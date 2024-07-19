Q2 2024 Martin Midstream Partners LP Earnings Call

Participants

Sharon Taylor; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Martin Midstream GP LLC; Martin Midstream Partners LP

Robert Bondurant; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Martin Midstream GP LLC; Martin Midstream Partners LP

Randall Tauscher; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Martin Midstream GP LLC; Martin Midstream Partners LP

Selman Akyol; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

Kyle May; Analyst; Sidoti and Company

Patrick Fitzgerald; Analyst; Baird

Sharon Taylor

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Martin Midstream Partners conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 earnings. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as assumptions made by the management team and information currently available to us.

Please refer to our earnings press release issued yesterday afternoon and posted on our website as well as our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that could impact the future performance of Martin and cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. The earnings press release includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures. With me on the call today are Bob Bondurant, CEO Martin Midstream; Randall Tauscher COO; David Cannon; Controller; Danny Kevin Director of FP&A. Now I'll turn it over to Bob to discuss second quarter earnings.

Robert Bondurant

Thanks, Sharon. I would like to begin the discussion by focusing on our overall second quarter operating performance. For the second quarter, we exceeded guidance by $0.5 million as we had adjusted EBITDA of $31.7 million compared to second quarter guidance of $31.2 million.

We exceeded guidance by $0.5 million despite two separate and distinct casualty losses that totaled $2 million in the second quarter. I will discuss these events later in my segment comments for the second quarter, our largest cash flow generator was once again our transportation segment, which had adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million compared to guidance of $10.2 million.

Within this segment, our land transportation business had adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million compared to guidance of $6.5 million. Our revenue exceeded forecast by $1.4 million as we beat our second quarter forecasted mileage by 5%.

Also, operating expenses were $0.4 million below forecast, primarily due to lower truck and trailer operating costs when compared to forecast, this operating expense trend relative to guidance should continue as we slowly replace older equipment with new.

Looking towards the third quarter, we continued to see strength in our sulphur hauling from Beaumont area refineries, but have seen a bit of a slowdown in other product lines such as chemicals and lubricants. However, we believe we should be at or near guidance for the third quarter in our land transportation business.

Our marine transportation business had adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million compared to guidance of $3.8 million. The majority of the Miss in our Marine Transportation performance can be explained by a $0.5 million casualty loss that occurred in May.

This loss represents two separate insurance deductibles under our Marine Transportation protection and indemnity coverage policy and our whole coverage policy. This casualty loss was the result of a bridge lesion in Galveston, Texas, which occurred in May for the balance of the underperformance relative to guidance was the result of lower inland fleet utilization than forecasted.

This was the result of scheduled marine equipment in drydock during the second quarter, it took longer than forecasted. Also, we had reduced revenue from the inland tows that was involved in the bridge Allegion incident.

Looking toward the third quarter, we continue to see day rates stronger than our original forecast. And we also foresee full utilization of our marine fleet, providing the opportunity to exceed third-quarter guidance in our marine transportation business.

Our next strongest cash flow generator in the second quarter was our sulphur services segment, which had adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million compared to guidance of $9.8 million. Our fertilizer group adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million, which was the same as our EBITDA guidance for the second quarter. While the volume of fertilizer sold in the second quarter was 15% less than forecast.

We realized a 20% improvement in actual gross margin per ton relative to guidance. This margin improvement was a result of the mix of fertilizer products sold in the second quarter when compared to our forecast. Looking towards the third quarter, we anticipate the normal seasonal trough in cash flow for the fertilizer business as farmers transition from planning to harvesting their fields.

The pure sulphur side of our Sulphur Services segment had adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million compared to guidance of $3.1 million. Primary driver of this outperformance was a strong volume of sulphur production from our Gulf Coast refinery customers.

The daily volume of sulphur handled was 14% greater than our forecast as we logistically managed approximately 3,700 tons per day of sulphur production into our through our Beaumont terminals.

Looking toward the third quarter, subject to Gulf Coast weather events we remain optimistic that sulphur production from our refinery customers will continue to remain at these higher levels, which should allow us to achieve or exceed guidance in the pure sulphur side of the business.

Our third largest cash flow generator in the second quarter was our terminalling and storage segment, which had adjusted EBITDA of $8 million compared to guidance of $9.4 million, while our specialty shore-based and underground shore terminals were spot on relative to guidance, we missed our forecast at the Smackover refinery due to a casualty loss caused by a crude oil pipeline spill that occurred in mid-June.

The pipeline question moves crude oil from our storage tanks to the refinery. Because of the spill, we accrued a casualty loss equalling our total insurance deductibles of $1.5 million under both our pollution policy and our general liability policy.

The impact of this cash, the loss fully explains the Terminalling and Storage segment missed a $1.4 million when compared to guidance. Looking towards the third quarter, we believe this segment's cash flow should return to guidance.

Finally, I would like to discuss the second quarter performance of our specialty products segment. In this segment, we had adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million compared to guidance of $5.6 million. Relative to guidance we had outperformance in our grease business, which was almost entirely offset by underperformance in our packaged lubricant business.

The main driver of our Greece business outperformance was an improvement in our margin per pound of grease. So compared to forecast, conversely, the underperformance of our packaged lubricant business was due to a reduced margin per gallon when comparing actual margins to guidance.

In the grease business, we have benefited from falling additive costs, while in the packaged lubricant business, we have had to substitute higher cost third party base oils driving up our unit cost. Looking toward the third quarter, we believe we should continue to perform at or near guidance in our Specialty Products segment. Overall, for any unusual operating or weather events, we believe Martin Midstream’ s third quarter performance should approximate guidance.

Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Sharon to discuss our balance sheet, capital expenditures and capital resources.

Sharon Taylor

Thanks Bob. As of June 30, 2024, we had total long-term debt outstanding of $458 million, which was an $8 million increase from our balance on March 31, our revolving credit facility balance was $58 million, and the notional amount of our second lien secured notes was $400 million.

Our available borrowing capacity under our $150 million revolving credit facility was $83 million, which includes approximately $9 million of issued letters of credit. As you recall that facility commitment dropped from $175 million to $150 million on June 30th, 2024.

At the end of the quarter, our bank compliant adjusted leverage ratio was 3.88 times and interest coverage was 2.21 times. Our leverage goal remains below 3.75 times on a sustained basis, and we continue to work toward that.

We spent a total of $20.2 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter with $12.4 million on growth capital projects, of that number gross capital spending related to the Elsa project was $10.6 million, which includesm$4.1 million on the OEM tower and a $6.5 million contribution to the Elsa joint venture.

For a variety of reasons, which I will discuss in a moment. We are adjusting our total anticipated CapEx spend for 2024 to $58.4 million, up from $49.4 million. Gross capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $23.1 million, which is a $6 million increase from our original budget of $17.1 million and a variety of the increase is related to two projects, one in our fertilizer division to build additional storage capacity at our Seneca facility and the other in our grease business for improvements at our Kansas city facility.

On the maintenance side, we have increased forecasted CapEx by approximately $3.3 million to $35.3 million for the year as we have increased the anticipated turnaround costs in our fertilizer plants and incurred higher regulatory inspection costs on the marine equipment used in our sulphur Services business.

Our 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance remains $116.1 million. Even though actual results for the quarter were slightly better, we have reduced full year guidance in the shore-based terminals group and anticipation of maintenance expense impacts related to hurricane barrel.

Please review the presentation attached to our earnings press release yesterday for 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance for each individual business. In a moment, I will turn the call back to the operator, but first, I need to inform you that during the Q&A session of today's call, we will not be taking questions about the buyout offer we received from Martin Resource Management Corporation.

The MMLP Conflicts Committee, which is made up of our three independent directors remains in discussions with MRMC, and we will not speculate as to the direction or outcome of those discussions. So please refrain from questions on this topic.

With that I'll turn it over to the operator for any other questions you may have.

Selman Akyol, Stifel.

Selman Akyol

Can you guys hear me?

Robert Bondurant

Yes.

Selman Akyol

Okay, great. Good morning. So first of all, just in terms of everything on track there. Any update to timing agents tower comes on sooner than expected? Or anything to just note there?

Randall Tauscher

Yeah, some of this is Randy. Good morning. Everything is on track we will have the only tower and the tie-ins to the also plan to complete by the end of July. We anticipate beginning to ship them the speeds, the stock in the middle of the [Olean] of in the middle of August and at that point deal.

So plants and venture will begin there, processing and testing and qualification with potential customers. And then the timing of sales potential hasn't changed versus the last several times we spoke about.

Selman Akyol

Great. Thank you for them on. And then in terms of marine, in aggregate, in terms of day rates, is there any opportunity to putting those contracts on term at all?

Randall Tauscher

Yes. So we have we have all of our contracts currently. Nothing in the spot market is it's all on some sort of term such as getting us through the end of the third quarter, some of us getting to the end of the year and to the contracts into early the first quarter of next year. So we have been looking to expand the term as customers have been willing to do so.

Selman Akyol

Great. Appreciate the update on end in terms of the bridge incident in the pipeline leak. Is that all behind you or is there going to be any increased regulatory looks? Is there anything on that's going to linger beyond?

Randall Tauscher

Yes, those are the bridge vision, which happened mid-May that is now in maintenance mode, which basically means we're monitoring the areas that were impacted by the spill site and we expect that to be behind us on the on the crude oil spill and in Smackover, which happened in the middle of last month earlier this week, we went from emergency mode two remediation mode. So we still do have some weeks or months in front of us ongoing remediation there.

Bob, did you have anything to add?

Robert Bondurant

No, I do not well what I will add is we have accrued the full deductible. So we don't believe as far as economic impact to us, there's there should be any more of that as Randy said an ongoing monitoring of the of really both situations.

Selman Akyol

And then could you maybe just you alluded to barrel in mid sounded like you guys were impacted on. Can you just maybe expand on that a little bit?

Randall Tauscher

Yeah, you know that the hurricane hit us Beaumont over to the Houston area. We have several different sites in Houston that were impacted. I'd say from a maintenance perspective, call it not material. And then you down from really being able to operate for program an entire week there, which, as you know, as we work our way through the year probably won't impact us financially that much, but it also did hit our shore bases in Galveston and Port Arthur, and we'll just have to see how that customers all come back from that.

We could have some impact financially on the shore-based side in that regard. But I'd say the damage would be nonmaterial at our locations although we had damage of our facility.

Robert Bondurant

I'll add, we really saw no impact to refinery production of sulphur through that storm. Is that a fair statement?

Randall Tauscher

That's true. As Bob mentioned earlier nearly 7,700 tonnes a day during the third quarter and into during the second quarter. And then during July, we've just a tad under that, which I don't think barrel had anything to do with it.

Selman Akyol

Got it. And then just sort of my last question here to kind of relates to that topic. In terms of refinery turnarounds on the anything expected or we expect them no turnarounds during this upcoming quarter.

Randall Tauscher

Typically there are turnarounds late third quarter, early fourth quarter. We don't have any knowledge at this point of how the turnarounds would impact us.

Selman Akyol

Got it. Okay, thank you very much.

Robert Bondurant

Thank you.

Operator

Kyle May, Sidoti and Company.

Kyle May

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Robert Bondurant

Morning.

Kyle May

So Sharon, I know you said you're not going to talk about the buyout offer, but maybe just from a different perspective, I was wondering if you can give us any information about the potential time line of the events going forward.

Sharon Taylor

I don't think that that I can speak on that. The negotiations that will be occurring are still occurring between MLPs Conflicts Committee and MRMC's advisory firm. I do not have a time line on when they anticipate completing those negotiations, nor do I know if those will be if we will come to an agreement. So I wouldn't like to speculate there.

Kyle May

Understood. Appreciate it. And then maybe in the transportation segment, like you pointed out, land transportation was really strong. I'm just wondering if you could maybe expand on some of the fundamentals of what you experienced in the second quarter and how you think that about that continuing in the third?

Randall Tauscher

Yeah, this is Randy answering. That's a great question. And one that has us scratching our heads a little bit, too, because April and May were fabulous we were strong across the board in all commodities and all routes, June, June, we saw chemicals and lubricants crop.

Then then we know seasonally the butane, of course, in the propane is weak and that is the same trend as we saw a year ago June and July. So spillover slower and then picking back up as we work our way through the summer.

So, you know, we'll see how things go here over the next couple of months, say in that regard, July the first week was tremendous. The second week after girls tweak down a little bit. And we've had our planned new acid plant, which we do in all of our raw materials into their by truck.

We have had a down month of June and July and that will be coming back up in August and so forth. We're thinking as we get dogs, we might see an uptick again in that business.

Kyle May

Okay, great. That's really helpful. And last one for me on just with the higher CapEx budget this year, wondering if you could give us an update on how you're thinking about the leverage ratio maybe exiting the year? I know you're looking for that sustained average or the sustained target of 3.75 on the leverage ratio. Just any thoughts about how you see the progression there?

Sharon Taylor

Yeah. I think that where we are right now at 3.8 times when we consider CapEx in the back half of the year, we think we'll exit the year at about the same level.

Kyle May

All right. Great. Appreciate the time this morning.

Sharon Taylor

Thank you, Kyle.

Operator

Patrick Fitzgerald, Baird.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yeah, is there any way you could talk about the kind of, you know, returns you're expecting to get out of the additional investment in the fertilizer business?

Randall Tauscher

Yeah. So that's going to, we -- warehouse is just about complete right now. We're going to what that's going to allow us to do stuff up and up in the Illinois area is run harder during the summer months because of fertilizer that we make up there is traditionally a fall and early winter fertilizer.

So we're expecting $600,000 to $800,000 bump from doing that. And we expect that to hit things we put in the fourth quarter fourth quarter and guidance.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And then you know, the ounces coming online in the fourth quarter, you're expecting a $0.9 million of EBITDA from that in the fourth quarter. Could you just remind us how that you know, I'm looking at the slide from last year on kind of all the puts and takes like.

Could you remind us like how you expect that to ramp in terms of like additional EBITDA beyond just the fourth quarter. Would you have guided out to and like how much more CapEx needs to go into that? And then there's like a we now have $6.5 million in cash upon commencement of operations. So just if you could talk about that, that would be helpful?

Randall Tauscher

So we have we have three different streams, which we're going to secure revenue by in those agreements. And the first is a reservation fee to pay us back for the capital we had to spend on the cooling tower. So we could provide the feedstock, but to the to the venture between the three parties and that will begin in October, and that's that $900,000-ish you see and that will be on per quarter and that will be ongoing. And then the second stream would be paid a processing fee we get for actually providing them OEM and that will ramp up once the sales for the partnership began to offer, the venture began to ramp up and we think there might be some sales in the fourth quarter yet tissue the marketing plan definitely had some sales in for early 2025. And marketing plan currently has that ramping up in the second half of 2025.

That's contingent on the fab by us getting built and operating some. And then at that point, of course, when deals the sales pickup of the venture will start seeing revenue on our percentage share of the venture. And ultimately, we expect a $5 million to $6 million from the total investment in the total investment. We expect to be $26 million to $27 million, which was our capital front and the capital we're putting into the venture.

Sharon Taylor

So I'll add on there, the $6.5 million that you spoke to that was spent this quarter that was the contribution to Elsa joint venture itself. And as far as due to OEM tower, we have an additional approximate $3 million left on that project.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, thanks. Thanks a lot.

