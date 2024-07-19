Q2 2024 First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Art Harmon; Senior Vice President - Investor Relations and Marketing; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Peter Baccile; President, Chief Executive Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Scott Musil; Chief Financial Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Peter Schultz; Executive Vice President, East Region; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Johannson Yap; Chief Investment Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Christopher M. Schneider; Executive Vice President of Operations & Chief Information Officer; First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Robert Chapman Stevenson; Analyst; Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Craig Allen Mailman; Analyst; Citigroup Inc.

Ki Bin Kim; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Nicholas Patrick Thillman; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Richard Charles Anderson; Analyst; Wedbush Securities Inc.

Caitlin Burrows; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Blaine Matthew Heck; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Vikram L. Malhotra; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Todd Michael Thomas; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Jessica Zheng; Analyst; Green Street Advisors

Michael Mueller; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Greg McGinniss; Analyst; Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Brendan Lynch; Analyst; Barclays

Good day and welcome to the Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Second-Quarter Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Art Harmon, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Art Harmon

Thank you very much, Dave and everybody, and welcome to our call. Before we discuss our second quarter results and our updated guidance for the year, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws.

These statements are based on management's expectations, plans and estimates of our prospects. Today's statements may be time-sensitive and accurate only as of today's date, July 18, 2024. We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide.

Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements and factors which could cause this are described in our 10-K and other SEC filings. I can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in our supplemental report and our earnings release. The supplemental report, earnings release and our SEC filings are available at firstindustrial.com under the Investors tab.

Our call will begin with remarks by Peter Baccile, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Musil, our Chief Financial Officer, after which we'll open it up for your questions. Also with us today are Jojo Yap, Chief Investment Officer; Peter Schultz, Executive Vice President; Chris Schneider, Executive Vice President of Operations; and Bob Walter, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Asset Management.

Now let me hand the call over to Peter.

Peter Baccile

Thank you, Art, and thank you all for joining us today. As we discussed on our last earnings call, 2024 is all about leasing. Since that call, our team has delivered some big leasing win both in our core portfolio and within our development projects are also excited to discuss the three new development starts that we kicked off in the second quarter more on all of this shortly.

Looking at the industrial market, broadly, fundamentals are slowly improving. Although as expected, US industrial market vacancy ticked up by 40 basis points to 5.7% and last year starts continue to come online.

New starts remain disciplined, totaling 50 million square feet in the second quarter, down 55% from the peak in the third quarter of 2022. With respect to demand, the market saw an uptick in tenant requirements being converted into leased spaces. Year-to-date net absorption nationally was 70 million square feet with 48 million within our target markets.

As new starts remain muted, we could see slower increase in vacancy near term potential declines in 2025.

Turning now to our leasing wins. For 2024, we're now to 88% of our expirations by net rent for the cash run rate change of 45%. This population now includes the renewal of the 221,000 square footer in the Inland Empire West, we spoke about on prior earnings calls in 2024.

Our 2024 guidance range for the increase in cash rental rates on new and renewal leasing remains 40% to 52%.

The lease extension to the other significant Inland Empire West rollover that 300,000 square foot are still in progress. Note that the midpoint of our asset flow and cash same-store NOI guidance do not include any benefit from this potential renewal. We're also beginning to see some early decision making on our 2025 lease expirations.

I'm pleased to report that we recently inked the renewal of our largest 2025 exploration, a 1.3 million square footer in Pennsylvania. We'll provide you an update on our progress for next year's rollovers on our third quarter call as we have done in prior years, so we're off to a strong start.

As I mentioned at the beginning of my remarks in the second quarter and third quarter to date, we signed six speculative development leases across several markets, including Southern California, which total approximately 1.1 million square feet.

This is almost half of the 2.3 million square feet of spec relative development leasing that was included in our updated 2024 FFO guidance provided on our first quarter call in April.

In the third quarter, we had the full building lease for our 461,000 square foot first Pioneer project in the Inland Empire East to a 3PL. We also just signed a 61,000 square foot lease at our first 76 project in Denver.

In the second quarter, we signed a lease for the entire 359,000 square foot First State Crossing project in the Philadelphia Airport market to a leading food and beverage company.

We also leaves the remaining 64,000 square feet at our first deal asset in Seattle and a 120,000 square feet at First Park 94 in the commercial submarket of Chicago. In South Florida at First Park Miami Building 12 that we just completed in the second quarter.

We've already a third of the 136,000 square foot building. The South Florida market continues to outperform. And given our success there, we are starting to new projects.

First Park, Miami building 3 is now underway. Its is the latest phase of the 13 building 2.5 million square foot part where since 2021, we have successfully leased been placed in service 1.1 million square feet of building that on average leased up well within our pro forma.

Building 3 will be a 198,000 square footer Interserve one or multiple customers, both in the total investment is estimated at $50 million. In a highly infill location in Pompano Beach and Broward County, we started a 60,000 square footer with an estimated investment of $15 million.

The site is located directly between I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and attractive location for businesses serving the Tri-County area of Broward Palm Beach each in Miami days.

Our combined estimated yield on these two South Florida and project is approximately 7%. We're also starting a 425,000 square foot development in the northeast side of Houston at our infill site with frontage on interstate 610, the first loop Beltway.

Total investment is expected to be approximately $44 million with a cash yield of 7%. From prior to beginning construction we aim to lease for 50% of this building.

Moving to dispositions in the second quarter and third quarter to date, we sold an incremental $90 million of assets to bring our year-to-date total to $138 million. For that, and I'll turn it over to Scott.

Scott Musil

Thanks, Peter. Let me recap our results for the quarter. Refunds from operations was $0.66 per fully diluted share compared to $0.61 per share in 2Q 2023. Our cash same-store NOI growth for the quarter, excluding termination fees, was 5.6%.

The results of the quarter were primarily driven by increases in rental rates on new and renewal leasing, rental rate bumps embedded in our leases and lower free was partially offset by lower average occupancy.

We finished the quarter with in-service occupancy of 95.3%, and we have approximately 200 basis points of opportunity from developments placed in service in 2023 and 2024. Summarize rising or leasing activity during the quarter, approximately 2.9 million square feet of leases commenced.

Of these 500,000 were new, 1.2 million were renewals and 1.2 million were for developments and acquisitions with lease up. Before I touch on guidance, let me remind you that on the capital front, we are strongly positioned with no debt maturities until 2026, assuming the exercise of extension options in two of our bank loans.

Also the incremental funding required to complete our current development projects will be covered by our third-quarter sales proceeds to date scanned or projected excess cash flow after dividends and capital expenditures during the construction period.

Moving on to our updated 2024 guidance for our earnings release last evening. Our guidance range for FFO is now $2.59 to $2.67 per share, which is $0.03 higher at the midpoint than our prior guidance.

This is primarily due to the progress we have made in leasing up our developments since last quarter's earnings call.

Now as we detailed at our fourth quarter earnings call, our guidance excludes approximately $0.02 per share of accelerated expense related to an accounting rule that requires us to fully expense the value of granted equity based compensation for certain tenured employees.

Including this $0.02 per share expense, our may read FFO guidance range is $2.57 to $2.65 per share. Key assumptions for guidance, all of which are unchanged since our last earnings call are as follows. Quarter end average occupancy of 95.75% to 96.75%.

Same store NOI growth on a cash basis before termination fees of 7.25% to 8.25%, primarily driven by increases in rental rates on new and renewal leasing, along with rental rate bumps embedded in our leases. Note that the same-store calculation excludes the 2023 one-time tenant reimbursement that we previously disclosed.

Guidance includes the anticipated 2024 costs related to our completed under-construction developments at June 30. For the full year 2024, we expect to capitalize about $0.05 per share of interest. Our GTX guidance range is $39.5 million to $40.5 million. This includes the roughly $3 million or $0.02 per share and accelerated expense I referred to earlier.

Lastly, guidance does not reflect the impact of any future sales, acquisitions, development starts, debt issuances, debt repurchases, or payments, nor the potential issuance of equity after this call.

Let me turn it back over to Peter.

Peter Baccile

Thanks, Scott. has graduations again to our team for several significant leasing when since our first quarter earnings Call for the development leasing progress we have achieved were excited to allocate incremental capital to our South Florida portfolio as well as our new Houston project, which is already 50% leased.

Our team has steadfastly focused on delivering on the remaining development leasing opportunities in our portfolio, which will contribute to our cash flow growth in 2025 and beyond.

Operator, with that, we're ready to open up for questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session to ask a question. (Operator Instructions)

Rob Stevenson, Janney.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Good morning, guys. You've sold $90 million of properties recently. Can you talk about the health of the disposition market today versus last year, given that we still yet to see any rating of rate cuts and the banks to become more conservative lending to on industrial in 2024 to some of these potential buyers of your dispositions?

Peter Baccile

Yes. I mean, we are on the assets that we're bringing to market. We're getting a significant number of NDAs and a significant number of business. So there's a lot of capital out there. Remember that the assets that we're selling are more most appealing to local buyers users and the 1031 buyers and back. So there's a significant capital searching for new opportunities to invest in this space.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. And then, Scott, the 200 basis points of occupancy upside from leasing the second half of '23 and first half '24 developments that you guys talked about. In the release, is that inclusive of the leasing that you've announced in the release and on the call today, or is that in addition to those announced leases?

Scott Musil

That's in addition that Rob, so it's the $1.2 million our guidance for 2024 all assume to happen in the fourth quarter.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. And then what is the difference yield wise today for you guys leasing and asset on a multi-tenant basis versus a single tenant basis? That material?

Peter Schultz

Rob, it's Peter Schultz. I would say it depends on market and asset. In some cases, it would be a little bit better, but not a wide margin today. Joe, anything you want to add to that?

Johannson Yap

Well, I agree. And then not to the extent that the tenants because they all get smaller, here's a little bit higher, but then you have to offset that by the increased demising costs. So overall, just like Peter said, it's not a material difference.

Robert Chapman Stevenson

Okay. Thanks, guys. Appreciate the time this morning.

Craig Mailman, Citi.

Craig Allen Mailman

Good morning. Just wanted to circle back up on your commentary that demand is starting to see at least get a little bit here and put that in the context of the 1.1 million square feet of development leasing guys have done since 2Q.

I mean, as you look at those deals, what was the mix of deal that had in our bid in the works for a couple of quarters versus maybe some that have popped up more recently because people are trying to start to make decisions at this point?

Peter Baccile

Yes. So good question. We have seen a good mix of both, I'll say, longer term gestation periods and shorter gestation period. The larger deals, it won't surprise. You have been in discussion for a while from that. That continues to be the case across the board across the country that those deals take longer to do. We have is the best examples of the shorter gestation periods.

The lease we signed in Denver, the lease we signed in our recently completed building at First Park Miami. Those were not process in Q1. So those came in and got done within the second quarter. Another good example is the partial build to suit in Houston, the gestation period, and that was about three months.

So I guess you when you look at this, you would say that for smaller deals, that timeframe is a little this shorter and for the larger deals has been the case for several quarters now those are taking longer.

Craig Allen Mailman

That's helpful. In the first Pioneer leads to the 3PL that's been a tenant segment that's been a little bit slower there. Can you just talk a little about that tenant their needs than just in terms of kind of the final returns on that given concession driving that market? Was it materially different than when do you guys had underwritten or was it just added detail that would be helpful.

Peter Baccile

Joe, you want to take that?

Johannson Yap

Sure. Thank you. So overall, this is a 3PL that has businesses in both the US and Canada. And this is a -- this market was a growth market and this was a growing need for our 460 first Pioneer. Basically the need was to establish a state of the art facility that is VNA technology are very narrow aisle and some robotics with a lot of green kind of initiatives. So that's basically the need of our facility perfectly fit that. And that was why our facility was chosen.

In terms of yield, it exceeded that rents have exceeded our original underwriting. And I will not quote you the exact details, but I would tell you is the in the low to mid-7 yields with we've been basically creates a lot of value prop that.

Craig Allen Mailman

That's helpful. And then just one more just slip in here. On the 1.3 million square foot renewal in PA. I know you guys aren't giving a ton of details, but is the spread on that consistent where you guys have signed the average in '24 or is that materially different?

Peter Schultz

Craig, good morning. It's Peter Schultz here, right? We have a confidentiality agreement with that tenant, so we're not able to disclose much information. I will tell you that they exercised a fixed rate renewal option that was negotiated the second half of 2017.

Craig Allen Mailman

Thank you so much.

Ki Bin Kim, Truist.

Ki Bin Kim

Thanks. Good morning. Could you start off by commenting on what you're seeing from a leasing demand standpoint, the improvement you're seeing? I know you mentioned some of it. I was just curious about the sustainability of that and the pickup in leasing out. Congrats on it. Was it back-end weighted in the quarter?

Because Peter, I know you have a good poker face, but I didn't get the sense that there was this much activity from our last general meeting.

Peter Baccile

I'll start with this and then Peter and Joe should chime in looks from. Obviously, as we achieve some progress here with leasing, the data become more clear, we're in a fairly deliberate. It's still early to determine the resiliency and the pace of demand.

And even though we see today, indicators are pointing in the right direction. So we wouldn't we would suggest not to draw potentially long-term conclusions from one quarter of activity, but we can say that things are feeling a little bit better. Peter you want to add anything to that?

Johannson Yap

Peter, I would just add that we're seeing more inquiries, more inspections, more our peers. And as we've talked about now, no, the answer to a couple of questions.

Notably, we were pleased with the decision making timing of several deals that we've that we've just announced in our development deals where, as Peter said, the larger deals continue to move slower and that hasn't changed.

And we don't really see any indication that that will change. But it's a little bit more buoyant than it was earlier in the year.

Peter Schultz

Let me say one more thing on this. There are still several alternatives to each space for the prospects that are available. And until that changes, the sense of urgency and deliberate pace aren't going to change. And having said that, the national pipelines down to about 289 million square feet from a high of over 600 million square feet . So we're getting there and hopefully not absorption will continue to improve as the year goes on.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. In terms of the acquisition market, what does your opportunities look like for you and pricing? I know you bought a small deal and the way this quarter we had a good yield. Sort of curious how you might compare some potential years that you might get an acquisitions versus development you'll start are getting.

Scott Musil

Sort of the markets I gave is not remains to be competitive. There's a lot of buyers. Both is one of assets, acquisitions and even land for development and across most markets, capital as a bundle of there's actually a more active investment pace now compared to Q1 in different compared to Q4 last year. So the investors are back.

We're very pleased with the acquisition we did in the burden submarket, developing a lot of the tightest markets there with abundant power. And but the way we got that was an off-market deal.

We actually closed the deal with large tire manufacturer and they enjoy doing business with us. And that led to another property to property book that we end up transacting with them. So it did hit the market.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Nick Thillman, Baird.

Nicholas Patrick Thillman

Good morning, guys. Wanted to go back to development and kind of just touch on the activity you're seeing on the space that remains to be released on any change material change here, sound. So actually, it's a little bit better. And then have you changed kind of the concessions are willing to offer on lease up here?

Peter Baccile

Peter, you want to start with that?

Peter Schultz

Sure. So let's talk about Denver first. We have our largest building, there are 588,000 square feet. We continue to see activity from partial and full building users. I would say more activity with full building users at this time. For the supply picture has improved in December.

The competitive set has been reduced by half for that building as a result of a large 3PL leasing fee and our corporate occupier putting a building under contract to buy. So that certainly a good backdrop for decision making there.

As we've talked about, the larger deals have been moving slower for a number of reasons, including that they have more choices. So fewer choices as a good thing because smaller building endeavor, we continue to see pretty good activity were pleased with the lease.

We just did that got done start to finish from when we first started discussions with that tenant in less than 90 days. So that was a good indication of some urgency. In Pennsylvania, the building that we put into service of 50% occupied.

We're in discussions with it with a prospect for the balance of that building. And then in Orlando, the fourth building on our first Loop project, we have some activity there. We'd like to see a little bit more. Johan?

Johannson Yap

Yes, just on renewal activity, we have been most active you are in, i.e., on all of PBT has not materially changed a lot. But, like Peter, obviously you had mentioned there are some options, so Market is very competitive, but we're very, very pleased about the renewal rates.

So we got not much change in free rent RTIs. As you know, we lease the first pioneer of that was done current market terms long term with a market TIs and market for year-end.

But I would say that for if you look at activity, the US on the development and though we have constructed a '23 in the [so called] market has not been leases are 83,000 footer. That is a low coverage site in Inland Empire West.

And that kind of facility right now is somewhat slow because it has a lot of the surface use. So we expect when the productivity growth more in the future, I think that would be an asset that everybody would be interested in taking.

And then on your is still we just finished the other buildings in Seoul count and early in the process. And like we said, we did one year lease-up on those and we just completed those.

Nicholas Patrick Thillman

That's helpful. And then going back to dispositions, kind of what you've completed year to date, you're kind of near the upper end of the range for this year. Was there more opportunity there to candidates, view it as you're well-funded? Anything else kind of a bond core sort of sales?

Peter Baccile

I think you're correct, could cause of assets where we think the growth opportunity is as we can take that capital and redeploy and better use of the volume of sales is likely to be lower going forward.

Nicholas Patrick Thillman

That's it for me. Thanks.

Rich Anderson, Wedbush.

Richard Charles Anderson

Thank you. Good morning and great quarter. Question on market rents versus cash releasing spreads. I don't know if you mentioned what you're seeing nationally or in your portfolio in terms of marker of, let's say, the numbers flat or up a bit or down a bit and you have 40 50% cash releasing spreads.

At what point do you think we get to a situation where because of that sort of imbalance in those numbers that we get closer to a cash leasing spread, that's more pedestrian in nature, even more like a 10%-ish number. Does that happen based on that math anytime soon?

Peter Baccile

We've looked at that, and the resilience of that math is pretty good. So it has some duration. Obviously, it depends solely on whether rents you called them flattish. Let's go with that. They were to fall significantly than the resiliency of that market goes away.

But under what you might say, one or two derivatives analysis that Mark has some resiliency. It will clearly come down each year because we're not growing like we were in '21 and '22.

Richard Charles Anderson

Okay. Fair enough. And then some in terms of your conversations with tenants. And I would say election year could very easily here more no conversation around tariffs and whatnot, depending on who wins. What is what does the how does that play into, say the mindset of your tenants and be in the mindset of you guys in terms of that become an opportunity? Or does it create disruption like wear you out on the sort of the political landscape in '25 and beyond?

Peter Baccile

Yes. I think obviously, the biggest question around that the tariff question. Interestingly, both candidates for tariffs seems that Trump is for much higher tariffs? Yes, generally aren't going to be great for the country as a accretive time inflation by getting more specific to our space and our prospects on the tariff rates right now.

On an increasing on semiconductors, EVs, the lithium batteries, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, things like that. Those are not the kind of products that generate the demand for our warehouse toys furniture. That's a different conversation. That product is in our in our in our theaters warehouses.

So it really depends a lot of the discussion is around manufacturing. We are manufacturing tenants by and large. We don't want to have manufacturing tenants. So we'll see where that goes on. Clearly, the management and the economy is key to our process, not consumption solvency.

Richard Charles Anderson

But you may not want manufacturing, but the suppliers to those manufacturers, you might think that this could push for more of a near shoring reshoring type of phenomenon. Is that a fair statement?

Peter Baccile

Yes, it is in those vendors for those manufacturers would be our tenants. And depending on where that near-shoring is. And right now it looks like Mexico by and large that's going to help market and Dallas, Houston. And depending where in Mexico, maybe even Phoenix, though, now that would be a tailwind to demand for us.

Richard Charles Anderson

And just to follow the tenants are concerned about this talking to you about it, anything of any at any level at this point in terms of the conversation?

Peter Baccile

Not really now because we're not we're not really spending on a time of the manufacturing kind of fair.

Richard Charles Anderson

Fair enough. Okay. Thanks very much.

Caitlin Burrows, Goldman Sachs.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi, good morning, everyone. On maybe on the development side, I think you guys talked about and it shows in the supplement 7% yield on the in-process developments, including the new Florida one. So it makes sense going forward where rates are where your costs are. What kind of yields do you think on your you need in order for projects today?

Peter Baccile

That's going to depend on the where it is and the size and the growth prospects for a total return investor. So yields could be lower. Growth is going to be higher. But generally speaking, we're going to want to get a six handle on our developments at a minimum on a IRR 8, IRR8.5.

Caitlin Burrows

Got it. Okay. And then on and I think when I asked about it in the past done, I think the future starts, you talked about that they could happen in Florida, which we've now seen. So going forward, do you think there could be additional starts in the second half or again, what would it take for you to start more projects?

Scott Musil

No. I mean, we have a bit of an improvement here in the second quarter, and that's great. We want to see that this improvement is sustainable, clearly more development leasing. Now, you know, we came into the year with 4.7 million square feet of development developments, whether they were in process completed or completed and service.

And unless we leased 2.6 million and 56%, that was good as encouraging. But we want to make sure that that tempo is sustainable. And if it is then we will have some we engage in new starts with some of the other land holdings we have in places like South Florida and Nashville and Northwest Dallas.

Caitlin Burrows

Got it. And maybe one other quick one on the development leases that you signed in the second quarter, give any overarching comments on what you think drove those decisions, whether it was on combining location, splitting existing locations, just the business growing or anything like that?

Peter Schultz

I want to talk about, Peter Schultz here. Several of them were processing and fulfillment and upgrading from existing facilities. Some of them were expansions and some more just as a need to establish a new location, none of them or a lateral move or downsizing.

Caitlin Burrows

Got it. Thanks.

Blaine Heck, Wells Fargo.

Blaine Matthew Heck

Thanks. Good morning. Just wanted to get a little bit more color on the Southern California market and some of the trends you're seeing there. Can you just touch on any change in the pace of leasing activity in that overall market over the past quarter? And whether you've seen any notable weakness or strength from specific submarket tenant profile for sizes?

Johannson Yap

So overall, I mean, I think we've discussed and I've said Q2 was much more robust than Q1. Lot more candidiasis. They were comprised of a new deals that came that needed to take space quicker on Q2 and some that probably look for deals in Q1, but it had to take space, I would say in terms of size range of the 400,000 square feet and up is very active and was less active is about 150 to 400.

That size range. There's quite a bit of supply there. We go below 100 and active against because that's the size range in terms of our markets. So like you said, LA, maybe it's sub 4% vacancy on. So you know, tenants have fewer choices.

And if you're an IE and IEs have kind of similar dynamics of you want to save a little bit more and get further into your supply chain. So if you want bigger space, but I used and then all IEs and so forth and US.

So off of our renewal also in earnings is above portfolio shows you that there's a lot of tenants that are renewing their spaces in our portfolio. We have a high renewal rate, kind of tells you that a lot of tenants want to stay put and that is not moving a lot.

Blaine Matthew Heck

Great. That's really helpful color. And then several quarters ago, you guys talked about a few opportunistic acquisition, five development projects that have capital needs where you guys could step in to help with funding. Are you guys seeing any more of those opportunistic or distressed opportunities on the market? Or are you kind of expect those deals to be few and far between?

Peter Baccile

Yes, they're few and far between. There's lots of capital. Most of the sponsors are deep pocket and can wait out for a long elongated leasing periods. On. We've done a couple or looking we're making offers, but they are few and far between. There's really no distress.

Blaine Matthew Heck

Great. Thank you, guys.

Vikram Malhotra, Mizuho.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Morning. Thanks for taking the question. Sorry if I missed this, but did you comment or give an update on sort of Federal-Mogul lease and are the property that I think comes up for expires next year?

Peter Schultz

Victor, good morning. It's Peter Schultz. No, we haven't yet. So that's a 700,000 square foot building in central PA correctly does expire the end of March 2025. We know that there are vacating. So we're marketing the building now.

We've seen some preliminary interest there. I would share with you the mark to markets probably in the 40% to 50% range, and we'll keep you up-to-date on our progress.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Okay, great. And then I'm just wondering, I understand the impact of leasing has been great. So congratulations. Just the impact on '24 versus obviously full year '25 for the leasing that you kind of which the second quarter it is roughly you have this. But can you give us a sense of like when does that you hit FFO?

Peter Baccile

That's been promoted. I don't have a calculation of that. So I don't know what the incremental impact is going to be for 2025. But a lot of these leases are second or third quarter start dates that we signed. So a quick math, you're going to get doubling impact that FFO from 2025 to 2024.

Vikram L. Malhotra

Got it. And then just last one, you mentioned the I'm sorry, I joined late. You achieved one renewal on Insilco. There was another one which I believe there was more variability on that. Can you just remind us sort of where you are in those discussions? And are there any other sort of larger leases that you may be dealing with the second half that would have more variability? Thank you.

Peter Baccile

Yes, the renewal of the 1,000 foot lease maturity is still in progress. At this point. This renewal is not included in our guidance, and we'll give you an update on our next earnings call.

Todd Thomas. KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Todd Michael Thomas

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Just two quick follow-ups. I guess first on regarding the last question, just the 1.2 million square feet of development leasing that's assumed in the fourth quarter. What's the impact that that leasing has on 2024 guidance? And are those leases and to commence in the fourth quarter or will they be mostly 2025 commencements?

Scott Musil

Todd, it's Scott. There assume to commence in the fourth quarter. So if you assume a mid-fourth quarter start date on all the leasing and average, the impact back to 2024 is about a penny per share.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. Got it. Then, in terms of the 200 basis point occupancy opportunity that you have from the 23 and 24 developments placed into service, the two leases that you announced in the third quarter or 660,000 square feet, that's about 100 basis points a little bit more. I believe that's a that's included. I'm assuming so there's really an incremental 90 basis points to 100 basis points from here or is there a 200 basis point opportunity that you see more near term on top of that 660 of commencements that you're entertaining?

Peter Baccile

There is a 200 basis point opportunity and that opportunity is that 1.2 million square feet of development leasing. Keep in mind, the vast majority of that number is already placed in service. So when it gets leased up, it's just going to really positively impact occupancy.

Todd Michael Thomas

Okay. Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

Jessica Chang, Green Street.

Jessica Zheng

Good morning. Just wanted to follow up on your IE last versus your IEs comment fees and leasing dynamics are similar between the two sides. Are you seeing one market experiencing greater rent declining than another, or are they also pretty similar from?

Peter Baccile

It's not too different. I would say that a year over year, Q2 to '24 in Q2 to '23 IE spreads declined 5% more overall for them about it.

Jessica Zheng

Okay. Great.

Michael Mueller, JPMorgan.

Michael Mueller

Yes, hi, thanks. Just two questions. one, the first I may have missed it, but on the 3Q disposition activity, have you didn't mention the cap rate? Can you give us a sense of what that is and the types of buyers? And then as it relates to, I guess, new developments that you could potentially see yourself starting over the next year, year-and-a-half or so.

Should we be thinking of our projects, they say, the size of Houston and smaller for the bias? Or could you see some larger projects as well do you think?

Peter Baccile

I'm going to take the second half and that Jojo can talk about the first half. As far as project, I mean, we have we deliver projects and the size of those projects depending on market demand. So new developments in South Florida are going to be a common 60,200 thousand square feet and national vacancy 300,000, 400,000 or 500,000 square feet.

We have smaller opportunities, for example, in Northern California, possibly 40,000 or 60,000 square feet, fortunately is not ready in this environment and then you're talking 1 million for. So it ranges based on where it is. It really depends on what the alternatives are for tenants and I think in the market and one, what size range that market the deepest demand for that market.

Johannson Yap

The bulk of this sale is the sale, New Jersey notice a substantial portion if you combine Q2 and what's happened in Q3, and that's the new journey portfolio is solid at six, three cap rate is, but the stabilized cap rate is five eight.

And the reason is that just like Peter sold have mentioned earlier, is that that we're going to experience a kind of the rents have peaked out and put this to lead. The rents are above market and the cash flow yield, and that is a sub five.

Michael Mueller

Got it. Okay. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Nick Yulico, Scotiabank.

Greg McGinniss

Hey, this is Greg McGinniss on with Nick. So on development, we can appreciate the seven handle target on development with where market rents stand today, how much of the land bank can actually be developed to that level? And then what are your plans for Inland Empire land that may no longer makes sense given some of the rent declines there?

Peter Baccile

Yes. So on average across the whole on all of our landholdings, you're still about 7% yield. There are some holdings were that yield is in the five and those are going to wait obviously. And with respect to Orleans, okay, look, we are strongly committed to [SoCol]. It's the fourth or fifth largest economy in the world.

We have we are we are absorbing and digesting space that was overbuilt and over lease. But because of COVID and once we work through that, you're going to see it as that market is once again, one of the best markets in the country don't forget that while we are we are living through this digestion period, it remains the toughest market in the country to get entitlements, and that's only going to get worse.

So that means the value of our holdings will continue to increase over time rents will again rebounded to increase and we are excited about land holdings that we have there.

Greg McGinniss

Okay, thank you. And then in which markets are you kind of looking at total land bank today and specifically in southern Florida, where you guys are obviously building more and seems to be one of the strongest markets in the US, what have you seen in terms of land pricing over the last year?

Peter Baccile

Not talking about the land prices shortly and pricing come down a little bit, I would say so far less so, but where we're seeing spec development yields today are generally with five handles. Land has not come down as much as rents and costs have come down. Jojo you want to add anything to that?

Johannson Yap

The land pricing and that have come down commensurate with the maintaining of yield cost of capital come up. In some cases, trends have flat then or come down. And the land is not the job and so forth. There is a lead is still pricey, but like Peter said, they are. The only thing I'll add is that we see developers to Nick for a total return with a seven handle 7 IRRs.

Greg McGinniss

Okay, thank you. And just one more question for me. On the tenant recovery of operating expenses improved meaningfully quarter-over-quarter and as a percentage of expense was similar to last year despite lower occupancy this year. Was there any seasonal component there or unique items benefiting the quarter?

Peter Baccile

I think first quarter of 24 had the impact of that equity compensation expense item I spoke about before that impacts the operating expenses are the property expenses of the portfolio because original people are included in that as well. So that's probably the vast majority of the improvement of that recovery.

Greg McGinniss

Okay. And then year over year, it was basically the same as last year, both lower occupancy. So it's starting to see if there's any extra information we can clean on that also?

Peter Baccile

I think that will for Chris.

Christopher M. Schneider

Yes, no, it is possible in the first quarter a little bit. The store rose a little bit higher because of the things that are limitless seasonality in it, but the smaller what Scott referred to.

Greg McGinniss

Okay, thank you.

Brendan Lynch, Barclays.

Brendan Lynch

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. Maybe just to touch on South Florida. It does seem like that is very strong market for you and your peers. Maybe you could just walk through some of the dynamics which are causing the increase in demand there?

Peter Baccile

I wouldn't say it's an increase in demand. I would say it's consistent demand. Certainly the ports play a role. The population growth in South Florida plays a role. As you know, it's very land constrained. There's just not a lot of new opportunities in Broward County where we're starting the smaller building.

There's essentially no new construction at all today. So a very difficult to get entitlements. They take a long time, the supply constraints, land, keep that market into back, although there's a little bit more supply out there today, we continue to see pretty consistent demand.

Peter Schultz

Don't forget geographic geographically against the Ocean on one side and the Everglades on the other areas north to south, that market's about 115 miles east to less than that 21 miles. So you have in our various to entry are significant.

Brendan Lynch

Great, thank you. That's helpful. And then you referenced earlier the very narrow IO reckon systems. Can you talk about what percentage of your assets would have similar infrastructure of what the cost is for customers to implement that type of solution? And maybe how that would impact your ability to drive renewal rates when leases roll?

Peter Baccile

Yes, through P&L NAI, it's a bigger capital investment, Megace ES, that just means more writing. And you do that when you have robotics and that is a minority part of the market, meaning that it takes a lot of investment to do that in a lot of users don't need it.

In this case, we have a 40 foot clear building and first Pioneer, and I love the idea of being able to use the cubic potential of that through some significant stacking. So we're excited with the, but that's a more of a state of the art that's not being used by a lot of tenants in the marketplace.

Brendan Lynch

Great. Thanks for the color.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference over to Peter Baccile for any closing remarks.

Peter Baccile

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for participating on the call today. If you have any follow-ups from our call, please reach out to our Scott or me. Have a great week.

