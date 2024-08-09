Q2 2024 Cars.com Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Katherine Chen; Vice President - Investor Relations; Cars.com Inc

T. Alex Vetter; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Cars.com Inc

Sonia Jain; Chief Financial Officer; Cars.com Inc

Naved Khan; Analyst; B. Riley Securities

Gary Prestopino; Analyst; Barrington Research

Rajat Gupta; Analyst; JPMorgan

Marvin Fong; Analyst; BTIG LLC

Tom White; Analyst; D.A. Davidson.

Joe Spak; Analyst; UBS Securities LLC

Douglas Arthur; Analyst; Huber Research

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cars Second-Quarter 2024 conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 8, 2024 .

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Katherine Chen, Vice President of IR. Please go ahead.

Katherine Chen

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Cars.com, Inc. second quarter 2024 conference call. With me this morning are Alex Vetter, CEO; and Sonia Jain, CFO. Alex will start by discussing the business highlights from our second quarter. Then Sonya will discuss our financial results in greater detail. Along with our outlook, we'll finish the call with Q&A.

Before I turn the call over to Alex, I'd like to draw your attention to our forward-looking statements and the description and definition of non-GAAP financial measures, which can be found in our presentation. We'll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures today, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted net income and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included with our earnings press release and in the appendix of our presentation.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the risk factors included in our SEC filings, including those in our most recently filed 10-K, which is available on the IR section of our website and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Now I'll turn the call over to Alex.

T. Alex Vetter

Thanks, Catherine, and thanks, everyone, for joining us on today's call. We extended our track record of delivering both revenue growth and strong profitability with our second quarter performance. Q2 revenue was up 6% year over year, boosting us to record year to date revenue in the first half of 2024.

OEM and national performance was particularly robust, up 28% year over year. Dealer revenue also contributed to growth as we expanded dealer count while maintaining ARP. On profitability, adjusted EBITDA was solidly within our expectations of 10% year over year from strong operating leverage. And free cash flow grew to $56 million for the first six months of 2024, which was the highest level in three years.

Q2 was our 15th straight quarter of delivering year-over-year revenue growth, showcasing our ability to execute through challenging external conditions like the industry-wide CDK disruption that occurred in June and continues into the third quarter.

Recall, we have a high concentration of franchise dealerships who rely on CDK. With dealership operations interrupted many of our sales conversations and product launches were paused. I'm proud of our team who creatively stepped up to support dealers who systems were down, both in sending leads to dealers directly and updating inventory manually.

While we made strong efforts to support our retail partners, we also lost considerable sales momentum. Our priority in Q3 is to revamp those engagements, particularly for products like AccuTrade, which require longer sales cycle and hands on dealership engagements. This was a frustrating event for the industry and for us, but we believe it's ultimately a temporary impact as we continue to grow the business in 2024 and beyond.

More importantly, we delivered on our key growth drivers in the second quarter that advanced our platform strategy and laid a strong foundation for continued growth in the remainder of the year. For transforming OEM relationships, we grew dealer customers and deepened product differentiation and strengthen our leading consumer marketplace.

First, our OEM business accelerated growing 28% year over year from increased demand from both new and existing partners. More than two-thirds of OEM customers increased year over year spending on our products and services during Q2, they recognize we offer the best solutions to connect them to end-market high-intent shoppers, especially as competition for consumer awareness rises in tandem with vehicle supply.

Our strong value delivery led to multi-week sellouts for the homepage takeover product and tripling of sponsorship revenue year over year among other positive results. Furthermore, our consumer scale and brand attracted new EV entrants in EOS and Rivian as new customers during Q2.

These wins and our past success with Tesla position us well as support EV tech leaders as they aggressively grow market share. And we believe there are still huge opportunities ahead to capture OEM growth for our marketplace and media as well as diversify our partnerships into products like AccuTrade.

More on that in just a minute. We also achieved sequential dealer customer growth despite June sales interruptions from the CDK incident. It's important to note that we also maintained ARPD, which was up modestly year over year.

Our marketplace had a strong quarter with May being our best month for new franchise sales in the past year. And we continue to target more dealer customer growth and cross selling our solution. While AccuTrade subscriber growth in Q2 did not meet our expectations, we have made substantial progress on several initiatives that maintain our confidence for continued growth.

Strategic initiatives that are underway, help lift engagement and appraisal volume which we view as the number one predictor of customer satisfaction and ultimately retention. For the month of June, new AccuTrade users who started in April generated on average 31% more appraisals per dealer versus those who started in March due to enhancements in our onboarding process.

And in total, dealers generated over 639,000 appraisals to AccuTrade with higher average appraisals per dealer in the second quarter. So it's still early, it's also encouraging to see that our efforts have yielded close to 100% retention for users who enrolled in AccuTrade in April and May.

These trends plus positive feedback from new customers are strong signals that our AccuTrade subscriber base should expand over time. What really underpins our confidence is the fact that AccuTrade continually outperforms competitors.

Our data shows that AccuTrade appraisals are 34% more accurate than competitors offering clear economic value for dealers and consumers. Recent third party research further bolstered the merits of our products. We have also found that our AccuTrade users, our most engaged customers with nearly half of them subscribing to three or more Cars Commerce product lines to leverage our platform synergies.

This combination of high product efficacy enthusiastic adoption by our largest and most sophisticated users reinforces our competitive advantage and provides us with actionable insights and how to drive broader AccuTrade adoption over time.

To that end, I'm pleased to announce that we have won several new OEM endorsements that we believe will be catalysts for future growth.

Earlier this week, we announced that AccuTrade was certified by Stellantis digital as a trade and appraisal solution for the US retailers. Jaguar Land Rover also selected AccuTrade as their exclusive trade and appraisal solution for their new digital retail experience on jlr.com and dealer websites.

This makes the AccuTrade traded website application automatically available to all JLR dealers starting in September. As a reminder, this is part of our suite of native modern retail applications that offers a seamless omnichannel experience for dealers and consumers.

The AccuTrade trading website application drives high quality leads to dealers and was recently redesigned to increase trade and lead volumes by 50%. We see potential for the trade and website application, which grew 40% quarter over quarter to be a new and attractive entry point for AccuTrade adoption.

Overall, these endorsements underscore the growing recognition that at AccuTrade is a better model for sourcing vehicles than what is currently available via auctions, disjointed website solutions, or opaque traded methods.

In digital website experiences, we grew to nearly 7,520 customers in the second quarter from strong performance across Cars's commerce websites solutions. In Canada, D2C just became the number one dealer website provider in the country and as lead extends even further when we include the DI website growth that we've driven since late last year.

We are extremely pleased with the team's execution, not only in delivering strong synergies across our platform, but also in leveraging OEM endorsements, which are a key driver in growing our website customer base. And we have line of sight to additional OEM certifications in the back half of the year, which should add to our sales pipeline in Canada.

On the product side, we've also rolled out a new DI website redesign that is yield yielded double digit gains in consumer traffic, engagement and conversion for pilot sites. We expect this innovation will continue to drive our website differentiation, customer satisfaction and subscriber growth.

Finally, our industry-leading marketplace continues to scale all winning high consumer engagement. Q2 traffic was up year over year, and we maintained our lead on organic traffic at approximately 60% of our total mix, for reaching the highest intent and most active shoppers who drove repeat visitation, roughly 7% higher year over year as we exited the quarte.

We also continued to invest in unique editorial content like our American-made index that drives consumer interest and efficiently attract new shopper. As a result of continued product and content innovation leads improved meaningfully over the course of the second quarter, another proof point of improving value delivery for our dealers and OEMs.

Summing it up, we grew top line bottom line and cash flows all while staying nimble to better position ourselves for continued growth. We're committed to advancing our platform strategy through vectors like improving product adoption, expanding OEM partnerships and capturing other enterprise opportunities as we further transform and enable the automotive retail experience.

I'll now turn the call over to Sonia to lead the discussion of our second quarter financial results and outlook. Sonia?

Sonia Jain

Thank you, Alex. We delivered year-over-year revenue growth and margin expansion in the second quarter through disciplined execution of our platform strategy. Despite being slightly below our expectations, revenue of $179 million was up 6% year-over-year, reaching a new second quarter record.

This includes the roughly 1% unexpected impact from discrete items related to legacy solutions contracts Excluding that impact, revenue would have been roughly in line with the low end of our guidance range.

Dealer revenue grew 4% year over year to $160 million, driven by contribution from our D2C acquisition and increased adoption of our trade and approval and website product. OEM and national revenue was $16 million, up 28% compared to the prior year. This acceleration in growth reflects continuing OEM investments into marketing and advertising to influence and drive consumer awareness of their product amidst rising vehicle inventory levels.

For the second quarter, total operating expenses were $169 million compared to $156 million a year ago. Product and Technology expenditure increased $3 million year over year as we added talent in support of our product roadmap, up-leveled key technical and invested in back-end systems.

General and administrative expense was up $5 million year over year, mostly due to the inclusion of D2C operating costs, including $2.7 million in D2C earnout expense this quarter. As a reminder, unlike the earn out associated with our other acquisitions, D2C earn-outs were dean's compensation expense under GAAP and therefore run through operating expenses.

Second quarter adjusted operating expenses were $56 million, roughly 6% higher than the same period a year ago. Net income for the second quarter was $11 million or $0.17 per diluted share, and adjusted net income for the second quarter was $26 million or $0.38 per diluted share compared to $23 million or $0.33 per diluted share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $50 million, up $5 million or 10% year over year. And adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2% was in line with our guidance range. Operating leverage increased over 100 basis points year over year from a combination of revenue growth and mix as well as disciplined investments in the business.

Now onto key metrics. Notwithstanding temporary disruptions to new sales and product launches from the CDK incident in June, we ended Q2 with 19,390 total customers returning to sequential organic dealer customer growth and notably our marketplace customers also grew during the quarter.

Our July dealer customer count was impacted by the CDK incident. However, we believe this to be temporary in nature. ARPD of $2,474 for the second quarter was up slightly year over year, driven by increased product penetration, partially offset by aforementioned discrete items and higher than expected growth from D2C customers who, on average contribute lower revenue per dealer.

We're pleased to see growing uptake of our marketplace and digital experience products, thanks to our cross-selling effort. For AccuTrade which experienced some churn during the quarter. We're working diligently to drive subscriber growth. On our last call in May, we committed to accelerating the AccuTrade connected learning curve to more quickly embed the technology into dealer operations, onboarding and account support changes we made in the first half have yielded meaningfully higher product utilization by new users.

While these types of operational changes require time and investment we're optimistic that we can keep improving dealer satisfaction and retention. And the multiplier effect of our platform is real, we can see that in AccuTrade data AccuTrade customers are far more likely to use multiple Cars Commerce products, with average revenue per dealer, that's more than double that of non-equity trade customers. That data illustrates the power of cross selling of growing the AccuTrade base as part of our platform strategy.

Now shifting to our balance sheet. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $69 million year-to-date, free cash flow was $56 million year to date, roughly $11 million higher year-over-year. Free cash flow was driven primarily by improved adjusted EBITDA and lower cash taxes partially offset by higher cash interest and increased CapEx.

During the second quarter, we made $20 million in earn-out payments, primarily related to AccuTrade. We also repurchased 300,000 shares for $4.9 million, bringing first half repurchases to $14 million. In addition, we repaid $5 million of debt and reduced total debt outstanding to $475 million as of June 30, 2024.

Our total net leverage is now 2.1 times, down from 2.3 times last year and comfortably within our target range of 2 times to 2.5 times. With total liquidity of $304 million as of June 30, 2024, we have ample resources to execute our growth strategy and pursue the best return on capital.

With $105 million remaining on our current share repurchase authorization and conviction around our growth strategy, we now intend to return approximately 50% of second half free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchases. Our strong free cash flow conversion enabled us to deploy our capital in a manner that drives incremental shareholder value, whether it is share buybacks, attractive acquisitions or debt repayments.

I'll now conclude with our guidance. In the third quarter of 2024, we expect to deliver revenue in the range of $178 million to $181 million or year-over-year growth of 2% to 4%. Guidance reflects growth in dealer revenue from increasing product adoption, including D2C.

OEM and national revenue is also expected to grow year over year, but down slightly sequentially when compared to strong performance in the second quarter. Embedded in our guidance is also the impact of the CDK cyber incident, which widely disrupted our industry, our customers and our business in June and July, not only with our sales momentum at the end of June severely curtailed, but this continued into July and has an accelerating effect on third quarter revenue, given the subscription nature of our business.

We expect approximately 1% to 2% of CDK's related revenue impact to our business in the third quarter from a combination of lost sales and product launch delays. In addition, we expect to deliver third quarter adjusted EBITDA margins between 26.5% and 28.5% compared to 28.4% a year ago.

This guidance reflects continued investments to support our growth initiatives and also takes into account our revenue outlook for the third quarter. In light of our year-to-date performance and considering current business trends, we now expect fiscal year 2024 revenue growth of 4.5% to 5.5%.

This range reflects positive product growth in contribution from our D2C acquisition. Our revised assumptions also include a slower rate of adoption for AccuTrade and lost and delayed sales due to the CDK disruption, which have a compounding effect on full year subscription revenue.

And finally, we are reaffirming our outlook for full year adjusted EBITDA margin between 28% to 30%. At the midpoint, this represents adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 8% year over year. We are committed to driving cost discipline and operational efficiency and even with lower revenue growth expectations believe there is sufficient leverage in our model to improve adjusted EBITDA and deliver margin expansion.

And with that, I'd like to open the call for Q&A. Operator?

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)

Naved Khan, B. Riley Securities.

Naved Khan

Great, thank you and good morning all. A couple of things from me. One maybe Sonia for you. You had mentioned a 1% unexpected impact from a legacy solutions contract. Can you just maybe explain that more a little bit in terms of how that kind of cost to obtain and how it affected you?

And the other question I have is an AccuTrade. So you did talk about improved satisfaction with the product feature rollout. If I just look at the count went down sequentially and you kind of expect slower growth now on because of, I guess, some lost sales. Maybe just go through the dynamics of like what might have led to the higher churn and what has changed going forward? Thank you.

Sonia Jain

Good morning, Naved. Thanks for your questions. I think your first one was on the discrete items that impacted us in Q2. That was really related to some legacy contracts associated with our website business. We can't get into the individual customer specifics, but we do believe they are one-time in nature and it was just a timing thing, they impacted top line.

T. Alex Vetter

Yes, on the AccuTrade front, I mean, certainly I'm disappointed in our Q2 results there because we made a lot of positive changes with the product. In fact, our most avid users swear by the product, they love the product getting dealer adoption to change their operational processes proved to be more difficult. And when there's turnover at dealerships, we lose that advocacy inside the stores.

There is a shift that we're making on the product, which we signaled on the call, which is to follow our proven DI formula of seeking these OEM endorsements to land and expand accounts through that model which should bring in more dealers with manufacture backing into the platform.

It means we're going to get in at a lower price point. So you may not see the same revenue lift that we were anticipating this year, selling the connected full AccuTrade product. But we do think we can get solid dealer growth on website solutions and then move to upsell them in the store full-blown store solution over time.

That's going to prolong the ramp here and move it more into 2025. But we still see solid product growth in the solution this year. It's just slower than I think we all would have liked.

Naved Khan

Understood. And Sonia, just going back to the to the legacy solutions contracts, have you quantified it for second quarter. Is it fair to assume there is a impact from the remainder of the year as well as just part of the guide guidance today? Or is that something separate from that? Can you just maybe flush that out for me? Thanks.

Sonia Jain

Some of the discrete items are really range-bound into the second quarter. They obviously influence our full year results, but the impact is really confined to the second quarter.

Naved Khan

Got it. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Gary Prestopino, Barrington Research.

Gary Prestopino

Hi, good morning, everyone. I know this question was asked by Alex. With AccuTrade, could you maybe just again go over what -- besides the impact of the CDK disruption, which definitely impacted your product uptake, what it what was going on there? Or is it a function of that the dealers did not have the manpower to implement the product or they didn't have any incentive to implement the product. I guess, trying to get a feel for what happened in the quarter and what you've changed?

T. Alex Vetter

Yes. Well, the first answer, Gary, is I want to connect those two, because while the CDK impact was unfortunate for our for our customer partners, it also had an indirect impact on our sales pipeline as well. Most of our AccuTrade success year to date has been with dealer groups. And so a huge percentage of our sales pipeline was expecting those dealer groups to further deploy the solution to all of their stores.

And that concentration of CDK dealer -- I just put those sales motions on hold, right? We had major dealer group deals that we thought would close in the quarter and they got kicked out not only -- indefinitely, but we hope to reboot those in Q3 assuming dealership operations return to normalcy, which they are.

And so we feel good about that. But where we sit today, we just don't have verbal commitment that they're ready to proceed with expanding AccuTrade deployment throughout the rest of their platforms. And so I do want to connect those two things.

I do think as we've signaled in prior calls, we've been really focused on dealer success and onboarding. And we had some big wins in the quarter. Like if you look at the dealers that we sold in the prior three periods, their utilization of the product is up 30% over the original cohort we sold in the first quarter.

And so we're getting better at onboarding, we're getting better at targeting and we're getting better at dealer utilization. Those are all going to be tailwinds for the product, but it's clear to us, we're going to go slower, get it right and build allegiance to the platform in the dealer community so that they endorse the solution and get it expanded across their footprint of stores.

It's really just the a slowdown in the where we were at the beginning this year, we had our assumption that this would scale much faster, and that's clearly not happening as we would have liked. But the fundamentals of the value prop are rock-solid and the dealer excitement about the solution when they're using, it remains extremely strong.

Gary Prestopino

So is a you ended up with about 1,000 dealer customers on AccuTrade in Q1? is it safe to assume that that number did increase a little bit in Q2 and was there was there any deconversions?

T. Alex Vetter

It didn't it didn't grow in Q2. I mean that's a disappointment that we thought we were going to see better growth in that. Again, a lot of the deals that we had in our sales pipeline for Q2 were CDK dealers And so those those went from like 90% likely to zero, in our sales forecasting weighting virtually overnight. And then that really put a damper on on the Q3 momentum, which obviously impacts full year.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. So you've changed the strategy and you're going after -- you're trying to get OEM endorsements. With those OEM and enforcement, which it's nice to see you got Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover. With those endorsements are the deal or the OEMs giving the dealers a Co-op support in terms of some kind of monetary figures given to them to adopt AccuTrade?

T. Alex Vetter

So couple of things here. First of all, I wouldn't say we're totally changing the strategy because our AccuTrade sales are still solid and we're still getting dealers to adopt the full solution. I would classify this as saying we're showing agility with the strategy to pursue growth in new ways.

And so the website solutions is something that we signaled last year that all OEMs are realizing that they need trade and solutions to facilitate new car sales. If you can't get a consumer out of their existing vehicle, it's hard to sell them a new car.

And so all OEMs started talking to us about using AccuTrade technology, not only in their Tier one red website to talk to consumers directly, but deploying it across their dealer websites. And so yes, we get a couple of huge wins that we shifted to in the quarter to land some OEM endorsements that do include Co-op, [dollars] for the platform.

And in some cases, they're they're paying for the dealer to have this widget on their website, the JLR deal that really exclusive trading provider for all JLR websites. And so we're going to begin that rollout in Q3, where we'll be replacing any legacy training technology on dealer websites and inserting AccuTrade.

We know that through that experience, the dealers are going to be impressed with what they see in the product. And we think that will open up upsell conversations to deploy the full AccuTrade technology in their physical stores and off our marketplace as well.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. And just one more question on that, with the certification, particularly you mentioned Jaguar Land Rover, you're going to be rolling that out. The dealers aren't required, take AccuTrade. Again, it's up to the individual dealers to decide, but the OEM can be very cooperative in that regard. Is that right? Is that a correct assumption?

T. Alex Vetter

Yes, I'll let JLR have to speak to how hard they're going to enforce it, but they've announced this as the exclusive technology that they want to see it deployed across all JLR websites, whether we built them or not.

And so we are providing this technology that will be private label on the dealer websites. JLR is beginning the rollout to their dealer network, and they're looking to create a consistent digital retail experience, which we are going to power, not only for the corporate website, but again, exclusively across all JLR websites.

So we do think it'll produce meaningful upsell opportunities. It certainly will mean lower revenue initially. But like we showed with dealer website adoption, when we landed these OEM endorsements, it led to faster overall sales growth for not just websites, but for media and for marketplace to those dealers because of the OEM backing.

Gary Prestopino

Okay. And then just one more question I'll get off. Is it fairly safe to assume that if we didn't have this issue with CDK, there would have been no step down in the revenue guidance for the back half of the year?

Sonia Jain

It's a good question, Gary. I mean, as Alex indicated, you know, AccuTrade was a little softer than we expected it to be in Q2. We're really pleased with the OEM endorsements we have in that land and expand strategy that we're going to run with our website application to connected. And we're also pleased with the promotions we put into market to drive dealer engagement. They just take time. So that was certainly an additional component factored into the guide in addition to the disruption from CDK.

T. Alex Vetter

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Rajat Gupta, JPMorgan.

Rajat Gupta

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just have a question on the second half guidance, appreciate all the color on the third quarter, the impact from CDK and you know the accurate rate impact, but pretty sure that if I look at the Q4 guidance implied fourth quarter guidance, the midpoint implies around 3% revenue growth.

I mean that would be slower than the third quarter if I excluded the CDK impact. So I'm curious like what's driving that deceleration? Or why isn't there right offsets from the other areas of the core business? Or is it like really AccuTrade driven?

And just relatedly, I was just curious to know if how much was the AccuTrade contribution supposed to be in the initial 2024 guidance that you provided earlier in the year? And if you could just tie those two would be helpful and have a quick follow-up on. Thanks.

Sonia Jain

Thanks for the questions, Rajat. I'm not 100% sure, I'm getting to quite the same math as you are for slowing growth in Q4. We do expect to see some strong trajectory as we move through the balance of the second half. You know, from some of our comments earlier, as you've probably gathered, we had we had strong aspirations for that, AccuTrade ramp up over the course of this year.

You know, last year, we were largely devoted to pricing and packaging efforts on our marketplace. And so, there have been some challenges CDK, certainly interrupted some of the efforts we had put in place in Q2 to trying to drive dealer engagement. And that is a reason for the revision in part to our guidance range.

Rajat Gupta

Understood. Okay. That's clear. We can get there we can take offline on the fourth quarter math. And just the buyback comment on the second half again, I know my math would imply, you know something like between $30 million to $40 million of potential share repurchases in the second half. Is that in the ballpark in terms of the assumptions we should be making?

Sonia Jain

That is in the ballpark, we agree on that math.

Rajat Gupta

Okay. That's great. And just last question, just on the competitive landscape, what's the latest that you're seeing from some of your public or private peers in terms of pricing or sales competitiveness? And what would you call out to be the main advantages now in the current landscape for Cars Commerce? Thanks.

T. Alex Vetter

Yes. I mean, look, it's I'm following some of the public reporting that's coming out this week and trying to track the various puts and takes from various players. I think the high-level benefits that we offer that our competitors do not rise. As you noted, the majority of our traffic is coming to us organically or directly.

And so when customers invest with us, they're getting true incremental lift to their sales performance. Most of our peers rely on search engine marketing arbitrage, which directly competes with the dealer's other marketing budgets.

That's number one, I think on the Technology Solutions side, I don't think we have a real peer because our website solutions are best in class, both domestically in the US and now in Canada, where we achieved number one status.

In our AccuTrade technology, while growing slower than we would like is still contributing nicely to both our growth and our platform efficacy, which has strong flow through to the bottom line. And so as we get dealers to adopt our technology, it's adding meaningful layers of ARPD that create a meaningful profit picture for the business that's going to generate a lot of free cash flow.

So I think we're really well-positioned. We've got strong growth in both revenue and EBITDA this year in the second half, while it's a little bit lower than we would like. I think the fundamentals are strong here and we continue to execute.

Rajat Gupta

Understood. Great. Thanks for the color and good luck.

Operator

Marvin Fong, BTIG.

Marvin Fong

I guess just to put a finer point. So with AccuTrade, do you have the visibility on how many actual transactions are occurring there and should we should we view that as a appraisals being a good proxy for that? And then part B of that question is you obviously you won those two great endorsements in the quarter was the latest and Jaguar.

What's the pipeline for more wins there? I guess for direct couple of quarters ago. Is there an user activity around in all other major nameplates? And then I have a follow-up.

T. Alex Vetter

Yes. So great questions, Marvin. So first and foremost, we do see vehicle acquisitions on dealerships because we can see which cars are appraised. And then we see them appear in their dealer inventory listed on our marketplace. And so we are starting to match that technology.

And what we saw year to date is that dealerships are acquiring about 17 cars on average in June, which was down slightly from May, which was 18, which think about that -- if you were to have a flight auction fees against 17 or 18 cars or dealers are spending $2000 to $3,000 to acquire a car via option for one vehicle where we AccuTrade our software solutions, they can acquire 17 or 18, for that same dollar amount.

And so we know that the delta between sourcing inventory from your customer base versus the physical auction is a macro trend that you can absolutely bet on. This is the winning approach and dealerships that are doing this successfully are reporting record profits.

And so we know that we're on the right macro attack point in terms of the legacy model of wholesale versus the new way to retail. I think the second part of your question was really about, I think the OEM endorsements.

And you'll see even on our social posts announcing the Stellantis deal, there's more dealer comments on these posts than anything we've ever talked about. There's general excitement coming from the dealer community that finally, their car companies are backing dealer digital offerings.

Historically, OEMs have forced dealerships to update their physical showrooms and build modern and coffee bars and fiscal structures. I think you're going to see continued capital allocation shift by OEMs to help dealers do digital more. And we've built that infrastructure to both support Tier one and Tier three, far more effectively than any of our peers.

Marvin Fong

Got you. And obviously, we talk a little about the guidance. I actually would just like to kind of take a look at the second quarter numbers in terms of both dealer count and ARPD. So the CDK impact those numbers at all. I mean, you mentioned the lost sales momentum closing the quarter as well as just the fact that most like packing trade at a bit more churn.

So yes, the fact that -- what looks like ARPD was up a bit lower than than at least I was modeling, how much of that was kind of due to CDK, how much was due to other items? And then how much was due to just the AccuTrade shortfall? If you could maybe just help us understand how how the second quarter evolved because it did, I believe, come in below the low end of your guidance on the revenue line and just some help there would be would be great.

T. Alex Vetter

Yes, I'll start. And then maybe Sonia, you could add some more detail. But first of all, we were really pleased to grow dealer count in the quarter. Right that we would have certainly liked it to be higher, but the fundamental trend line started to shift and we start seeing higher new sales. And we announced on the call that we've got strong traffic trends, our lead and value delivery is also accelerating.

And so very pleased that our dealer count grew in the quarter, and I think that can bode well, unfortunately -- and by the way, the fact that we did that without seeing any depreciation ARPD shows that that is solid dealer growth rate that we're getting both customer growth. And we're holding, if not slightly growing our average revenue per dealer, it's a very healthy metric.

It did impact it negatively -- we anticipated more sales coming in honestly, through AccuTrade in Q2 and in Q3, we've had just thought we'd have more momentum by now. And I think we've talked about that enough here that I won't go into those details, but it would have actually grown ARPD better had we would have seen that sales lift.

Looking ahead, obviously, D2C has a lower price point than domestically, what we sell our services. So even though we may get continued dealer growth that inorganically presses ARPD a bit and our solutions strategy to sell dealer website solutions comes in at a lower starting point as well.

And so ARPD may not grow as fast, but it's still very strong and growing steadily. And if we can get dealer growth and ARPD growth that creates a really powerful financial picture. I don't know, Sonia will see that in terms of detail.

Sonia Jain

Yes, maybe to just dumb fill in a couple a little bit more color, I think related to ARPD. Marvin, one of the one of the impacts in Q2 is in fact the discrete item that I was mentioning earlier, those do run through some ARPD since they were in our dealer revenue number. And we're trying to be, you know, fairly consistent with our use of these kinds of metrics. So that's probably the single biggest reason that the ARPD came in a little bit lower than you modeled.

Marvin Fong

So just to be clear in your guidance when you provided a couple of months ago, the discrete items was not contemplated?

Sonia Jain

Those are not contemplated now that those are not expected.

Marvin Fong

Nor were they expected in the full year,?

Sonia Jain

Nor were they expected in the full year. And the other thing I'll mention, too, which may be helpful about the facility disruption certainly had an impact on our business for Q2 in particular, it was less of a financial impact. You see it more in the operating metrics of the business, given the disruption to the sales cycle. So it interferes with like your Q2 exit rate going into Q3, but the financial impact is going to be weighted to the following quarter. So that's why we've been talking about it in the context of Q3 full year guidance, if that's helpful.

Marvin Fong

So yes, that makes total sense. I thought maybe more on the dealer councils that like a June 30th cutoff, but that had more of a CDK.

Sonia Jain

Right. That's where you saw it.

Marvin Fong

Okay. I'll take the rest of my questions off offline. Thank you.

Operator

Tom White, D.A. Davidson.

Tom White

Great, thanks. A couple if I could. I guess just first on the national OEM line. So Sony, maybe you could just parse out a little bit for us kind of how the different like cohorts of advertisers and their performed. I guess I'm sort of grouping it maybe like legacy kind of auto OEMs, non auto national advertisers and then maybe some new auto OEMs like the EV guys.

Just curious like how you know, sort of and this trending for for those groups? And can you confirm did you say that the line will be down quarter over quarter in the third quarter? And then I got a follow-up for Alex.

T. Alex Vetter

I'll just start on them on the mix. Most of our growth with OEM, Tom has come through the smaller upstart and or mid mid here OEMs, we still have the largest OEMs have largely sat on the sidelines. The reason we're not baking those into our second half guide is that, on the hunting, those giants is hard to predict, right?

If one of those giants were to step back in, it would change the game for us profoundly, but we just don't feel confident baking that into our our full year guide. So a lot of our OEM success year to date and as we look ahead is coming from more of the disruptive EV players, trying to take market share and more of your time for and import automakers who are also trying to grow market share in the US, we don't have much growth from the large domestic OEMs that have the biggest budgets yet.

Sonia Jain

And then and then really specifically to your question on the sequential growth in OEM. from Q2 to Q3, and we do expect it to be down slightly, but I would consider it to be like a hugely material downtick. It's still growing year over year. It's going to be somewhat consistent with what you saw us deliver and kind of the Q1 timeframe.

Tom White

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And then not to beat a dead horse on AccuTrade, but I guess I just want to make sure I understand, Alex, when when you refer to this sort of this website, you called it website solutions.

So basically, what's happening is that for whatever reason, some dealers, maybe it's turnover at the dealership or just it's tough for dealers to kind of like really change the way they maybe handle it trade-ins actually at the store.

So that instead of like you guys selling in, you know, the sort of a handheld unit that plugs into the diagnostics and all that stuff sort of now you're sort of aiming more than actually just put some of the technology on the dealership websites to value trade-ins and that's kind of the the way to land the customer. And then hopefully over time, you think you can kind of get more of the on premise for -- lack of a better word kind of technology going?

T. Alex Vetter

Yes, I think let me explain it this way to try to connect the dots. For most successful at E-Trade dealerships use at E-Trade throughout their physical stores there, appraising every vehicle that comes in for service. They're offering this as something they can do for customers in a matter of minutes.

And they're acquiring in some cases, hundreds of cars per month purely from their service lane and they love the product and there's even opportunity for us to take pricing up, but they use it, so passionately. I think the downside of that is it takes a lot of time to get dealerships to embrace that physical change of us, both deploying people and resources into the dealership to conduct that on-premise training.

And so it's slower sales ramp. It takes more time. It has a higher cost in our go to market. What we're finding in terms of what OEMs and dealers are willing to do is embrace online first as a way to get them started using our technology and then move towards upselling them towards the full physical store rollout.

I wouldn't recommend this strategy if all we had was to go convince dealers to sell AccuTrade on their website. But when you have the OEM setting up regional meetings with their dealer bodies and announcing their financial commitments to helping dealers do this more effectively, we think it can really boost our sales effort because they're now bringing the dealers to us and then we're focused more on just installing that technology and training them on how to use it on their own website.

Those that find the success in doing that, we think will naturally gravitate to saying how do we get more volume? Can we start sourcing from the cars.com marketplace? Can we start to promote will buy any car media with you and can we source cars in our service lane, we train is how to do that. We think this will be a better sales prospecting strategy and again, slower revenue on the front end, but we think it'll it will create a lot bigger customer base using the technology and our tools.

Tom White

Yes, great. Thanks for the description.

T. Alex Vetter

Thanks for the questions.

Operator

Joe Spak, UBS.

Joe Spak

Thanks. Good morning. And just to the CDK outage again, I mean, as you as you just sort of describe it, this is really somewhat of a temporary impact from delayed adoption. I just want to confirm like there's you're not really sort of seeing any any or maybe there was some cancellation in light of maybe some some lower near term profits port for any reconsideration going on.

And then my understanding is CDK's mostly DMS infrastructure back office financing, but they do have other products. I think they've got some digital retail trade valuation offerings. So I'm wondering if you see any overlap there and there is actually maybe an opportunity here from some potential sort of dissatisfaction with that vendor?

T. Alex Vetter

So the first part of your question, we do believe this has been more of a onetime impac. In a subscription model like ours when you lose 30 or 60 selling days of new customer acquisition, it can have a prolonged impact on the cumulative effect of your subscription revenue number, which is, I think what you see in our in our full year, our second half guide.

So the impact is onetime, but again, the subscription nature has a more prolonged impact, if you will. I think you're right that this has been a a real challenge, not just on CDK's DMS, but their digital retail solutions, CRM, their inventory management.

And so we do think there's opportunities for us to pick up market share where our cloud-based technology we know we can. We can provide a degree of enterprise-level support and dealerships are looking to find more modern tools and technology that run their stores. So I do think it has more upside potential on a go-forward basis. But the onetime impact certainly muted some of our success in Q2 and Q3 as well.

Joe Spak

Thank you. And just a second question on the comment about 50% of second half free cash flow to buybacks. I mean, like rough math, it seems like a little bit over maybe 2% of the current market cap and especially after the reaction this morning, how clearly you want to sort of send a strong signal and incompetence of of the business.

But can you just tell us a little bit more about sort of how you think about the use of cash for that versus maybe repaying more debt, which I think also would be fairly accretive or or maybe even M&A?

And maybe just to follow up on the last question, there's even an opportunity to and to acquire some assets that might help you more compete with and with an opening versus CDK?

Sonia Jain

Yes. No, thanks for the question. I mean, one of one of the great strengths of our business is that we do generate a lot of a lot of free cash flow, even after deploying 50% of free cash flow in the second half toward share repurchases.

We still believe that we have ample flexibility to continue on with other portions of our strategy when it comes to capital allocation. So namely debt paydown, yes, we agree with you in today's interest rate environment on debt paydown is generally speaking an accretive thing.

And it even even that aside, we have the flexibility for M&A. So I don't view it as a limiting thing. And we have been we have been balanced. We think it's prudent for us to lean in a little bit more here on the share repurchase front this quarter.

Joe Spak

Thank you.

Operator

Doug Arthur, Huber Research.

Douglas Arthur

I'll take the questions offline. Thanks.

T. Alex Vetter

Okay, Doug.

Operator

Yes, there will be no question and please go ahead, Alex Vetter.

T. Alex Vetter

Thank you. I want to thank everyone for tuning in today, and I hope that people realize that as we've demonstrated time and time again, including this quarter, we're growing consistently our revenue and our profitability, which is a real winning combination for long-term value creation.

We've got a lot of powerful opportunities. And our team is heads down, executing on our platform strategy, growing the revenue and focusing on innovation. So we want to thank you for your time today and we look forward to talking to more of you again shortly.

Operator

