Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q1 2025 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
46 min read

In This Article:

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for holding, and welcome to Rockwell Automation's quarterly conference call. I need to remind everyone that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to call over to Aijana Zellner, Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy. Ms. Zellner, please go ahead.

Thank you, [Julianne]. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Rockwell Automation's first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings release conference call. With me today is Blake Moret, our Chairman and CEO; and Christian Rothe, our CFO.
Our results were released earlier this morning, and the press release charts have been posted to our website. Both the press release and charts include, and our call today will reference, non-GAAP measures. Both the press release and charts include reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures. A webcast of this call will be available on our website for replay for the next 30 days. For your convenience, a transcript of our prepared remarks will also be available on our website at the conclusion of today's call.
Before we get started, I need to remind you that our comments will include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are described in our earnings release and detailed in all our SEC filings.
So with that, I'll hand it over to Blake.

Thanks, Aijana. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today.
I'll make a couple of general comments before we turn to our first-quarter results. I'm pleased with the early benefits of our renewed focus on operational excellence and cost discipline as we create a solid foundation for market leading growth and performance. Continuing benefits from cost reductions in SGNA we took last year will be joined with benefits from reduced costs of direct and indirect purchases, manufacturing efficiency, and additional price actions.
Overall, our plan to achieve $250 million worth of productivity benefits versus last year is intact despite additional temporary headwinds such as the negative impact of currency. Additionally, we are confident that we're dealing with the recently announced tariffs in a way that mitigates the impact and maximizes our position as a large US manufacturer. We've been working on various scenarios since before the election.
Undoubtedly there will be near-term disruptions and volatility in the global supply chain, both for us and our customers, but we continue to believe Rockwell is a net beneficiary of policies that increase US manufacturing. Christian will cover some of the actions we are taking later in his section.
In terms of demand, we are encouraged by better-than-expected order performance in the quarter. We had mid-single digit sequential growth overall, with sequential growth across all regions and business segments. Orders exceeded shipments in the quarter, giving us some additional backlog for the balance of the year. While there is still macroeconomic and policy uncertainty weighing on customers' CapEx plans, Rockwell won multimillion dollar strategic orders across multiple key industries in the quarter, especially in the US, our home market.
Let's now turn to our Q1 results on slide 3.
Our Q1 orders grew 10% versus prior year and as I said, we're at mid-single digits sequentially. We saw particularly strong orders for logics, controllers, and IO. We believe our order outperformance reflects true underlying demand based on the broad geographic outperformance, balanced mix of hardware, software, and solutions orders, and the fact that distributor and machine builder inventories continue to reduce.
As customers are waiting for more certainty in the macroeconomic and US policy environment, they're balancing their automation spend between increasing operational efficiency and making longer-term capital investments. Our Q1 order outperformance includes a number of large customer projects that are slated to convert to sales over the coming quarters.
Our Q1 reported sales declined about 8.5% year over year, with slightly better than expected organic sales, being offset by about a point of headwind from negative currency translation. Remember, our sales in the first half of fiscal '24 were still supported by a sizable product backlog, creating a difficult year-over-year comparison for us in fiscal '25. We expect to return to year-over-year sales growth in the back half of the year. Organic sales in our Intelligent Devices segment were down 12% versus prior year and in line with our expectations. Both CUBIC and Clearpath are recent acquisitions in this segment, saw double-digit year-over-year growth in sales.
We continue to grow our pipeline of multi-year projects here with significant wins across our key industries and global customers. I'll touch on some of these wins in a few minutes.
Software and Control organic sales declined about 12% year over year, but we're above our expectations. Logix exceeded our expectations this quarter with both orders and sales of double-digits versus prior quarter. Logix's orders have recovered sequentially during the last 6 months.
Some of our newer offerings we talked about at our investor day in November continue to set us apart and help get new customers. One of these competitive wins in the quarter was with CONVERGIX Automation Solutions, a leading global machine builder who is partnering with Rockwell to help a German end user build their first US greenfield plant. The customer chose our cloud enabled optics platform for its hardware agnostic nature and its ability to seamlessly extract and aggregate data from various devices on the plant floor. Significantly reducing the time, risk and cost to integrate solutions for multiple vendors.
Lifecycle Services organic sales were up 5% year over year. Look to build in this segment was 1.05%, led by strong orders in our solutions business and tied to some of the larger multi-year project wins I mentioned earlier. We also saw good growth in recurring services with strategic winds across automotive, tire, and food and beverage. Total ARR for the company grew 11% in the quarter, led by strong growth in our software offerings.
One of our notable wins here this quarter was with Morocco, whose dairy factory is powered by renewable geothermal energy and is one of the lowest manufacturing carbon footprints in the industry. Our cloud native Plex software was chosen to help Morocco enhance their product traceability, improved quality, and reduce cost.
Segment margin was over 17% in the quarter, and adjusted EPS was $1.83 both well above our expectations as we continue to execute on our cost down and longer-term margin expansion projects. As we reiterated at our investor day a few months ago, we are committed to delivering $250 million in year-over-year benefits from these actions in fiscal '25. In addition to this structural productivity, we're deploying temporary cost measures to help mitigate the unfavorable currency impact on our earnings. Christian will cover this in more detail later.
Turning to slide 4 to review key highlights of our Q1 industry segment performance.
Consistent with our overall sales results in the quarter, our performance by industry reflects difficult year-over-year comparisons with Q1 of last year, still benefiting from a large product backlog. Our discrete sales were down mid-single digits year over year with declines in auto and semi, partially offset by strong growth in e-commerce and warehouse automation. Within discrete, automotive and semiconductor sales continue to be impacted by delays as customers focus on driving operational efficiencies and profitability amidst increasing uncertainty from trade and policy changes in the upcoming months.
E-commerce and Warehouse Automation sales grew over 30% versus prior year and were above our expectations. We saw a significant uptick of customer activity this quarter, especially in North America and Europe. A strong position with leading machine builders and systems integrators in this space is helping us gain additional share of wallet with key end users, both in the traditional e-commerce space and global logistics sector with a common theme of facility modernization and optimization.
Recent new product introductions have also enhanced our competitiveness in this vertical. Given the acceleration in customer investments, we now expect e-commerce and warehouse automation to grow high-single digits year over year in fiscal '25.
Moving to Hybrid, sales in this industry segment was slightly above our expectations, led by better performance in food and beverage and home and personal care verticals. In food and beverage, our customers continue to prioritize spend on digital services and modernization programs over large capacity investments. We expect modest improvement in this vertical as we go through the year.
In Life Sciences, we saw a number of strategic wins in the quarter, showcasing the breadth and differentiation of our offerings to serve this market. In addition to follow on orders for GOP 1 related investments, we secured a large competitive win with our FactoryTalk MES software, helping one of the largest European life sciences companies standardize their global facilities on our platform to increase tech transfer speed and reduce cost.
Another important win this quarter was with Thermo Fisher. Our auto autonomous mobile robots were selected to help address Thermo's workforce challenges by optimizing their warehouses through auto's AI-enabled path determination and movement flexibility and freeing up labor to focus on more value adding tasks.
Turning to Process industries. Sales in these verticals were down high-single digits year over year on difficult prior year comps, especially within our energy market, where oil and gas grew over 25% in Q1 of last year. While the new administration's support for more oil production in North America should benefit our customers in the long run, we see a mixed reaction from our energy customers near term as they continue to prioritize capital discipline and operational efficiency over adding more production in the US.
This quarter, Rockwell and Epic Industrial, a leading EPC company in the energy and chemical space, were chosen by one of the world's largest oil and gas producers to help achieve this year's this end user's goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
Another important process win was in our Mining vertical. [Vale] selected Rockwell to help increase production and reduce water consumption at their new processing plant in Brazil. Our winning combination of integrated hardware, software, and services is the reason [Vale] chose Rockwell as their single partner to integrate end to end solutions for this greenfield.
Let's turn to slide 5 in our Q1 organic regional sales.
As you can see, the Americas continue to outperform other regions for us this quarter. EMEA sales were down 14%. We continue to see weakness across most of the region, particularly in Germany and France, with some early signs of stabilization at Italian machine builders. Asia Pacific sales declined 9%, led by a double-digit EUR year decline in China. While the automation market in the region is expected to stabilize later in 2025, we expect Asia Pacific to be our weakest region in fiscal '25.
Let's now move to slide 6 to review our fiscal 2025 outlook.
We continue to expect a gradual sequential sales improvement as we move through this fiscal year. We're keeping our organic sales growth range of positive 2% to negative 4%, but we are updating our reported sales midpoint to $8.1 billion reflecting 1.5 points of negative contribution from currency translation. Christian will cover FX and the calendarization of our guidance in more detail later on the call.
Annual recurring revenue is projected to grow about 10% this year. As I mentioned earlier, we are taking additional cost measures to offset the negative impact of currency headwinds on our bottom line, which means we continue to expect segment margin in the 19% range and are reaffirming our adjusted EPS of $9.20 at the midpoint. We expect free cash flow conversion of 100% in fiscal year '25.
I'll now turn it over to Christian to provide more detail on our Q1 and financial outlook for fiscal '25. Christian?

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories