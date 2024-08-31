Q2 2024 Frontline Plc Earnings Call

Participants

Lars Barstad; Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS; Frontline Plc

Inger Klemp; Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS; Frontline Plc

Jonathan Chappell; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Omar Nokta; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Presentation

Lars Barstad

Thank you for dialing into Frontline's quarterly earnings call for the second quarter of 2024 ended up very much in line with the first with volatility but ending up on a softer note as we entered the seasonal summer lows. Complications around war risks in the Middle East and tightening sanctions against Russia has regretfully becomes more and I will be touching on that later in the call.

It's important to remember, though, that we are at the seasonal lows, and we'd like to say that all shareholders have a very exciting fall ahead as from planned not have this number of potential moneymaking days going into the winter for decades.

Before I give the word to Inger, I'll run through our TCE numbers on slide 3 in the deck. In the second quarter of 2024 Frontline achieved $49,600 per day on our VLCC fleet, $45,600 per day on our Suezmax fleet and $53,100 per day from our LR2/Aframax fleet.

So far in the third quarter, 79% of our VLCC days are booked at $47,400, 85% of our Suezmax days are booked at $49,900 and 65% of our LR2/Aframax days are booked at $50,100 per day. Again, all these numbers are on a load to discharge basis, meaning they will be affected by the amount of ballast days we end up having at the end of the third quarter.

Although Q3 bookings came in somewhat short of market expectations, please do keep in mind the buying rate characteristics of our market, especially as we come out of the seasonal lows.

And then I'll let Inger take you through the financial highlights.

Inger Klemp

Thanks, Josh. And good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And then turn to slide 4 and look at profit statement and highlights. We report a profit of $187.6 million or $0.84 per share this quarter, and adjusted profit of $138.2 million or $0.62 per share.

The adjusted profits in the second quarter was comparable to the first quarter as you could see from the slide, and the decrease in our TCE earnings with $12.4 million as a result of the disposal of three VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers was offset by a decrease in ship operating expenses, administrative expenses, depreciation and finance expense as well as an increase in interest income of $12.6 million, making up the $0.2 million increase in the quarter.

Let's move to slide 5 and look at the balance sheet. The balance sheet movements in this quarter are mainly related to sale of four vessels in the second quarter, of which one VLCC was held for sale in the first quarter and also to re-leverageing part of the existing fleet used to repay debt drawn to partly finance the acquisition of the 24 VLCCs from Euronav.

Frontline has strong liquidity of $567 million in cash and cash equivalents, including undrawn amounts of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility, the marketable securities and minimum cash requirements to the banks as could you calculate to 2024. We have no remaining newbuilding commitments. Again, no meaningful debt maturity until '27.

Then you can look at slide 6. In the second and third quarters of 2024, we completed our strategy of freeing up capital by the deleveraging part of the existing fleet and also divesting older vessels, which enabled us to repay an aggregate of $395 million, which was strong on the Hemen shareholder loan and also under our revolving credit facility with an affiliate of Hemen to partly finance the acquisition of 24 VLCCs from Euronav.

From this slide, we have made a pair we can see that this has involved optimizing the capital structure through refinancing of 36 vessels and divesting eight older vessels. Total recent and ongoing refinancings in a total amount of $1.55 billion have secured long-term financing at highly attractive terms with a maturity of about eight years and have improved margins with about 30 basis points on a weighted average basis.

The net expected cash proceeds from the refinancings is $548 million and $311 million from divesting older vessels.

Let's then look at slide 7. Our fleet consists of 41 VLCCs, 23 Suezmax tankers and 18 LR2 tankers. It has an average age of six years and consistently 99% Eco vessels and whereof 56% is Scrubber fitted. We estimate average cash breakeven rates for the next 12 months of approximately $29,600 per day for VLCCs to $22,300 per day for Suezmax tankers and $21,200 per day for the LR2 tankers with a fleet average estimate of about $35,700 per day.

It is slightly down from previous quarter, mainly as a result of the financing and refinancing. The fleet average estimate includes dry-dock of two Suezmax tankers and four VLCCs in the next 12 months, whereof two VLCCs in the third quarter or '24, one versus the fourth quarter or '24, one Suezmax in the first quarter of '25 and one VLCCs and one Suezmax in second quarter or '25.

We recorded OpEx expenses, including drydocks in the second quarter of $8,600 per day for VLCCs, $9,300 per day for Suezmax tankers and $7,600 per day for LR2 tankers. This includes start-up of two Suezmax tankers and two VLCCs in the quarter. The Q2 '24 fleet average OpEx, including -- excluding the drydocks was $7,600 per day.

Then let's move to slide 8. The cash generation potential. Frontline has about 30 earnings days annually. We have about [28,000] are spot days. Even in this weak spot market that we experience now, the cash generation potential of the current fleet and spot market earnings from Clarksons Research as of August 29, over $33,500 per day for VLCCs, $36,600 for Suezmax tankers and $28,700 for LR2 tankers. If $242 million or $1.09 per share.

The sensitivity is high from these spot market levels that you see now and 30% increase from current spot market will increase the potential cash generation with about 116%. Note that the spot market earnings at the 30% increase is only $43,600 for VLCCs, $47,500 for Suezmax and $37,300 for LR2 tankers and the upside potential should be much higher going forward when the party begins.

With this, I leave the word to Lars again.

Lars Barstad

Thank you very much, Inger. And let's then go to slide 9 and start discussion on the current market narrative. You will notice that there is a new theme where we're focusing at Frontline as we've been trying to kind of explain the developments in the current market.

We all sit on more or less the same as in the models (technical difficulty) the unknown is basically how oil trades. There is a development of a two-tier market between what we would refer to as the compliance among compliant markets. And this, the volume has grown over the last 12 to 18 months.

Currently, this is quite surprising to some, I would assume, 23% of the global fleet is expected to be or enrolled in fashion trade. And in these numbers is not necessarily a ship that has lifted Russian crude because the molecule is still not sanction, but it's vessels that have adverse activities surrounding the trade, whether it fits with Russian crude or other sanction crudes.

And so, basically what these numbers tell you is that 17% of the VLCC fleet is currently under some sort of scrutiny, either (inaudible) or they have red flags attached to their activities. And likewise, if you move to the Suezmaxes, you have 21% of the fleet is under the same kind of -- in the same situation.

And we have 28% of the Afra/LR2 fleets having the same characteristics. This is obviously related to the rise in sanctions scrutiny and also the volumes trading. And I'll come back later -- I come back to that later in the following slide.

Geopolitical risk linked to the Middle East is ever-increasing. It's also quite surprising to us to see the somewhat moderate oil movements of volatility considering this explosive backdrop. Chinese imports are in question after softer July. But as far as we can see it, August tracking imply an increase of 1.2 million barrels month over month to China.

So although that doesn't really make this story fantastic. At least you should not base China on the July observation.

Global oil demand is on track, at least looking at the numbers we see. Oil in transit is in a rising trend. Oil inventories are at historical lows and there is a limited cushion for adverse events, which also could be related to weather. The order book expansion in our industry is slowing. The available delivery window for tankers has moved into 2028 for any substantial order that this and other classes are starting to take the center stage.

Let's move to slide 10 and discuss a little bit more of the sanctions exposed trade growth. So there has been over the last months an increased scrutiny on the Russian trade, basically exposing more and more vessels to being sanctioned by either G7 or EU in their operations surrounding the Russian trade.

We've also seen a steep growth in the rain and exports, which basically have increased the need for tonnage for transportation. What we've ended up seeing is that we have a two-tier market, which is kind of developing in front of our eyes.

We have what we would refer to as the compliance market, which involves some 80% of the tanker fleets or thereabouts. And then you have the dark gray fleet which involves 20% of the tanker fleet or even up to 23% of the tanker fleet. The interesting part here is that you're not building vessels to enter dark or gray fleets.

So basically, they get their fleet supply from the compliant fleet. So the compliant fleet is shrinking. Whilst this dark or gray fleet is growing. It supplied by the aging of the overall tanker fleet basically and over central vessels still do not trade in what we regard the conventional market.

It creates an interesting dynamics because unless non-conventional trade continues to grow, the illicit market will soon be oversupplied as the fleet aging accelerates. So basically vessels moving from the compliant market due to age and basically because we have zero scrapping.

We'll at some point here start to over crowd the darker or gray fleets and one should expect scrapping to start to happen in the end. The parallel oil trade carries an increasing risk to any reversal of sanctions as well, and that needs to be kept close to mind.

There are some implications here and we can question where is sanctions enforcement in this picture and also where is IMO in respect of safety and reducing emissions, et cetera. I can assure you this fleet is not spending too much CapEx on reducing their carbon footprint.

At the bottom right-hand side of this slide, you will see how this development is. And the red arrows basically indicate this divide. So basically, the overall fleet continues to grow as basically no fleet -- no ships are being recycled, but the compliant fleet vessels under 20 years of age is gradually shrinking as a proceed. This includes the newbuildings coming into the market.

So with that harsh message, I'm going to move to slide 11 and let's look at the upside potential here in the combined market. We have tankers seasonality, and it's extremely pronounced, 90% of the global population lives in the Northern Hemisphere, basically where most of us on this call live and EIA expect the oil consumption to increase by 1.5 million barrels by December, basically due to some temperatures turning.

On average, looking back the winter market sees an increase of consumption by 1.5 million to 2 million barrels in the period from August to December. This is a long-term pattern, and we see it both in oil-in-transit and then obviously in freight earnings.

If you look at the bottom right-hand slide chart, that's basically just taking the last 34 years and look that this is seasonal trend. And we're basically in the weeks where this market starts to contraction, which is also quite encouraging to see oil in transit actually deeping out of the long-term trend.

And to top it, we have to keep in mind that the inventories within [OSCD] and we added China and India as well to this is at historical lows. And again, I would like to emphasis it offers a very limited cushion in the event of an unexpected event.

OPEC is still supposed to be increased supply from October. The question is whether if they will do it where oil is currently trading, but 2.2 million barrels is set to be returned between October and the end of 2025.

And again, as from the previous slide, this shrinking compliant tanker fleet capacity to serve conventional oil demand growth makes this a very interesting picture. And also, I think we need to keep in mind that although the market is sluggish, currently the balance is fairly thin. Only two weeks ago, we had VLCC rates moving up 25% and it doesn't take much to move.

Let's then have a look at the order books. And the overarching theme here is that the ordering we saw in the beginning, or the first half of the year has been muted over the last month, month-and-a-half. Basically, virtually zero tankers have been ordered in the last month and a half and basically, at the same time, we've seen other vessel classes move into contracts vessels and in particular, we've seen big orders being placed on the container side for 2028 delivery.

We think that for VLCC and Suezmax, the order book looks still looks low, very low for VLCC, medium-low for Suezmax and high for a LR2. But with LR2s, as I mentioned before, we need to consider that there are virtually no Aframaxes on order. So if you take that percentage and apply it -- sorry, take that number of ships on order apply it to the overall LR2 Aframax fleet, we come in at 13%, which is still not alarming.

We also need to keep in mind that we're heading into a generation of ships that came post '28 -- sorry, 2008 for VLCC and Suezmax, post 2007 for LR2s, which are highest of all generations of vessels, which will come to age in 2027, 2028 and onwards.

So to sum this up before we open up for questions, Frontline have [bestest high] earnings capacity as we move into second half. We have a strong balance sheet with sensible leverage on our modern fleet. The reassessments and a growing divide between the compliance and the sanction trade, which can create interesting volatility going forward.

The security situation in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Middle East is ever increasing. As delivery slots for newbuilding moves into 2028, we have seen that container ordering has accelerated again. Short term, medium term or in demand looks on track. But China is, of course, a question. The seasonal play is on and I know a few people know this, but I'll say it again, winter is coming.

So with that, we'll open the floor up for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Jonathan Chappell, Evercore ISI.

Jonathan Chappell

Thank you. Good afternoon. Inger, first question is for you, slide 6 as you've completed the re-leveraging and the divesting of older vessels. So I just want to be clear, there's no more big refinancings that we should expect before 2027. And the divestiture of the older vessels is mainly complete at this point.

Inger Klemp

Your first question was that there were no more refinancings until 2027. Was that correct?

Jonathan Chappell

Correct.

Inger Klemp

Well, not any material once. We have a few smaller ones, which will come in 2025. And your next question or your second question was, sorry?

Jonathan Chappell

Was around the divesting of the older vessels. Is that process completed as well?

Inger Klemp

Yeah, that is also competed.

Jonathan Chappell

Okay. Good. And then just a follow-up question on this latest refinancing with the sale and leaseback. it's interesting sale and leasebacks were, I think, of the prior tanker markets where rates were weak and maybe financing wasn't available or attractive. And you've done most of your refinancing through traditional credit facilities. What was the thought process of doing another sale and leaseback at this point in the cycle to refinance that prior one?

Inger Klemp

Well, actually, it's -- this new sale leaseback arrangement is refinancing at current sale-leaseback arrangement. So we are not they're actually doing more. I mean, that is same type 10 vessels that we have today, which we just are replacing.

And it's not a standard sale-leaseback arrangement in a way. You can look upon it more like a kind of bank facility because its leverage is only 60% loan-to-value. And the term saw like a banking facility in a way. So that's why.

Jonathan Chappell

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you for that, Inger. And then, Lars, just one for you. I mean, I think the seasonality slide is pretty clear and many of us who've been around understand this very well. I guess there is some concern about China. You noted in your prepared remarks, let's not extrapolate July, but is there any way to take that inventory slide that you did for slide 11 and isolate China?

And is there a reason that China may be a lot more aggressive in the back half of the year? Or is it more of an OECD depleted inventory and maybe China doesn't have that type of panic going into the winter season where they need to be more aggressive on the imports?

Lars Barstad

It's a very good point. And if we did that chat with China isolated, although its implied inventory builds because the strategic part of their inventories is not public. It would be a bit different, whereas China has been more or less stable, running a fairly high level of inventory ever since we came out of COVID.

And as you might remember, they used that period with extremely weak oil prices to replenish their inventories. But with regards to China, it's not a mystery, but it is apparent that China is not growing at the speed that we would like to see.

However, if you just look at our neighbors in this building being in the drydock market, there is somewhat a different story. So I think it's just very important to -- it's very difficult to kind of read China right now. We also need to keep in mind that of the imports China do, they take close to 20% of their supply is coming from either Iran or Russia.

So it's kind of difficult to monitor these flows accurately. But also, we know that they're taking more crude coming from Russia in the north. So I would say China as the dark horse and right now, it doesn't look too good to be fair. But there are other countries in the region that are historically higher consumers during the winter.

And the most notable one is, in fact, India. So -- but I actually think that I don't believe we'll have a muted China into Q4 or towards Q1, that I doubt. Whether if we want to have a year-on-year growth, that's more questionable. But I still think that, with the rest of the situation -- the rest of the countries that normally grow their demand during winter, I think we should still be.

Operator

Omar Nokta, Jefferies.

Omar Nokta

Hi, Lars and Inger. Good afternoon. Just got a couple of questions on the market, but also wanted to touch on the [TCE] performance you've booked thus far into the third quarter, you've got 79% of 3Q booked at just over $47,000, which obviously a little bit down from the first half.

But still, I would say quite impressive when we look at what the market has averaged since the start of, say, June, whether you take into account Eco and Scrubber premiums. So just wanted to ask what's driven that perhaps outperformance in your view.

Lars Barstad

First of all, Omar, you need to keep in mind the fact that we report on a load to discharge basis. So that has to be highlighted. It's not all our peers, and it's not always clear how our peers report. So you should not expect us to be able to book too much towards the end of the quarter, basically because we can't account for income until the vessels actually load the cargo.

But what has happened in Q1 is that we received the fairly big new fleets from Euronav, almost all delivered in the Middle East. What we've done over the quarter is been able to kind of put this fleet into the trade reflecting the rest of the Frontline fleet.

Whereas we tried to keep -- limit our exposure to trying to avoid having too much exposure to one particular base. And more recently it's been the Middle East that is the soft spot -- it's kind of ironic that the VLCC benchmark or S&P 500 Dow Jones Index is based on (technical difficulty)

Since the trade in the Atlantic Basin, West Africa, US Gulf, Brazil, regretfully a lot of short haul length because oil hasn't really gone far during the latter part of Q2 and into Q3. This also explains some of the weakness in this segment in particular and also how it's been cannibalizing on Suezmaxes and to some extent (technical difficulty) I have to say that there is no magic push.

But also keep in mind that this performance is we're required to Okay, we are proud of it's considering also the fact that we've reduced our scrubber penetration in the fit. Having said that, you probably also noticed that the spread between high and low sulfur has been fairly narrow. So you could say that the scrubber benefit in the more recent months of us not been as pronounced.

Omar Nokta

Okay. Thanks. I appreciate that. And just a quick follow-up just on that point or just generally on the Vs. Have you played into the whole product cargo lifting in your fleet?

Lars Barstad

Not on the VLCCs, but on the Suezmaxes, yes. So basically, cannibalizing our own LR2s.

Omar Nokta

Okay. And then just more on the market here. One, we've seen the recent pullback in Libyan exports or at least production volumes. It seems that there may be still able to export from inventory. But if this is prolonged and that volume is away from the market, how do you think that affects the different dynamics within the crude trade at this point. Obviously, Aframaxes seem more exposed to that, but how do you think the VLCCs and Suezmax react in that type of environment?

Lars Barstad

Already asked me before, the disruptions started in the Suez Canal or Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, I would have said that this is a material, but basically what's happened since those events started to occur. Libyan used to go is by way of either Suez or actually really all the way around, but at least three Suez.

And with the disruptions in Suez, we've seen that oil trade local. So you're right that it affects the Aframaxes. It might have been a limited impact on Suezmaxes. But I would say virtually no impact on the VLCCs. And it's actually again, then if you take one crude out of the equation, another one comes up.

Omar Nokta

And I guess in that situation, if you lose that crude from Libya and that gets made up potential from the Middle East, does that become a VLCC trade?

Lars Barstad

Potentially, but it could also be replenished from Latin America or US Gulf for West Africa because the Libyan is now then predominantly going into Europe and not to -- basically due to disruption in Suez.

Omar Nokta

Okay, got it. And then one more for you. Just on you talked about the sanctions and the dark fleet, the gray fleet. I wanted to ask in terms of what's gone on with Iran, how would -- how do you think the market would move forward in this situation where say there's more scrutiny on Iranian crude exports in those fallbacks to where there were a few years ago?

I guess you see that gray dark fleet perhaps maybe makes its way back to the clean quote-unquote or not clean, but the market fleet, how do you think about that versus needing to make up those barrels?

Lars Barstad

I think, I've asked this -- this development has been going on for far longer than at least I anticipated or we anticipated, but it's basically making it less and less likely that the vessels servicing this market is ever going to be able to return to a compliant market. So it means that you have an exchange, however, unlikely to the sanction regime against Iran. It will be even a more positive effect on the compliance markets,

How this happened -- this is an ongoing discussion that comes up quite often. From our side of the equation, we struggle to understand why this trade can even go on. But obviously, if you come from a crude short nation who needs to refine petrol for your habitants, then you will obviously take an opportunity for any barrels that you can get hold of.

So regretfully, I don't think we can necessarily do much with this trade. What I am saying, though is that as the compliant fleet is aging, it's applies into this fleet and this aging is accelerating as we move forward here. So actually, unless you see Iran able to produce significant more oil or same goes for Russia, of course, In Salah, all three, which is unlikely will actually start to have an overcrowded or oversupplied sanctions market.

So I think that's because I've lost all faith on forcing sanctions or lost faith in way to regulate one out of this. We had a set of tanker that blew up outside Singapore recently, and nobody really put too much attention to that. We have a Suezmaxes burning in the Red Sea as we speak, nobody really -- it doesn't really make that much of a headline if you're outside of shipping. So I kind of lost that faith.

But what I do believe is that we will see that fleet just continue to grow because they're the source of or the alternative for ships turning 20 is still makes a lot of sense to go into that market. But once the margins in that market is still are destroyed, we'll actually start to see recycling. If that made sense? Sorry, it was a very, very long answer to your question.

Omar Nokta

No, there are very, very interesting and I appreciate that perspective somewhat sobering. But yeah, thanks, Lars. I'll turn it over.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) [Deven Sangoi, TEJ investments].

So I just wanted to ask questions that you mentioned about the oil spillage in Red Sea which happened and there were several other instances. How do you see this dark fleet insurance getting covered because that's again, the amount of crude is moving on and you don't have a global insurance companies you are willing to underwrite.

Lars Barstad

It's an extremely good question. And when we did the -- basically, we've done an exercise prior to this (technical difficulty) to gauge how many ships and how many vessels are operating in the sanction trade or operating illicitly in the Russian trade because there are owners that are able to trade Russian barrels within either by way of getting at the station on the price cap or other means that they actually managed to trade Russian crude without raising any flags.

But in order to gauge how much of that oil is actually under sanction, one of the studies we did was basically to see how many of these vessels are actually not insured by any recognizable P&I Club and that is basically the foundation for saying that we assume 75% of the Russian volumes are under sanctions or sanctions exposed.

So -- and that paints a horrendous picture if something happens. So the Suezmax in question that is currently burning in Gulf of Aden that has insurance I understand from a P&I Club that's recognized, but that tanker blew up outside Singapore, I might be mistaken, but I still think they're trying to figure out you actually own the vessel. So I think this takes -- it paints a very, very bleak picture if we get more events like this.

Okay, thanks. And the second question is on if you see the be soft landing is been question about there's always a doubt about US economic going into a recession, if not soft landing and you have a Chinese economy not recovering. So next year, do you see if both these don't recover, then there will be lower oil demand globally?

Lars Barstad

I don't think we'll have a lower global oil demand globally, but the expected oil demand growth will be limited. So -- but if you couple that with the fact that the fleet, the tanker fleet is presumably shrinking, at least efficient fleet is shrinking, we're not too worried about that from a tanker demand perspective.

And any other factors which can affect the ton mile because we've seen a significant change in ton mile over the last 12 months. So do you see any other factor which affects ton mile positively or negatively?

Lars Barstad

No, there's nothing really that comes to mind. We are moving into a very weather exposed a period of the year, which partly explains the volatility we normally see towards winter. So that could obviously change things up. But obviously, sudden supply changes like Libya was mentioned where we are losing 660 million barrels per day or thereabouts, that is actually enough to trigger certain changes.

But there is nothing apparent I see. We see the TMX pipeline, which is a new flow out of Canada on the US West Coast, that is kind of developing, but it doesn't seem to have altered trading lanes materially. And there is again, one thing to watch is of course, a production growth in Guiana in Brazil and then in US Gulf.

There is not so much export growth expected out two years for next year, but everybody has been wrong every year in quite a long time. And there is also an election over there. So which might affect the willingness to invest in production, which will be done on exports. I think there are numerous interesting spots to look at, but nothing material that I think will happen very soon.

Okay. And as you you've seen, you've been paying out handsome dividend, but if your all on the bull market goes right, you will be flushed with so much cash. What do you do with the cash?

Lars Barstad

We pay it to our dear investors, then they can decide what to do. That was jokingly said, but that's basically how we operate unless we see an investment opportunity that we think will yield our investors better return on equity, we will pay it all out.

Okay. So you don't see -- see you've done a pretty -- we were the first one to take out all the ships from the yard, half completed VLCC and now you leverage your balance sheet. So you have a financial leverage, operating leverage. You still see any good asset acquiring opportunity or are we done with it?

Lars Barstad

I think and I hope that we are in line with the rest of the market that we need to see a confirmation in the rates in our markets before we have the conviction to do anything on the asset side. So basically right now, we're content with the fleet composition we have. But if the market is going to continue to only pay us $40,000 to $45,000 per day, there's makes no sense to either buy or order a ship at these price levels.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) As there are no further questions, I would like to hand back to Lars Barstad for any closing remarks.

Lars Barstad

Thank you and thank you for listening in. Thank you for very, very good questions, and we'll just keep our fingers crossed for the normal seasonal pattern to start to contemplate. Thank you.