Q2 2024 Baxter International Inc Earnings Call

Clare Trachtman

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Joe Almeida, Baxter's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's Second Quarter 2024 results, along with our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2024.

With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2024, this status and anticipated timing of our ongoing strategic actions, including the proposed Kidney Care separation and the potential impact of our recent pricing actions, regulatory matters and the macro-economic environment on our results of operations contained forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and of course, our actual results could differ materially from our current expectations.

Please refer to today's press release and our SEC filings for more detail concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

In addition, on today's call, non-GAAP financial measures will be used to help investors understand Baxter's ongoing business performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures being discussed today to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying investor presentation and also available in our earnings release issued this morning, which are both available on our website.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Jose Almeida

Thank you, Clare, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Our second quarter 2024 results reflect the continued progress and momentum of our ongoing strategic transformation. Our performance in the quarter was strong, reinforcing the benefits of our redesigned operating model, fueled by the commitment and hard work of our outstanding Baxter team.

I will start the call today with some brief commentary on our strong second quarter performance before turning the call over to Joel to provide more detail on our results, as well as our outlook for the rest of the year. Then as always, we'll open up to your questions.

As you saw in this morning's earnings release, Baxter's second quarter results exceeded our previously issued guidance on both the top and bottom line. This performance further enhances our confidence in our ability to continue executing against our strategic priorities and build upon this underlying momentum. As such, we have increased our full year sales outlook and adjusted EPS guidance accordingly.

Our second quarter performance provides further evidence that the steps we have taken to date to centralize and streamline our operating model are yielding results with these actions allow for improved visibility, both externally and internally through our markets as well as increased accountability for our segment leaders. These benefits, coupled with enhanced operational rigor, have enabled our teams to better identify opportunities to accelerate innovation to drive growth and expand margins.

Turning to some of the highlights from the quarter. Second quarter sales from continuing operations grew 3% on a reported basis and 4% at constant currency rates. As a reminder, continuing operations exclude the impact of our BioPharma Solutions business, BPS, which we divested at the close of the third quarter of 2023, in line with our strategic transformation roadmap.

Sales growth was broad-based with all four Baxter segments delivering growth above our expectations, reflecting positive demand and improved pricing for products across much of the portfolio. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.68. These results were driven by our top line performance, combined with our continued emphasis on operational efficiency across the company with ongoing contributions from our integrated supply chain network.

Our strong operational performance more than offset a negative impact from foreign exchange any higher-than-expected tax rate in the quarter.

Now looking at performance by segment. Medical Products and Therapies, or MPT, delivered second quarter sales growth of 4% at reported rates and 5% at constant currency rates. Growth was fueled by demand across the segment and results included first US sales of our leading-edge, Novum IQ large-volume pump with Dose IQ Safety Software.

Customer interest is high for the Novum platform, including both large volume and syringe pumps with their ability to advance an activity and intelligent infusion therapy. These pumps are already live and in-use in multiple sites, making a difference for caregivers and the patients they serve.

We have a healthy funnel of opportunities and anticipate continued strong, steady uptake from Novum across the balance of 2024 and beyond through the upgrades of existing customers and conversions of new customers.

Our Pharmaceuticals segment grew 9% at reported rates and 11% at constant currency rates. Performance was driven by double digit growth in our Specialty Injectables portfolio, reflecting the recent launches of a range of new differentiated injectables as well as significant growth in our drug compounding business. Growth in the segment was partially offset by lower sales of inhaled anesthetics.

Health Care Systems and Technologies, or HST performance advanced to 1% in both reported and constant rates. Our Care and Connectivity Solutions division delivered mid-single digit growth, reflecting positive market demand and strong US capital orders, which increased meaningfully both sequentially and year over year.

Growth in the quarter was partially offset by an expected decline in the frontline care division, primarily due to a difficult comparison to the prior year period and continued softness in the US primary care market. Overall, HST results in the quarter benefited from the operational improvements that we are in process of implementing to enhance ongoing performance. As we discussed last quarter, we expect to see these efforts continue to yield positive results as 2024 continues and going forward.

Finally, Kidney Care was flat year over year at reported rates and grew 3% at constant currency rates. Performance continues to be fueled by demand for our Acute Therapies portfolio, plus strong growth for peritoneal dialysis products due to positive volume and pricing globally. Growth was partially offset by an expected decline in sales of in-center hemodialysis products due to select product and market exits.

Looking ahead, we remain confident and excited about the future of our company and our potential to continue to accelerate sales growth, expand our margins and drive innovation that will deliver benefits to our customers, shareholders and many other stakeholder communities.

As you all know, we launched our strategic transformation in January of 2023 to recast Baxter as a more simplified, more agile and more focused company, passionate in its commitment to operational excellence and better positioned to accelerate growth through customer inspired innovation.

Among the elements central to our plan was the separation of the Kidney Care business from Baxter in order to provide both companies with improved strategic clarity and greater flexibility to pursue their unique investment priorities. We are continuing to make steady progress towards the separation. And while the ultimate pathway has not yet been determined, we currently expect the separation will occur in late 2024 or early 2025.

With the separation of Kidney Care, we have a unique opportunity to redefine ourselves while also remaining firmly grounded in what has powered our success for nearly a century.

Our life-sustaining mission, our focus on essential health care, our commitment to innovation and at the heart of it all, our employees, whose unparalleled dedication turns our aspirations into impact. Together, we are united, energized and eager to take backs into a future of sustained health care leadership.

With that, I'll pass it over to Joel to provide more detail on our results for the quarter and outlook for the balance of the year.

Joel Grade

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. As Joe mentioned, we are pleased with our second quarter results, which came in ahead of our expectations and further reinforce our goal and consistently meeting and exceeding our financial objectives. Second Quarter 2024 global sales of $3.8 billion increased 3% on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis. And as mentioned, compared favorably to our previously issued guidance.

Our performance in the quarter benefited from better-than-expected sales in many product categories and particularly in Patient Support Systems, Infusion Therapies, peritoneal dialysis and drug compounding. As compared to the prior year period, sales, excluding Kidney Care, increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings from continuing operations totaled $0.68 per share, increasing 24% versus the prior year period and ahead of our prior guidance of $0.65 - $0.67 per share. Results in the quarter were driven by strong operational performance with continued momentum commercially, partially offset by a negative impact from nonoperational items totaling $0.05 per share due to foreign exchange and a higher than anticipated tax rate.

Now I'll walk through our results by reportable segments. Commentary regarding sales growth reflect growth at constant currency rates. Sales in our medical products and therapies or MPT segment were $1.3 billion, increasing 5%. Then MCT, second quarter sales from our infusion therapies and technologies division totaled $1 billion and increased 5%. Sales in the quarter benefited from strong growth internationally across the division, particularly for our IT solutions and Infusion Systems products, which benefited from both volume and pricing gains.

Solid demand for nutrition globally also contributed to growth in the quarter. Sales of Advanced Surgery totaled $277 million and grew 4%, reflecting solid growth internationally. For our healthcare systems and technologies or HST segment sales in the quarter were $748 million and increased 1% coming in ahead of our expectations. Within HST segment, sales in our care and connectivity solutions or CCS division were $452 million, growing 4% performance rebounded in the quarter, driven by a significant growth in orders, both sequentially and year over year for our CCS products.

As Joe mentioned, the actions we're taking to enhance our operational rigor and improve execution are yielding results. These factors contributed to orders growth across our CCS division of more than 40% compared to the prior year and over 60% sequentially. Results in the quarter included upgrades to both existing customers and competitive gains within our Patient Support Systems business.

We are very encouraged by the growth of orders in the US this quarter, which will be phased in over the course of the second half of this year and into 2025. Overall, we believe the initiatives we are implementing to improve commercial execution will continue to lead to improved performance both in the second half of this year and beyond.

Frontline care sales in the quarter were $296 billion, declining 4% in line with our expectations and represented a double-digit improvement sequentially. Growth in the quarter continued to be impacted by a difficult comparison to the prior year as backlog reductions positively contributed to growth in the prior year period. Performance of the quarter was also impacted by ongoing softness in the primary care market, which negatively impacted growth in both our connected monitoring and intelligent diagnostics product portfolios.

The timing and release of government orders in the US also impacted growth in the quarter. We expect this division return to growth in the second half of the year as growth for products in other settings such as cardiology and acute is anticipated to more than offset the continued softness in primary care and the lower government orders.

The [anniversary] of the prior year impact from a backlog reduction will also benefit performance in the second half of the year.

Moving on to pharmaceuticals. Sales in this segment were $602 million, increasing 11%. Performance in the quarter reflects double-digit growth in our US injectables portfolio, driven by new product launches as well as strong demand for services during our drug compounding portfolio internationally, which has benefited from supply constraints for certain customers that are expected to ease in the second half of the year.

Performance of the quarter was partially offset by lower sales of inhaled anesthetics globally. Sales in the quarter for our Kidney Care segment totaled $1.1 billion, increasing 3%. Then Kidney Care, global sales of chronic therapies were $917 million, increasing 1%. Strong [TD] growth in the quarter was partially offset by the expected negative impact from certain product and market exits in our in-center HD business as well as lower sales in China due to government procurement initiatives.

We estimate that these items negatively impacted sales by just had over $50 million in the quarter. Sales in our Acute Therapies business were $201 million, representing growth of 9%, driven by strong demand and competitive conversions in the United States. Other sales, which represent sales not allocated to a segment and primarily includes sales of products and services provided directly to certain of our manufacturing facilities were $22 million and declined 5% during the quarter.

Now moving on to the rest of the P&L. Our adjusted gross margin totaled 41.2% and represented an increase of 80 basis points over the prior year. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin primarily reflects the strong operational efficiencies we are realizing within our integrated supply chain network, resulting from execution of the margin improvement programs we are implementing and the anniversary of the negative margin impacts from inflationary pressures that drove higher cost of goods sold in the prior year period.

Price initiatives in select markets also positively contributed to margin improvement in the quarter. Product mix and foreign exchange partially offset margin expansion in the quarter.

Adjusted SG&A totaled $873 million or 22.9 as a percentage of sales, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior year period as we are making selective investments to support our growth objectives and new product launches. SG&A leverage is expected to continue to improve as sales ramp over the course of the year.

Adjusted R&D expense in the quarter totaled $175 million and represented 4.6 as a percentage of sales, an increase of 10 basis points compared to the prior year period and reflects our continued investments in advancing new products across the portfolio and bringing innovation to patients across our segments.

These factors resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 13.7%, an increase of 50 basis points versus prior year, driven by the factors above which more than offset a negative impact on operating margins of approximately 70 basis points in the foreign exchange.

Net interest expense totaled $85 million in the quarter, a decrease of $39 million versus the prior year period, driven by debt repayments in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the proceeds of our BPS divestiture. We plan to continue to repay debt in 2024, consistent with our stated capital allocation priorities.

During July, Baxter finalized a bank financed bridge loan in the form of the delayed draw term loan for DTTL in lieu of a public bond financing with a total size of $2.05 billion. The DTTL provides certain availability to fund debt maturities coming due in the fourth quarter and the events we haven't completed in the Kidney Care separation by that time.

We expect to utilize proceeds from the separation to repay the loan if outstanding. We felt this is a better option as compared to bond financing, given the more temporary nature of the cash need and the high cost to issue new term debt in current markets.

Adjusted other nonoperating income totaled $20 million in the quarter compared to an expense of $22 million in the prior year period, which included losses on both foreign exchange and marketable securities. The adjusted tax rate for the quarter of 23.9% came in higher than expectations and increased as compared to the prior year tax rate of 17.8%.

The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the geographic mix of earnings, decreased utilization of foreign tax credits in the current year period and a nonrecurring foreign tax incentive in the prior year period. And as previouslpy mentioned, adjusted earnings from continued operations totaled $0.68 per share and increased 24% versus the prior year, primarily driven by improved commercial performance and a reduction in interest expense offset by the impact of foreign exchange and a higher tax rate.

Let me conclude my remarks by discussing our outlook for the third quarter and full year 2024, including some key assumptions underpinning the guidance. For full year 2024, Baxter now expects total sales growth of approximately 3% on both reported and constant currency basis, which is an increase from prior guidance of 2% to 3% on a constant currency basis. This increase reflects the outperformance we realized in the second quarter and continued momentum across our businesses.

Constant currency sales and guidance for the full year by reportable segment is as follows. For MPT, we now expect sales growth of approximately 5%. This is an increase from the prior guidance of 4% to 5% and reflects the outperformance year to date and continued momentum for our Novum platform.

Sales in our healthcare systems and technology segment are expected to be approximately flat to the prior year, consistent with prior guidance. This guidance reflects improved performance in the second half of the year, but also assuming the installation of some CCS orders and sales to 2025.

In addition, our guidance assumes FLC performance also improves in the second half of the year, plus that both primary care and government orders declined in 2024 neither of which we believe represent market share losses. We expect both the primary care market and orders from the government will improve in 2025.

We now expect pharmaceutical sales growth of approximately 7%, which compares favorably to prior guidance of 6% to 7% and reflects the strong start to the year and continued momentum for our new product launches as well as increased contribution from drug compounding. The contributions from drug compounding is expected to meaningfully slow in the second half of the year as supply constraints for certain hospital customers in use and the business focuses on driving more profitable growth.

Collectively, sales for these three remaining Baxter segments are now expected to increase approximately 4% in 2024 and exit the second half of the year at the higher end of our prior expectation of 4% to 5%. For Kidney Care, we now expect sales growth of 1% to 2% as compared to 2023. This also compares favorably to prior guidance and reflects the underlying momentum of this business.

Now turning to our outlook for other P&L line items. We continue to expect adjusted operating margin to increase by more than 50 basis points in 2024. We expect our non-operating expenses, which include net interest expense and other income and expense to total approximately $330 million in aggregate during 2024.

We now anticipate a full year adjusted tax rate of approximately 23%. We expect our diluted share count to average $511 million shares for the year. Based on all these factors, we now anticipate full year adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $2.93 to $3.1 per diluted share, which also compares favorably to prior guidance of $2.88 and $2.98 per diluted share and reflects the outperformance we realized in the second quarter and expect for the remainder of the year and includes an incremental headwind from nonoperational items totaling approximately $0.02 per share.

Specific to the third quarter of 2024, please expect Novum sales growth of 3% to 4% on a reported basis and 4% to 5% on a constant currency basis. And we expect adjusted earnings, excluding special items of $0.77 $0.79 per diluted share.

With that, we can now open up the call for Q&A.

Robbie Marcus, JPMorgan.

Robert Marcus

Well, great. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on a nice quarter. Two from me. I wanted to start with the revised guidance, and it looks like it's pretty much going higher from the second quarter beat and then third quarter upside versus the street. So you gave a lot of detail, but I was hoping you could just walk us through the underlying drivers. And did I get the raise and impact correct? Thanks.

Joel Grade

Hi, good morning, Robin. This is Joel. Thank you for the questions. Yes, I think certainly the new guidance is actually starts with the performance we had in Q2. We had a strong operational quarter and obviously, that's part of what's carrying through the rest of the year. What I would just say in general is that our businesses continue to have strong momentum in them. And so I think when you think about this from a sales perspective, it's the recovery, the continued recovery of over the course of the year sequentially in HST.

Again, we've raised the guidance for MPT as well from a sales perspective as well as pharma. And so I think the -- and all those businesses are going to continue to improve from a sales perspective to a top line. That's part of the really key driver.

From a margin perspective, we continue to expect a positive progress from a pricing standpoint, from an [ISC] standpoint. The margin improvement programs and the continued work there are also a part, obviously, what's driving, ultimately the bottom line beat as well.

You know, the offset to some of that from an operating margin perspective, we are making continued investments in our business from a sales and marketing standpoint, from an R&D perspective, from new product launch perspective. And so those things considered impact in the opposite direction as well as, I was [I would say] in pharma that I think you're aware of, was related to [BPF] sales. So that's an offset.

And then finally, on the bottom line, from a -- we do have a headwind from an [OpEx] and a tax rate perspective. But again, punchline here, continued sales momentum, margin expansion, with a couple of the offsets I talked about.

Robert Marcus

Thanks. And maybe just a quick follow up here. The HST had a a tough first quarter. It looks like it improved sequentially in second quarter. Frontline care still negative year over year. Maybe just speak to the underlying trends you're seeing in the two businesses there and your confidence in a reacceleration and return to positive growth in the second half of the year. Thanks.

Jose Almeida

Hi, Robbie. Good morning. We feel that a great deal of the operational issues are being addressed and behind us. We still are addressing them and will be throughout the 2024 calendar year, primarily the one involving one of our plants transfers, it's been addressed and is in really, really good shape at the moment.

I want to make sure that we also have -- our sales force is doing a fantastic job, and we did a significant motor revamping there. So we see that going well. We also see a very positive trend in capital. And the positive trends in capital allows us to have very strong -- one of the strongest quarters we've ever had in orders; it was the second quarter.

So we see that going extremely well. This is in the CCS business, which is our beds and nurse call systems. FLC completed different dynamic that has to do with the primary care market that has significant shifts during 2020 forward. Big players coming in and out. We believe our market share is still growing in that slightly, but it's very high and we feel that business is going to come back into normality towards the end of the year as well as the government orders, which has been very, very low.

And the most important factor was the comp versus last year. All in all, I think it just took us during the quarter, we see some very interesting dynamics on the market with our product offering, gaining ground and stable market share and possibly growing into Q3 and Q4.

Robert Marcus

Great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Travis Steed, Bank of America Securities.

Travis Steed

Hey. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to ask about the Kidney Care separation. I think that was new that you added early 2025. So I wanted to ask about that. And has your thinking changed at all on spin versus sell -- and also noticed on the impairment charge on that business. So wasn't sure if there's anything to kind of read into that impairment charge this quarter?

Joel Grade

So couple of things on this. First of all, thanks for the question, Travis. From a timing perspective, you'll get -- and look, we're continuing to make progress and continue to move forward and [what I'm going to do a] path to ensure that we're ready for both from a sale and the spin process. And so we're obviously doing that in a way that's going to maximize our shareholder value for all of our stakeholders. And so we continue to make solid progress with that, I would say.

I think the timing difference, I just look at it -- as we've continued to evolve the process and move it forward, again, I think we're in a good place from the perspective of both, but the timing has shifted a little bit as we continue to move through the year. And so our plan is still to continue to get it done by the end of 2024, but it could move into the early part of 2025, which is why we put the guidance out that it did.

From a goodwill perspective, the way I would think that is, we now have a process where we actually had bidders for a value into what the will is and sort of this. We assess that relative to the value of the books. There's a negative impact there from a goodwill perspective. I wouldn't say this -- in the event that there was a sale moving forward, we would be recognizing a gain on that sale. So there's a little bit of a timing issue from that perspective.

But this is part of a normal process to reassess our goodwill. Now that again, we have an actual kind of, what I call, market value for that so to speak, and then that's where that came from.

Travis Steed

Great. I wanted to ask a follow-up on the margins. So first of all, the second half, total company, you got a couple hundred basis points, second half margin ramp. So wanted to ask about the confidence and kind of what's driving that. But also, if you think about the segment margins in the first half of the year, all the margin expansion for the total company was more on the renal side and the core Baxter business down year over year.

I wanted to kind of think about how we get confidence that extra renal co longer term like the RemainCo Baxter business again, to be expanding margins kind of 50 basis points or so a year that you've kind of set out in the past?

Joel Grade

Sure. Let me start by taking, what I call, some of the drivers of our margin perspective, and then I'll get to the second part of your question. The margin drivers continue to be from a couple of different things. One is, our top line, obviously, our top line growth and stability and new product launches that are coming into play. That's both a short-term and something over the longer term. That's going to be a driver from a margin perspective.

Our pricing, we continue to see upside opportunities from a pricing perspective. In the current year, it's been primarily outside the US. We look for some of that in the US next year is, again some of the GPO contracts that take hold, et cetera, and we continue to take pricing.

[ISC] continues to be a area where we expand our margins, again both the margin improvement programs. Just the efficiencies we continue to gain from smart investments in automation, et cetera. So that's where the kind of the really key drivers and why we feel continued confidence in our ability to actually drive our margins going forward.

And then from an activity perspective, there's a couple of things that I would just say. Number one, as we move to a vertical structure of the company, we've continued to refine our process of allocations. Some of this from an activity perspective is as an impact. Again, as we continue to refine our allocation methodology, and you see some of that again impacting the kidney and some margins ex kidney.

The other parts of it, from a just -- as I mentioned in my comments in the earlier question, we are continuing to invest in R&D. We are continuing to invest in new product launches and things that ultimately are going to drive growth that are impacting operating margins in general. So that's the -- that answer your question?

Travis Steed

Yeah. Thanks a lot. Appreciate that.

Operator

David Roman, Goldman Sachs.

David Roman

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. I wanted just to start on the revenue outlook for the balance of the year and recognizing the comment on exiting the year at the higher end of the 4% to 5% on the core Baxter business. But as you look at the sort of guidance that you've provided for Q3 and the balance of the year, I think that implies revenue growth in Q4 below 1%. Can you just help us understand the drivers of the phasing of revenue for the balance of the year. And then I have one follow up on the strategic capital allocation side.

Joel Grade

Sure. Thanks for the question. Yeah, that's the primary driver of some of the movement there in terms of, what I'll call the squeeze ramp in the fourth quarter is really a product mix impacted. It starts with compounding in pharma. We've had some -- that's been a significant driver of some of the upside in addition to the other parts of the business, and that actually starts to slow down in the second half of the year, but particularly in the fourth quarter.

And then so, I would say, that's really one of the key drivers of some of the little bit of the phasing and move from what we call a third quarter perspective. And again, the squeeze math on the fourth quarter.

David Roman

Got it. And then maybe just a follow-up. As you look at kind of the increases in discretionary spending on the SG&A and R&D side, can you maybe go into a little bit more detail about the internal capital allocation priorities? Where those incremental dollars in SG&A and R&D are being deployed? And maybe any early look you can give us into some of the other product launches or geographic expansion initiatives that may come out the other side of these investments?

Jose Almeida

Good morning, David. How are you?

David Roman

I'm good. Thanks you for asking. Nice to talk to you.

Jose Almeida

Likewise. Listen, just adding a bit to Joe's previous answer, is compounding. We had a customer in Australia, which had maintenance planned into their hospitals. We took a great deal of their volume. So you see, therefore, a drilling down in the third and fourth quarter, which we knew about it. So when you do this creation method in the fourth quarter, you have got to watch you get. But primarily driven by that part of the business, had a specific event in the first and second quarter.

Moving to the capital allocation. Our capital allocation now, putting kidney care on the side, is driven by innovation. So what is the highest innovation drivers for the company? It's going to be in infusion technology. So we have more investment to do into new categories of pump more software. We have intelligent software coming out in 2025 with artificial intelligence [adjacent] just so the pump.

We also have five new product launches that we're planning in the next 12 months for HST, significant ones, really good ones. We need to put the money behind to close the gap in the research and development regulatory affairs as well as the commercial launch. So that is where we allocate the money and we have some more like you're still in pharmaceuticals.

We are talking about infusion systems, specifics into PS SaaS and get communications and what we call the injectable specialty drugs, primarily via flows, via [biodel ahead] coming out of one of our facilities. So all the capital allocation going into products that have higher margin and higher contribution to the company plus associated to debt is the spending that goes along. Some good spending, spending for good use. We did a lot of work internally to understand the major drivers of shareholder value to be able to achieve that.

David Roman

Very helpful. Thank you for taking the question.

Operator

Larry Biegelsen, Wells Fargo.

Larry Biegelsen

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the nice quarter here. Joe, I was hoping you could just give us a refresher on the key assumptions for kidney care sale or spin. The tax basis, how might it look different from the BPS sale. Just the margins for kidney co. First half was 10.9%, which is much higher than in prior years. So when we're trying to estimate the dilution, what should we think about for margins and the stranded cost assumptions and use of proceeds would be helpful. Any color on that?

Thanks for taking the question.

Joel Grade

Sure. Thanks for the question. Let me just start with the, -- again a little bit from a margin perspective. Again, our first quarter with kidney, you'll recall, had some substantial one-time impact that drove that margin that, what I'll call a disproportionately high level. So I think as we've talked about kidney in general, you know, the thing about that I think is the high single digit sort of low double digit margin profile at this point. And again, that was somewhat inflated, so particularly in Q1, would be Larry when answered that question.

From a stranded cost perspective, this is an area -- we haven't specifically given that type of guidance yet on that. What I will tell you is that that's one of the key initiatives that I'm driving personally in terms of our ability to again reduce the dilutive impact on that. And so I think that's something we're going -- you'll hear more about as we go forward.

But that's really, we haven't come out yet and given that type of information. And we have plans that are underway and starting to execute that to get ahead of it. Certainly, from a sale versus spin perspective, obviously, the overarching goal is to maximize shareholder value and so we're going to do what is best in order to accomplish that.

And, if I weigh the puts and takes on some of that kind of stuff, obviously all those -- the evaluations being equal, so to speak. There's certain advantages of a sale from the perspective of the [immorial] cash earlier, from the perspective of valuations, certainly et cetera. But obviously, there's lots of parts to play in that.

And then from a tax perspective, I guess to answer your final question, I think I look at that as a part of the overall economics of what we're going to do. I think there's been a lot of questions on tax leakage, et cetera. But in the end, it really is about economics in terms of what we end up with, from the net tax proceeds. And then again, what maximizes shareholder value.

Larry Biegelsen

Alright. I'll leave it at that. Thanks for taking the question, guys.

Joel Grade

Thank you, Larry.

Operator

Vijay Kumar, Evercore ISI.

Vijay Kumar

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Joe, I just wanted to go back on the fourth quarter implied sort of 1% organic. If I heard you correctly, the only thing that's changing is that growth compounding. So should the exit rates for MPT, HST, Kidney Co, they should all be in that sort of annual range rate, in the low to mid-singles for MPT, HST, Kidney Co in the 1% to 2%. And only thing that changes for Q4 is growth compounding, is that correct?

Joel Grade

It's primarily that, and some kidney. But I think the growth compounding is the main part of it. We have talked about the fact that they are ex kidney exit range for the year will be 4%, 5% range. So I think, it's primarily compounding and then some slowdown in kidney.

Jose Almeida

So VJ. The kidney part is primarily driven by value-based procurement in that specific business. So as we await the inclusion or not, we look at our forecast and we look -- that is the biggest impact that we're going to have in kidney is VBP. Of course, data associated with drug compounding have muted the good growth and results of the rest of the businesses is advanced.

Vijay Kumar

Understood, Joe. And maybe, Joe, a bigger picture question for you. If I just go back last 18 months, it's been a lot of moving parts challenges. A lot of questions raised on -- is Baxter losing share. When I look at your order commentary within HS&T, in some of the performance in the core business, it looks like we're back to four plus. When we look at the sort of the forward trajectory here, right, the implied exit rate, is that 4% plus organic sustainable? Any one-offs we should be aware of? I know this year we had China, VBP and some product exits and any other noise factors that we need to be aware of as you look at the outlook and your comments on share losses?

Jose Almeida

Let me start from the end of your question on VBP. VBP is a factor in Kidney Care. It is a very muted factor in the rest of Baxter because our presence in China is quite different. Kidney holds the vast majority of profitability in China for Baxter and the product offering as well. So with that aside now, so we would be Baxter ex kidney is a nonevent at the moment.

Moving to share, we had a tough first quarter for HST. In debt, greatly was self-inflicted. We had execution issues, which are behind us. As you could see, we had really good performance in PSS. Our orders are significantly up and we're back on the standalone debt without any hesitation. I see us moving forward into Q3 and Q4 with possibility of share gains in that space due to our offering and our ability to bring Baxter together, okay.

We have a great offering that actually underscore our mission to save and sustain lives, and that is becoming more clear to hospital customers and IDNs when we present, then we've seen a movement towards Baxter accounts.

The other portion of the market share, which has been spoken as off lately, some of the other cost is on the pump. Baxter will continue to gain 1% plus the Novum can get up to 2% the market share points on a yearly basis, and hopefully more as we continue to see great opportunities. Baxter has called for some really large and important accounts from the competition with our northern pump.

So I want to make sure that we are a really strong company competing in the marketplace and we're having some successes, as you can see by our guidance going into Q3 and Q4. And in Q4, just to close the loop on that, is depressed primarily by Kidney Care, going into negative growth territory for sales and the reduction into compounding sales.

Vijay Kumar

Fantastic. Thanks, guys, and congrats on the execution.

Jose Almeida

Thank you.

Operator

Danielle Antalffy, UBS.

Danielle Antalffy

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for taking the question. Congrats on a good quarter here. Joe, I wanted to ask a high-level question, and that was really you've been undertaking a sort of a restructuring over the last few quarters here. I'm just curious about, Joe, where you think you guys are? Have you completely turned the corner? This was obviously quite a good quarter, relatively speaking -- and even not relative, you know, on an absolute basis. So have you guys turned the corner? Where are there still more areas for improving execution that you see going forward? Or are we faster, more consistent improvement from here? I'll leave it at that. Thanks so much.

Jose Almeida

Thank you, Danielle. Listen, one of the things I wanted to underscore has been Baxter's capability, bringing together a life-saving portfolio of products, and we have made significant progress in the last two years in our enterprise accounts and how Baxter connected products now are starting to show to our customers and how interested they are. So I feel that commercial execution, not by segment or division only, but as a company has been very successful as of late, and we are starting to see that coming around.

Second thing is now moving down from the sales into the ISC. We have turned a corner. Our colleagues in supply chain in our presidents of -- the segments have worked very, very closely and have devised and I implemented and executed and executing really good plans in terms of cost optimization. And we can see that in our margins to start to turn the corner, and we have made great changes to accomplish that.

Going down one level, SG&A is all about what Joel spoke about. It's our stranded costs associated with other efficiencies, primarily in G&A. This is where the recipe is for the next 12 to 24 months. Is to optimize the Baxter shared services organization even further. And there's great opportunity there as well as county and offset the stranded cost, so we can show progressively in the next year, two, three consistent improvement in operating income margins.

Danielle Antalffy

Thank you..

Operator

Matt Miksic, Barclays.

Marr Miksic

Hey. Thanks so much and congrats on a really strong quarter here. Wanted to just touch on a couple of things that I don't know were (technical difficulty) call. One was just where you are in terms of the pricing sort of resets that you talked about a fair amount. And then also just any sense that you can get from the sort of patient support side of the business or call it the capital equipment side of the business that maybe speaks to overall demand in the market that you're seeing around investment, in infrastructure and capacity as that's come up a few times in this earning cycle. And again, congrats and thanks so much for taking the questions.

Jose Almeida

Thank you. As we have previously disclosed, we have negotiated two very large GPO agreements and conversations now have moved to the IDN level. As expected, customers are being thoughtful and thorough while evaluating the options. We believe now with the Novum launch in our ability to provide product, our supply chain resilience, by the way is second to none. We have proven that over the years and that resonates with our customers tremendously.

The association of that and the ability to have a large volume parenteral pump as well as a syringe pump on a Novum platform on the market makes a huge difference. So I feel optimistic that we're going to close those negotiations in the next four months and be able to move along on 2025 with these things behind us.

And by the way, pricing has been a contributor to Baxter in Q2 2024, was about 100 basis points and expect to be roughly 100 basis points for the full year.

Joel Grade

Yeah. And then, I'll just take there from a capital perspective. You'd asked about investments in capacity and then other types of things. I mean, I think the novel thing about this, obviously, is as we contemplate our world of post separation, this certainly is an opportunity to really evaluate the [ROI of our] overall network.

Yeah, there's a lot of things that are intertwined while kidney is part of our company. And the ability to actually really reevaluate that once again, the separation that happen, is really going to be a key driver of how we think about our network, how we think about manufacturing, how we think about our distribution network, et cetera.

So again, as we think about our capital spend moving forward -- and again, with the ability to allocate capital, if you will, in a way that's really focused on building out both companies too. So our both companies can really focus their capital on their highest priorities. Again, that's really how we're going to think about the way we evaluate our star capital investments and our infrastructure report.

Operator

Rick Wise, Stifel.

Rick Wise

Good morning to you both. Joe, I was just hoping you could expand on your Novum comment. Where are we in the rollout? Is this -- you talked about the positives about a high customer interest and the healthy backlog or funnel of orders. Does adoption this growth accelerate in the second half and into '25? Is that the right way to think about it? And are you seeing more orders than you were expecting last quarter or sort of in line?

Jose Almeida

Rick, Good morning. We found, as a matter of fact, we have sales of Novum in the second quarter, which we did not expect to have. We're a little faster in having the product ready for the market. What we've seen is great interest. It plays well for our ability to compete. As you know, in fact it's a great product. But does not have a syringe pump. And having a syringe pump makes a huge difference. So we're very happy with the momentum we're getting with Novum.

We'd be showing that to very large hospital systems and small as well. Our team is very hard to work. And we feel confident in the technology. So we have the ability to take market share. I think that is an important thing. You know, this is about providing our patients and our customers, the best technology on the market, not a reengineered technology from many, many years.

Rick Wise

Got you. And Joel, maybe just one for you. You obviously, you and Joe, highlighted multiple times in multiple ways frontline care and your optimism that things improve from here. And I was hoping you could just dig in a little deeper on the turnaround. So will patient care and government, is that potentially going to get better? Maybe talk about that transition to cardiology and acute. I think those are two areas you mentioned. What do you need to do to get there and how soon can it have a positive impact? Thank you. Both.

Jose Almeida

You're welcome. So, Rick, let me break up a little bit of a breakdown of FLC for our frontline care to all listening to the call. Primary care is one segment, one division of that business. We have other divisions such as cardiology and monitor, those are going very well. We have no issues in the acute care space. So let's focus on specific, the patient, the primary care physician office.

We believe this market has two dimensions. One is the amount of backlog we had in 2023 that we're able to catch up and ship and sell and fulfill orders that were outstanding. The second one is the slowdown in churn that we've seen due to several of these large primary care outfits exiting the market and moving. The demand is still there. Primary care demand is still there. We're number one shareholder gaining slight share with 80 plus percent of market share already.

So we see that coming back because the demand is not going anywhere, demand is high. So is the churn due to the changes on the market as well as what we saw last year while catching up with a backlog. The government orders is a completely different thing altogether. So eventually, the government will need to buy the products that are needed for the government. And when that happens, we'll see the orders come in.

We are a very large supplier of the government, and I feel comfortable that those problems that we've seen in '24 with the decline in primary care, this year, we'll turn the corner in 2025. The business has solid 14 good technology.

On the other side of frontline care, we have technology will be launched in early '20 -- in mid 2025 to competing to monitoring. And we are very happy with new launches that will happen in the metric net search monitoring products that we have coming out in mid 2025. So technology launches will fuel FLC in 2025 as well as the comp of between '24 and '25, a re-emerging of the primary care and probably resuming orders within the government.

Rick Wise

That's a great overview. Thanks, Joe.

Operator

Pito Chickering, Deutsche Bank.

Pito Chickering

Hey. Good morning, guys. Nice quarter and thanks for fitting me in here. Looking at the infusion pumps, wouldn't you think the market is growing sort of, you know, in 2024? And are you guys sort of picking up or losing share this year? And with all the RFPs out for '25 and beyond, do you guys see yourselves as market share gainers or sort of market share containers? And then on the strong pricing gains for infusion that you talked about, as you think about pricing in 2025, should we see an acceleration of this pricing for next year?

Jose Almeida

Peter, can you repeat the last part of your question on the price increase?

Pito Chickering

Yeah. So like you talked about the 100 basis points of pricing sort of this core and that continued in the back half of the year. Shouldn't that be accelerating in 2025 as you think about the GPO contracts?

Joel Grade

Yeah. So, this Joe, let me take that. I think the way I would think about that is we talked about some pricing of the 100 basis points this year as part of the gain that was again, mostly outside the US across our portfolio. We feel that it's about that same pricing bump from next year as we think about as we move into the GPO contracts that come through, and again, that's primarily US pricing.

So I think that's [way to look at that]. I don't know I'd call accelerating, that is sure but I would call it consistent with what our expectations for this year heading into next year.

Jose Almeida

And Pito, answering the question on the infusion pump. First of all, we are market share gainers and have been for a long time, just about 100 basis points a year. This will accelerate and is accelerating with Novum. And we're going to see Q3, Q4 and into 2025. So we find that we have great interest in our pump. I think there is a natural churn of the market in terms of number of pumps that need to be replaced. And our objective is to be -- in every competitive account with our new technology.

Pito Chickering

And then a quick follow-up to David's question. You're not asking 2024 (technical difficulty) but in the gregs in the year with revenues growing under sort of 1% with compounding slowing due to competitors is lapping. How should we model revenue growth compounding in the fourth quarter? And then look, what are the headwinds and tailwinds that we should be thinking about for 2025 revenues?

Jose Almeida

Can you just repeat that? I'm sorry, your phone was going in and out during that question. I apologize. Do you mind repeating that one more time, please?

Pito Chickering

So, apologies. A follow-up to David's question just about the fourth quarter revenues. The erection, you're growing less than 1% with compounding becoming a headwind in the fourth quarter. So I guess question number one is, how should we model a compound growth in the fourth quarter? And number two, with the compounding slowing, how should we think about headwinds and tailwinds for 2025 revenue growth?

Joel Grade

Yeah. I mean, I think, look, I think the main thing here is really we're going to continue to see again improvement in HFT. So that's what I'm going to start with. In other words, we have seen that over the course of this year, as that HST businesses continue to accelerate, and we think probably as strong as the rate for that business at a level that will continue to accelerate into 2025.

I think as we talked about from a pharma perspective, again, compounding is going to be a portion of that that's going to drag it. And I don't know that we've specifically guided the actual compounding business, but that is something that is going to be a continued. It's slow. As Joe talked about for various customer reasons that that's happened. From an MPT perspective, again, we continue to believe we've got some really solid momentum going into 2025, certainly coming out of 2024.

And then obviously, so just to kind of summarize all that, I think the [quality] is a bit of a squeeze enhanced from the -- we talked about the kidney and the compounding. The reality of it is that we have of a 4% to 5% growth ex kidney that we're heading into. We're exiting the year with and heading into next year. So that momentum is really strong, I guess, ex kidney, and that's the part that we feel really excited about as we head into 2025.

Jose Almeida

Petto. Just reinforcing and underscoring. Our exit rate is 4% to 5%. We feel comfortable with that. That's our back [stakes] into 2025. And we tend to think that our business, any innovation can drive even further going into '26 and '27.

Pito Chickering

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

