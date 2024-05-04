Q2 2024 Johnson Outdoors Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Patricia Penman; Vice President, Marketing Services and Global Communication; Johnson Outdoors Inc

Helen Johnson-Leipold; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Johnson Outdoors Inc

David Johnson; Chief Financial Officer, Vice President; Johnson Outdoors Inc

Anthony Lebiedzinski; Analyst; Sidoti & Company

Anna Glaessgen; Analyst; B. Riley Securities

Doug Asiello; Analyst; Crawford Investment Counsel

Presentation

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Johnson Outdoors Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call will be led by Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to the question and answer session, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode after the prepared for question and answer session will begin. If you'd like to ask a question at that time, please press star one one on your telephone keypad. This call is being recorded, recorded Your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply drop off the line.

I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Penman

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion of Johnson Outdoors' results for the 2020 for fiscal second quarter. If you need a copy of today's news release that is available on our website at Johnson Outdoors.com under Investor Relations. I also need to remind you that this conference may contain forward looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of our current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those statements due to a number of factors many beyond Johnson Outdoors. These risks and uncertainties include those listed in our press release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission commission. If you have any additional questions following the call, please contact Dave Johnson or myself. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Helen Johnson.

Story continues

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Thanks, Pat. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'll begin by addressing our results and giving perspective on the performance, and then I'll share the outlook for the business. Dave will provide more detailed financial review and then we will take your calls.

Sales in our second fiscal quarter ending March 2024 declined 15% to $175.9 million compared to $202.1 million in the prior year second quarter. Year to date, company sales decreased 17% over last year's fiscal six month period, the Company reported an operating loss of $250,000 for the second quarter compared to an operating profit of $11.4 million in the prior year second quarter. For the year to date period, total Company operating loss declined to $200,000 compared to an operating profit of $16.9 million for the prior year to date periods.

Net income for the second quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share versus $14.9 million or $1.45 per diluted share in the previous year's second quarter. Net income during the first six months was $6.1 million or $0.59 per diluted share versus $20.7 million or $2.22 per diluted share in prior fiscal year to date periods continued tough marketplace conditions significantly impacted our second quarter results, while inventory levels at retailers.

Turning to improve, we have been facing increased competitive activity across our categories, requiring additional promotion and pricing actions. At the same time, economic uncertainty continues to impact consumer buying behavior. We expect these challenges to continue in the season ahead.

In the midst of this tough environment, we are prioritizing critical investments in our businesses to navigate challenges in the short term and position us for marketplace success in the long term. We have strong brands that are leaders in our categories. We believe in the potential of these categories, and we are looking for opportunities to accelerate growth.

Innovation is and always has been key to our success in the marketplace and remains a strategic priority to create consumer-focused products and technology that delivers the best outdoor experience possible. We are investing in marketing and promotions in supporting our new product launches like the new code of Quest trolling motor line, which is full positive response from the trade, strengthening our business operations and improving profitability are also critical focus. We put cost-savings program in place and we are evaluating our cost structure for additional efficiency opportunities. We have been working hard to reduce inventory to more normal levels. We have a lot more work to do, but we are starting to see progress from these efforts. This is a tough time and we are not satisfied with where we are, but we are taking actions to improve our position in the market and we'll continue to invest in the long-term profitable growth of our brands.

Now I'll turn the call over to Dave for more details on Quadient.

David Johnson

Thank you, Helen, and good morning, everyone. I want to highlight a few items from the quarter. Profits in the second quarter were impacted by reduced overhead absorption from lower volumes, as well as increases in promotional activity and pricing actions. We continue to take steps to improve our operating margins with an active cost savings program. We are gaining efficiency benefits in our factories and have driven reductions in our logistics costs. We will expand our efforts to reduce our costs and expense structure.

Operating expenses decreased 4% or $2.3 million versus the prior year quarter, due primarily to lower sales volumes between quarters lower incentive compensation and professional services expense was partially offset by increased promotional spending. As Helen mentioned, we've been working hard to reduce our inventory back to more normal levels. Our inventory balance as of March was $249.2 million, up about $12.5 million from last year's March quarter, but down $18.1 million from December. We expect additional inventory reductions throughout the balance of the fiscal year. Our balance sheet continues to have no debt, and our cash position enabled us to invest in opportunities to strengthen the business. We remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term value and consistently pay our cash dividends to our shareholders.

Now I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A Session.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Certainly One moment for our first question. And our first question comes from the line of Anthony Lebiedzinski from Sidoti & Company. Your question, please.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Good morning, and thank you for taking the questions. So first of all, can you guys give us at least now maybe some directional comment that you know how the quarter progressed from January to March end, maybe perhaps give us an early indication of how you're third quarter is trending so far?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, you know, this quarter we as we talked about, I think it's not as good as last year, but we feel good that our new products are being accepted by the trade. I think there's a you know, as we said, it's challenging and certainly with the consumer but you know that it's still reflecting early season activity and unit. We're hoping for, you know, a better season going forward. You know, I obviously can't give you much of a indication of what may happen going forward. But you know, as I said, I think this is a challenging time and it's going to continue to be challenging because both marketplace conditions and a lot of competitive activities. So I think that's going to continue.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Maybe just a follow-up on the last point about the challenges you're seeing in your business. What is your view as far as you know, is this more driven by the pull-forward that we had during the pandemic? Or is it perhaps more because of just macroeconomic uncertainty?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, I think you've got a lot of variables in the mix, which covers not one specific reason, but across all outdoor categories, you know, we are seeing that the demand is depressed and that's and some of it is due to the pull-forward that happened during the pandemic. But I think we're also seeing a lot of it to that end earnings with pricing activity that are putting pressure on the trade, I think have a little bit I'm cautious about overordering as a into the inventory situation. I think that clearing up, it's still an issue depending on which business you're talking about. But I think it's a combination of a lot of things which, you know, hopefully they will start to clear up as we get into it in the future state?

Well, when the volatility, hopefully it stabilized.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Understood. Okay. Got it. Okay. And then just as far as the quarter that you reported, can you give us a sense just about unit volumes versus pricing or ASP, please?

David Johnson

Yes. I mean so with the discounting and promotional activity, we've had that really affected the top line more than unit volume but having said that, depending on the category unit volume was down versus last year. I don't have precise numbers for you, but certainly the discounting affected that top line more than anything else.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Understood. Okay. Thanks, Dave.

Okay. And then I Helen, I think you said that the inventory levels at retail are starting to improve. Is that across the board or are you seeing certain pockets of your business is better there than others as far as the inventory levels that you're seeing from retailers?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

I think it depends on the business for sure and so far, I think in general, the inventory levels will get better. And, you know, everybody's recognizes they were too high and they're working their way through it. But depending on the category, some are moving faster than others. I think some diving business is a little lag. We've got some buildup in the dealers. So again, it depends. But in general, I think you know, there isn't an issue with the inventory that you can pull up stock and are ready to go for the season.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

And then you talked about seeing good response from Encoda, your quest trolling motors, which is great to hear. So that being said, I mean, do you think this will be incremental to your existing line of products or could we perhaps see there are some cannibalization from your other product lines. How are you how should we think about that?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, the good the good response is really trade oriented. I think innovation in general was a key for this coming season because of the vision to drive through some of the depressed demand. But this is we did restage our whole brush our global code line. And we we always assume that as you restage product, you've got some cannibalization of existing, but this is a different motor or a different target. So feel good that it should drive some incremental sales folks to have Stryker here.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. That's what I was looking for. So then on your thinking about the promotional programs and your efforts to reduce inventory, how should we think about the deal and as it relates to your near term and your longer term profitability?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, I think we, you know, we do what it takes to drive value in the market. And I think you know, this is this is we're addressing this situation, which has a lot of competition. And when there's a softer demand and the market is not growing as fast. I think you end up increasing your promotional spend, but you know, and the innovation innovation should in normal times be what drives sales and don't have to rely heavily on promotions. So I think we show that we will do what it takes to drive movement at retail. It's just been a little heavier this year, given the circumstances?

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Yes. Okay. Well, it is encouraging to see the inventory decline on a sequential basis. So on and I hope you guys can further make progress there. And then lastly for me on just switching gears to your cost savings program. So it sounds like it helped to offset some of the pressure points in this last quarter. And I think that even the quarter before that. So but I guess as you look at that cost savings program, I know you used to talk about that improving efficiencies at factories and with your logistics, but I guess maybe in baseball terms, what inning are you in with that initiative? And what else are you looking to do to gain further cost savings yes, I think we're in the middle of it, so I'll use we have time from now.

David Johnson

So I think yes, I mean, we started this pretty robustly six to eight months ago, and we continue to look at how we can improve our profit profile so that that will continue.

Helen Johnson-Leipold

In addition, we are currently we are evaluating all options. You know, to look at other cost savings. And but it's really about, you know, being more efficient in doing things in a more effective and efficient way. And I think that's a heavy focus we're and as you know, looking at all aspects of the business, I think the marketplace, obviously the competition is continuing to increase pressures. Oh, we've got to look at this and we're in or in them process of doing that.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

And I said, well, thank you very much and best of luck.

Operator

Thank you. One moment for our next question and our next question comes from the line of Anna question from B. Riley. Your question, please.

Anna Glaessgen

Five mining or am I getting my question and I'd like to go back to some of the questions around margin and understanding you have to respond to competitive activity when thinking about pricing. But what's your outlook for promotionality as we think longer term? Is this kind of a new normal as you have to respond to these competitors, do you see or reversion back to historical levels? Just any more color there would be super.

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, you know, I think it's I think it is not going to go away. It will be we've got some in-house competition. It will be going forward. But we we really rely on innovation to drive the price values of the promotion of and it come across for us, but it certainly is necessary to be right in there during the key promotional time frames as our competitors are promoting as well by this. It's a different ballgame, and we've got to up our game in innovation. So promotions have become as critical a factor for us.

Anna Glaessgen

So and as inventory positions are seemingly improving at retail? And do you expect a more balance and greater balance between sell-in and sell through? Or how do you expect that and progressing through the year.

David Johnson

But yes, I think that would become more balanced over the seasons. I would just remind we are seasonal. So and quarter by quarter, it does change the I would definitely expect to see that balance out as inventories improve.

Anna Glaessgen

Got it. And just last one for me. On the inventory on your balance sheet, is that constant that you're trying to work down. Is that concentrated in any one segment or is it kind of across the board?

David Johnson

It's across the board based on the sales of the business units. So obviously, decisions or biggest businesses get the most inventory and every businesses has been able to reduce their inventory sequentially of the quarter.

Anna Glaessgen

Right. Thanks.

Operator

Yes, thank you. One moment for our next question and our next question comes from the line of Doug vascular from Crawford. Your question, please.

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Yes, good morning.

Doug Asiello

Thanks for taking my call. At the risk of beating a dead horse. I just wanted to double-click on the competitive intensity question a bit. So you check press releases, trucks, a little commentary on pricing actions and promotional activity. And you called out the Minn Kota at Quest trolling motor success.

So my question is and I think I know the answer, but I want to ask it explicitly, do you think the competitive environment is accelerating in terms of its intensity in this important seasonal third quarter that you're in now versus a year ago and also relative to the quarter, you just closed?

Helen Johnson-Leipold

Well, it depends on which business you're talking about. But I think, you know, across the board, we've got a lot more activity going on from a promotional standpoint, and that usually happens when you're in the market where the demand is a little soft and it just increases. I think we've and because of the rising popularity of the outdoor space, we've obviously attracted more competitive players and with competitive activity, you know, and during this kind of timeframe where you've got economic uncertainties, there's also and we're seeing it depending on the business, but the mix changing a little bit that some of the lower price point products are it will more and traction and then some of the premium price points. And I would say in general outdoor, it has become a good space to be in. And, you know, I think the reality that we are going to have competition going forward and you know, pricing and promotions is part of the game.

Doug Asiello

Great. Thank you. I mean, fishing specifically, but I think into that home. And then my last question is just on capital allocation. So I wonder, first, if you think about it this way. But what do you think is the most return on invested capital accretive use of the $84 million in cash that you have on the balance sheet and the free cash that you'll generate over the next handful of years, is it dividend, special dividend share, repo M&A or perhaps investing more aggressively in R&D and innovations such that you can offset some of this competitive threat? Thank you.

David Johnson

Yes. I mean, our preference is to invest that capital to grow the business and grow profitably and return. That's much better than our cost of capital. And that's that's the plan. Obviously, as you know, there's a risk profile of everything that we look at. So it just depends on what the project is and what we're going to look at. But yes, we want to take that capital invested back into the business, either through organic growth or perhaps acquisitions Great.

Doug Asiello

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Helen Johnson Leopold for any further remarks and thank you all for joining us today.

Helen Johnson-Leipold

I hope everybody has a great weekend and thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.