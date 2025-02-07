Q1 2025 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Dave Wilson

Thank you, Shane, and welcome, everyone, to Helmerich & Payne Conference Call and Webcast for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. With us today are John Lindsay, President and CEO; and Kevin Vann, Senior Vice President and CFO. . Both John and Kevin will be sharing some prepared comments with us, after which we'll open the call for questions.
Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'll remind everyone that this call includes forward-looking statements as defined under the securities laws. Such statements are based upon current information and management's expectations as of this date and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As such, our actual outcomes and results could differ materially. You can learn more about these risks in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements.
We also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as segment operating income, direct margin, adjusted EBITDA and other operating statistics. You'll find the GAAP reconciliation comments and calculations in yesterday's press release and earnings presentation.
With that said, I'll turn the call over to John Lindsay.

John Lindsay

Thank you, Dave. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today and for your interest in H&P. During the first fiscal quarter of 2025, the company continued to execute at a high level. Operational and financial results in our North America Solutions segment remains the best in the industry, reflecting our relentless focus on providing value to our customers.
We also made significant progress on two key fronts of our international growth strategy during the quarter. First, as part of our organic growth plan, we completed the exportation of 8 FlexRigs into Saudi Arabia where they will be drilling an unconventional natural gas plays. Second, after receiving the final regulatory approvals for the KCA Deutag acquisition, we were able to close on the transaction a couple of weeks ago, which now makes H&P a global leader in providing onshore drilling solutions.
I'll talk more about the significant attributes of this transaction in a few minutes. But we believe this deal positions us as the premier global drilling company with global scale, industry-leading technology, a fantastic group of customers and best-in-class workforce.
Collectively, these achievements in North America Solutions and international continue to demonstrate our ability to execute across multiple capital allocation goals, investing in the business for the long-term providing shareholder returns and maintaining a strong financial position which prioritizes debt reduction.
Throughout its long history, H&P has differentiated itself from competitors by developing distinct competitive advantages in many ways. Those distinctives revolve around the attributes of our rigs, our people, our processes and our technology, but importantly, scale and managing through the cycles are also crucial differentiators.
We have long been known as an industry leader in the US with our Super spec FlexRig fleet having over 35% market share today. We have a strong presence in all major basins in the US, highlighted by our market-leading presence in the Permian, where we have around 100 rigs running today. The continued growth in market share of super-spec rigs also benefits H&P, and we remain the market share leader with public E&Ps by a very wide margin in addition to our leading position with private E&P operators.
Our market share leadership is a testament to our customer-centric approach, which allows us to align and execute in a manner that has all parties working together toward a common goal. Innovations like performance contracts have enabled the company to further accentuate its distinctive advantage by driving alignment around customer value creation while deploying cutting-edge performance technologies.
This focus, coupled with our operating and technical performance is why I believe our customer partnerships are stronger than they have ever been. Through these efforts in North America Solutions, we continue to earn returns in line with our cost of capital and demonstrate our ability to realize these results through the cycle.
For example, in 2024, it was a second year in a row where our margins have remained at healthy levels, and we accreted market share despite industry rig count declines. Our disciplined approach will continue to provide us the opportunity to provide strong and consistent margin generation and serve our customers in the best way possible.
Turning attention towards our international solutions. For the past several years, we have spoken about the strategic importance of expanding our scale geographically, especially in the Middle East. The KCAD acquisition, along with the legacy H&P organic growth initiatives provides us with a market-leading position in the Middle East. Let me quickly reiterate the merits of the transaction.
First, the legacy KCAD's assets and operations will help accelerate that international growth strategy and establish H&P as a global leader in onshore drilling. Second, we will have a robust geographic and operational mix across the US and international crude oil and natural gas markets. This will diversify where and how we generate revenues. Third, we expect the transaction to generate attractive financial returns.
The legacy KCA has a solid backlog of work totaling approximately $5.5 billion, supported by blue-chip customers. Now that we've closed the acquisition, we will be a more financially resilient company with cash flow diversification across leading global markets. The combined company will share our customer-centric approach, safety focus and commitment to providing exceptional performance and value.
I'm encouraged by the excitement from customers over the past few weeks, I've been in Saudi, in Oman and in Kuwait, and there is excitement to work with H&P. In addition, we're seeing multiple avenues of organic growth around these assets as we've heard from numerous customers that are looking forward to working with H&P in their markets.
The new company will bring these values forward and continue to operate in the H&P way. Now turning to the outlook for 2025. Kevin is going to hit on these in more detail, but there are some near-term headwinds surrounding our international growth plans, namely the rig suspensions related to the KCA acquisition, and the start-up costs associated with our organic growth in Saudi.
I want to stress that we believe these are temporary, short-term challenges often associated with this highly cyclical industry, and they don't reflect the significant value we believe will be created by H&P over time. Specifically regarding KCA's legacy operations in Saudi, the first rig suspension was last August. And those are 1-year duration suspensions.
So as of now, we're not planning for a significant contribution and direct margin from those rigs in the near term. With regards to direct margins in Q2 of 2025 for the North America Solutions segment, we expect them to remain at healthy levels, but we do expect a modest decline due to fewer days in the quarter and the normal variability that we see with revenues and costs.
And while we may see some quarterly variation, our disciplined and customer-centric approach continues to generate consistent margins and free cash flow. In closing, we strongly believe there are transformational aspects of the CCAD acquisition. The new H&P has global scope and scale with exposure to the best hydrocarbon basins in the world and the ability to profitably grow in multiple markets around the world.
North America Solutions is resilient and continues to deliver strong and consistent margin generation while providing innovative solutions for our customers. We have an achievable plan to deliver and maintain our investment-grade credit rating, which is another financial differentiation between us and our peers.
Our international business has the means to quickly grow revenues from this lower starting point, and we're already seeing numerous opportunities for synergies across the combined company. Our offshore and other business with manufacturing and technology solutions provide capital-efficient free cash flow.
Finally, the H&P team which now includes those from legacy KCA, remains committed to continue delivering the drilling outcomes our customers desire in a safe and efficient manner. H&P will also remain disciplined and committed to prudent capital allocation for our shareholders, like we have for over 6 years as a public company with a focus on maintaining a strong financial position, balancing our significant free cash flow, growth CapEx opportunities and returns to shareholders.
And now I'll turn the call over to Kevin.

