Q1 2025 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Ryan Mills; Head of Investor Relations; MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

Erik Gershwind; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

Martina Mclsaac; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President; MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

Kristen Actis-grande; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

Stephen Volkmann; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Ken Newman; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Tommy Moll; Analyst; Stephens Research

David Manthey; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Company Inc.

Chris Dankert; Analyst; Loop Capital

Patrick Baumann; Analyst; J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MSC Industrial Supply, fiscal 2025, first quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Mills

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call.
Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer; Martina McIsaac, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, Chief Financial Officer are on the call with me today. During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics documents both of which can be found on our investor relations website.
Let me reference our safe harbor statement found on slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Our comments on this call as well as the supplemental information, we're providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US security laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks are noted in our earnings press release and other SEC filings.
Lastly during this call, we may refer to certain adjusted financial results which are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the GAAP versus non-GAAP reconciliation in our presentation or on our website which contain the reconciliations of the adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
I'll now turn the call over to Erik.

Erik Gershwind

Thank you Ryan and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Let me start by wishing all of you a happy and healthy new year. On today's call, I'll reflect on our recent results and the progress of our mission critical program. I'll then cover the current operating environment and provide some longer term perspective, before turning over the call to Martina and then Kristen.
Before getting into the details, I'll start with a brief state of the company. We delivered a solid first quarter that exceeded our expectations driven by higher than anticipated revenues. Well, it was a good start to the year. We're mindful that the near term environment remains soft, and our company remains in a transition period during fiscal '25.
Looking beyond the near term, we remain committed to restoring growth and to achieving the objectives for market share capture and margin expansion that we outlined at the start of this mission critical chapter. The combination of an improving macro outlook in calendar 2025, longer term secular tailwinds and our slate of growth and productivity initiatives all make for a compelling opportunity for us to deliver on our mission critical targets.
Let me now turn to the specifics of the quarter. I'll begin on slide 4 with an overview of our results and an update on our mission critical progress.
Average daily sales declined 2.7% year-over-year. This came in ahead of our guidance range of a decrease of 4.5% to 5.5%. Growth in the public sector and sustained momentum and solutions were the primary drivers of our top-line performance. Additionally, it's worth noting that we had a strong November with a return to growth.
Well certainly, a positive sign, we are not viewing November alone as an inflection point as the month benefited from some large orders and the timing of the late Thanksgiving which shifted a greater amount of shutdown activity into the December holidays.
Gross margin of 40.7% was in-line with our expectations. Thanks to solid expense controls, we were able to absorb our higher than expected revenues without much incremental expense. This resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 8% also above our expectations.
Free cash flow conversion of 179% was also particularly strong during the quarter. And while these results are encouraging, we still have work ahead of us in restoring performance to meet the standards that are set by our mission statement.
We have a slate of opportunities under our mission critical program that are well within our control, and I'm encouraged by the trajectory of improving execution. As a reminder, our mission critical program is comprised of three pillars.
First, we continue to maintain momentum in our high touch solutions offering. On a year-over-year basis, we improved our implant program count by 29% to 369 programs and total install vending machines by 10% to more than 27,000 machines.
Second, while core customer growth rates remain suppressed. Progress on reenergizing the core customer continues. This begins with enhancements to our e-commerce platform and mscdirect.com. During the fiscal quarter, we made further progress on improving overall site performance, the shopping experience, navigation and product discovery.
We provided customers with digital versions of MSCs marketing suite of materials including our well known big book on our website. We improve search relevance and streamline the number of clicks in navigation. These improvements are beginning to make their way into important leading website indicators along with customer net promoter scores.
Further improvements will continue to roll out through the balance of our fiscal second quarter, and we plan to launch enhanced marketing efforts during the back half of our fiscal second quarter. Reenergizing our core customer will also be aided through the sales force optimization efforts that Martina outlined on the last call and she'll provide a progress update on that in just a bit.
Another new element to our growth formula that we introduced this mission critical chapter is accelerating our OEM category through cross selling with the broader MSC portfolio. This is made up of primarily fasteners, but also includes other product lines such as clamps, fittings and more that end up in our customers finished product.
We've seen significant acceleration in cross selling activities and hence our opportunity funnel and that funnel is beginning to translate into results as the OEM category showed healthy growth year-over-year in our fiscal first quarter and we expect momentum to continue this quarter.
Third, we're making progress in optimizing our cost to serve. This includes the subset of actions from our network optimization initiative and our enhancements to drive productivity in the field that we shared last quarter. Martina will also provide more color on this shortly.
Switching to the macro environment. As you can see on slide 5, the IP readings across most of our top manufacturing end markets continue to contract and weigh on our performance against the overall IP Index. Automotive and heavy truck, primary metals, fabricated metals and machinery and equipment continue to be soft. Aerospace, while the net positive for us in the quarter experienced a step down related to strikes that have since been resolved.
Additionally, manufacturing and metalworking related softness continues to be reflected in MBI readings which have now been contracting for 22 consecutive months. These soft demand levels evidence themselves in our fiscal December which ended on January 4 with average daily sales declining approximately 8%.
It's worth noting that the first three weeks of the month look consistent with our fiscal first quarter performance. December was heavily weighed down by the last two weeks as the timing of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, along with the timing of our fiscal calendar proved to be a significant headwind.
The last week of our fiscal month was particularly weak on a year-over-year basis. This year with New Year's falling on a Wednesday, the final week performed like a holiday week. Whereas last year with New Year's falling on a Monday, the comparison was against the more typical business week. Kristen will provide more detail on what this implies for our second quarter outlook.
While we remain a transition period during fiscal '25, we are fully committed to restoring our company's growth trajectory as we look past the near term. Let me now provide more specifics behind the factors that give us confidence in our ability to do so.
First, future prospects for North American manufacturing are promising driven by increased focus on reassuring and incremental manufacturing investment into the US.
Second, we are well positioned to help our customers navigate any pressures that arise from tariff policy. We see benefits from our lower nondomestic exposure. For reference, approximately 10% of our cost of goods sold are sourced from China and we have low single digit exposure in Mexico and Canada.
Additionally, we have a strong MSC specific made in USA product offering that span well over 100,000 SKUs across a number of categories. As an example, our Accupro brand of high performance cutting tools is sourced domestically and represents a great option for customers looking for performance tooling while being shielded from tariff impacts.
Beyond our product offering, MSC technical expertise, an ability to drive operational savings on the plant floor are powerful tools helping customers offset cost pressures. We saved our customers over $500 million in our fiscal 2024, and plan to build on that success this fiscal year.
Third, we see runway to continue growing where we've already been successful. This includes our inventory management and implant solutions offering and targeted high growth end markets such as aerospace Medical, Department of Defense branches of the Federal government and more.
Fourth, the MSC growth and productivity initiatives that we outlined for you on these calls are not yet realized in current results and are poised to improve our performance as we move through the fiscal year and into fiscal '26.
And with that, I'll turn things over to Martina.

