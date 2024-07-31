Q2 2024 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Darcy Reese; Vice President - Investor Relations; American Electric Power Company Inc

Benjamin Fowke; Interim President, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director; American Electric Power Company Inc

Peggy Simmons; Executive Vice President of Utilities; American Electric Power Company Inc

Charles Zebula; Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; American Electric Power Company Inc

Shar Pourreza; Analyst; Guggenheim Partners

Jeremy Tonet; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Steven Fleishman; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Nicholas Campanella; Analyst; Barclays Bank PLC

Carly S. Davenport; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Andrew Marc Weisel; Analyst; Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Durgesh Chopra; Analyst; Evercore ISI Institutional Equities

Sophie Karp; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bill Appicelli; Analyst; UBS

Julian Smith; Analyst; Jefferies

Paul Patterson; Analyst; Glenrock

Presentation

At this time I would like to welcome everyone American Electric Power second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Darcy Rees, President of Investor Relations.

Darcy Reese

Thank you, Jay L. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter 2024 earnings call for American Electric Power. We appreciate you taking time to join us today. Our earnings release presentation slides and related financial information are available on our website at aep.com.

Today, we will be making forward looking statements during the call. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements. Please refer to our SEC filings for discussion of these factors.

Joining me this morning for opening remarks are Ben Fowke, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Chuck Zebula, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Peggy Simmons, our Executive Vice President of Utilities. We will take your questions following their remarks. I will now turn the call over to Ben.

Story continues

Benjamin Fowke

Good morning, and welcome to American Electric Power's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Shortly, Peggy will provide a regulatory update. Followed by Chuck, who will review our financial results in more detail. The summary of our second quarter 2024 business highlights can be found on slide 6 of today's presentation.

Before I dive into our results, I'd like to start by welcoming Bill Fehrman to AEP as our new President and CEO effictive August 1. Bill brings decades of utility operational leadership, experience and in-depth knowledge of the energy industry. Most recently serving as President and CEO of Century holdings. And prior to that, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

With Bill's expertise and diverse background, you can anticipate a smooth transition and continuity of strategic direction. Expect more focus on execution and Bill has the background to do just that, including capturing growth, listening and responding to our regulators and investors and using innovation to mitigate inflationary pressures. While I will be serving as Senior Vice for several months to ensure a smooth transition, it's been an honor to lead AEP as Interim President and CEO and I'm proud of what the team has accomplished so far this year.

Now turning to AEP's financial results. Today, we announced second quarter 2024 operating earnings of $1.25 per share or 12% increase over one year ago. Our operational execution through the first half of the year, combined with our efforts to efficiently manage the business, have put us well on track to achieve our targets. Today, we reaffirm our 2024 full year operating earnings guidance range of $5.53 to $5.73, and our long-term earnings growth rate of 6% to 7%.

Regarding data center load, we have commitments from customers for more than 15 gigawatts of incremental load by the end of this decade, mostly driven by large float opportunities. To put this in perspective, AEP system wide peak load at the end of last year was 35 gigawatts. We continue to work with data center customers to meet the increased demand while ensuring contracts and new initiatives are fair and beneficial for all of our customers.

In the fall, we will provide an update on what this large load opportunity means for our capital spend, including generation and transmission investment and on our plan to response with finance this growth initiative. But we certainly encourage innovation when it comes to meeting the energy needs of our customers, data centers included. I want to emphasize that is critically important that costs associated with these large loads are allocated fairly and the right investments are made for the long term success of our grid.

For this reason, we file new data center tariffs in Ohio and large low tariff modifications in Indiana and West Virginia. And it's the reason why we filed a complaint with for related to a co-located load agreement. We will know soon what first to sides, but this is the rationale we use. Given the co-located load agreement is an active case before FERC. I don't plan on making any further comments.

I'd also like to note that large load impacts are already being felt here in AEP service territories, primarily Ohio and Texas as our commercial load grew an impressive 12.4% over the second quarter of last year. Looking ahead, we expect the incremental load I just mentioned to move forward in these states and others, including Indiana.

Moving to another example of capital of opportunities. PSO announced an agreement at the end of June to purchase 795 megawatt natural gas generation facility conditioned on regulatory approval. The facility known as Green Country, is located in Jenks, Oklahoma and will ensure PSO customers continue to benefit from reliable and affordable resources. For this resource adequacy driven capital, PSO plans to seek regulatory approval this fall at which time the economics of this acquisition will be made public.

As you know, maintaining a strong balance sheet is critical to fund increased capital spend to support our growth initiatives. We will sensibly finance our capital needs, and we're open to incremental growth equity and equity-like tools in addition to portfolio optimization.

On a similar portfolio note, the sale of AEP on-site partners remains on track to close in the third quarter following for approval. Now let's move on to the federal EPA's coal combustion residual rule or CCR, which was finalized in the second quarter and expanded the scope of the rule to include inactive impairments at existing an inactive facilities.

We continue to evaluate the applicability of the rule to current and former plant sites and have develop preliminary estimates of compliance cost. While we are working with others and looking at potential legal challenges to the revised rules as appropriate, we do plan to seek cost recovery through new and or existing regulatory mechanisms. Chuck will have more information on this shortly.

Before I turn it over to Peggy for additional updates, I'd like to thank all of you for your support of my time as AEP's Interim CFO, but I'm privileged to serve AEP over the past five months in the border -- board and I are confident that Bill is the right person to build on the momentum underway and to lead a AEP into its next chapter.

On a related note, we are planning an informal meet and greet in New York City soon. So analysts investors can say hello to Bill in person. We are targeting something in August, so stay tuned for more information coming your way in the next couple of days. Finally, I'm excited about what the future holds for AEP as we execute on our strategic priorities and enhance value for all of our stakeholders. Peggy?

Peggy Simmons

Thanks, Ben, and good morning, everyone. Now let's turn to an update on several AEP ongoing regulatory initiatives. We are engaged in our regulatory and legislative areas continuing to strengthen relationships, including implementation of our investment and more people and resources at the local level.

And as the utility industry is changing, now more than ever, AEP's operating company leaders are staying increasingly engage with regulators admit that dynamic environment. Customer built and affordability remain top of mind for AEP In addition to system reliability and resiliency.

We are focused on advancing interest in each of the states we operate, which includes economic development work across service -- our service territory to bring jobs and create bill headroom from a larger loan perspective.

And to ultimately achieve the regulatory outcomes that are good for AEP's customers, communities, investors and employees. We continue to work through regulatory items with a focus on our authorized versus earned ROE gap, which remained flat at 8.9% for the past 12 months as of second quarter 2024.

Turning to some positive rate case development, let's start with INM. I'm pleased to report that in May, we received an order in Indiana approving all key items in our settlement, including an improved 9.85% ROE. In June, we received a constructive order in Michigan, maintaining our existing 9.86% ROE with new rates taking effect in mid July.

Just last week for AEP Texas, parties filed a unanimous and unopposed comprehensive settlement with the ALJ increasing our authorized ROE to 9.76% with rates effective in early October, pending commission approval.

As you know, earlier this year, we filed an APCo biannual rate review in Virginia and a base rate case for PSO and Oklahoma, where we received intervener testimony in the PSO case last evening. We're at the beginning of the procedural schedules in both cases and expect commission orders in the fourth quarter.

We look forward to sharing updates on our progress in the coming months. Relative to future cases APCo plans a file, a base rate case in West Virginia in the next week. While we have many trackers in place to help mitigate regulatory lag, we have not had a rate case here in a few years and look forward to working with the parties to achieve a balanced and fair result.

Looking ahead, I am proud of the progress we continue to make on the regulatory front, and I remain excited about advancing our regulatory strategies in 2024 and beyond. Let's discuss AEP's recent fleet transformation activities and the progress we made on that important initiative. In May, APCo issued requests for proposals for 800 megawatts of wind or solar owned resources with regulatory filing anticipated in 2025.

Finally, as Ben mentioned, PSO signed an agreement in June to purchase green countries, 795 megawatt natural gas generation facility to help ensure resource adequacy. The agreement is conditioned on regulatory approval, and we plan to make the related filings with the Oklahoma Commission in the fall. This is an example of a proactive approach by the team in meeting ever increasing resource needs, and we're enthusiastic about the opportunity as we advance our fleet transformation.

To wrap up, I'd like to thank Ben for his leadership, and welcome Bill to the AEP team. This is an exciting time here at AEP. And when I think about the future, I'm motivated by the opportunities we have ahead of us and bracing large load, advancing our regulatory strategy and driving overall long term success.

I'll now turn things over to Chuck, who is going to walk through second quarter 2024 performance drivers and details supporting our financial results. Chuck?

Charles Zebula

Thank you, Peggy, and good morning, everyone. Let's jump right into our second quarter results. Slide 7 shows the comparison of GAAP to operating earnings for the quarter and year to date periods. GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $0.64 per share compared to $1.1 per share in 2023. Year to date GAAP earnings are to $2.55 per share for this year versus $1.78 per share last year.

There's a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to operating earnings for the second quarter and year to date results on pages 13 and 14, respectively. Let's briefly highlight a few of the non operating items for the quarter that mostly make up the difference between GAAP and operating earnings.

First, as disclosed in an 8-K in May, and after-tax provision of $126 million for customer refunds was recorded based on recent developments in the reman proceeding related to the cost cap associated with the Turk Plant that has been debated over the last decade.

Secondly, we incurred a $94 million expense, associated with the voluntary severance program that we completed in the second quarter. And finally, as Ben mentioned, the final revised EPA CCR will became effective in May. We recorded a $111 million accrual for a compliance cost, largely related to our Ohio properties, where generation is deregulated.

We also updated our asset retirement obligations for sites in our regulated entities where we intend to seek cost recovery. Let's walk through our quarterly operating earnings performance by segment on slide 8. Operating earnings for the second quarter totaled $1.25 per share or $662 million compared to $1.13 per share or $582 million in 2023. This results in an increase of $80 million or $0.12 per share, which is a 10.6% increase over last year.

Operating earnings for Vertically Integrated Utilities were $0.46 per share, down $0.05. Positive drivers included favorable year-over-year weather and rate changes across multiple jurisdictions with a 2022 PSO, base case and the 2023 Virginia proceeding being the most significant. These items were offset by higher income taxes, which are largely a reversal of favorable income taxes in the first quarter, lower normalized retail sales and higher depreciation.

Note the year to date results in this segment consolidates the income tax loss that is shown in this quarter, resulting in an immaterial year-to-date income tax variance versus last year. The Transmission and Distribution Utilities segment earned $0.41 per share, up $0.11 compared to last year. Positive drivers in this segment included favorable weather, increased transmission revenue, rate changes primarily from the distribution cost recovery factor and taxes and higher normalized retail sales. These items were partially offset by increased property taxes and depreciation.

The AEP Transmission APCo segment contributed $0.39 per share, up a penny compared to last year, primarily driven by investment growth. Generation and Marketing produced $0.12 per share, down a penny from last year.

Recall that AEP renewables was sold in the third quarter last year, which has two impacts, a negative earnings variance due to the business being sold and removal of the interest cost for financing these assets, additional drivers were lower retail margins, offset by higher generation margins and lower taxes.

Finally, Corporate and Other was up $0.06 compared to the prior year, primarily driven by lower income taxes and increased other operating income related to timing in the prior year. These items were partially offset by higher interest expense and lower interest income from the G&M segment.

Let's turn to slide 9, which shows weather-normalized retail sales up 4% in the quarter from a year ago. Headlined by a double digit 12.4% increase in commercial sales, which is where our data processing customers are classified.

I'll note that in our T&D segment, the increase in commercial load was over 20% for the quarter. This is a trend that will continue over the coming years, based on already signed customer commitments. Our operating footprint and robust transmit emission system positions us perfectly to grow along AI and other technologies and industries in need of access to affordable and reliable power. Through the remainder part of this year, data processing gains will remain mostly concentrated in Ohio and Texas.

But beyond this year, we are seeing strong commitments from new customers looking to connect at some of our vertically integrated companies as well. Outside of data processors, our industrial sales have remained resilient in the face of a slowing economy.

Industrial sales were strongest in Texas, driven by an influx of new customers, mainly in the energy industry. Thanks to our success over the past few years on the economic development front, we expect to see our industrial sales continued to be resilient in the next few years as several new large customers in steel, energy, renewable energy and semiconductors come online across our footprint.

In the residential segment, we continue to see growth in customer count and load in Texas, but residential load remains weak in most of our territories, likely due to the cumulative effects of inflation. Bottom line, the amount of demand from new large loads, we're seeing it across our system, unprecedented. We are excited, challenged and poised to embrace this opportunity.

Let's move on to slide 10. In the top left table, you can see the FFO-to-debt metric stands at 14.6% for the 12 months ended June 30, which is a 40 basis points increase from the prior quarter. Our debt-to-cap decreased slightly from last quarter and was 62.6% at quarter end. We took credit supportive financing actions in the second quarter by issuing $400 million of equity under our at-the-market program and by issuing $1 billion in junior subordinated notes at the parent, which qualify for 50% equity credit at all three rating agencies. In the lower left part of this slide, you can see our liquidity summary, which remained strong at $5.4 billion and is supported by $6 billion credit facilities.

Lastly, on the qualified pension front, our funding status is near 99%. In summary, our second quarter results provide additional meant momentum this year, bringing year to date earnings up to $2.52 per share, an increase of $0.28 or 12.5% compared to the same period last year.

We reaffirm our operating earnings guidance range of $5.53 to $5.73 and remain committed to our long-term growth rate of 6% to 7%. And as we move through the balance of the year, our focus is on providing reliable and affordable service to our customers, executing our plan and embracing the growth opportunities that we have ahead of us.

Also a quick update on the sale of AEP on-site partners. We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter and result in approximately $315 million in net proceeds to the company. I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the skilled leadership of Ben Fowke during this time of transition at AEP.

Ben told you that this company would not be a neutral during the transition, and I can say that that is absolutely true, Ben, well, I know you'll still be engaged as an adviser and Board role going forward. I want you to know that the AEP team appreciates your engagement and contributions over the past five months.

Finally, the AEP team looks forward to the arrival of our new CEO and President, Bill Fehrman. We all look forward to Bill, bringing has accomplished leadership to AEP and working with him as we take on the exciting opportunities that we have before us. Thank you for your interest in American Electric Power.

Operator, can you open the call so we can address your questions. Thank you.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Shar Pourreza, Guggenheim Partners.

Shar Pourreza

Hey, guys, good morning. Just firstly, obviously, you guys highlighted in the deck unquote the direction and strategy kind of remain on track. I guess how much latitude will Bill have to make kind of strategic changes if need be to accrete value? Or is the plan kind of the plan and any kind of changes you expect will likely be more in the French given your and the Board's comfort level with the trajectory with obviously a lot of kind of being a similar situation to one of the other Ohio peers in the state went out and incoming CEO? Thanks.

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah. And the thing I think that was a lot different circumstance chart, but feels very familiar with our strategy. We clearly had conversations with Bill about our strategy. So I think it's I think we're on the right strategic direction. I do think Bill's going to come in and focus very much on execution. He's got a ton of experience, as we mentioned.

And so, he'll take some time assess where we are, and I'm sure he's going to make some changes, but I don't see significant changes in the strategic direction, but it does not like we gave and we plan to do list and you do all these things. He's going to be a dynamic leader. But the path one is I think we're all in agreement, it's the right path and we need to execute on it.

Shar Pourreza

Okay. Perfect. And then lastly, I know you obviously we've talked about higher CapEx coming driven by customer growth, data centers et cetera. as we're kind of thinking about that incremental CapEx potentially with the 3Q update and the funding source, the balance sheet doesn't have a material amount of capacity. You touched on this a bit on your prepared, but maybe you can elaborate now you're kind of thinking about incremental equity versus asset sales and with asset sales, how you're thinking about distribution versus transmission? Thanks, guys.

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah. I mean, clearly, we're going to have a an update in the fall, either at or right before EI that incorporates what it means that CapEx to fund this slow growth, both in generation and transmission, and of course, what it needs to make sure that balance sheet is strong in terms of equity, equity like products, including portfolio optimization.

Regarding portfolio optimization, you've heard me say it before. We're always open to it, but price has to be there and the ability to execute has to be there and the regulated utility spaces. That's those are two hard things to put together at the same time, but we're open to it, Chuck, I don't know if you want to add anything to it?

Charles Zebula

And then the only thing I would add is right, it's so important as we are a regulated utility and have significant capital needs not only today but going forward, right to maintain investment grade credit ratings, and we will defend that right in our plan.

Shar Pourreza

Got it. Perfect. Thank you. And by the way to weak real big, congrats on Bill. He is one of the best hires. Thanks, guys.

Benjamin Fowke

Thanks. You did mention Shar as the mix between distribution and transmission. So it's going to obviously to be a lot of transmission needs to be built as well as distribution.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet of JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi, good morning. Hey, Jeremy. I know I mean, I can give us the full details here, but I was just wondering if there's any way you could help us think through size and shaping up this income with the incremental wires needs here. Just seems like everything is materializing quicker than expected. And so just wondering if you could comment, I guess, any shaping there? Are that that would be helpful.

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah. Well, as I mentioned that we've done with Charles comment. I mean, you're definitely going to see a lot of increase in transmission spend. There's got to be something to plug into. So we're going to have generation as well. And we recognize the need to make sure we have reliable distribution grid.

So I think if I had a rate, it would be transmission increases followed by generation, followed by distribution.

Charles Zebula

Jeremy, I would say you'll note in our materials that we raised our CapEx this year already by $500 million. That largely is in T&D, right? It's for reliability span, also customer hookups and and storm related capital. So the shape of it, right? It is going to be as these customer additions come online. And again, as Ben mentioned, we'll be laying all that out in the fall.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. So it sounds like there's an opportunity for more near term as opposed to just later dated at this point. If I understand correctly?

Charles Zebula

I think that that's true.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Just wondering if you could talk a bit more on PSOs, natural gas generation purchased there. To what extent do you see the need for incremental cash generation across Oklahoma of the service territory? Is just wondering if you expect to see more of that?

Peggy Simmons

So I would say, again, I would say with the increased reserve margins that we're seeing from the RTOs and the additional load that we're starting to see across our system, we are going to need some additional generation. And this was a very proactive approach that the team took, as I mentioned in my comments earlier, to go out and find some affordable assets that we can bring onto the system and we plan to make that filing at the Commission later this fall.

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, Peggy mentioned proactive that really, I think was created was outside of the RFP process. And but we have an RFP process to compare the pricing to and it's clearly very favorable. So we're really excited about it. It will be great for our customers.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. Thank you for that.

Operator

Steve Fleishman, Wolfe Research.

Steven Fleishman

Hey, good morning. Sorry, I've got several questions on data center, data processing as you called it. So first of all, just in the quarter, you had a very strong commercial sales growth, but then your normalized sales growth between the two subs I think was actually down $0.04. So when you kind of look at both vertical and T&D, could you just talk to how we should think about that?

Charles Zebula

Yeah, in T&D, Steve normalized sales were up $0.02.

Steven Fleishman

Right, but then the vertical was down $0.06. So I think so I guess just thinking, when I look at the whole picture, it's not kind of should at least in that line item doesn't seem to be showing up as a benefit?

Charles Zebula

Yeah. So let me comment on the negative $0.06 in vertically integrated. That's largely due to a vertically integrated we had in the quarter about a 4.9% decrease over last Q2 in residential sales, and that's largely what drove that number.

In our SWEPCO territory, we had in kind of mid to late May into early June, we had a number of repeated storm activity, tornatic activity that took a large swath of customers out for significant amounts of times that what drove that number down. We've seen that start to normalize back in June and July. So I expect that to be to return to a more normal state.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. Thanks. And then on the 15 gigawatts of committed data center sales to 2030, could you just maybe better defined what committed means when you could give that data point?

Charles Zebula

Yeah, I mean, it basically means that we have a letter of agreement and those lead of our agreements, Steve start the clock running, if you will, for us to do work that pretty quickly go can go into the millions, which that customer who signed a letter of agreement is required to pay.

So that's how we define it. We've -- as we look forward, we'd look at the number of filtering criteria, ownership of sites, et cetera, that we use. So these are far from just inquiries. These are serious customers that want to get on the grid and are willing to financially commit to do what it takes to get on the grid.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. And are those customers kind of committing to these new tariffs? Few files are we not at the point where they've made the agreement that those tariffs work for them when they've got it?

Benjamin Fowke

That will be got -- those tariffs, as you know, they haven't been approved yet, but they will -- they will need to fix, depends where they are in the signing process as to whether or not there will be held to those tariffs or not but going forward customers, if approved, will all be required to step up to the tariffs.

Okay, as Steven just I say -- it's just it's really important. We're going to see more growth than we've seen and maybe generations. And it's going to be really important that growth is beneficial for all customers and at the worst case, at least neutral. And that exactly why we're trying to -- that's exactly why we're so keenly focused on making sure that we have these tariffs and the modifications I mentioned in Indiana and West Virginia, and it's just -- we got to get it right.

Steven Fleishman

Okay. And then maybe just in terms of helping to frame the capital needs. Just can you give us some rough sense of that 50 gigawatts? How much might be related to vertically integrated parts of AP versus for transmission only parts?

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, Steve. So the way to think about it is in I think of it is a 50 50 split between Texas and PJM, 50%, of course, taxes right? Is our wires company and PJM take that 50% and basically split it 50 50 between INM and which is vertically integrated and AEP, Ohio, right, which is why it's only.

Steven Fleishman

Perfect. So that would be kind of 75%, 25%, I guess, probably estimates. Thank you. Okay. So --

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah. However, we are seeing additional -- interest amongst other vertically integrated utilities, but that interest is not as firm yet.

Steven Fleishman

Amongst some of your other vertically integrated?

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, that's correct.

Steven Fleishman

Yeah. Okay. Great. I'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Benjamin Fowke

Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Nick Campanella, AEP.

Nicholas Campanella

Nick Campanella at Barclays here. Thanks for the time.

Benjamin Fowke

Actually buy electricity like because we just hired Nick (laughter)

Nicholas Campanella

I never got the call. I never got the call, but I think the time a lot of my questions have been answered. But just curious on as we kind of trying to think about the magnitude of capital that the plan can handle here. I love this financing considerations, but there's also kind of build growth considerations. Just how high do you think your rate base growth can get before you have to start thinking about customer bill impact, especially as some of this flow should be able to supplement that. But just trying to see where this rate base cater to go at the end of the day. Thank you.

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah. I think the incremental CapEx will be driven to support new load growth. And that's why we're just so keenly focused on making sure we get the rules right? And our modeling suggests that it will be good for all customers. And that's I mean, that's that's what makes me so excited about this is that everybody can benefit loads good for all. And it's going to there's pressures on the grid and the resiliency and things like that. But I think the loads going to be beneficial to mitigate cost increases.

Nicholas Campanella

Okay, thanks. And then I guess just since you've taken over, you have pulled some strains on this voluntary severance program. Just where are there other opportunities in the plan to cut costs today? Are just things that maybe we're not thinking about that could be incremental to the positive?

Benjamin Fowke

Again, as I mentioned, I think Bill Fehrman come in and he's got a track record of innovation that companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. We're extremely well run. Bill is extremely well respected. I think it's going to bring a lot of great ideas. Yeah, it's a lot of blocking and tackling and also taken advantage of innovation, smart technologies, et cetera, that will get us there.

But yeah, the team has done a really good job if you look back and keeping O&M in check. So again, I think the biggest way we keep costs down our customers is to bring this new load on and bring it on when ways and rules and tariffs that are fair at all.

Nicholas Campanella

Thank you.

Benjamin Fowke

Thanks.

Operator

Carly Davenport, Goldman Sachs.

Carly S. Davenport

Hey, good morning. Thanks so much. Just a couple clarification questions, if I could. First, just on the 15 gigawatts of incremental load by the end of the decade, could you just clarify is all of that related to data centers or anything else in there? And then is there anything you can provide on how to think about the cadence of that load materializing from a timing perspective?

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, the 15 gigawatts refers to all data centers, and we're not announcing the cadence of that at this time. But it's already, as you can see, it's already showing up in our numbers. So we are looking up in -- folks and you'll see continued increases over the next several years.

Carly S. Davenport

Great. Thank you for that. And then just a follow-up just on the earnings versus authorized ROE gap. I know you mentioned the earned ROE sort of flattish at 8.9% on a trailing 12 month basis. Do you have that comparable weather normalized numbers similar to what you provided in previous quarters?

Peggy Simmons

We're look forward to be at nine one for this year? As I mentioned over the past 12 months, I mean, on a rolling average right now, we're at eight nine, which is flat to where we were last quarter. But I am continuing to make progress on that front.

Carly S. Davenport

Got it. Great. Thanks so much for the time.

Operator

Andrew Weisel, Scotiabank.

Andrew Marc Weisel

Good morning.

Benjamin Fowke

Hi, good morning.

Andrew Marc Weisel

First, quick governance question, can you please talk about the outlook for the Board and specifically what rolls on and build each have who will be Chair of the Board? And will it be executive or non-executive? And how large will the Board ultimately be?

Benjamin Fowke

Okay. Well, I will go back after my time as advisor. I'll go back to being a Board member and I will keep my independents. Bill obviously will be on the Board, will be a non-independent director. Sara Tucker Martinez or Martinez Tucker will be the Chair and she will remain Chair and Chief Independent.

Size of the Board, we are basically at full size and so that there won't be any change to the size of the Board. I don't know was that I get all those questions.

Andrew Marc Weisel

Yeah. That's great. Thank you very much. And then just a quick question on the cash flow slide 22. Some moving parts in '24 has led to slightly higher equity needs this year by about $100 million. Can you elaborate a little bit on that? And then looking to '25 and beyond, I see no changes. Would I be right to assume that sort of just waiting for the US updating three months?

And just to clarify your comment on the equity like tools, are you referring to the junior subordinated? Or could there be something else in there like equity units perhaps?

Benjamin Fowke

So Andrew, first question, are you also note in 2024, right? We had a $500 million increase in CapEx and versus our plan for the year, right? We had additional asset sales, right? That were part of the original plan that ended up changing through the year.

So we -- in our financing right in our cash, right, we received less proceeds because of that change in plan. So that those two things basically drove the opportunity right for the increase in equity and just being opportunistic on them in the market as well. You're right, going forward, we have not updated those cash flows yet for our annual update, which will do it at EEI.

Andrew Marc Weisel

Okay. The equity-like, was that just referring to the junior subordinates, or was there more to it?

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, that that refers to the notes that we issued in June. But we would look at, you know, various forms of equity alternatives and be a holistic and our approach.

Andrew Marc Weisel

Very good. Appreciate the detail. Thank you.

Operator

Durgesh Chopra, Evercore ISI.

Durgesh Chopra

Hey, team. Good morning. Good morning, Ben. Andrew actually asked my question on the financing slide. Chuck, maybe a little more color, there were kind of more negatives to positives in that cash flow slide. I mean, the asset sale proceeds were lower, right, and the CapEx is higher. Just assuming normal weather for the rest of the year, are you going to be below 14.6 where you said, or should we think about 14.6 as strong as going into the end of the year?

Charles Zebula

Yeah, our plan is to be in the 14% to 15% range. I'll just note, right, that we're well above the 13% downgrade threshold. So yeah, we plan to be in that range.

Andrew Marc Weisel

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate the time.

Operator

Sophie Karp, KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Sophie Karp

Hi. Good morning. Thank you for squeezing me in. If I could quickly go back to the 15 gigawatts of data center load, I guess, could you provide some color on how much of that can be connected without any incremental investment in your system versus how much would they require incremental investments to facilitate that?

Peggy Simmons

Right now, none of that can be connected at this point in time, but as we look at our LOA process, that's why we are looking at any initial upgrades that are needed as we prepare to plan the system to connect this load over that period of time.

Sophie Karp

Got it. Got it. Thank you. And then maybe a little bit more of an open-ended question. Your current outstanding RFPs don't have any gas in them. It's mostly renewables. And I'm just curious of how you think about the cadence of needing to add dispatchable generation there. And when it comes to gas, will you continue to have a bias towards acquiring existing assets or will we see some new builds potentially?

Peggy Simmons

So, our RFPs are all-source RFPs, so we're evaluating all technologies that come in. And we do believe the dispatchable resources are needed to be added to the grid as well, and they will be part of the plan.

Sophie Karp

Okay, thank you.

Peggy Simmons

You're welcome.

Operator

Bill Appicelli, UBS.

Bill Appicelli

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just want to dig into a little bit more on the sales growth trends. So, on the residential side, you commented that Texas looks strong, but that more broadly, the cumulative effects of inflation have been weighing on it. So, any more color there? Are you expecting an improvement in the second half of the year?

Benjamin Fowke

Yes. So, Bill, in Texas, right, there is customer growth as well as, increase in use or as a result, increase in usage. In vertically integrated year-to-date, residential is down 1.3%, and T&D is actually up 0.3%, largely due to Texas. So, we are seeing, I think, in Appalachian Power, in Kentucky Power, in SWEPCO in particular, and I mentioned, some of the weather occurrences that we had in the SWEPCO area, weaker residential sales in those areas in particular.

Bill Appicelli

Okay. I mean, I guess we think about the EPA activities here, right, because you've got the, tremendous growth in the commercial side, right, tracking well above plan, but that's going to be lower margin volumes. And then maybe on the residential side, going back sort of four of the last five quarters, sort of as a negative, and that's obviously a bit of a higher margin, but, smaller overall change. What, we sort of reconcile that a little bit as we think about the EPA's impact.

Charles Zebula

Yes. I mean, clearly the residential sales are higher margin, but, again, I think it's, in particular, the effects of inflation. So, if inflation comes in tame, tamer as we begin to, as we've begun to see if wage growth, continues to close that gap. And as Ben mentioned, right, the opportunity to bring on large loads to spread fixed costs, right, over a much larger denominator, right, should mitigate, right, some of those customer rate impacts as well. So the combination of those things, right, should begin to, slow that decline. But, clearly, the effects of inflation have hit home for a lot of customers.

Bill Appicelli

Right. Okay. And then I guess the other question is, it's come up a little bit, but on the episode of debt, under, I guess, the Moody's methodology, do you know what that number would be?

Benjamin Fowke

Yeah, it's 14.6 under Moody's.

Bill Appicelli

Oh, it's under Moody's. Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Julian Smith, Jefferies.

Julian Smith

Hey, good morning, team. Thank you guys very much for the time. I appreciate it. Going back. Thank you very much. Appreciate it. Maybe going back to some of the conversation on the layoffs and severance bit. I just want to understand the extent to which this process is finalized, right? You've given very specific jurisdictional level details. And given that, how are you thinking about rebuilding and devolving some decision-making power and some of the roles to the local OpCo’s?

Can you speak to perhaps what seems like perhaps a strategic shift in looking at local level decision-making and really what level or what quantity of the roles in terms of overall layoffs will actually be ultimately recreated, if you will, at the local level here? So both the financial question in terms of what's the sort of ongoing net savings and B, how do you think about this fitting within the strategic question of devolvement?

Benjamin Fowke

Yes, I'm going to turn it over to Peggy in a second. But just as a recap, we did hit our targets that we laid out under that voluntary severance program. And we plan to hold as much of those gains as possible. Probably have to do some hiring back, but try to keep that minimized. Remember, there was two-pronged approach for this.

One, we wanted to mitigate some of the inflationary pressures that we were seeing, higher interest rates, just overall increase in supply chain, etcetera, and take a portion of that, albeit a smaller portion, and start putting those, some of those resource, some of that money back into our local communities with more boots on the ground, if you will, more community leadership positions and that sort of thing. So Peggy, do you want to?

Peggy Simmons

Yeah, Ben. So yes, that's exactly, Julian, what we're looking to do. We are, some of those positions were leadership positions that report to some of our Presidents. We are making sure that we are getting those filled and we're adding additional resources in the regulatory and legislative space, because we know that as dynamic as our industry is and as much change as is occurring, we want to make sure that we have that enhanced engagement at those levels. So you'll see more of that.

Julian Smith

Excellent. All right. Looking forward to that. And then related, you talk about these staggering levels of the 15 gigawatts of firm commitments at this point. How do you think about that marrying up, especially in your wires businesses against an effort to address generation needs? I know this has been an ongoing tension, but given what seems like yet an accelerating backdrop of generation needs, how do you think about your utilities, especially in the buyers only businesses, potentially re-engaging in that narrative? And in what ways?

Benjamin Fowke

Well, I mean, I think that would take legislation clearly in Ohio. I guess it would take it in Texas, too, but I don't see that happening. I think it's probably a long shot in Ohio as well. So, we are going to have to rely on the market, but our vertically integrated utilities are all going to need generation and in different timeframes.

But I think Peggy mentioned, we've got, we do have more with the changes in the reserve margin requirements, for example, in SPP. It creates a resource need, and we're developing our plans to fill that, which will require increased CapEx, which I think is a good thing. And we're really, again, excited about Green Country.

The load is tremendous, and it's primarily data centers, but of course we'd be remiss if we didn't mention we've seen industrial load in Texas as well. And I think when we think about economic development, we're going to continue to look for opportunities to bring industry back on shore.

And I'm right here in Columbus today, and the Intel has just been an enormous success, and we're going to keep looking for opportunities for our communities, and, again, all customers benefit from that.

Julian Smith

All right, guys. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Operator

Paul Patterson, Glenrock.

Paul Patterson

Good morning. So I asked this question some time ago about Chevron, and we now have a Supreme Court decision. And I'm just wondering how you guys see it potentially impacting either EPA or FERC regulation or anything else you might, if you think it has any potential impact on AEP, I guess.

Benjamin Fowke

I think it's early, but, yes I think it could potentially be helpful as courts have more discretion not to have to rely on the agencies, which that was the whole point of that. And I just think it doesn't bind the courts as much as it probably did in the past. Now, whether that, how the courts interpret it, what, the rulings are, we'll have to wait and see. But Paul, I think in general it's going to be helpful. And we are going to challenge a lot of these EPA rules, as you know, the CCR rule, the ELG rule, the 111 rules. I guess all of the rules that have come out we're going to challenge and for good reason.

Paul Patterson

Okay, great. And then just on FERC, do you see anything happening there maybe?

Benjamin Fowke

I don't know. I think, I know there's some, there's some thought that it would, but I think that really, I'm not convinced it will. So, I think that remains to be seen.

Paul Patterson

Okay. The rest of my questions have been answered. Thanks so much. Have a great one.

Darcy Reese

That concludes it. Thank you for joining us on today's call. As always, the IR team will be available to answer any additional questions you may have. JL, would you please give the replay information?

