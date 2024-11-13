Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q2 2024 Roivant Sciences Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Stephanie Griffin; Vice President, Special Projects, Office of CEO; Roivant Sciences Ltd

Matthew Gline; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Roivant Sciences Ltd

Benjamin Zimmer; President - Roivant Health; Roivant Sciences Ltd

Louise Chen; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Brian Cheng; Analyst; JPMorgan

Joyce Zhou; Analyst; TD Cowen

Andy Chen; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Douglas Tsao; Analyst; H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Craig McLean; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Presentation

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Roivant second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephanie Lee. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Griffin

Good morning, and thanks for joining today's call to review Roivant's financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. I'm Stephanie Lee with Roivant. Presenting today, we have Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant; and Ben Zimmer, CEO of Priovant.
For those dialing in via our conference call, you can find the slides being presented today as well as the press release announcing these updates on our IR website at www.investor.roivant.com. We'll also be providing the current slide numbers that we present to help you follow along.
I'd like to remind you that we'll be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. We strongly encourage you to review the information that we filed with the SEC for more information regarding these forward-looking statements and related risks and uncertainties.
With that, I'll turn it over to Matt.

Matthew Gline

Thank you, Stephanie. Thank you, to the operator, and thank you, everyone, for dialing in this morning. We actually have a relatively full update. So I'm excited to share, and there's at least one major new thing we're going to talk about, which is the 52-week data from our NIU study, which I'm pretty excited about.
So starting on slide 5. Look, I think there's really two major areas of focus for us right now. And the first is clinical trial execution. We have a lot of ongoing trials, all of which are important that are going to generate interesting data coming in the near future here. Obviously, today, we're talking about the 52-week data for brepocitinib in NIU in the Phase 2 study. We're also -- the Phase 3 study is ongoing with the first patients enrolled and with Fast Track Designation having been granted. We presented this quarter batoclimab in Graves' disease.
We are now getting our programs up and running for IMVT-1402 in both Graves' disease and difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis as well as a number of other programs to be starting soon. We have initiated our Phase 2 study of Mosli in PH-ILD.
And then we have clinical data coming, including namilumab in sarcoidosis by the end of this quarter. Batoclimab data coming next year in MG, CIDP and TED and brepocitinib in dermatomyositis top line data coming in the middle of next year as well. So that should be all exciting updates in the near future, all focused on clinical execution.
On slide 6, the evolution of the business continues in some other ways as well with the Dermavant deal having closed just a week or so ago, now allowing us to refocus on clinical execution, as I just mentioned, while maintaining a large share of potential upside from VTAMA. We talked about that not long ago. We've made some progress with our LNP litigation with a Markman hearing in the Pfizer/ BioNTech case in December with a trial less than a year from now and the Moderna case clinically scheduled.
We've continued our plan of returning capital to shareholders. We've so far repurchased an aggregate of $754 million worth of stock as of 9/30, including $106 million in the quarter reporting today with an ongoing commitment to be prudent and thoughtful in deploying this capital. And then, of course, and I know this will be a topic of discussion, we have ongoing business development activities with multiple negotiations for potential in-licensing of new programs that we are really excited about. This really does remain one of the most exciting environments for that activity that we've ever been in.
As we've been saying for a little while here, on slide 7, the next chapter for us is really anchored by our late-stage pipeline. That includes IMVT-1402 and batoclimab together our FcRn franchise. That includes brepocitinib, which we'll be talking about a fair amount today, our TYK2 and JAK1 dual inhibitor. That includes namilumab and Mosli and a number of other programs that we expect and hope to be bringing in, in the near future.
Altogether on slide 8, we think that really does give us one of the most exciting development stage clinical pipelines out there with a path to a $10 billion-plus peak sales portfolio spanning multiple therapeutic areas, obviously, including I&I and pulmonary hypertension as well as others with the first approvals potentially coming in the next couple of years as well as many Phase 2 and Phase 3 data readouts and a significant wave of approvals across new indications in the '26 to '30 timeframe. So really looking forward to the next handful of years here as our portfolio has time to mature and develop.
So with that as the 30,000-foot overview, what I want to do next is make sure we give due time to the most significant of our updates for today, which is the 52-week data from our NIU Phase 2 study. And so I'm going to give just a really brief introduction here, and then I'm going to hand it over to Ben Zimmer, who's going to take you through the updates on that program in more detail.
So look, on slide 10, I'm going to steal only a tiny bit of Ben's thunder. Basically, as you'll recall, in the spring, we presented the 24-week data, and it looked to be lot like it supported a potential best-in-indication efficacy profile, a data of a kind that the NIU feel bluntly had not seen before.
And the hope really was just to maintain that level of efficacy through 52 weeks and I can say we've definitely hit that bar. We really only had one additional subject in each dose arm of the treatment failure, and we had sustained improvement from baseline on important metrics like retinal vascular leakage, CST and macular edema.
So really exciting data. No new safety or tolerability signals. The safety database at this point, as you know, comprises 1,400 exposed subjects and patients and is consistent with approved and widely tried JAK inhibitors. And we've got Fast Track Designation from FDA in NIU with patients currently enrolling. So that's the best (inaudible) overview, but the data is pretty exciting.
So I want to hand it over to Ben Zimmer, as I said, the CEO of Priovant, who's going to take you through the next slides here and walk through the actual data. Ben, take it away.

