Thank you, Shelby, and good morning for here with George Holm, PFG's studio and Patrick capture, PFG's CFO. We issued a press release this morning regarding our 2025 fiscal first quarter results. Which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at PFGC. dot com. During our call today. Unless otherwise stated, we are comparing results for the results in the same period in fiscal 2020. For the results discussed on this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the back of the earnings release. Our remarks on this call and in the earnings release contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statement section in today's earnings release and our SEC filings for various factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements and projections. Now I'd like to turn the call over George.

George Holm

Thanks, Bill. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. It has been a busy beginning to fiscal year 2025 as we have built business momentum, particularly in our Foodservice segment while closing two excellent acquisitions. This morning, I will discuss the early progress we have made on both coasts, Santiago and changing Brothers and then review some highlights from our fiscal first quarter. Patrick will then discuss our financial results and outlook for fiscal year 2025. I will then provide some closing comments before taking your questions. We are proud of how our organization has performed over the past three months. Our three segments have executed our strategy very well and produced strong results. The consumer landscape has provided some challenges, but I am pleased to report that we have started to see signs of stability that we believe could put us on a solid foundation for the release under the fiscal year. Before getting into more specifics on our business, I wanted to say a few words about our acquisition activity. As we discussed in August, we acquired Jose Santiago early in the fiscal year position. Santiago is a leading broadline food service distributor in Puerto Rico with good growth momentum in attractive margins. Over the past three-plus months, we have worked diligently to integrate their business into PMT's foodservice operations. This process has gone extremely well due largely to the hard work by the teams at both Jose Santiago and PFG. The team in Puerto Rico is proving to be an excellent cultural fit and as already contributed nicely to PFG's business results in the fiscal first quarter and early October, we closed the changing Brothers acquisition. I'd like to thank the team that change for others as well as PFG for the long hours put in to get this deal across the finish line, we are ready for the early close raising 1 billion through the issuance of new notes during September, which allowed us to pay down a portion of our ABL facility and provided us with additional borrowing capacity to fund the acquisition. Patrick will discuss the financial details shortly. Well. It has only been one month since the close of the change deal. We have already made great deal of progress onboarding Chinese organization. We welcome the roughly 36 hundred associates from training process to PFT. The Southeast region, representing the majority of Chinese operations has experienced a difficult few months due to the hurricane activity. Focus of our organization has been firm most and foremost, when the well-being of our associates as a food service distributor. We also play an important role in the food supply chain. As an organization, we have been able to ship much needed food supplies across the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. While it will take some time for these areas to fully rebuild our businesses are fully operational and continuing to service our customers. I'm proud of the active role our company and associates played in assisting areas impacted by the storms. In addition to supporting organizations like the American Red Cross, Mercy chefs and World Central Kitchen associated stepped up to help each other and the communities where they live and work by volunteers going to provide supplies food and meals to first responders. And those impacted. Looking ahead, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity change Brothers brings to PFG. As discussed in August, changes operations complement our legacy business. Changing strength in Florida, particularly with broadline independent customers enhances our existing business in the region, which skews more towards the specialty area of the business. Can you grow this distribution facility in North Carolina, rounds out the portfolio, providing us with additional scale across the Southeastern United States. Jamie Brothers assets, particularly their distribution facilities, are exceptionally high quality and state-of-the-art. It is rare to find an asset that is operating at scale but still has room to grow changes. Excess capacity should enable us to accelerate growth, build scale and route density across the Southeast region. In August, we provided data showing the positive demographic profile of this region, which is available on our website. Kenny Brothers. High exposure to independent restaurant is reflected in constant sales growth, high profit per case, an EBITDA margin well above PLDs corporate average. At the same time, we believe the Chinese relatively low private brand penetration provides a very attractive option opportunity to enhance both top line growth. Margins are legacy foodservice operations have been incredibly successful at expanding our performance brand offerings to independent restaurants. In fiscal year 2014 performance brands represented just over 39% of independent brand share in the most recent quarter. Performance Brands represented nearly 53% of many familiar with the Reinhart acquisition and the value created from that transaction. Similar to change. The reinhart was underpenetrated in private brands for in the years. Since we have owned the operation, we have been able to expand reinhart private brand portfolio penetration to levels that are similar legacy Performance Foodservice. We believe the private brand opportunity it, Jamie, is even larger. In fact, our integration strategy for chain is very similar to that Orion, or we believe we have acquired a very high quality asset business and excellent growth trajectory. Our initial efforts were focused on integrating the organization while minimizing any impact to change these associates, customers and suppliers overtime, we will share best practices across the two organizations and expect to accelerate sales and profit growth as a combined entity. Patrick will discuss some of our specific financial goals from the transaction in a moment. The change from this transaction fits nicely with our total PFT. strategy to continue to build upon a leading position in the food away from home space changes another high-quality growth asset in the foodservice space, and we are excited to add this organization to PFG. Foodservice is an important piece of the total P & G's portfolio. However, what defines us are the additional avenues for growth, including Vistar and Core-Mark. The combination of these three units provides a powerful offering that we believe appeals to customers across the food away from home landscape. As organization continues to grow both organically and through targeted M&A opportunities. PFG is increasingly a leader in the food-away-from-home space in late October to held its national championship event in Orlando, Florida. The event honored some of the industry safest associates, allowing them to compete in a range of skill competitions. PFT. had a fantastic showing including 95 associates at over 300 PFT. attendees, including family and friends. To support the event, PMT's associates accepted a number of awards across multiple categories within warehouse and transportation events for of our competitors, children were recognized for their assays detailing why they're PFG parent was there hero. It's a great event, and PFG. is proud of because in leading the industry forward in October, our Core-Mark business, despite its strength in the convenience space at the National Association of Convenience Stores, conference Core-Mark's offerings not only in traditional center, the store, convenience and foodservice products tailored to the convenience landscape set PFG apart. Our three segments are working together and to create cross-selling opportunities that we believe will produce additional market share opportunities. Technology is an increasingly important part of our cost segment, collaboration and selling one platform that we are particularly excited about is our customer purchase digital ordering application. We began discussing this initiative at our June 2022 Investor Day. Since then, we have expanded the offering across the organization are seeing excellent progress at PFG. We believe that our sales force should always be at the frontline of our selling efforts of key competitive advantage image that has allowed our company to consistently gain market share. At the same time, we have continued to provide our sales team and our customers with the tools, resources and knowledge to help them grow their businesses. Importantly, customer first will eventually be rolled out across all three business segments, allowing cross-selling opportunities that we believe will further enhance our value proposition. Overall, I am proud of our organization's performance and believe that we are well positioned to continue executing our growth strategy. I'll now turn it over to Patrick, who will review our financial performance and outlook. I will then return with some final comments on our quarter from the business environment. Patrick.

