Q2 2024 Kinsale Capital Group Inc Earnings Call

Michael Kehoe

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Bryan Petrucelli, our CFO; and Brian Haney, our President and COO, both joining me on the call this morning. In the second quarter in sales, operating earnings per share increased by 30.2% and gross written premium grew by 20.9% over the second quarter of 2023.

The company posted a combined ratio of 77.7% and a six month operating return on equity of 28.8%. Kinsale's strategy of focusing on smaller accounts within the E&S market, maintaining absolute control over our underwriting and using technology to manage costs to the lowest level in the industry is driving these results and allows us to both generate best-in-class returns and take market share from competitors at the same time.

It is this business strategy that gives us confidence in our prospects for both profitability and growth in the years ahead in all types of market environments. The overall E&S market in the second quarter was steady and consistent with conditions in the last few quarters.

Generally, we continue to see strong growth in new business submission activity, positive overall rate changes across the book of business and a rational level of competition. Brian Haney will offer some more in-depth commentary on the market here in a moment.

The Kinsale investment strategy remains conservative with most of the portfolio allocated to fixed income with a AA- average rating and a three year duration. Notwithstanding the conservative approach, we have been gradually increasing our allocation to common stocks over the last couple of quarters.

At the end of the second quarter, that allocation was 8% of cash and invested assets. And over the next several quarters that allocation should grow toward 10%. We renewed our reinsurance program on June 1. Some of the modest changes to the program include a $2.5 million retention on our excess casualty treaty up from a $2 million retention on the expiring treaty.

On our commercial property quota share contract, a ceding commission we received from reinsurers increased slightly, reflecting favorable historical results. And on the casually excess of loss treaty, we increased our retention from $47.5 million to $60 million and purchased some additional limits at the top of the treaty.

As we have seen in recent financial reports, some competitors within the P&C industry to continue to work through challenges around inadequate loss reserves, exaggerated loss cost trends to the expanding tort system and frequency and severity issues involving natural catastrophe losses.

The Kinsale strategy of disciplined underwriting and technology driven low cost continue to perform well in this environment and our purposeful conservatism and setting reserves for future losses gives us confidence in the strength of our balance sheet.

Our second quarter results were driven in part by another quarter of actual losses being below our expectations. Notwithstanding the favorable quarterly loss experience, we continue to take a cautious approach to reserving to prospectively stay ahead of loss trend and an expanding and sometimes unpredictable tort system.

Favorable results and conservatism in reserving for future claims should give Kinsale investors’ confidence in our performance and balance sheet and optimism that our losses will continue to develop favorably over time.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bryan Petrucelli.

Bryan Petrucelli

Thanks, Mike. Another strong quarter with net income and net operating earnings increasing by 27.2% and 30.2%, respectively. The 77.7% combined ratio for the quarter included 2.8 points from net favorable prior year loss reserve development compared to 3.9 points last year with 1 point and cat losses this year compared to a 0.5 point in Q2 last year.

As Mike mentioned, we continued to take a more cautious approach to releasing reserves. We produced a 21.1% expense ratio in the second quarter and right on top of the 21% last year. The expense ratio continues to benefit from ceding commissions generated from the company's casualty and commercial property quota share reinsurance agreements and from the company's intense focus on managing expenses on a daily basis.

On the investment side, net investment income increased by 48.3% in the second quarter of over last year as a result of continued growth in the investment portfolio generated from strong operating cash flows and higher interest rates.

The annualized gross return was 4.3% for the first half of the year compared to 3.8% last year. Other than the modest increase in the allocation to common stocks that Mike touched on. We haven't made any significant changes to our investment strategy and continue to monitor inflation, interest rates and related Fed policy commentary. And we'll adjust as circumstances change.

New money yields are averaging in the low to mid 5% range and we have an average duration of three years. And lastly, diluted operating earnings per share continues to improve and was $3.75 per share for the quarter compared to $2.88 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

And with that, I'll pass it over to Brian Haney.

Brian Haney

Thanks, Brian. As mentioned earlier, premium grew 21% in the second quarter. We continue to see growth in most of our divisions. We are seeing particularly strong growth in our small property, entertainment and general casualty divisions as well as in some of our newer divisions like high-value homeowners and commercial auto.

Our excess casualty business is also growing nicely. Our professional lines segment is seeing the most competition, given that this is a highly profitable segment for us with plenty of margin, and we are getting selectively more aggressive in this space.

Submission growth continues to be strong in the low 20s for the quarter, basically unchanged from the first quarter. This number is subject to some variability, but in general, we view submissions as a leading indicator of growth. And so we see the submission growth rate as a positive signal.

Turning to rates, we see rates being up around 6% on a nominal basis, down modestly from around 7% last quarter. It is important to keep in mind, the market isn't a monolithic in some areas where rates are going up higher than 6% and some areas that are growing up less.

In some targeted areas we may cut rates, areas like professional lines because the margins are so high that we feel the trade-off between rate and growth is worthwhile. But overall that 6% still puts us ahead of trend and we feel that the business we are putting on the books is the best price business in our history.

It is worth reiterating that when considering our rates and our growth, what we are attempting to do is to achieve an optimal trade-off between premium growth and ROE with the ultimate aim of maximizing wealth building for our investors, which we feel we do by growing earnings per share and book value.

In some instances, we will accept a lower ROE for higher growth. And in other instances, we will trade lower growth for higher margin. This process is going on all the time at the division level with one caveat, there is a minimum ROE we'd be willing to accept to be a compounder well, we need to be well above the mid-teens ROE threshold we've discussed over the years.

Turning to inflation, we continue to be cautious around loss cost trends. Headline CPI is remaining stubbornly above the Fed's target. This affects our longer-tailed lines more and so we tend to be cautious and conservative when it comes to setting prices and booking reserves.

We've seen other companies experiencing some adverse development, particularly in some of those longer tail lines, and we don't experience the same thing. We think it's important that our shareholders have confidence in our reserves and certainly set our reserves such that we feel they are more likely to develop favorably than adversely over time.

Overall, we remain optimistic. Our results are good, our prospects are good. And as a low-cost provider in our space, we have a durable competitive advantage that should allow us to continue to gradually take market share from our higher expense competitors while continuing to deliver strong returns and build wealth for our investors.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Mike.

Michael Kehoe

Thanks, Brian. Operator, we're now ready for any calls in the queue.

Bill Carcache, Wolfe.

Bill Carcache

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. I wanted to start off on growth. So despite comping against over 60% revenue growth in the second quarter of last year, I think your top line growth this quarter was stronger than most expected.

But the big question investors are asking is what we should expect from here. Your prior year growth comparisons are going to get easier over the next several quarters. Maybe just if you could please, frame for us how you're thinking about the steady-state growth rate that Kinsale can generate as you look ahead. And if you could put that growth outlook in the context of both premium and revenue growth, that would be helpful.

Michael Kehoe

Bill, this is Mike. We don't forecast growth because, we don't have perfect clarity on it. Obviously, we have enormous confidence in our business model. The segment, we focus on the expense advantage, the service advantage that we offer, our brokers around the country.

So we're confident we're going to continue to grow and take share. The pace is a little bit ambiguous, but I think the best reference point would be our growth rate in Q1 and Q2. I would use those two as a starting point, that's to where we think we're going to grow gross written premium, obviously that earns out over the life of the policy. So ultimately, that will be revenue -- GAAP revenue. But there is a little bit of a lag there.

Bill Carcache

Right. And sort of following up on that commentary, Brian Haney, you mentioned that growth is not a model as we had been getting some questions on the disclosures in the queue that highlights, you're decelerating pricing growth year over year. Maybe can you discuss the extent to which you've been using pricing as a lever to manage growth?

And as we think about the interplay between that volume growth like the strong submission growth that you're continuing to see in pricing? Is that all in the context of your willingness to give up a bit on pricing as long as you're above that 15% ROE target is sort of a trade-off you're willing to make?

Brian Haney

Yeah. So you go back to my comments earlier, each division is in its own it position in the market like the market increase division has its own state. Some divisions we're growing very fast and have a very high ROE.

Right there in situation like that we can push rate. Sometimes we're in a very high ROE and we might be shrinking or flat. In that case there's no point if our overall ROE is around [30%] or something that's significantly higher than that.

There's really no point holding a line on rate when you've got well over 30% ROE in a particular division and you're flat and so we're trying to do is just getting back to my comment earlier. We're trying to maximize the growth and book value. And each division is making that decision now with regard to the particular circumstances that they are dealing with in the market.

So I guess I would just finish by saying is that there are a lot of different markets we're operating in. And I can I say it's not a model that means like there's a wide variety of growth rates we're experiencing are ways we're experiencing conditions we're saying. So it's really tough to boil down to one number, which is not exactly which one --

Bill Carcache

That is helpful. Thank you. If I may squeeze in one last one on separately. Investors have expressed concern over your susceptibility to higher cat losses, given the increase in your property exposure that we've seen. But you continue to generate exceptionally strong underwriting performance even during periods of elevated cat losses. Are you doing anything differently to manage your catastrophe exposure given sort of that increased mix of property business that you've written in recent years?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah, Bill, it's Mike again. Our book is generally about a third property, two-thirds casualty, 10 more or less nears the E&S market overall a lot of our property business has a significant cat exposure to it, but a lot does not. We write a lot of fire driven business as well.

But in general, I think our strategy has been consistent over the years where we have a combination of expert underwriting, strict limits on concentration of business, we model the portfolio monthly. We thought we have a very robust reinsurance program.

And the net of that is we're trying to capture the significant margin that's there in the cat business, but not have too much volatility and I think if you look back to the last, really significant catastrophe in the industry was hurricane in the third quarter of 2022.

And I think that kind of captures what investors should generally expect from Kinsale. That was a big, a significant hurricane and a very populated area on the West Coast of Florida. And we like many people had significant losses.

But instead of maybe a high 70s combined, I think we were in the mid-80s for that quarter and still produced a very attractive. I think it was north of 20% return on equity. So we felt the loss, but we still produced great results.

Bill Carcache

That's very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll get back in the queue to let others jump in. Thank you.

Michael Kehoe

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Michael Phillips, Oppenheimer.

Michael Phillips

Thanks. Good morning. I think it's pretty well appreciated your cautious, conservative approach to pricing and reserving but can you maybe just give a little more specific with what you are seeing in your casualty books for current loss trends and maybe how that compares to prior quarters?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah .I think loss trend is slightly below our nominal rate increase, somewhere between like the high 5% range. Generally what we're doing in the reserving is we've slowed down the last several years, the release of casualty reserves, particularly in our longer-tail lines and then a lot of that's offset by the increase in our property business properties, a short-tail line that's allowed us to continue to produce pretty compelling returns even with the increasing conservatism.

Michael Phillips

Okay. Thanks. And you mentioned in the opening comments, we're all seeing this issue and some limited players with recent accident years on casualty, just talk about your book and how you think you're shielded from those issues?

Michael Kehoe

Well, I guess it's a function of the quality of the underwriting combined with the accuracy or the conservatism in the loss reserving. And I think we are high performers on both sides. We are an E&S company we focus small to medium-size E&S accounts, which historically have offered up a little bit better margins than writing larger accounts.

I think we do write higher hazard business, so that's typically involves some degree of coverage and limitations or restrictions, which helps drive our underwriting success. But then on the reserving side, I think we've always strived to take a conservative approach in setting aside estimates today to pay future claims in a way that we think there's a good probability that our reserves developed favorably over time.

So we're operating in the same legal system that everybody is we write similar coverage to a lot of different companies but anyway, that's our model and it's worked quite well over the last 15 years. We don't that 1,000% on reserving. I don't know that that's possible. But in general, I think we've established a pretty good track record.

Michael Phillips

Okay. Yeah, thank you very much.

Operator

Mark Hughes, Truist.

Mark Hughes

Yes, thanks. Good morning.

Michael Kehoe

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Hughes

I wonder if you could talk about what's going on in the property market. When you look at your growth and property versus casualty, this was the first quarter since the third quarter '21 where casualty outgrew property. Do you think property continues to fade from here? Is there some potential that it could shift back or some exposures could go back into the admitted market or do you think we're on more kind of an even keel and you'll see more balanced growth?

Michael Kehoe

I think we're on an even keel, Mark. Pricings at a probably 20-year high. We're still getting, high double digit growth rate that high double digit -- double digit growth rate in property, I think the market has just normalized here in the last couple of quarters.

Mark Hughes

Of the -- I think you said overall pricing went from seven to six, but how would you characterize that property dynamic kind of last quarter or last few quarters, so what you saw in 2Q?

Brian Haney

Property continues to grow at the rates continue to exceed the average. So I think they're probably pretty low teens. I don't have a number in front of me, but it's more than the average.

Mark Hughes

Yeah, you described, I think of excess auto is one of the areas you're growing a little faster. Could you talk about what niches within access auto we're talking about as its commercial auto excess? How are you approaching that market?

Brian Haney

The big ones would be garage liability and some excess auto -- excess commercial auto. So we don't write primary auto partially because of the regulatory status. You would need to do that and partially because it's a tough market. But it's the same general product, small accounts, highly restrictive coverage, high rate. Experience has been good, very good.

Mark Hughes

And then the this question about premium per policy. I think in the queue was down a little, but was that a mix issue, maybe the property versus casualty or is that something else?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah, that's all mix of business, Mark. I wouldn't read too much into that. We sometimes talk about average premium just to give people a good understanding of our general focus on smaller accounts. But whether it bounces around quarter by quarter, that's purely mix of business.

Mark Hughes

And then my final question, Bryan Petrucelli. The ceded premium a little lower this quarter, was that property casualty mixed thing and it's a good ratio to think on a go-forward basis.

Bryan Petrucelli

Yeah, Mark. It is mix of business and it's probably good to gauge is any.

Mark Hughes

Yeah, okay. Thank you very much.

Bryan Petrucelli

Thanks, Mark.

Operator

Andrew Andersen, Jefferies.

Andrew Andersen

Hey, good morning. Last quarter I had left with the impression of perhaps an additional point of conservatism on the underlying loss ratio for full year '24, but this quarter it came in better than last year. Could you talk about some of the drivers of that improvement?

Michael Kehoe

Well, Andrew, yes, we have been releasing casualty reserves really the last couple of years more slowly. And I think some of that was probably reflected in the loss ratio that you're referencing, but keep in mind that the loss ratio published in our GAAP financials is a composite of 15 accident years, 10 or 12 statutory lines of business.

And within each of those it's paid claims, it's case reserves, and it's IBNR. So I wouldn't read too much into an incremental shift from one quarter to the next. Other than that, there is a purposeful conservatism especially in the longer-tail casualty lines of releasing IBNR more slowly.

I think we are seeing a benefit with the high performance of our property book and that area of our business has grown nicely over the last several years so we're seeing the benefit of that, that short-tail business. And then as I said in my comments earlier, our actual losses in the quarter were came in below our expectations. So all those things combined with Bryan's comments on our getting nominal rate increases across our book of business in the 6% range, slightly ahead of trend, it should be a positive story.

Andrew Andersen

Mike, I'm sorry, I was thinking about the underlying the 58.4% versus the 59.1% in the prior year. So would the improvement there just be attributable to property perhaps if casualty is kind of staying the same?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah, I think cash-wise probably again, we're releasing IBNR a little bit more slowly than we have, but I think that's more than offset by the favorable experience in the short-tail business.

Andrew Andersen

Got it. And maybe just back on pricing down about a point and I thought of your property at mid-teens, but could you touch on the casualty market? Are you seeing pricing improving there? And do you expect that to improve as the year progresses?

Brian Haney

There are some segments within casualties where the rates are going up. Some are flat to down slightly. So the longer-tailed lines where we are pushing rate and then some like the professional lines, the claims-made business, where flat to sometimes down in certain instances. I would expect the casualty rate environment to either stay the same or improve just based on what we're seeing and hearing in the market.

Andrew Andersen

Thank you.

Operator

Scott Heleniak, RBC Capital Markets.

Scott Heleniak

Yeah, good morning. First question I have was just on you mentioned in the first quarter some potential benefit from companies. And you mentioned again to having reserving issues, are you starting to see that benefit or is that something you expect to see later in the year? And if so, what -- any particular lines that you can point to where you're seeing that benefit?

Brian Haney

This is Brian Haney. We haven't seen like an immediate effect from the people that just announced, but I'm sure we will eventually. That's also focused on mostly like public companies. I would say that for private companies or particularly some MGAs, you're seeing that same dynamic play out worse.

So we are seeing some change in behavior in certain lines of business. Generally speaking, that would be like lines of business that are commercial general liability excess anything written on an current space as sort of long tail. (multiple speakers) was pretty rough, but yeah.

Scott Heleniak

Okay. That's helpful. And then just on the property market, we've talked about -- you guys talked about a little more competition in the first quarter. We definitely heard that on second quarter call so far, and it sounds like it's maybe accelerated a little bit. You guys had mentioned anything about that. Is there any change in what you're seeing Q2 versus Q1 or is it pretty similar?

Brian Haney

It's more of the same. I would say you're seeing competition on the larger placements, particularly ones that involve multiple carriers. But as I mentioned in the comments, our small property divisions growing probably that's one of the fastest growing divisions we have. So on the smaller stuff we're not seeing it as much on the larger it gets the more we're seeing it, yes.

Scott Heleniak

Yeah, okay. And then just wanted to ask question too on the cat losses, you're very low for the quarter. I know you guys don't have much Midwestern exposure. Surprised it wasn't a little more given everything that's happened in Texas.

Anything you can comment on just that what we saw in Texas and where the hurricane barrel, you'll have any particular losses expected from that. Just anything you can comment on some of the cat loss activity received industry-wide versus your book.

Michael Kehoe

Yeah. I mean, I think we had like 8 or 10 cats in the quarter. So there was a lot of activity, all of our losses were de minimis [Burroughs, probably the biggest. But that's I don't know what the number's going to be. But if I had to guess it's like $1 million or $2] it's going to be pretty de minimis.

Scott Heleniak

Okay. All right. I appreciate the answers. Thanks.

Michael Kehoe

Thanks, Scott.

Operator

Pablo Singzon, JPMorgan.

Pablo Singzon

Hi, good morning. So first question, just on the operating expense ratio. If you look at G&A ex acquisition costs, they've been growing plus 30% right, whether you look at '23 or first half this year, and it seems like premiums earned should slow down from their historical pace.

So how are you thinking about the expense ratio from here going forward? We will assume that there might be some pressure there. Are you making changes on the G&A side as well that will sort of match the likely slowdown in earned. I guess if you could sort of like include what's happening on the tech side? Because I know you guys are in the midst of an investment program?

Bryan Petrucelli

Yeah, Pablo, I think, we've commented on in the past that expense ratio can sort of bounce around a little bit quarter to quarter. I think if you kind of look at it over a 12-month period, that's a pretty good gauge. So I would expect it to be flat going forward.

Michael Kehoe

I would just add Pablo. This is Mike. Longer term, we think there's a good opportunity to drive that number downward as we're able to drive automation further into our business process. There are some modest economies of scale in the P&C business. So as the company grows, we probably get an incremental benefit there.

But the near term there is we're making a very significant commitment in the technology area. We've got about 125 of our -- slightly over 600 employees now in the tech space. And partly that's because we see such a tremendous return on the investments we're making there. So I agree with Bryan, it should be steady for the near term. But longer term, we would hope to see continued progress.

Pablo Singzon

Okay, thank you. Next question I had and I'm going to ask you guys, you forgot to get over in here. But just as we think about the casualty market, right? So it seems like everyone is expecting prices to stay where they are even increase from here.

Is there a sense that this sort of next leg will be the same as what we saw early in the cycle right, whereas casualty, and a bunch of other things that we went up? Or does it feel to you that there might be some benefit, maybe not as strong as we thought like four or five years ago at this point?

Brian Haney

It's tough. It would be tough for us to know like we can't really predict the future. I would say that we never really experienced as hard a market as we probably might have expected so far. So I think my guess if I was guessing it would be to say it's probably going to go a lot longer than people think because it has not been the market has reacted as quickly or as aggressively as it should to correct some of these under-pricing and under reserving issues.

Michael Kehoe

And I would just add to Brian's comment that, the tort system continues to evolve and expand in general. And so the industry is going to need to stay up with those trends, some companies doing better than others. So that would be a good argument for a continued favorable trading environment.

And then the second point is just to reiterate the comment Brian made a minute ago, which is there is not a monolithic casualty market is a ton of small submarkets and they kind of ebb and flow independently all the time.

Pablo Singzon

Okay. And then last for me, you spoke about sort of the trade-off between margins and growth, right, and I think I'm going to start to recognize that. But how are you thinking about the trade-off between capital and growth, right.

So presumably in some environments where you might be growing slower, you might not need further capital supporting the book now. Any thoughts on how you're thinking about that aspect of a transition to a more normal environment? Thank you.

Michael Kehoe

Yes. And obviously, we're thinking about that with our growth rate in the 20s now versus the last several years in the 40s. But I would say in general, we strive to be capital efficient. We don't want to have a super abundance of capital beyond what we need to operate the business. And most likely we would allocate that through dividends or share buybacks with a bias toward the buyback.

Pablo Singzon

Okay. Thanks for your answers.

Michael Kehoe

You bet.

Operator

Michael Zaremski, BMO Capital Markets.

Michael Zaremski

Hey, happy Friday. First question, just maybe just roughly, if you don't know the cat or willing to share it of your property business, like what percentage is syndicated versus non-syndicated, if that's a good way to kind of parse out large versus smaller.

Brian Haney

Yeah, we don't have the answer off the top of the head. I would say a lot of it is syndicated.

Michael Zaremski

Okay, got it. Okay. That makes sense. Given that domestic loss you guys have had in that. I guess just moving back to loss trend, I think you said in the high fives and some I don't know if it's all apples to apples, but I'm looking back at our what you've said in the past.

I think last quarter might have been [four to five], but I also think a couple of years ago, you might have said 8%. And so just kind of curious, maybe on apples to apples. So you can kind of reflect I know you've been very clear that you're baking in higher loss trend now, but has your view loss trend kind of ebbed and flowed in recent years downwards and now back upwards?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah Mike, I think the [four to five] may have been a miscommunication. I think it was clearly when we were in a higher inflation environment a year or two or three ago, it was quite a bit higher than where we are today.

We're little bit below 6% that's a function of mix of business, right, because we said the loss trend by line of business. It's not one trend for the whole company. But in general, I would say it's come down as inflation has come down, but it's still quite high. And I think that's a function of concern around where inflation may be going, but also where the tort system is trending.

Michael Zaremski

Okay, got it. And when you say I mean, your view of loss trend just to clarify, everyone has slightly different definitions. But would you say just on kind of more recent business put on the books or the overall portfolio, what your reserves today are embedding overall or any nuances that we should be thinking about?

Brian Haney

I would say when we talk about loss trend lifetime, we're talking about the whole book of business. So basically the weighted average across all of our lines of business and all accident years, yeah.

Michael Zaremski

Okay, got it. And if I can sneak one last one. So any in terms of the pulse of the property market, right. All the -- a lot of attention to what I guess for businesses has been nice to see a deceleration in property pricing increases, given the I guess lack of extremely severe weather you could say in certain parts of the country.

But is there any fragility to the marketplace to the extent there this was a year that had some major one or two major events are seen or would it take something like a really large event to really turn the market? Any color there? Thanks.

Brian Haney

I would say the market, especially the property insurance market, tends to like short term and leisure. So we had a -- we had like a pretty innocuous 2023. And that's what's led to some of the deceleration. The rates are still going up. It's just not as not going up as much.

They're still predicting a very active hurricane season, and we haven't had a major earthquake in United States for a long time. I think if you start to see some big cats happen, you might see some of the property market revert to higher rate changes. But like we're definitely like not out of the woods when it comes to exposure to large cats, as an industry.

Michael Zaremski

Got it. I guess just one more since you all are going to talk about loss trend. When you say loss trend in the five or six range, I guess it feels a bit lower than what other companies would say given you don't really write any comp, and that's where comp is the one where loss trend has been negative.

But I guess on the other hand, I do think that people have an increasing appreciation of just how much more profitable the E&S market place is versus attritional marketplaces. Most of the folks giving loss trend are big players in the traditional and have small or no E&S units. But anything that you think what I'm saying is correct, or anything on a point out?

Michael Kehoe

I would just say that there's we look at a lot of points of reference to set those loss trends by line of business. There are some commodities in the economy that are dropping in price. Lumber is a good example, it's probably a third of the price it was two years ago.

It's come way down. Used car prices are dropping. So look, inflation in general is a concern and I think we've a lot of confidence in the numbers that we're using and I think we've got a good track record of reserving. But it does vary a bit by line of business and we're looking at an average across our portfolio. And so maybe it makes sense that our numbers different from other carriers, they probably have a very different mix of business.

Michael Zaremski

Definitely. Thank you.

Operator

Bill Carcache, Wolfe Research.

Bill Carcache

Thanks for taking my follow-up. I had one for Bryan Petrucelli on the investment portfolio. Do you expect any changes in positioning ahead of rate cuts, are you at all concerned about pressure from lower rates? And are there any changes to the duration that you're considering?

Bryan Petrucelli

Hey bill, I comment on that a little bit in my notes, but I wouldn't expect any significant change in strategy going forward. But it is we do monitor interest rate changes. We're monitoring what's going on from a Fed policy perspective. So it's something that we actively manage on a day-to-day basis. But I would just say I wouldn't have any expectations of major changes in the near term.

Bill Carcache

That's helpful, thanks. And then finally for Mike, following up on your opening comment about E&S growth remaining steady, you highlighted the over 30-year trend in E&S taking share from the standard market can you speak to the persistence of those trends and whether you see any indication of a reversal amid the debate over if and when E&S volumes will return to the admitted market?

Michael Kehoe

Yeah. I mean, obviously, this is speculative, I think it's going to continue on the commercial side. I think on the personal side, the last couple of years, it's accelerated. So we're bullish on E&S markets.

Bill Carcache

Very helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Michael Kehoe

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Casey Alexander, Compass Point.

Casey Alexander

Hi, good morning and thanks for bringing up the earthquake issue. I hadn't thought of that since I woke up this morning. So feeling a little worse about my day. My question is a little simplistic, you talked about various areas of lines where you're increasing retention.

I'd ask you to walk through those lines again and maybe this is way too simplistic way of thinking about it, but should by increasing those retentions, shouldn't that be an accelerant to your earned premiums going forward? Maybe resulting in a little bit higher loss ratio but net-net, when you put it all together, results in better underwriting income, is that the right way to think about it?

Brian Haney

I would agree with that.

Michael Kehoe

(multiple speakers) It's an incremental change. It's our excess casualty treaty, it's an incremental increase from $2 million to $2.5 million retention. So it's not going to be significant across the whole book of business.

Casey Alexander

Yeah, okay. All right, thanks. That's it.

Operator

Michael Phillips, Oppenheimer.

Michael Phillips

Hey, thanks. Just a quick follow-up. Sorry, I think I missed this. Just a clarification to make sure I got it right. You gave the 6% rates on property low teens. Was that 6% just casualty?

Brian Haney

I'm sorry, I didn't catch that. What did you say?

Michael Phillips

Yeah, when you earlier talked about rates up 6%, was that just casualty?

Brian Haney

No, that was the entire book, all the others.

Michael Phillips

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Mark Hughes, Truist.

Mark Hughes

Yeah, on the fee income line, the current modeling that about tied more to revenue or to earned, which is to say, 2Q, you got seasonally strong written premium. Should that the fee income still be increasing sequentially as R&D goes up? Or is it more tied to written?

Brian Haney

It would be tied to written, Mark.

Mark Hughes

tied to written, okay. And then the homeowners line, I think you said your high-value homeowners, you're seeing some movement there. Can you talk about whether that is material yet or whether you think it could be within the foreseeable future?

Brian Haney

I don't think, I don't want to call it immaterial, but I mean, it's not one of our largest lines. It's a big opportunity because I think as Mike said, businesses moving from -- on personal side, businesses moving into the E&S space, and that's probably one of the best examples of that.

So we think it's a big opportunity. And I will just say that anecdotally of all the product launches we've ever had, I think this might be first or second fastest. It has gone past a lot of demand.

Mark Hughes

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

