when it does when the demand comes back, the pent-up, the pent-up demand doesn't go away. It comes back and the question is whether it will be a gradual ramp up, which we think it's more likely versus is there going to be a sharp sharp inflow of orders?

We don't know that yet, honestly. So that's what in the next 90 days or so. We expect to get more clarity on that and we will continue to do. I'll share that with you.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. And then can you talk about your options regarding the refinancing, the convert, you know, are you are you looking at another convert to that or possibly going with straight debt? When do you need to do and how are rates comparing now to the existing loans?

Shubham Maheshwari

Yes, sure. So thank you, Jim. So you know, we just recently closed about CAD175 million of more dollars of new financing. One is the revolver, 155 million and another $20 million of delayed draw term loan. So from our side to our position, we feel we are in a very strong position from the liquidity perspective to address the refinancing. So at this time, you know, the existing convertibles are maturing next June, so June of 2025. So we are going to monitor the situation and make the right decision for us. And, you know, we'll share with you as the Board makes that decision there are a lot of factors that go into it, including interest rates, stockprice and various other things, I'm So so so that's that's the way we are thinking about.

And then in terms of interest rates on our current loan is at 4%. The current convertible bonds are at 4% based on what we have seen from the convertible market. It's around there it's probably a little bit less than that if there were to be a new convertible loan. But as you know, convertible loans can be structured with various dimensions and various outcomes so the interest rates, it can vary depending upon how it is structured. But at the same time, we feel we have good cash on the balance sheet. We are in an excess cash position. And with this extra liquidity that we now have raised, I think there is also the possibility that we can pay down partially or completely.

Sunny Sanyal

So we'll share with you as and when we make the decision.

Jim Sidoti

Yes. And that was going to be my next question on how much cash do you need on the balance sheet to comfortably run the business?

Shubham Maheshwari

Yes, we you know, if you go back four or five years ago, we were running the business with about 50 $60 million since COVID. We've decided to have $100 million or thereabouts in terms of the cash that we would like to carry on the balance sheet. So with one 90 million, we have about $90 million of excess cash compared to that threshold.

Jim Sidoti

Okay. So theoretically, you could pay down almost 25% of it outstanding debt?

Shubham Maheshwari

Our outstanding debt, meaning the high number, we are not big and being we could directly pay down 50% of the convert because the convert is about 200 and also between now and June, we do it. We are targeting to generate cash. So we might be able to pay down 50% from balance sheet.

Jim Sidoti

Right, right, which should theoretically lead to lower interest rates in 2025 and beyond. And for Entrance documents. Right. Thank you.

Operator

Larry Solow, CJS.

Larry Solow

Great. Thanks, guys, and good evening. Good afternoon and good evening. I guess first question up in terms of the guidance or the lower outlook. Is it conceivably it sounds like it's China, but it's also U.S. or ex China because China is only 10% of your metal or your overall revenue.

Right. So are there other drivers, I guess the U.S. or ex China is also weaker in medical and how that industrial is that has that changed at all? Just trying to kind of piecemeal that reduction. And I think when you started the year, you had said you thought medical what it was going to be flattish overall sales, if I remember correctly, is there kind of a revised number to that? I know you kind of only guide for the quarter, but it sounds like as a whole, your whole year is clearly coming down, but any any more pieces to that puzzle would be great.

Sunny Sanyal

Yes. Thanks, Larry. So yes, China is soft, but on top of that. We did say that the broader market in Medical is also soft, particularly driven by what we said, cautious customer behavior and that that phenomenon is not just China. So yes, there is the effect of China as well as ex-China, and there's also softness in medical. So medical, we expected to be down this year year-over-year on. So that's that's that's what that's what we are currently seeing in Medical in terms of overall revenue, what we are saying, we have provided the guidance for Q3 and at this time we are seeing Q4 to be flattish to Q3. So that gives you almost the entire year. We are expecting industrial business to and to be at slight growth, flattish to slight up year-over-year. It was a pretty strong comp for the last year for what industrial did at this time. You know, the cargo business in industrial is doing very well and we expect it to expected to continue to do well, but there is softness in industrial outside of cargo. So with all of those puts and takes combined, we expect industrial to be to be a growth area for us, but very slightly for full year 24 compared to fiscal 23. And we expect medical to be down.

Larry Solow

And the caution for, I guess, your OEM customers right that you're referring to?

Sunny Sanyal

That is yes. But that is that I guess you're kind of down the chain line. Does that start from the hospital? Because if I'm my understanding hospitals are actually doing okay. So doing pretty fine. I mean, their volumes have been good post COVID. And I think concerns about hospitals. Finances are probably overblown, even though I know, interest rates are a lot higher. That doesn't help them but far as I understand it kept capital spending also been doing.

Larry Solow

Okay. So are your customers cautious because there's too much inventory still? Is there any kind of <unk>?

Sunny Sanyal

It's a common theme that's driving this caution. It's all of the above and the production, the production, the conversation starts with, hey, we have we have what we need and we just need to adjust our stocks and stocking levels.

Larry Solow

Can we slow this down? Can we can you push out and then and then if you dig into will, why do you have so much inventory?

Sunny Sanyal

Well, we had, you know, we had expected a different trajectory for end of orders and then the COVID buying behavior post COVID, where people were worried about their factories were clogged and supply chain issues. So it's kind of a myriad of things that have come together causing some amount of destocking, destocking and inventory adjustments.

And clearly what they had up, they had in mind when they bought the components, didn't match up with all the way with they're current. Just current quarter production. So it's a it's several of those. It's hard to reconcile.

See most of our customers ship from backlog. It's not that they the hospitals health is, um, that's a good thing. I mean, we're glad that procedure volumes are there and growing because that's going to drive in replacement of these modalities in our tubes. And that is not necessarily that doesn't correlate with directly with hospitals accepting shipments of large systems, which require than other work on the side of the hospital, civil works construction and things like them. So variety of variety of reasons why there shipments are have slowed for certain customers.

Larry Solow

All right, fair. Okay. I guess I'm all set. Thanks.

Sunny Sanyal

Thank you, Larry.

Operator

Christopher Belfiore

Thank you for your questions today and for your continued support and very aware, the webcast and supplemental slide presentation will be archived on our website. A replay of this quarterly conference call will be available through May 16th and can be accessed at Direct Imaging.com forward slash Investor Relations. Thank you and have a great day.

