Q1 2025 Vestis Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Michael Aurelio; Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary; Vestis Corporation

Kim Scott; President, CEO & Director; Vestis Corporation

Ricky Dillon; Executive VP & CFO; Vestis Corporation

Andy Wittmann; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Andrew Steinerman; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Shlomo Rosenbaum; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Harold Antor; Analyst; Jefferies

Ronan Kennedy; Analyst; Barclays Bank

Unidentified Participant

George Tong; Analyst; Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the Vestis Corporation fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I would now like to turn the call over to Michael Aurelio, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Michael Aurelio

Thank you, Madison, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Vestis Corporation fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings call. With me here today are our President and CEO, Kim Scott; and our CFO, Rick Dillon. As a reminder, a telephonic replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the vestis.com website shortly after the completion of the call. Also, access to the materials discussed on today's call are available on the Vestis' website under the Investor Relations section.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about management's future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Such risks and other factors are set forth in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update them.
With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kim.

Kim Scott

Thank you, Michael. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings call. As always, I want to start by thanking our 20,000 dedicated teammates for their hard work as we continue to execute against the tremendous opportunity ahead for Vestis.
Our Q1 results came in as we expected last quarter, we communicated Q1 revenue and EBITDA would look similar to the fourth quarter of FY24. We delivered results in line with this commentary with Q1 revenue of $684 million, flat sequentially from fourth quarter 2024 and adjusted EBITDA of $81.2 million, up approximately 1% sequentially from fourth quarter 2024.
We also note our Q1 revenue was impacted by unfavorable movement in the Canadian dollar exchange rate, which had a negative impact relative to last year and the assumption in our guidance. Compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenue was down 4.7% or 4.5% on a constant currency basis. As we previously discussed, our 2025 results exclude the benefit of onetime customer exit billings and revenue from the large direct sales customer that we exited in FY24 as part of our profit improvement plan for this line of business.
Adjusted for these items, which we believe represents a more accurate reflection of the underlying performance of our business, first quarter revenue declined 2.8% on a normalized constant currency basis and what we expect will be both the toughest comp and the low point for our quarterly revenue in fiscal 2025.
From a profitability perspective, Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $81.2 million. Our Q1 EBITDA margin was 11.9%, down 180 basis points year-over-year and up 10 basis points sequentially versus the fourth quarter. Q1 cash flow was impacted by normal seasonality as well as timing that shifted some cash collection into the second quarter, which Rick will discuss in more detail.
On an underlying basis, we expect the business to remain highly cash generative and see no change in our outlook for the full year given this was a Q1 timing dynamics. We were pleased to continue to improve our balance sheet during the quarter with our gross and net debt declining to $1.29 billion and $1.27 billion, respectively, and Q1 net debt to EBITDA of 3.8 times.
Now that I've summarized our Q1 results, I want to look ahead to the rest of the year. I'm excited by all aspects of our business, but especially by a particular milestone we expect to hit in Q2. Toward the end of the second quarter, we expect new volume growth will exceed lost business driven by field sales productivity, national account wins, new frontline sales headcount growth and solid retention metrics.
Further, we started taking price in Q1, which held well and will continue through the year. In addition to core volume growth and price, we have cost savings benefits throughout the year. And to that end, we are reaffirming our full year FY25 guidance for revenue and EBITDA.
We expect our business will grow sales at a rate of 3% to 4% with EBITDA growth approaching or exceeding 10% in the second half of the year. For FY25 revenues, there are four main drivers that will support our sequential ramp. The first driver is strong new volume wins across SME field sales and national accounts.
On billed sales, we're seeing the positive effects from organizational changes made last year, with year-over-year productivity improving 20% this quarter. We believe there is more room to go as we saw some of our regions achieve a 40% increase.
On national accounts, we are accelerating new business installations and continue to convert our pipeline into new wins. These customers drive route density and leverage our excess plant capacity in our network, which in turn drives operating leverage in our business. Some significant wins from this quarter include a new lane expansion with a large restaurant customer, where Vestis will more than triple its recurring revenue. This customer will ramp in Q2 and throughout the year.
We also won a number of new customers in health care and industrial verticals. Our pipeline with National Accounts is the strongest it's been since I joined Vestis. The second driver in our sequential acceleration is growth with existing customers.
During Q1, our revenue from route sales to existing customers increased by more than 50% year-over-year. The third driver is our hiring pipeline for frontline sales teammates. After intentionally slowing our frontline sales hiring in 2024, we have once again resumed hiring in 2025. January marks the first month since pausing in 2024, that we've had a positive net change in sales head count. These new hires will drive sales in 2025 and beyond, as we introduce these teammates into a more professionalized selling environment.
The fifth driver is our retention metric. In the first quarter, our customer retention rate was 92.9%, up 30 basis points year-over-year and up 280 basis points versus the fourth quarter. As we've mentioned in the past, we feel it is most useful to evaluate retention on a full year basis. which we believe is most indicative of our underlying performance. Going forward, we will continue to report customer retention on an annual basis with quarterly disclosure focused on the in-period revenue impact from lost business.
To recap, I believe in our sequential revenue guidance because of the new customers we're winning across SMEs and national accounts, our ramp in sales force hiring, our growth with existing customers and our Q1 retention metrics. For FY25 EBITDA, in addition to the net volume improvement, there are three main drivers that support our sequential ramp.
The first driver is meaningful cost savings from operating more efficiently. We are pulling several levers, including driving merchandise reuse programs and logistics optimization initiatives. The second driver is optimizing our workforce to further drive cost performance and structural profitability of our business.
During Q1, we took further action to rationalize, build operations and back office G&A where appropriate, with the majority of P&L benefits to come in future quarters. The final driver of our EBITDA ramp is our in select in-year pricing. We have improved our market segmentation, and we observed pricing in Q1 stock better than in other quarters.
We expect to continue to realize net positive price increases with our existing customer base in FY25. To recap, a lot is working well at Vestis. Churn is in line with our expectations. Field sales productivity is ramping nicely. Our sales hiring pipeline is robust. We're winning with national accounts and we have pricing and cost savings through the rest of the year. We're excited by our business fundamentals and the sequential ramp we expect for the year.
Before I turn the call over to Rick to discuss the financials, I'd like to provide some additional color on our outlook. For the full year, we continue to expect the underlying business to deliver 1% to 2% core revenue growth and 40 basis points of core adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, normalized for the fiscal '24 customer exit billings and direct sales impact that I previously discussed.
We continue to expect this core performance to be driven by positive contributions from both net volume and pricing for the full year fiscal 2025. As we deliver on our plan, we expect to see sequential improvement in both revenue and EBITDA through the balance of the year, with our strongest performance in the fourth quarter.
On a year-over-year basis, we continue to anticipate 3% to 4% top line growth and EBITDA growth approaching or exceeding 10% in the second half of the year. Finally, I want to discuss two personnel changes that we announced this morning.
First, our Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, Tim Donovan, will be retiring next month. I'm pleased to announce that Butch Bechard will soon be appointed as Vestis' Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Butch brings over 30 years of public company legal experience and was most recently Chief Legal Officer at Team Inc., which is a global industrial services company. We're excited to welcome Busch to the team, and we thank him and wish him all the best in his retirement.
Additionally, we announced that our Chief Financial Officer, Rick Dillon, will be leading the company as a part of the transition of the CFO role. I want to sincerely thank Rick for his significant contributions to Vestis. His leadership in preparing for Vestis' separation as a stand-alone public company and building out our public company finance capabilities will have a lasting positive impact on our company. We remain grateful for his service to the company, and we wish him continued success.
I'm also excited to announce that Kelly Janssen will be joining Vestis as our new CFO. Kelly has over 25 years of financial leadership experience. And since October, she has been supporting us as a finance consultant. Previously, Kelly worked in the industrial distribution space as the CFO of BlueLinx from 2020 to 2023. Kelly brings a tremendous skill set, particularly in financial and business process optimization. And under her proven leadership, we believe we will be able to significantly advance our finance organization in support of future value creation.
Lastly, regarding our comments last quarter about potential interest in Vestis. We continue to have strategic advisers retained and are focused on our operations and delivering on our 2025 financial outlook we will not be commenting further.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rick. Rick?

