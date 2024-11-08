Q1 2025 Tapestry Inc Earnings Call

Christina Colone; Investor Relations; Tapestry Inc

Christina Colone

Good morning. Thank you for joining us with me today to discuss our first quarter results as well as our strategies and outlook are Joanne provider at Tapestry's Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Roe, Tapestry's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Before we begin, we must point out that this conference call will involve Litigation Reform Act. This includes projections for our business in the current or future quarters or fiscal years.

Forward looking statements are not guarantees and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, the press release we issued this morning and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and other important factors that could impact our future results and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in our comments today and in our presentation slides. For a full reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial information. Please visit our website, www.tapestry.com forward slash Investors and then view the earnings release and presentation and posted today.

Now let me outline the speakers and topics for this conference call. Joanne will begin with highlights for Tapestry in our brands. Scott will continue with our financial results, capital allocation priorities and our outlook going forward. Following that, we will hold a question-and-answer session where we will be joined by Todd Kahn, CEO and Brand President of Coach. After Q&A. Joanne will conclude with brief closing remarks. I'd now like to turn it over to Joanne for voice or up Tapestry's CEO.

Joanne Crevoiserat

Good morning. Thank you, Christina, and welcome, everyone. As noted in our press release, our first quarter results exceeded expectations, showcasing the brand Magic and operational excellence that are the foundation of our strategic growth agenda. Importantly, our strong and consistent performance is a credit to our exceptional global teams who continue to navigate the dynamic backdrop with focus and agility while positioning our brands and business for the future.

Touching on the highlights of the quarter. First, we achieved total revenue in line with prior year on a constant currency basis, outpacing our outlook and reflecting the benefits of our globally diversified business model with continued solid growth at Coach. By geography, we achieved international revenue gains of 2% at constant currency, which included an increase of 27% in Europe and a 2% decline in the total APAC region in Greater China. Specifically, sales declined 5%, consistent with the top end of our guidance range and ahead of the industry, which included the sequential trend improvement throughout the quarter. Importantly, we are delivering a high level of innovation, relevance and value to consumers while continuing to invest in our brand teams and platforms to support long-term growth in the region.

And with this important consumer cohort and North America revenue declined 1% compared to last year, including an anticipated decrease in wholesale, while profit rose driven by growth and operating margin expansion. Second, we remain focused on building new and lasting relationships with consumers across our portfolio. During the quarter, we acquired approximately 1.4 million new customers in North America alone with increases across all brands. Over half of these customers were Gen Z and millennials, consistent with our strategy to recruit younger consumers to our brands.

And they continue to transact at a higher AUR than the balance of our customer base. At the same time, we improved lapsed customer reactivation in North America, which highlights our ability to successfully engage our existing customer base as we welcome new consumers to our brands. Third, we delivered compelling omnichannel experiences, engaging our customers wherever they choose to shop our brands. To this end, we maintain strength in digital, which grew high single digits versus prior year and represented over 25% of revenue at accretive margins. Our digital business is underway and by Tapestry's leading capabilities, which have enabled us to enhance the customer experience across their purchase journey. Our global brick and mortar sales decreased at a low single digit rate in the quarter as expected, but we maintain strong profitability. Fourth, we fuelled fashion innovation and product excellence as we remain focused on bringing creativity, quality and compelling value to consumers around the world.

This is clearly on display at Coach, where we delivered continued growth in handbags with a large gain underscoring the vibrancy of the brand and product offering. Our success is also reflected in our strong gross margin as we achieved a record first quarter gross margin with further opportunity for expansion long term. Importantly, underpinning our margin gains is our agile supply chain, a key competitive advantage, which enables us to deliver craftsmanship and value globally, while effectively adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape.

Overall, we generated record earnings per share, which exceeded our expectations, increasing at a double-digit pace compared to the prior year, while making strategic investments in our brands and business. Importantly, this outperformance enabled us to raise our guidance for the full year, consistent with our commitment to driving growth and shareholder their value. Before turning to a discussion of our results in more detail, I'd like to briefly address the pending acquisition of Capri two weeks ago, the US District Court granted the FTC's preliminary injunction, which we believe is incorrect on the law and facts. We appealed the decision consistent with our obligations under the merger agreement.

While we await that outcome. Important to reiterate that we are in a position of strength and continue to focus on our compelling organic growth plan, building powerful brands and delivering for our consumers. Now moving to our results and strategies by brand and coach continued to deliver standout results, highlighting the enduring power and relevance of the brand and its distinctive expressive luxury positioning. Importantly, our teams are driving strong consumer engagement through innovative product stuff, retailing and experiences fuelling our brand heat and growth to this end.

During the quarter, we achieved 2% constant currency revenue gains at exceptional margins, highlighted by 330 basis points of gross margin expansion and a 90-basis point lift in operating margin with meaningful runway for growth ahead. Now touching on our progress in the first quarter, centred on our focus to deepen our connection with consumers to fuel continued desire for the brand. First, we grew our leather goods offering, led by our iconic handbag platforms and the success of new product introductions.

Caby family once again outperformed over-indexing with new and younger consumers and nearly doubling versus last year. The TV shoulder bag 26 continued to anchor the offering, and we further expanded the family with the introduction of Time Square Cabby. As we shared last quarter, based on the power of TV and in keeping with our commitment to put the consumer at the heart of all we do, we launched a test that brought the tablet 26 to our outlet channel at full price.

This test continues to exceed plan, and as a result, we rolled it out to more locations with TV now have available in over 200 outlets stores globally, again at full price. Importantly, the learnings from this test continue to inform our broader strategies for fiscal 25 and beyond as we explore additional opportunities to scale innovative products and marketing campaigns across channels. In addition, during the quarter, we launched the New York family featuring the Brooklyn and Empire bags, which surpassed our expectations globally and cemented their places.

New pillars for the brand to $295 was the top recruitment driver of Gen Z consumers. While the soft Empire carry all 40 at an AUR. $695 was a viral sensation on TikTok. Importantly, the New York family is incremental and differentiated with new minimalist branding and soft leather. That's clearly resonating with consumers globally. In fact, the early success of Brooklyn earned at a spot on the list ranking. Second, among the 10 hottest products overall coaches' growth in handbags and accessories continued to outpace the industry, which included mid-single digit AUR gains globally led by North America. And we see further runway longer term, given our innovation pipeline and brand heat.

Next, we remain focused on fuelling lifestyle, expanding the brand's reach in categories, including footwear and ready-to-wear and men, where we are underpenetrated and have a right to win by driving customer recruitment, purchase frequency and lifetime value. We have a strong pipeline of innovation, notably in footwear with the launch of the new Highline sneaker in the current quarter. Turning to marketing, we continue to have meaningful conversations with consumers through purpose-led marketing, driving cultural relevance and engagement with our brand. This fall, we launched a new campaign unlock your courage featuring Coach ambassadors, (inaudible)and charge tools Melton in a series of short films designed to inspire authentic self-expression consistent with our brand mission.

Importantly, because of our efforts, we've seen significant gains in unaided awareness, share of search and purchase intent among Gen Z consumers in the U.S. and globally, reinforcing brand momentum and that our strategies are working. In addition, our campaigns and brand building efforts are breaking through globally to this end. During the quarter, we made the strategic decisions to increase our top-of-funnel marketing investments across international markets, notably in China.

This reinforces the confidence we have in our brand and product offering, driving greater consumer engagement and helping to drive outperformance versus the industry in China. Specifically. In addition, we also drove brand desire three unique experiences we connected with younger consumers in the world of gaming with a collaboration with roadblocks and the pedal since the launch more than $12 million unique users interacted with our content. And we've seen an increase in brand consideration and purchase intent from consumers on the platform.

Overall, our holistic brand building activities helped to drive increases in new customer acquisition as we welcomed approximately 930,000 new customers to Coach in North America, a strong increase versus prior year of these new customers, approximately 60% were Gen Z and millennials, consistent with our strategy to recruit younger customers. Looking ahead the holiday, we will continue to focus on brand building through customer engagement, executing our strategies with discipline. We are confident in our product pipeline, building on the traction we're driving in the business through the continuing success of TV expansion of the New York family, the launch of newness within our Coach originals collection and a compelling assortment of seasonal novelty reinforced by emotional marketing campaigns that amplify our brand purpose.

This and product enclosing coaches story brand, driving modern relevant, fuelled by a strong team, methodically building sustainable growth with customer understanding at the heart of our work, we continue to bring to life the brand's unique creativity, purpose and value to a new generation of consumers with significant runway ahead. Now moving to (inaudible). During the quarter, we continued to reinforce our foundation for the future. While revenue declined as expected.

Profit margins again expanded versus prior year, led by continued gross margin expansion and diligent expense management. Moving forward, we have a clear imperative for growth. Last month, we welcomed new brands, CEO. EVA Erdman to the organization brings a strong track record of leading global consumer luxury brands and driving consistent profitable growth. Eva and I share confidence in the meaningful opportunities at Kate Spade by bringing a sharpened focus on brand building and enhanced execution. Importantly, under his leadership, the team is working with intention to advance our long-term strategies while acting with urgency to address the things we can immediately improve in supply part of this vision. Now touching on our results for the quarter.

First, we remained focused on strengthening the brand's core handbag offering, key to our growth agenda. In September, we launched the Deco collection and specialty, which is over indexing with new younger consumers at strong AUR and margins, while the CB. and stayed flat or programs and outlet remain foundational at the same time, we also recognize that we need to amplify this progress through more holistic brand building initiatives, ensuring that we are distorting our efforts to telling more focused, cohesive and relevant brand and product stories to drive consumer engagement. And that work remains underway. Turning to Kate Spade's lifestyle offering.

During the quarter, we delivered strong growth in jewellery in keeping with our strategic intent. This growth was driven by millennial and Gen Z recruitment, and we see continued opportunity ahead. Next, we remain focused on maximizing the omnichannel opportunity to drive customer engagement and grow the brand. In keeping with this focus, in October, we launched a trial on Amazon with a range of products, including an emphasis on gifting. The initial learnings are promising, and we see an opportunity to leverage the platform. It's broad consumer reach, specifically with younger cohorts as we've successfully done with Coach over the last year. Turning to marketing, we are committed to fuelling brand heat to drive consideration and accelerate customer acquisition.

During the quarter, we acquired approximately 445,000 new customers to the brand, representing an increase versus prior year. That said, we need to drive stronger outcomes, particularly in our core category to achieve our growth ambition. To that end, over the last quarter, our team launched a new consumer insight, ethnographic work to sharpen our focus and break through with the brands target audience. And we've immediately implemented action plans for the holiday and into spring, which will bring more focus to our execution from our assortment to our styling as well as our story selling efforts. Importantly, we will distort our marketing investment into upper funnel campaigns with more relevant messages for our target customer, capitalizing on the brand's strong unaided awareness in the U.S. to build greater brand desire and purchase consideration.

Finally, we also continue to operate with discipline and a focus on maintaining a healthy brand and business, which is foundational to our ways of working and highlighted by our continued growth in operating margin expansion in the quarter. Touching on holiday, our goal is to drive customer acquisition through focus and relevancy. To do this, we will lead with gifting a hallmark of the brand while launching a social first campaign that will celebrate the joy of the holiday season in new and unexpected ways. Overall, while results for Kate Spade met, our expectations in the quarter were not satisfied with the performance, and we're sharpening our roadmap for long-term growth.

This is a unique purpose-driven brand with significant potential with consumers on a global scale, and we're leaning in. Now turning to Stuart Weitzman. We drove revenue gains for the quarter with growth in North America offsetting continued softness in Greater China. Importantly, though, financial results remain challenged, we made progress in keeping with our strategic focus on brand building and delivering higher profitability long term. Touching briefly on our focus areas across product and marketing.

During the quarter, new styles, including the Vinny pump and Naomi boot families resonated with consumers while growth in flats continued. In addition, we refreshed our iconic styles, which remain the bedrock of the brand. We launched new constructions to modernize and enhance the fit of key families, including noticed and Stuart product innovation drove traction at wholesale with the business growing double digits on both the POS. and net sales basis in North America in the first quarter. Further order bookings year to date are up nearly 30% to last year. This will support an improvement in revenue and profitability trends this year and beyond, consistent with our strategy to drive growth in this important channel for the brand and category. Turning to marketing.

During the quarter, we drove brand desire through Motional storytelling in keeping with the brand's purpose of inspiring strength and confidence following the brands, how lovely to be a woman campaign launch featuring new talented and multifaceted brand ambassadors. We saw an increase in customer acquisition, Google Search, inorganic digital traffic in North America, which reinforce brand health and represent leading indicators of stronger business results in the future.

For holiday, the key boot selling season, we are focused on delivering innovation across our icons and building on the early success of new introductions while driving sustained wholesale growth where there's momentum. In addition, we will continue to deliver purpose-driven marketing with the rollout of additional chapters of our house. Lovely to be a woman campaign. Overall, we continue to see long-term potential for the brand with an empowered team focused on driving customer engagement and improved financial results. In closing, Tapestry delivered strong earnings growth in the first quarter, outperforming expectations. Our results continue to demonstrate the power of brand building, customer centricity and operational excellence.

I want to reiterate my appreciation to our exceptional global teams who continue to drive our success. Yes. From this position of strength, we raised our outlook for the full year. We remain focused and confident in the bold ambition we have for our existing brands and business. I believe the best is yet to come for Tapestry. Before turning the call over to Scott, I wanted to take a moment to recognize Andrea Resnick. This marks Andreas 97th and final earnings call with Tapestry ahead of her retirement. Later this year, Andrew joined the company to take it public and has had a truly amazing career. She has an institution at Tapestry and a legend in the IR and Corporate Communication worlds.

Andrea created a gold standard for thoughtful and transparent communications, which have become a bedrock at our company. On behalf of everyone at Tapestry, we are grateful for her many contributions and wish her all the best in her next chapter. With that, I'll now turn it over to Scott.

Scott Roe

Thanks, Joanne, and good morning, everyone. First quarter performance continued to build on our track record of consistent and disciplined execution to the assumed. In Q1, we outperformed expectations across revenue, operating income and earnings, delivering strong EPS growth and cash flow generation. Despite the volatile backdrop. Now I'll move into the details of the quarter. Beginning with revenue trends. On a constant currency basis, sales were in line with the prior year and above our guidance for the quarter.

These results were led by growth internationally, which grew 2% at constant currency. By region. Europe revenue grew 27% above last year, driven by increased local consumer spend and strong new customer acquisition, notably with Gen Z in other Asia, revenue rose 10%, led by growth in Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, while Japan sales declined 4%. Ferrum in Greater China revenue declined 5% at the high end of our guidance range. During the quarter, we again delivered digital growth in brick-and-mortar trends, while merger we've improved throughout the quarter, supported by better traffic trends, which continued into Q2.

Despite the overall challenging market backdrop, we are confident we invested in the region, delivering compelling product and value and positioning our brands and business for long-term growth. In North America, sales declined 1% compared to the prior year due to a planned decrease in wholesale, while North America direct was positive. Importantly, both gross and operating margins rose versus last year as we supported long-term brand-building. Now touching on revenue by channel. For the quarter, our direct-to-consumer business was in line with the prior year, which included a high single digit increase in digital revenue and a low single digit decline in global brick-and-mortar sales.

Wholesale revenue was in line with prior year, which included international growth, including on digital platforms where we can continue to expand our reach. Moving down the P&L, we achieved a record first quarter gross margin, delivering gross margin expansion of 280 basis points versus prior year. This year-over-year increase was driven by 180 basis points of operational outperformance, which exceeded plan as well as a benefit of approximately 60 basis points from lower freight expense and a 40-basis point tailwind from FX. Turning to SG&A, we continue to make ongoing strategic investments in our future.

To this end, SG&A rose 3%, led by higher marketing spend versus prior year and expectations in support of our brand building initiatives. So taken together, operating margin increased approximately 90 basis points in the quarter, driving operating profit growth ahead of prior year and expectations and first quarter EPS of $1.2 exceeded our guidance and represented growth of 10%. Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flows. We ended the quarter was $7.3 billion in cash and investments and total borrowings of $7.3 billion, which reflects the bond financing related to the proposed acquisition of Capri of $6.1 billion. Free cash flow was an inflow of $94 million. CapEx and implementation costs related to cloud computing for the quarter were $30 million. Inventory levels at quarter end were 9% above prior year, reflecting a higher level of in-transit, consistent with expectations as we continue to deleverage and the benefits of our supply chain, navigating the Red Sea and port disruptions with only modest impact. Importantly, as we enter the holiday season, our inventory is current as well positioned globally, and we continue to expect in Q2 and the full year with inventory above prior year.

Turning to our dividend program, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, representing $80 million in dividend payments for the quarter. For the fiscal year, we continue to expect to return approximately $325 million to shareholders through that for sure. Now moving to our guidance for fiscal year 25, which is provided on a non-GAAP basis, we are raising our fiscal 2025 outlook, which incorporates our first quarter outperformance. We view this guidance just prudent and achievable as we remain clear eyed about the realities of the external environment balanced with the opportunities we see for our business. For the fiscal year, we now expect revenue of over $6.75 billion, representing growth of approximately 1% to 2% versus prior year on a reported and constant currency basis. Touching on sales details by region at constant currency, we expect high 10s growth in Europe where we are underpenetrated and have strong traction in anther Asia.

We anticipate mid-single digit gains in Japan were forecasting a low single digit decline in North America. We expect revenue to be a pause ultimately in line with two slightly above prior year as we continue to support a healthy business. And in Greater China, we expect revenue to be in the area of prior year. In addition, our outlook now assumes operating margin expansion of over 50 basis points versus last year. We anticipate gross margin expansion to drive this increase due to improvements in both AUR and AUC. Both freight and effects are expected to have a negligible impact on gross margin changes in Cisco for 25. On SG&A, we expect expenses to increase roughly in line with the pace of revenue growth for the year. Importantly, we're continuing to diligently control costs while investing in our highest impact growth initiatives, including making incremental investments in marketing versus our prior outlook.

For modelling purposes, you can expect a modest decline in corporate expenses versus prior year, while making ongoing investments in our brands. Moving to below the line expectations for the year, net interest income is expected to be approximately $20 million, which incorporates the Fed's 50 basis point rate cut in September. With some further rate cuts assume throughout the year, the tax rate is expected to be approximately 19%, and our weighted average diluted share count is forecasted to be in the area of $238 million shares. Taken together, we are raising our EPS guidance to $4.50 to $4.55, representing a mid-single-digit growth last year and ahead of our prior guide of 445 to $4.50. Finally, we anticipate free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, excluding any deal related costs. And we expect CapEx in cloud computing costs to be in the area of 190. We expect around two thirds of the spend to be related to store openings, renovations and relocations with the balance primarily related to our ongoing digital and IT investments. Touching on shaping for the year, we expect constant currency sales to be up slightly in the first half of the year with low single digit growth planned in the back half of the year. In Q2. Specifically, we expect sales to grow in the area of 1% to 2% on a reported and constant currency basis. Turning to operating margin, we expect expansion in both the first and second halves with the first half expansion led by gross margin gains and the second half increases driven by SG&A leverage.

Taken together, we expect balanced EPS growth of mid-single digits for the first and second halves, with Q2 forecasted to approach $1.70. Now to briefly address the proposed acquisition of Capri, we are appealing the District Court's order as required by our merger agreement, and I paused all integration planning efforts during this period. Given the present dynamics, we are not reaffirming the financial aspects of the deal, and we'll provide updated comments if and as appropriate. With that, I'd like to share with you in more detail how we're thinking about our capital allocation priorities.

Looking forward, our capital allocation framework is focused on the goals of driving healthy growth and sustainable shareholder value. To do this, we are foundational commitments first, to invest in our brands and businesses to support long-term sustainable growth. Second is our dividend, and we expect to maintain a rate of $1.40 per share in fiscal 25 with a goal over time of increasing our dividend at least in line with earnings to achieve stated targeted payout ratio of 35% to 40%. Beyond these foundational commitments. Our robust cash flow generation provides us with balance sheet flexibility for value creation.

To note, we are firmly committed to our solid investment grade rating and our long-term gross leverage target of below 2.5 times. Keeping this long-term leverage target in mind, there's a clear opportunity to utilize excess free cash flow for share repurchases. We have contingency plans ready, pending the outcome of the appeal, and we believe our shares represent a compelling opportunity given the strong organic growth runway of our business. And this would represent our immediate priority should we be unable to move forward with the proposed acquisition of Capri.

And finally, consistent with our commitment to being disciplined financial operators and allocators of capital, we consistently evaluate opportunities for strategic portfolio management, utilizing our rigorous Foreland framework to ensure all actions meet our strategic and financial growth criteria. In closing, we delivered a second first full quarter, demonstrating our commitment to driving disciplined growth. We achieved record gross margin and EPS with double digit earnings gains as we remained focused on executing our compelling organic growth plan, positioning us to raise our outlook for the full fiscal year. Importantly, our distinctive brands, talented global teams, data-driven platform and strong cash flow, our competitive advantages taken together, they provide us with strategic and financial flexibility to deliver accelerated organic growth and enhance shareholder value in fiscal 25 and for years to come. I may. I'd like to open it up and take your questions.

Robert Scott Drbul

Hi, good morning and congratulations on a great quarter. I guess just the first question really is, can you expand a bit more skewed to be on the deal a bit more of an update on the deal? And then in a deal break scenario, could you just talk through a bit more the vision for the company, your capital allocation priorities, including future M&A? Thanks

Joanne Crevoiserat

Thanks, Rob, and good morning to you as well. As you know, on the deal, we filed an appeal as we're required to do by our agreement in that process is ongoing. As always, we're focused on organic business, and we're operating from a position of strength and our outperformance in the first quarter and the outlook we raised for the full year are further evidence of our disciplined brand building and a particular strength we're seeing at Coach. I do want to recognize the talented team across the globe at Tapestry who are driving these outstanding results. Together, we have a bold vision for our existing business, and we have tremendous runway ahead and our preferred insurer and our focus is on our largest value creation opportunities.

Those are sustaining healthy growth at Coach while reigniting growth at Kate Spade. And I'm happy to share our thinking on capital allocation addition, of course, we're awaiting the outcome of the appeals process, which were required to do. But in the meantime, I'll give you a little additional color on what Scott walked through on the call. In any scenario, we have foundational investments and that includes investing in organic business, and we have much more growth to unlock. And we have a commitment to maintaining our dividend with a goal of increasing it over time. Beyond commitments in your directly address your question in a deal breaker scenario, can you give you three overarching principles that highlight both our balance sheet flexibility and our focus on shareholder return.

First, we're firmly committed to our long-term leverage ratio and our investment grade rating. Second, there is a meaningful opportunity to resume share repurchases. This would be our immediate priority given our free cash flow generation, our growth prospects and our valuation. The buyback opportunity is extremely compelling. And third, strategic portfolio management. We will be disciplined with any actions we continue to believe our platform can support those brands, and we look forward to proving that in the future. But to be clear, if this deal does not close, we do not expect any M&A in the near term. And before moving forward with M&A, we will ensure Coach remains strong and that we've returned to sustainable top line growth. At Kate Spade. We are intensely focused on our existing business, and we're confident that we have the creativity, the capabilities and the culture at Tapestry to drive continued success.

Robert Scott Drbul

Thank you.

Irwin Bernard Boruchow

Hey, good morning, everyone. two questions for me. I'll piggyback off of bonuses of understanding, Joanne, very clear on what you were explaining on capacity. Could you give us more specifics, use it as simple as you guys were kind of annualizing around $700 million of buyback back when the deal was announced in buyback everything last year, you have nothing in your plan this year. It's simple enough. This facility for deal, we did not go through. We should come take that number times two. And that's what our expectation would be for the appetite. And then the follow-up question is just on China. Just kind of what you saw through the quarter, what's baked in for the second quarter? And just any high-level thoughts on the region of the group?

Joanne Crevoiserat

Sure. Let me take the China question first, and then I'll pass it to Scott to add some color on how we're thinking about share buyback in Greater China, we landed and delivered a quarter at the top end of our guidance range of down five. Our performance in the region is outpacing the industry. I was just there a couple of months ago. I know Todd was just there a couple of weeks ago, and we continue to invest in the region. We're investing in marketing, and our products are resonating brand purpose storytelling.

We're delivering exceptional value into the market, and we did see sequential improvement as we moved through the quarter. And we saw that continue into Q2. And importantly, our digital trends were positive in the market. And I think that just speaks to how well our teams on the ground are meeting the customers where they are there, agile. We've been in the market. And you know, I think it speaks to the level of understanding that we have the customer, any investments we continue to make in our platform and our capabilities. We remain confident in the long-term opportunity in China and in Asia overall. And I'd love to talk just a tad, but maybe you are right? Yes, I'll toss it to tie to give you a little bit more color on what are you seeing in China. And then we'll talk to that.

Irwin Bernard Boruchow

Thanks, Joanne. And we won't forget your question for Scott. We know how important that is to you. But in terms of China, we delivered a negative three in the quarter. That compares to the industry at double digit over 20% drop is Joanne, that you I've just come back to China. I spent a week there. I've come back more enthusiastic about China than I ever have been. Really it comes down to a brand positioning of expressive luxury and the value and values that our brands stand for really resonating with our target customer. And what I was very impressive. They went to a small city called Ruchi about two hours of either saying I wouldn't say small cities, City of over 7 billion people. We have three stores there. We have the opportunity clearly to double our store count here because we're not restricted by me places where the traditional European luxury will go. We are able to go with the young people are in our brand resonate. That story replicate itself, dozens of locations in China. So, I see over the next year-and-a-half, two years losses, distribution growth opportunity in China. So now let's get to that little question. You have about stock buybacks with the discussion.

Scott Roe

so I'm excited to talk about it. I so I'll start by just reminding reminded you and everybody what Joe ends. And just point to our results. I mean, we have a compelling organic story with gross profit, free cash flow in essentially zero net debt. So that means we've got a lot of capacity in. I guess another way contextual point that I would point to is some of the bright lines that we've established that we talked about remaining strong investment grade. That means a leverage target of less than 2.5 times debt to EBITDA. But in this environment, we wouldn't push the upper limit of foundry. But it doesn't mean we have a lot of capacity and some I've asked what vehicles are on the table. Would we consider a US or other things? Yes, we all vehicles around the table. Should we be in a deal rig scenario, then we'll come back with more specificity and give you a better parameter around what that might look like.

Matthew Robert Boss

Thanks, Matt. Don't you stand on market share gains had exceptional margins, which you cited at the at the Coach brand. Could you elaborate on the drivers of outperformance relative to what you're seeing in the category over the past 12 months? And maybe if you could just speak to recent global demand trends that you're seeing? And then Scott gross margin, if you could just walk through the continued gross margin opportunities for the balance of this year? And then just how best to think about opportunities remaining multiyear?

Joanne Crevoiserat

Yes. I'll kick it off, Matt, but I also ask Todd to add a little bit of color on the coach issues specifically. But I look around the world and what we see in our businesses very consistently, a consumer that is choice and innovation and emotion, however, are continuing to win with consumers. And you have to break through with a motion. We have to deliver value and the way innovation, great quality and craftsmanship as we do and undersea stand, where the customers are meet them where they are, and that's how we win.

We've been very methodical at building the capability at Tapestry over time and investing behind our lead. As you think about the category like handbags and leather goods category has been incredibly durable and right over a decade. The category has grown mid-single digits over decades in the last quarter. We do we did see the category slow decline in Q1. But again, in that context, coaches clearly winning. We believe we can grow both now and into the future. And we would expect the handbag category again, to resume historic growth rates over time. But even now we expect that we can grow in this environment. And then we're building our business to be able to be even stronger as the category more fully recovers to historic growth rates. But I'm going to toss it to Todd to share what he's doing a coach.

Matthew Robert Boss

Thanks, Joanne. And I'm going to elevate for a second and really talk about Cogent and really and by extension on how coach and Tapestry, I've always excelled at launches Coach those at its best when the magic is equally strong. I believe we are at one of those moments and let me give you too proof points, which I think speaks volumes. First, our own employees are buying Brooklyn bag in drones, even both exempt from our traditional employee discount and stick it in my almost 17 years at Coach, I have never seen consumer demand for a new collection, as I've seen for the New York collection with literally 10,000 of clients registering at stores and on, I'd like to quote notifying them with a particular payer way or sizes back in stock. And the best part is we are not seeing the newer collection cannibalize the demand for our canopy family.

So, when you think about long-term sustainable growth, one, we're acquiring new customers were younger to they're transacting more frequently and higher AURs. three, we're creating tested purpose-led campaign that resonate with our target consumers and for We've increased our funding for those camps pays to allow it to spike in sustaining CapEx. And finally, and maybe most importantly, we have meaningful platforms that our product assortment to continue this momentum for the quarters and years ahead. So, I am very bullish on our future now that we're going to stay very close to the consumer. And I think you have a follow-up question on gross margin for SAP.

Scott Roe

Yes, I got it. Boy, that's a great lead in those types of in terms of giving you the context of why we have such confidence. Confidence in long-term gross margin grows a little bit of shaping, Matt. So, remember what our quarter in Q1 for gross margin with 280 basis points. A couple of things you remember, first of all, we did see some benefits from freight. It was highlighted in the prepared remarks, 60 bps in the quarter. We see that turn into a very modest negative. And for the full year, it's really not much of an impact, but that did benefit Q1 also as expected. We know that there was some a whole So pressure in Q1, which abate as we go through the year. That's really just a timing year-on-year thing.

But obviously, that mix benefited us in Q1. That said, we expect gross margins to be up for the year be the primary driver of our op margin expansion of about 50 days basis points. And remember, in the shaping of the year, the first half gross margin will be the driver of our profit gains. And as we get the second half, we start to see more leverage on the SG&A side. And that's a bigger contributor in the second half to a margin. And as you look at the structural drivers, I mean, Todd said it right, AURAUC., you are investing in the brand's brand heat.

And our continued ability to get price over time is on display right now. And you see which I still believe is one of the underappreciated drivers of gross margin as we use consumer insights in our world class supply chain to drive efficiency, not cheap and the product, but to get more efficiency and lower the cost throughout the value chain. And that's an additional driver. However, gross margin that we should be on an ongoing basis.

Lorraine Hutchinson

Thank you. Good morning. Joanne, you spoke of a clear imperative for growth at Kate Spade. Can you diagnose the key reasons for its recent declines and then talk to a timeline for stabilizing these sales trends?

Joanne Crevoiserat

Well, thanks, Lorraine. And we have a lot of confidence in Kate Spade brand and the potential we see for the brands and the opportunities we see our in brand-building and really supporting the innovation that we're delivering on. We have a clear bias for action. We are excited to welcome our new CEOA. to the organization last month, and she is the perfect leader for the organization. With a proven track record of building global luxury brands and building sustainable results.

We have set an important foundation at Kate Spade. We're seeing expanded gross margins and operating margins, and that's important. We are introducing new product families that are resonating with the consumer. We need to reinforce this work and make that make those launches. And that more impactful with brand-building were also recruit the new customers to the brand. So the foundation is there. We need to accelerate and improve our execution. Eva will be sharpening our long-term strategic roadmap as well as improving execution and more acting with urgency to impact the things that we can immediately impact. And we covered those a little bit in the call, but that includes marketing, our upper funnel marketing and how we reach and where we reach consumers as well as the storytelling behind the big ideas. We're also making changes on styling and editing or skews to be more focus.

There are some of the immediate actions we're taking and we're confident that we have a bright future ahead for Kate and the rain this maybe just a quick build.

Scott Roe

We don't expect the growth in this fiscal year. We would expect the trend that we're seeing right now to be more or less in line for the balance of the year. Just to be a little more specific.

Helpful. Thank you.

Michael Binetti

Hey, guys, thanks for taking our questions here. So, I guess just one the modelling quick question is you look at it looks like there's about a $12 million drag on wholesale in the quarter is kind of think you referenced it for a second. There you've made it. It gets better through the year. But what was that is that just cycling the Amazon sell-in? And does that remain a drag for a couple of quarters? Maybe just any content there? And then if we peel out that wholesale looks like Coach direct-to-consumer grew nicely party and maybe just some context on whether the underlying full-price and outlet stores are accelerating on an underlying basis?

Scott Roe

Yes, sure. You mentioned in one of the factors, we did have the pipe fill last year and Amazon and frankly, micros, just timing of orders and when products are dropping from a wholesale. So I would say, well, it impacted the quarter. There's no new news in the breakdown of the business or any kind of changing from a strategic standpoint. And as we look at the year, we'll see that wholesale will grow as well. Our direct to consumer. I'll start maybe through tight in terms of what we're seeing in terms of retail. But yes, we did see nice growth in our on the channel, particularly in the in the online channel in the first quarter. And we expect that to build and even stronger in the Coach brand when we look at the overall direct to consumer business. So maybe talk a little bit more there.

Michael Binetti

Yes, sure. Thank you, Scott. The first quarter, if I strip out the home zone, the pipe fills from Amazon Coach globally delivered 3% on constant currency. So, we did better in our direct business. We are seeing good trends through the year, obviously led by the Empire collect the newer collection with it in Brooklyn. And then, of course, the strength of therapy. We're really seeing great growth in North America. And while we talked about AUR growth, which again goes to brand health, we actually saw AUR growth across globally and in North America. So, we're very excited to see the reaction to our product offering. And again, I reinforce this customer acquisition vehicle through our purpose campaign is the future fuel. So, as we continue to start bringing new consumers to the coach family, their lifetime value is so great. It really gives us long-term runway.

Scott Roe

Thanks, Michael.

Paul Lejuez

Thanks. It's Tracy Kogan filling in for Paul. I just wanted to follow up on your comments on AUR. I think, Todd, you mentioned that it was up globally as well as in the US. And I was wondering if you could maybe give us a little more color on how that has very regionally and what you're expecting for this year for AUR. Any quantification you can give? And then what's driving the AUR increases is how much of it is like for like increases versus adding on maybe some bells and whistles to the product? Thanks.

Scott Roe

Yes, I mean we had the signal mid-single digits low, and it was lead locally, but it was led by North America. I foresee you. Our growth continues throughout the year. It's really less about the bells and whistles on it. A couple of things. As Scott mentioned in the unsung hero here, you know, is some of how we're going to market, obviously with discounting less. That's an important contributor to it and newness with Brooklyn and the heavy demand shapes our business in a different way. We're going to get rooms test and see some of the benefit of putting Cabby at full price outlook. I think that's the driver we spend so much an upper funnel, marketing and win. The focal point is the cabin bag. The consumer comes into all of our channels of distribution line. Looking for that, one thing we're learning more and more is consumers don't see channel, they see brand. So, when a consumer comes to Sawgrass Mills for the first time in may be their first coming to that Miami area or Woodbury Commons, and they're shopping to run shopping experience. They're coming cell phone in hand with a picture of KP. They are prepared to pay full price and or so desirous of having that in that channel. So again, when you put everything in a customer centric lens, you see things very differently than the historic norms of our industry.

Paul Lejuez

Great. Thanks very much.

Rick B. Patel

Thank you. Good morning. Can you talk about the shape of growth in North America? Q1 was down 1%. Guidance suggests a potential for modest growth this year. I was just curious if you can provide color on the progress of growth and the drivers of the implied sequential improvement.

Joanne Crevoiserat

So maybe I'll try and go out and after discounts. But as we talked about, our trends in North America, one fact better than we expected in the first quarter. And we continue to dissipate is discipline in managing the business. I would say also we're driving higher gross margins, operating margin and profit dollars while we are also acquiring new consumers to our brands. So, we're operating with a great deal of discipline. Trend in the first quarter was impacted, as we just talked about by the by the wholesale drag. And that's a headwind in the first quarter that doesn't repeat for the balance of the year. But maybe Scott, the shaping of that. Well,

Scott Roe

I think I think you said it really the underlying trend when you take out the noise from also and I'll remind you that this is a relatively small quarter to right. We do see slight growth and balancing the year as wholesale comes back to normal. If I use that word third, and the continued underlying direct to consumer trends go through the balance of the year.

Rick B. Patel

Thanks very much.

Mark Altschwager

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess first, just following up on the panel discussion of for North America, digital outpaced brick and mortar for both retail and outlet. And then what are your current thoughts on the distribution footprint for North America considering there appears to be some increasing product and consumer overlap between the channels? And then separately, Chris Scott tariffs. Topic back on the front burner, can you just remind us of the China sourcing mix in any material changes over the past few years for bags in other categories? And just bigger picture, how we should think about mitigation strategies? Thank you.

Joanne Crevoiserat

So let me let me take your question on digital, our digital this or I'll start with our direct business. Our omnichannel business did grow or was in line with last year in the first quarter on the digital growth offset a slight decline in our stores. So, you know, are important focus is on meeting the customer where they are in our capabilities, allow us to drive to drive our business regardless of where the customer choose to transact on. These are key capabilities that I believe our competitive advantage for Tapestry. So, we're well positioned to meet the customer and digital spaces. That's what you saw in the quarter. And our focus continues to be on our omnichannel business.

Again, omnichannel in line with last year and our wholesale business as well in line with last year. But international growth really driving that, um, that wholesale business and importantly, globally, the wholesale growth in international was driven by digital, and we grew in digital in China. So, this underpins the opportunities that we see to meet the customer where they are moving quickly on to meet the customer where they are. And we're acquiring new customers matters in this channel, which is also very important for our brands going forward. So, a big opportunity for us and customer acquisition requiring younger customers in these channels due to our total. So, those are all capabilities that are important today for our business for our P&L, but also long term for us for our brand.

Scott Roe

Yes, let me let me pick up a question mark on of tariff. So first of all, I'd say we benefit from having a diverse and agile supply chain isn't my goodness. We've had so many disruptions and challenges that have forced us to make adaptions based done port strikes and freight lanes, whatever it might be. Tariff regime is changing over time. So, we're pretty well versed in managing through this. We'll see what comes in terms of specific tariffs and other legislation that may come. And we're monitoring that closely and certainly prepared to react. I would point out one thing, though, as it relates to China specifically, we have less than 10% of our overall sourcing comes out of China. And when you look at leather goods, it's really minimal. So, from an exposure standpoint, wait at least as it relates to China, that's really on a relative basis, not a big concern from our standpoint.

Mark Altschwager

Thank you.

Dana Telsey

Hi. Good morning, everyone, and Joanne. As you think about the complexion of the brand, the state of the consumer, how do you think of the balance between introducing newness in core collections and also existing collections? And how do you see pricing evolving and the impact of margin given the current sourcing complex on that Scott just mentioned. Thank you.

Joanne Crevoiserat

Sure. I'll end my comments, but then toss it to Todd for a little bit of color on what's, in fact, been working for us in terms of adding newness, but also investing behind our icon. And that is a balance that we talked about, and we manage. But the key is that we always have to deliver innovation even within our icon that you see us building strength on strength in our icon at coach cabin continues to get stronger because we're innovating on that platform. And the iconic original Cabby 26 continues to perform on.

And then we're introducing as well new newness and innovation that is also working and in fact, becoming new pillars for the brand. So as we think about AUR growth, it's a combination of this magic that Todd talked about of bringing the right product in the right and innovation to market with the logic that we're bringing with consumer insights and understanding and all of the data and analytics we bring to bear across our assortment and then the investments we're making in marketing and maybe U.S. dollar and all of your thunder, Todd, but have you left a little on the phone?

Scott Roe

So, I think you know, it's very foundational as we go back four or five years. And Joanne and I were on this journey together, we cut the tail of sort of that very one-off product that is foundational to build the future. So, we really looked at how productive every SKU was. And we're recognize that the big family, a good bank is it good back globally. So, once we started with that discipline, we didn't start adding to the magic and happy if you remember, I said to you in FY20, happy we're starting to slow down reinvigorated the family first with TIL therapy that reinforce first it.

So, we are very, very focused on keeping these large family that for the quarter, not for a monthly dropped to three years. We have to balance both the core because they're still millions of customers who have not yet benefited by owning a core Academy, which I am Keynote selling and marketing. People will continue to focus that on our global marketing and paid. And then we have our creative teams led by 60 receivers who really keeps very top in-centre fashion trends. And you can see that as it in the New York collection, which is a completely different a static than happy. You know, we joked initially the New York back, particularly the Brooklyn back, didn't have the natural attributes of a great coach back.

It's not adjustable functioning is not as robust as we often think of it Coach back. It's not structure. The branding is low key. It was exactly the right family for the time, and it's our marketing campaign and just picked up front. So now instead of just having I'm happy platform, a signature platform, we have this entire New York collection platform that I again will buy and allow more people at compelling prices to come into the coach family.

Aneesha Sherman

Thank you. So, I'm hearing a lot of optimism on organic growth, especially on the Coach brand. Going back to your Investor Day in 2022, you your guidance at the time was assuming and growth in line with the market, which at the time with mid-single digits, given your increased optimism on customer acquisition, the new growth is you now expecting to grow top line above the market? And then I also have a second question around margin impact of your category mix, especially on Coach. You talked about the innovation pipeline moving into ready-to-wear and footwear with the sneaker, et cetera. How do you think that's going to impact gross margins going forward? And is there an offset strategy for that? Thank you.

Joanne Crevoiserat

I'll start. And then maybe I'll toss it to Scott calorie, um, but in terms of in terms of overall growth and growth versus the category, I think the reality is we are growing faster than the category right now. So, I you know, we see an opportunity for us to grow. This is a tremendous category that consumers have an emotional connection to on. It has proven to be resilient and durable over time. We love the category we're in. We've sharpened our execution within our category. And you see that with Coach, we have a tremendous amount of runway in the category to continue to grow Coach. I just talked about the opportunities he is excited about. So, we've been a lot of runways at Coach in the category. And then if you consider kate spade in the category as well, we see tremendous opportunity to continue to unlock growth in our in our organic business long term. So, we're very optimistic.

And then in terms of the category, I will say one thing about category growth and that is we see opportunity there. It will be incremental. And then I'll talk to Scott to let you let you know how you're thinking about it.

Scott Roe

Yes, that's really the point I mean, like for like will continue to grow margins. The structural drivers, AURUC., are there certain categories just have different and sometimes lower gross margins. But from an operating margin standpoint, certainly we would see that it is accretive. And overall, we expect even with this category growth to maintain the exceptional margins that we enjoy today. That's our expectation.

Joanne Crevoiserat

Well, thank you for joining us and for your interest in our story. I want to leave you with three overarching messages today. one, we're operating from a position of strength, which is reflected in our first quarter beat and raise it to coach is strong and has momentum. Our brand-building efforts and platform capabilities are working. And three, we are focused on our existing business and have competitive advantages that provide us with flexibility to accelerate our organic growth and drive significant value creation. I'm confident in our future, and I want to again thank our talented global team for driving our success.

Thanks again and have a great day. This concludes Tapestry's Earnings Conference Call. We thank you for your participation.