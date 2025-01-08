Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q1 2025 Simulations Plus Inc Earnings Call
Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Lisa Fortuna, from Financial Profile. Ms. Fortuna, you may now begin.

Lisa Fortuna

Welcome to the Simulations Plus first-quarter fiscal 2025 financial results conference call. With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus. Please note that our updated -- that we updated our quarterly earnings presentation, which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulations-plus.com.
After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect and anticipates, refer to our best estimates as of this call, and actual future results could differ significantly from these statements. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In the remarks or responses to questions, management may mention some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the most recent earnings release available on the company's website. Please refer to the reconciliation tables in the accompanying materials for additional information.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Shawn O'Connor. Please go ahead.

Shawn O'Connor

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon and happy new year, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. We're off to a strong start in 2025. Total revenue increased 31% year-over-year and 5% on an organic basis, including the contribution from our Adaptive Learning and Insights or ALI business unit, and our medical communications or EMC position. Diluted EPS was $0.01. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.17 and adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million or 24% of revenue.
Turning to the macro environment, which continues to be a key area of particular focus for the financial community. We are continuing to face a challenging funding and cost-constrained environment in our sector. Key measures such as funding, pharma budgets and the number of clinical trials, all indicate that activity levels are marginally better compared to the last two years. Additionally, there continues to be a range of activity levels amongst our clients and prospective clients from stagnant to quite active depending on their specific situations.
As the calendar year closed out, our clients were clearly turning their attention to planning for 2025. And our client engagement activities were especially robust. We participated in several major industry conferences, that presented the opportunity to have positive and meaningful conversations with clients that are deeply immersed in their annual budgeting process. This resulted in new budget proposals and outlined plans to expand modeling and simulation capabilities within our client organizations. While this increased level of interest and activity is promising, we're still taking a cautious stance until spending plans are inked and the timing of those expenditures are finalized for calendar 2025. We are committed to maintaining the disciplined -- execute in a tough environment approach -- that has driven our success over the past two years.
At the same time, we're ready to capitalize on any increases in client spending. I'm proud of our team, who delivered these results despite the ongoing cost constrained and limited funding environment for our pharma and biotech clients. Turning to our Software segment.
Software revenue grew 41% in the first quarter of '25, 18% on an organic basis with strong performance across our Software Solutions. Our Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics, or CPP business unit led Software revenue growth with MonolixSuite increasing by 43% and including a large pharma client fully committing to PK Analytics, our user-friendly and fast application for compartmental analysis, non-compartmental analysis and bioequivalent studies.
During the quarter, we added 12 new customers and had 9 customer upsell. Our Quantitative Systems Pharmacology or QSP, Software revenue grew by 40% and we added model licenses for Psoriatic Arthritis and Crohn's disease. As a reminder, quarterly results can be lumpy for QSP software based upon the high ticket price per license in a smaller pool of end users. Our Cheminformatics or Chem business unit, software revenue grew by 15%, driven by higher revenues from ADMET Predictor. Additionally, there were four new customers and one upsell during the quarter. Our physiologically-based pharmacometrics or PBPK Software revenue increased 4% for the quarter.
GastroPlus added two new customers and booked four upsells with existing customers. Software revenue in our ALI business unit was $1.7 million and software revenue in our MC business unit was million. Overall, Software revenue in these two new business units was in line with our expectations. Turning to our Software -- our Services segment.
Services revenue grew by 19% in the first quarter of '25, yet declined by 9% on an organic basis. This quarter, our business was temporarily impacted by client-driven data delays that postponed the ramp-up of certain projects into our fiscal year second quarter. PBPK Services revenue decreased 9%. CPP Services revenue declined 6% and QSP Services revenue decreased 14%. Medical Communications Services revenue was $1.9 million, in line with our expectations.
On a positive note, Services bookings were very strong during the quarter, especially in our CPP and MC business units. We ended the quarter with $17.3 million in backlog up 22% from $14.1 million sequentially. This was successfully achieved during a year-end quarter in which our clients' existing calendar year '24 budgets were depleted, and attention was turning to calendar year '25 activity. The year-over-year decline in Services backlog was reflected a cost-driven pullback by our clients during the course of calendar year '24. With that, I'll turn the call over to Will.

