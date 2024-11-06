Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q1 2025 InnovAge Holding Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
35 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Ryan Kubota; Director of Investor Relations; InnovAge Holding Corp

Patrick Blair; President, Chief Executive Officer; InnovAge Holding Corp

Benjamin Adams; Chief Financial Officer; InnovAge Holding Corp

Jamie Perse; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Jared Haase; Analyst; William Blair

Matt Gilmore

Presentation

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the end of first quarter, 2025 earnings conference call at this time, all participants under the snowy mode after the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question and answer session to ask a question during the session.
(Operator instructions).
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Ryan Kubota Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Kubota

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining the Innovage 2025 fiscal first quarter earnings call with me today is Patrick Blair CEO and Ben Adams CFO, Dr Rich Pfeiffer, Chief Medical Officer will also be joining the Q&A portion of the call today. After the market closed, we issued an earnings press release containing detailed information on our fiscal first quarter results.
You may access the release on the investor relations section of our company website Innovage.com .
For those listening to the rebroadcast of this call. We remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, November 5th 2024 and have not been updated subsequent to this call during our call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures.
The reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings press release posted on our website.
We'll also be making forward-looking statements including statements related to our 2025 fiscal year projections, future growth prospects and growth strategy, our clinical and operational initiatives, Medicare rate increases, executive leadership transition, the status of current and future regulatory actions and other expectations.
Listeners are cautioned that all of our forward-looking statements involve certain assumptions that are inherently subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.
We advise listeners to review the risk factors discussed in our form 10-K annual report for fiscal year 2024 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC including our most recent quarterly report on form 10-Q.
After the completion of our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. I will now turn the call over to our CEO Patrick Blair. Patrick.

and

Recommended Stories