Q2 2024 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Dennis McDaniel; Vice President, Investor Relations Officer; Cincinnati Financial Corp

Stephen Spray; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Cincinnati Financial Corp

Michael Sewell; Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer; Cincinnati Financial Corp

Michael Phillips; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co Inc

Gregory Peters; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates Inc

Charles Lederer; Analyst; CitiGroup

Mike Zaremski; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Grace Carter; Analyst; BofA Securities

Meyer Shields; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods Inc

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Cincinnati Financial second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Dennis McDaniel

Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in the navigation menu on the far left.

On this call, you'll first hear from President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Spray; and then from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating on the call may ask questions. At that time, some responses may be made by others in the room with us including Executive Chairman, Steve Johnson; Chief Investment Officer, Steve Soloria; and Cincinnati Insurance's, Chief Claims Officer, Marc Schambow; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Theresa Hoffer.

Please note that some of these matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include certain risks and uncertainties. With respect to these risks and uncertainties we direct your attention to our news release and to our various filings with the SEC. Also, a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures was provided with the news release. The statutory accounting data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP.

Now I turn over the call to Steve.

Stephen Spray

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to hear more about our results. We had a good quarter and first half of the year. In addition to our strong financial performance, recent travel to meet with agents reinforced my excitement about the future. Agents are quite enthusiastic about doing business with us, setting our responsiveness as we answer the call, both literally and figuratively to help them navigate this challenging insurance market.

While picking up the phone is part of our culture, the confidence we have in our expertise in Cincinnati's Financial strength lets us continue growing profitably, delivering insurance solutions for our agents and their best clients.

Net income of $312 million for the second quarter of 2024 included recognition of $112 million on an after-tax basis for the increase in fair value of equity securities still held. Non-GAAP operating income of $204 million for the second quarter was up $13 million from a year ago. Investment income continued to grow nicely and contributed $17 million of the increase.

The 98.5% second quarter 2024 property casualty combined ratio was 0.9 percentage-points higher than the second quarter of last year and included a decrease of 0.8 points for catastrophe losses. That brought the first half combined ratio to 96.1%, a nice place to be as we head into the second half of the year. Typically, the end of the year tends to be better than the beginning in part due to the catastrophe loss ratio, averaging about 2 points better in the second half based on the past 10 years.

Our 88.2% accident year 2024 combined ratio before catastrophe losses improved by 2.2 percentage-points compared with accident year 2023 for the second quarter and was 0.7 points better on a six month basis. Once again, overall reserve development on prior accident years was favorable, although it was 3.6 points lower than a year ago as we continue to consider uncertainty regarding ultimate losses and remain prudent in our reserve estimates until longer term loss cost trends become more clear.

We are entering the second half of the year with confidence and optimism. In addition to improved accident year results and an overall combined ratio for the first half of 2024 that was better than last year's first half. We are pleased with measures with other measures regarding our operating performance. We had strong second quarter premium growth and believe it is profitable growth.

We continue to use pricing segmentation by risk plus average price increases, along with careful risk selection to help improve our underwriting profitability. Those efforts plus others are bolstering our progress in managing elevated inflation effects on insured losses. Agencies representing Cincinnati Insurance produced another quarter of profitable business for us, and we continue to appoint additional agencies where we see appropriate expansion opportunities.

Our underwriters continue to do excellent work as they emphasize retaining profitable accounts and managing one that we determine have inadequate pricing based on our risk selection and pricing expertise. Estimated average renewal price increases for the second quarter were again at healthy levels with commercial lines near the low end of the high single-digit percentage range, excess and surplus lines in the high single-digit range. Personal auto in the low double-digit range and homeowner in the high single-digit range.

Our consolidated property casualty net written premiums grew 14% for the quarter, including 12% growth in agency renewal premiums and 34% in new business premiums.

Next, I'll briefly highlight operating performance by insurance segment, focusing on second quarter premium growth and underwriting profitability compared with a year ago. Commercial lines grew net written premiums 7% for the second quarter with a 99.1% combined ratio that increased by 2.2 percentage-points and included prior accident year reserve development that was less favorable by 2.9 points.

Personal lines grew net written premiums, 30%, including growth in middle market accounts in addition to Cincinnati private client business for our agencies high-net-worth clients. This combined ratio was 106.9%, 0.7 percentage-points better than last year, despite an increase of 1.2 points from higher catastrophe losses.

Excess and Surplus lines grew net written premiums 15% and was also profitable with a combined ratio of 95.4% up 3.2 percentage-points from second quarter a year ago due to unfavorable reserve development, both Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global were again very profitable and continue to reflect our efforts to diversify risk and further improve income stability.

Cincinnati Re's combined ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was an excellent 70.1%. It grew net written premiums by 17%, bringing the overall six month written premium to 2024 in line with 2023. Cincinnati Global's combined ratio was also excellent at 63.2%, while it grew net written premiums 2% for the first half of the year, second quarter premiums were down 18%, reflecting pricing discipline in a very competitive market.

Our life insurance subsidiary had an outstanding quarter, including net income of $24 million and operating income growth of 26%. Term life insurance earned premiums grew 2%. I'll conclude with our primary measure of long-term financial performance, the value creation ratio. Our second quarter 2024 VCR was 2.2%. Net income before investment gains or losses for the quarter contributed 1.6%. Our overall valuation of our investment portfolio and other items contributed 0.6%.

Now Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell will add his comments to highlight other parts of our financial performance.

Michael Sewell

Thank you, Steve, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Investment income continued to grow up 10% for the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same quarter in 2023. Dividend income was down 1% or $1 million for the quarter, primarily due to two unusual items that totaled approximately $2 million. One was a holding with a June ex-dividend date in 2023 that moved to July 1, in 2024.

The other was a holding that reduced its dividend rate by 53% after a spin-off transaction. Bond interest income grew 18% for the second quarter of this year. We again added fixed maturity securities to our investment portfolio with net purchases totaling $771 million for the first six months of the year. The second quarter pretax average yield of 4.64% for the fixed maturity portfolio was up 30 basis points compared with last year.

The average pre-tax yield for the total of purchased taxable and tax-exempt bonds during the second quarter of 2024 was 6.06%. Valuation changes in aggregate for the second quarter of 2024 were favorable for our equity portfolio and unfavorable for our bond portfolio. Before tax effects the net gain was $149 million for the equity portfolio, partially offset by a net loss of $93 million for the bond portfolio.

At the end of the quarter, total investment portfolio net appreciated value was approximately $6.7 billion. The equity portfolio was in a net gain position of $7.4 billion for the fixed maturity portfolio was in a net loss position of $700 million.

Cash flow continued to benefit investment income in addition to higher bond yields. Cash flow from operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $1.1 billion, up 33% from a year ago. We'll move on to expense management, where we always work to balance controlling expenses with making strategic investments in our business.

The second quarter 2024, property casualty underwriting expense ratio was 0.5 percentage-points higher than last year, reflecting higher levels of profit sharing commissions for agencies and employee related expenses.

Next, let me comment on loss reserves where our approach remains consistent and aim for net amounts in the upper half of the actuarially estimated range of net loss and loss expense reserves. As we do each quarter, we consider new information such as paid losses and case reserves. Then we updated estimated ultimate losses and loss expenses by accident year and line of business.

For the first six months of 2024, our net addition to property casualty loss expense reserves was $578 million, including $506 million for the IBNR portion. During the second quarter, we experienced $40 million of property casualty net favorable reserve development on prior accident years that benefited the combined ratio by 1.9 percentage-points.

The commercial lines segment saw overall favorable reserve development of $29 million, driven by workers compensation and commercial property, which more than offset the unfavorable development in commercial casualty. Commercial casualty was again the line of business having the largest amount of unfavorable reserve development with a total of $28 million for the quarter for less than 1% of that lines year end 2023 reserve balance.

We released reserves in some recent accident years and added reserves totaling $51 million in aggregate for accident years prior to 2021, including $30 million for 2018 through 2020, due to case incurred losses are emerging at amounts higher than we expected. The unfavorable amounts reflects our slowing they'll release of IBNR reserves for some of those older accident years while adding to others.

On a normalized basis by accident year net reserve development for the first six months of 2024 included favorable $269 million for 2023, favorable $36 million for 2022 favorable $17 million for 2021 and an unfavorable $182 million in aggregate for accident years prior to 2021, with commercial casualty representing $167 million of the unfavorable $182 million.

I'll conclude my comments with the capital management highlights, another area where we have a consistent long-term approach. We paid $125 million in dividends to shareholders during the second quarter of 2024, we also repurchased 395,000 shares at an average price per share of $116.33. We think our financial flexibility and our financial strength are both in excellent shape.

Parent company cash and marketable securities at quarter end was nearly $5 billion debt to total capital and contributed continued to be under 10%. And for quarter end book value, it was at a record high $81.79 per share, with $12.8 billion of GAAP consolidated shareholders equity providing plenty of capacity for profitable growth of our insurance operations.

Now I'll turn the call back over to Steve.

Stephen Spray

Thanks, Mike. Before I move on to questions, I'd like to share some additional observations based on my first few months as CEO, I've spoken with many of our agents and associates, and they share my high level of confidence in the future of this company. In the first six months of this year, we've achieved a combined ratio of 96.1% that makes 12.5 consecutive years of underwriting profit.

A core loss ratio that continues to improve growth in net written premiums of 14%, with investment income up 13%. We've set the stage for 64 years of increasing dividends to shareholders. In the most challenging market in my career. Our balance sheet allows us to lean in and grow with our agents, and I'm really excited about where we're headed. As a reminder, with Mike and me today are Steve Johnston, Steve Soloria, Marc Schambow and Theresa Hoffer.

Jason, please open the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Michael Phillips, Oppenheimer.

Michael Phillips

Thank you. Good morning. I want to make sure a Mike on your comments. I guess it flowed pretty quickly to make sure I got the accident your stuff right. It wasn't clear the commercial casualty when you were talking about releasing the recent accident years and added 51 for 2021 and prior, was that commercial casualty? Was that all lines?

Michael Sewell

Thank you for the question. That was for commercial casualty only.

Michael Phillips

Okay. So your ad sounds like it's more for those 2020, 2021 and prior? Correct for that line.

Michael Sewell

That is exactly correct.

Michael Phillips

Okay. And that's similar. I think in 4Q you took a bigger charge for the same? Actually, I don't know exactly same but again, for the prior years, not so much for that.

Michael Sewell

That's correct.

Michael Phillips

Okay. So it sounds like you're still I guess you're not seeing so far or maybe you don't think you ever will on kind of what we're seeing from some other. So for this quarter of 2020, subsequent is starting to become a problem. You're not seeing that and maybe tell us why do you think you want control?

Stephen Spray

Well, this is Steve, Mike. I first of all, I would just say from my perspective, overall, there always seems to be movement in prior accident year losses, some developed better than expected. Sometimes higher than expected, as you know, can be different by segment line of business and certainly the accident years. It says you know, reserving is not a perfect science.

That being said, I couldn't be more confident in our process and the experienced team that we have that are setting those reserves and taking the approach that we do. Comfortable with management's best estimate of ultimate losses here at the end of the second quarter, we've always had a track record, a long history of overall favorable development otherwise basis.

And in these most recent accident years in any most recent accident year, I feel like we've always been very prudent in realizing there's not as much data there and just recognize the uncertainty. And I think that uncertainty is still there. It's always going to be there and those most recent accident years. But I think our actuaries, they look at that and they take it into account.

And I think one of the other benefits is that we're all here in one building I think that's something that sometimes gets underestimated is that we are all here and we are talking literally multiple times a day with pricing actuaries with the reserving actuaries and then and with the business unit. And I think we're quick to act to things that we see on reserving that we're just as quick to act when we see things in underwriting commercial umbrella.

I'm really peel that back here now like but commercial umbrella, we noticed in the second quarter of '22, if you recall to some unfavorable results there, our actuaries were quick to act and take the appropriate action on the reserves. And then our underwriting was just as quick to act as well. And we reduced limits. We took terms and conditions actions based on the fleet side, let's say on the auto, certain classes of business, certain jurisdictions.

And I think we jumped all over that and now through six months of this year. Commercial umbrella is running in the mid '90s and things are looking very favorable there as well.

Michael Phillips

Okay, Steve, thank you for that. That's helpful I guess, the second question is staying with commercial casualty. It looks like your comments on kind of the renewal pricing for that line from 1Q to 2Q are about the same. I think you said around high single-digits. I want to confirm that and maybe anything you want to share when kind of directionally for commercial casualty, if in the recent quarters, how things might be moving around?

Stephen Spray

Yeah, Mike, the high single digit on commercial casualty is correct. That was consistent from the first quarter. I would say the commercial market, but we're a package writer in the commercial marketplace, I would say is rational and orderly. But my view is we still see runway for increased rate in the commercial marketplace.

Now the other thing I always have a caveat there is what we're really executing on and focusing here at the company that Cincinnati is segmentation and pricing these risks, risk by risk. And just the tools that we have from the predictive analytics we used to price the product is the average just doesn't tell the full story as you can understand and just the underwriting teams, we're just executing an excellent order segmentation strategy.

Michael Phillips

Okay, Steve, thank you. Congrats on your first quarter at the [helm] and I appreciate it.

Stephen Spray

Yeah. Thank you very much. Appreciated.

Operator

Gregory Peters, Raymond James.

Gregory Peters

Morning, everyone. I guess, sort of building on commentary and pricing casualty. Curious about how you view your competitive position from a price perspective in a broader commercial book of business. It seems like the growth rates are beginning or have moderated except for perhaps property. So any added perspective on that would be insightful.

Stephen Spray

Yeah, you know, I think again, Greg, we think I've got this right or your question. That insurance from our perspective is a local business and it varies by state, it varies by size of account. But like I said, we're a package underwriter. We compete with national carriers, we compete with the smaller regional mutuals and where our real focuses is just focusing on what we do in building those deep relationships with those local agents.

And when we're showing up and like I said my opening remarks, we answered the call, we're confident in our risk selection, confident in our ability to price that product. And we're confident in the relationships we have with our agents because we've built those deep relationships that I just don't. I don't worry about growth.

We're continuing to appoint new agencies across the country. Like I said, when we see opportunity, we'll continue to do that going forward. But, you know, it's all about the discipline and the risk selection and the pricing and then we let it come to us.

Look, if you look at new business in commercial lines through the first half, up over 30% in the first half of last year. We were down considerably are under our risk selection and our pricing has not changed. What's changed is the environment that we've never operated in, and those risks came to us. We didn't change our pricing discipline one bit and the beauty is we can see that risk by risk, line by line.

Gregory Peters

Yeah, fair enough. I pivot to and I know you provided some detail in your opening remarks, I'm focused on expense ratio. So goes up I think there are some commission pressures or maybe you can just go back and talk to us about moving parts inside the expense ratio and you know as at current level, maybe on a six month basis, sort of the run rate we should think about going forward or some unusual nonrecurring items inside that we should exclude?

Michael Sewell

Yeah, Greg this is Mike. Thanks for the question. On a year to date basis, as I mentioned, it did go up a little bit our combined ratio for the year was down a little bit, so the profit sharing commissions for the agencies does go up as we do invest for the future. With hiring folks and so forth and other items, employee related expenses is up a little bit.

But yeah, when I look down the line, I do see where total dollars are going up. But you know, the rate of our earned premiums are outpacing the expenses as the increase, which is what I'm trying to do for we're trying to do. So I think we're making good progress, I look at some of the expense categories and actually they're down a little bit on a percentage, even though total dollars are up.

So you've seen it right now with the 30.1 on a year to date basis, as we've been saying over the years, we've been trying to get below 30. And so we're going to keep doing that. But right now, it's a little bit elevated, probably up from where I'd like it to be for all the right reasons of really paying the commissions to the agencies.

Gregory Peters

Makes sense. Thanks for the answers. Congratulations on your first quarter out of the gate, Steve.

Stephen Spray

Thank you very much, Greg, and really appreciate it.

Operator

Charles Lederer, Citigroup.

Charles Lederer

Hey, thanks. Good morning. I guess can you talk about how mature the first pre 2021 accident years for general liability are at this point.

Stephen Spray

Can you repeat that question again, please?

Charles Lederer

Yeah, I guess how mature are those accident years like 2018 to '20 accident years and your guy's view, if you could give color around that?

Michael Sewell

Yeah, I think we feel really good about the reserves and the first of all, the overall reserves were with where we're at now, but it was the 2020 to 2018 years that I had mentioned $30 million that was unfavorable versus the more recent accident years. If I think about the commercial casualty reserves. It's one of the things that actually makes me feel pretty good about it.

When you look at the first six months of this year, we have been increasing our IBNR ratio, which I think we've kind of indicated it. So for commercial casualty, we're about 10 percentage-points higher of what we're adding for IBNR from currently than we were -- when we were at the pre pandemic full year of 2017 through 2019.

So just having the extra 10 percentage-points, I think that's paying off for us. If I do look at through the end of the second quarter, our incurred loss adjustment expense ratio on average, if I take the '22, '23 year for commercial casualty those picks are a little bit higher than those pre pandemic years of 2017 through 2019. So I think our ultimate picks are higher than then.

I think Steve mentioned it with the confidence I think that we all have with our process and so forth. If I look back over the last 15 years, I probably could have kept going take my spreadsheet was running now, but there was only two commercial casualty accident years that have not developed favorably during that time period from the original estimated ultimate picks at 12 months. So I'm very confident with our Steve is with our process people doing it et cetera. So I hope that's the color that you're looking for.

Charles Lederer

That's helpful. When you talked about the 10 points higher of IBNR, is that's for all lines? Just want to make sure I understand they're not all lines all accident years?

Michael Sewell

That is actually that is for the commercial casualty when I'm looking at that by accident year or calendar year.

Charles Lederer

Okay. Yeah. And for all accident years, okay. I guess on the personal line side, can you talk about, I guess, the divergence and I guess new business or is there or can you bifurcate the new business trend in personal lines between middle market and net worth. I know both were strong, but there's a lot of rates. They're so just curious.

Stephen Spray

Yeah, it moves around a little bit, Charlie, but right now, both are growing. As you can see, both are growing in a very healthy manner right now. Middle markets is outpacing high-net worth a little bit of private client a little bit that bounces around from quarter to quarter. We're also growing our E&S personal lines opportunity. I think the real key from my perspective and from all of our perspectives is that, we have become for our agents, a premier writer of personal lines, both in middle market and in private client for high net worth.

And that just gives our agents a tremendous amount of confidence we can be a solution for a bigger percentage of that business. We've got the sophisticated pricing that we need in the middle market, but for the comparative rater world, then we've got the expertise in the private client. Now you add an E&S option that where we can provide capacity for our agents and the insurers and their communities.

And I've never seen a personal lines market like this, I think is generational. And I think we are really taking advantage of the opportunity to again help our agents and of the policy holders in their community we are open for business. We're confident in our pricing on a prospective basis, which is the way we always look at it. A great leadership team we've got tremendous expertise throughout the organization. So I really believe that personal lines right now is transformation for Cincinnati insurance.

Charles Lederer

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Mike Zaremski, BMO.

Mike Zaremski

Hey, thanks. Taking these personal lines and hopefully appreciate that on my analyst side, focus on more than negative and then positive sometimes. But a personal auto the margins. There was some PYD there and anything notable personal auto we should think about?

Stephen Spray

Mike, thanks for the question. I've always found you to be extremely positive. Yeah, that obviously personal auto short-tail line, the adverse development that you're seeing there is all in bodily injury, our physical damage and personal auto is performing very well. The I will say, again, short-tail line, the vast majority of that adverse development in accident year 2023, and there's a little bit into 2022.

And you know, if you think about this as well, we are in market for middle market and high net-worth like I was saying, but as our high-net-worth book continues to grow and be a bigger portion of our overall personal lines business. We're getting all kinds of diversification, positive effects from that in one of those is in personal auto.

When you have high net worth, it's driven by property and less so by auto, middle market, more driven by auto and less in the property piece. So that mix is shifting as well. And I think you're seeing that in a favorable way in our overall results, we continue to get we've had great earning into that book that personal auto book for quite some time and now that continues into 2024. And I don't see an end and sites have rate coming into that book either.

Mike Zaremski

That's helpful. Yeah, switching gears to workers comp, we know I think we can see that since he is underweight comp and probably for a couple of reasons, I don't think we have to elaborate on it, but I'm the results are fairly tremendous. I don't know if you want to comment on what was going on there this quarter this year to date, actually. But I'm not what I'm I know the market is soft from pricing perspective, but what are you what would you be waiting for maybe patiently that's say like we want to maybe start leaning into workers comp in a growth way?

Stephen Spray

Yeah. Thanks, Mike. You know, we have a strong appetite for workers comp the few 10 or 12 years ago, we really got serious about all levels have come from claims, loss control, risk selection, especially pricing. We are looking to grow come when we think that we can get the right rate on a risk-adjusted basis. And you're right, I thought that this deterioration in rate would show up more.

So in the results quite frankly several years ago, and it hasn't, but I think it's such a long tail wind and it historically has such volatility to it. We just think being prudent in our risk selection and our pricing there and not to chase, that is a prudent thing to do for the long term. And when we can write work comp at the right rate today on business that we like for writing it, and we're looking for it and we're talking to our agents about it.

It's just we don't we just don't see the rate environment right now as attractive. Again, I understand is performing well on a calendar year basis, but we just think over the long pull being extra vigilant on workers compensation, it's prudent.

Mike Zaremski

Got it. And just maybe sticking quickly on the comp, one of your peers who also has a disproportionate amount of kind of trade construction exposure in different regions, but I know you all have a very strong practice there, too, is that there can have a bit of a change in comp frequency. And I'm just curious throwing out there as you all are seeing any of that as well in your portfolio?

Stephen Spray

No, Mike, I can't say that we've seen that it's been pretty stable on that front.

Mike Zaremski

Okay. And I guess just lastly, you might have covered some of this, but on the overall commercial lines marketplace competitive on this, I know pricing was kind of has been flattish in quarter one for a number of quarters now in Q2, you all sense that marketplace is kind of stable at current rates or do you sense there's kind of a bit of upwards trajectory to that kind of the pricing environment or downwards?

Stephen Spray

I know, Mike, on as far as the rate environment, we've been stack in quarter on quarter on quarter of additional rate throughout every major line in commercial lines except for workers compensation. But I would say that the commercial market and again, it all depends on size of the account. It depends on the state that you're in. But just generally speaking, I would characterize the commercial marketplace as responsible and orderly, there are moving parts.

You see in other carriers reports there's uncertainty out there. And I think that uncertainty as a has certainly promoted the continued rate that you're seeing across all lines and commercial lines. And I don't see a market a softening market in commercial lines. You'll hear little pockets on different things, different lines of business different maybe a different class here and there. But just generally speaking or is all classes country wide. I think from today's perspective, it's really irrational.

Mike Zaremski

Thank you.

Operator

Grace Carter, Bank of America.

Grace Carter

Hi, good morning. Looking at the commercial auto line for the past few quarters in a row, there's been a favorable year-over-year change in the underlying loss ratio as well as a modest reserve releases. I was just wondering where I think that line stands since it's been such a difficult line for the industry over the past several years. And if you feel like the worst of the challenges are in the past now and just trying to consider any sort of maybe differences in experience in the primary auto liability versus maybe what you've seen in the umbrella lines? Thank you.

Stephen Spray

Thank you, Grace, and good morning. Yeah, commercial auto is we feel, again, feel really good about where we are there. You look back into 2016 and 2017, that we were having real challenges in commercial auto, it's kind of the same story. I was talking about with umbrella earlier. We recognize that our actuaries acted upon it quickly and we acted very quickly.

I think I personally I think it may be a little ahead of the market on commercial auto, we got it in a good spot, but then we hit the pandemic and inflation did what it did. And so we had to get some more rate in that book to keep up with inflation. But that book was in that commercial auto book was in good shape, quite frankly, from the actions we took in 2016 and 2017.

And I think it also to really answer your question to kind of peel that back is if you look at the mix that we write at Cincinnati. One of the analysts just a minute ago mentioned there's a construction book. We've got a manufacturing retail, wholesale. We are not big into trucking or transportation risks. I think you'll see a lot more volatility for their.

We just managed that book, I think, really well and feel really good about where we are with it today. So I think it's risk selection. I think it's just the makeup of our book. We're a package writer. We don't write monoline auto. We don't write trucking or transportation and I think that's what you saying.

Grace Carter

Thank you. And vis 10-Q, the walk year-over-year for the E&S underlying loss ratio mentioned decrease contribution from IBNR and an increase in the case incurred so that's a bit different than what we've seen in the other segments. Could you go over maybe what's going on there and why it would look different than the other segments. Thank you.

Stephen Spray

Grace, I'm sorry, you were coming in and out there and I apologize. Could you restate that?

Grace Carter

Yeah, sure. In the 10-Q when it talks about the walk in the underlying loss ratio in E&S year over year had mentioned that decrease and IBNR and increase in case incurred. I think that was different than the and what it mentioned for the other segments? And could you just go over kind of the elements provider looks different relative to the other segment? Thank you.

Stephen Spray

I think the time if I'm answering you correctly, here's we're looking at all the data we're looking at paid. We're looking at case if we're looking at things that are happening inside the book for management's view to the actuaries that there's going to be noise quarter to quarter, I think looking at it over a longer period, 12 months or maybe even a little longer. We'll probably be more instructive. And I hope I answered that for you.

Grace Carter

Thank you.

Stephen Spray

Thank you, Grace.

Operator

Meyer Shields, KBW.

Meyer Shields

Chris and I'm going to apologize for being an analyst also. But by that, I mean, just like an overexposure to publicly traded companies. Can you update us on how the non-public regionals that you compete with are responding to elevated social inflation and elevated property losses? And what opportunity that implies for growth?

Stephen Spray

Yeah, thanks, Meyer, I would say from my perspective, I just still going to have kind of crazy. I just don't pay a lot of attention to what others are doing around us and more focused on what we're doing for risk by risk, town by town, agent by agent and as we compete. And sometimes we run into situations where we lose this account, or we write this account. So I think it would be too broad to generalize.

I would say to you this on those lines, kind of we're seeing more tumultuous time from all those markets. So particularly here in the Midwest. And I'd just we're seeing more and more opportunities in the middle market, personal line space, just on an exponential basis yet the number of quotes and the opportunities that we're seeing is just up considerably and there's something being there, something to that.

And I think a big piece of that is that we've got the balance sheet, like I mentioned in my comments earlier, we're showing up through to the agencies with $12.7 billion of GAAP equity looking to grow, our doors are open. We're confident in the way we priced that business. The terms and conditions that we're putting on in homeowner business are as strong today as I've ever seen them in my career.

And I think that's there particularly wind and hail deductibles, roof schedules to combat the continued severe convective storms. And I think those things with along with reinsurance are putting pressure on some of those markets that you mentioned, it's creating opportunity for Cincinnati.

Meyer Shields

Okay, fantastic. That's very helpful. A related question, how do we think about the opportunity to appoint agents eventually impacting the value that agent's fee in the brand? Is there a point where that becomes dilutive?

Stephen Spray

Thank you very much. I would say, no, I would say the key message that we are understanding and that we are executing around and we're doing an excellent job of this is with Cincinnati. It's more about the quality of the agent and the professionalism of the local agent that we're doing business with than it is about the numbers.

Now we want to do business with as few agents as possible and as many as but as many as necessary, we've got 2,100 roughly, 2,100 agency relationships across the country by any measure that is extremely exclusive as far as distribution goes. I'm not saying this is a goal at all, but if we doubled our distribution on a relative basis, we would still have an exclusive contract compared to any of our peers that I can see in the industry.

And again, I'm not saying we're doubling our agency plant, but I am telling you that we have plenty of opportunity to continue to appoint professional agents across the country, and you'll see us continue to do that. I can show you areas from here in Ohio. If you looked at the number of agencies we had in the community you would say it's dilutive to franchise value.

But in essence, it's not. And we are continuing to grow with those agencies. Agencies run in different circles, policyholders when we show up our local field rep just creates excitement when there's an ease of doing business there's a value to our contract and yeah, so we will not dilute franchise value by the number of agents we attend and we would dilute it is if we started working with agencies that don't meet our I would say professional standards.

Operator

(Operator Instructions)

Charles Lederer, Citigroup.

Charles Lederer

Hey, thanks. I was just going to ask on the Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global commentary. I think you mentioned more competitiveness, in Cincinnati Global, I'm just wondering what you're referencing. And I guess if you can give some color on the growth in Cincinnati Re and I guess how that book has maybe changed this year versus last year?

Stephen Spray

Yes, Charlie. Steve Spray again, every line of business in CGU is growing except for direct in fact. There are what many would refer to as shared layer. And I think you're hearing that out in the marketplace as well as there's just more capital that's come into that large property space and it's putting pressure on CGU. They're remaining -- they're executing on the same underwriting and pricing discipline that we are here in Cincinnati Insurance.

And they're just noticing now I'm just noticing the difficulty in finding the opportunities to grow that direct exact business, but every other line of business through the first six months of the year in CGU is up. So Cincinnati Re on just to where we think we're in an enviable position there as well and that it's an allocated capital model, we did not set up a separate company.

They do not have their own balance sheet that riding on Cincinnati Insurance paper. What we ask of Cincinnati Re is just trying to peg the capital that's needed for each risk that they write and then that they get a hurdle rate on that. It is an attractive return on a risk-adjusted basis for us for they do not have to deploy capital.

There is no pressure in Cincinnati Re to grow, but they are growing. You know, I think nicely, and we're looking at that more over the long pole, though they'll be up more opportunistic in that arena, say maybe we can't so much at Cincinnati Insurance. You look at the combined ratio there, it's been spectacular there.

They're profitable inception to date since we spun up Cincinnati Re, they've changed their mix a bit over time, particularly in property cat, property retro, they're able to react pretty quickly in some of these things. And I think our I think our runway for growth for Cincinnati Re, it's very solid too.

Charles Lederer

Thanks, guys.

Stephen Spray

Thank you, Charlie.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Steve Spray for any closing remarks.

Stephen Spray

Thanks, Jason, thank you for joining us today, we look forward to speaking with all of you again third quarter call.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.